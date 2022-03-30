Connect with us

News

32 restaurants donate proceeds to family of fallen St. Louis County detective

Published

24 seconds ago

on

32 restaurants donate proceeds to family of fallen St. Louis County detective
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — Community members are honoring fallen St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine by dining out at restaurants donating proceeds to his four children.

Diners sat down to eat, but on Tuesday, their meals were worth so much more.

“I’m just grateful that the money is going to a great cause, and there’s no greater cause,” said diner Tom Bommarito.

Law enforcement and everyday citizens grabbed a meal at more than 30 restaurants in the St. Louis region giving back to Valentine’s family. Each location is donating a portion of its proceeds to help them in their time of need.

Detective Antonio Valentine

“He was a hero. He was a hero. They should be proud of him,” said St. Louis Metro Police employee and diner Nancee Nocchiero.

On December 1, 2021, Valentine was killed in a head-on collision while conducting a drug investigation in the Bellefontaine Neighbors area.

Detectives attempted to stop the suspect, but he rammed his vehicle into Valentine’s car. Valentine was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He leaves behind four children ranging in age from 10 to 22.

“Hopefully, as a community, we’re going to rally around these children and let them know that dad didn’t die in vain. That we’re here to support them and help them with things that dad would have done,” said the fundraiser’s organizer, Katie Zaitz-Fink.

Restaurants such as Sharp Shooter’s Pit and Grill BBQ, Syberg’s, and Pasta House are donating upwards of 30% from dine-in or takeout, directly to his kids.

“One of his sons is in college, and so he needs a car. So hopefully, we’ll be able to provide him with at least a good down payment, if not be able to buy a good, reliable car,” said Zaitz-Fink. “We have another one that is looking to go to college and in the future for that, and he has two other younger children.”

The money will help with whatever they need.

“Hopefully the kids realize that through the darkness of what they’re experiencing now,” said Zaitz-Fink. “There is some at the end of the tunnel.”

If you missed out and would like to help, you can reach out to the police organization that will distribute the money called Need of Aid. For more information, visit:

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

What to know about Trudy Busch Valentine, St. Louis beer heiress running for Senate

Published

6 mins ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

What to know about Trudy Busch Valentine, St. Louis beer heiress running for Senate
google news

ST. LOUIS — Perhaps Missouri’s hottest 2022 election campaign, the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Roy Blunt, got even hotter with the late entry of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.

Valentine is the daughter of “Gussie” Busch, the iconic former owner of the Anheuser-Busch brewery and the St. Louis Cardinals. 

FOX 2 News requested an interview with Busch Valentine. She has yet to grant the request after filing to run, Monday.   

Though she’s not yet doing interviews, we’ve confirmed she’s been meeting with Democrat political strategists who suddenly feel they have a chance to win a race they had nearly written off to Republicans.   

“We need something different. We need a new politics,” Busch Valentine said in a campaign video announcing her candidacy. “Our politics are broken.  Too often neighbors and families just stop talking to each other and the politicians in Washington continue to divide us even further.”  

The video and semi-public past life offer at least a glimpse into her politics and how long she’d been planning to run.

“It was a closely guarded secret,” said Michael Kelley of FOX 2’s Sunday morning political show, Hancock and Kelley. Kelley is also the founder of Show Me Victories, a Democrat polling and consulting firm. 

“She clearly had been putting some work and some effort into this because her announcement video was not something that was whipped up overnight,” Kelley said.   

One of her strengths is her acknowledgment that she’s lived a life of privilege but has also chosen a life of service, Kelley said.  

Busch Valentine became a nurse and later donated $4 million to the nursing school she attended at St. Louis University.  The nursing school was renamed for her in 2019.   

She joined her siblings in the legal fight to retain Busch family control over historic Grant’s Farm; keeping the family’s landmark estate and animal refuge open to the public.

She’s open about the loss of her husband to cancer.  She is also open about the loss of her adult son, Matthew, to opioid abuse in 2020.  He was one of her six children.  

Though she faces a strong opponent in military veteran Lucas Kunce, in the Democrat primary, she appears to be making a run for the political “middle” and not the left.  

Most Missouri families include Democrats, Independents, and Republicans.  Mine sure does,” she says in the campaign video.  

“There’s a desire to get new faces into the race; faces that we in political science say are more centrist,” noted William Hall, Adjunct Professor of Political Science at Webster University. “With the entrance of a candidate with name recognition and what appears to be some resources, it could very well be a game-changer.” 

“She is a female,” Kelley added.  “That plays to a huge advantage. She’s clearly going to be well-funded.   She’s got billions of dollars worth of name identification.”  

Democrats will need every advantage to win a seat that’s been held by a Republican since the retirement of Senator Thomas Eagleton, a Democrat, in 1987.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Graywolf Press publisher wins Kay Sexton honor from Minnesota Book Awards

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

Fiona McCrae
google news

Fiona McCrae, publisher/director of Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press, is winner of the Minnesota Book Awards’ Kay Sexton Award for her significant contributions to and leadership in Minnesota’s literary community.

Undated courtesy photo, circa March 2022, of Fiona McCrae, director/publisher of Graywolf Press and recipient of the 2022 Minnesota Book Awards Kay Sexton Award. (Courtesy of the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library)

David Hugill, assistant professor of geography and environmental studies at Carleton University in Ottawa, will receive the biennial Hognander Minnesota History Award that recognizes outstanding scholarly work published in the previous two years on a topic of Minnesota history. His contribution is the book “Settler Colonial City: Racism and Inequity in Postwar Minneapolis” (University of Minnesota Press).

The winners were announced this week by the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, which facilities the Book Awards.

McCrae, who was born in Kenya, will retire in June after being at the Graywolf helm for 27 years. She is credited with guiding the press from a small local literary publisher to one of the nation’s top publishers of diverse writers and poets from more than 15 countries. Graywolf’s budget grew from $2 million in 2011 to $6 million in 2020, reflecting growth in the publishing program and fundraising efforts.

Beginning her career in the editorial department of Faber & Faber in London in 1983, McCrae moved to Faber USA in Boston in 1991, where she brought in authors such as Percival Everett, Jodi Picoult and Sven Birkerts, as well as Minnesotan Garrison Keillor.

In 1994, McCrae moved to the Twin Cities to take the job at Graywolf. Since then, she has become one of the nation’s high-profile publishers and an integral part of the Twin Cities literary community.

At Graywolf, McCrae worked with Minnesota poets such as Jim Moore, Heid Erdrich and Danez Smith, as well as national writers. The press published Pulitzer Prize poetry winners Tracy K. Smith, Vijay Seshadri and Natalie Diaz.

McCrae was married in 1999 to award-winning children’s and young adult author John Coy.

Her honors include the Sally Award for Vision from the Ordway Center for the Arts, the Excellence Award from the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits and the Golden Colophon Award for leadership from the Community  of Literary Magazines and Presses. She serves on the boards of the Anderson Center in Red Wing and is vice chair of the National Book Foundation board.

David Hugill
David Hugill, winner of a Minnesota Book Award that will be presented at the April 26 gala.

Hugill argues in “Settler Colonial City” that Minneapolis is enduringly bound up with the power dynamics of settler-colonial politics and that the hierarchical and racist political dynamics that characterized the city’s prosperous beginnings are not exclusive to a bygone era, but rather are central to a recalibrated settler-colonial politics that continues to shape contemporary cities across the United States.

McCrae and Hugill will be honored at the 34th annual Minnesota Book Awards ceremony at 7 p.m. April 26 at the Ordway Center for the Arts in downtown St. Paul, along with Book Award winners in nine categories. Tickets at $22 can be purchased at thefriends.org/mnba. The gala will be in-person after going virtual last year, and will also livestream free at the Friends website, where registrations can be made.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Kitchen fire sends one person to hospital

Published

18 mins ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

Kitchen fire sends one person to hospital
google news

ST. LOUIS – One person was taken to the hospital late Tuesday evening following a kitchen fire at a home in the Bevo neighborhood.

The fire started around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of Delor Street.

The victim suffered burns to their chest and was brought to Barnes Jewish Hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, there’s been no word on the exact cause of the fire or an update on the person’s condition.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.