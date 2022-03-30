News
32 restaurants donate proceeds to family of fallen St. Louis County detective
ST. LOUIS — Community members are honoring fallen St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine by dining out at restaurants donating proceeds to his four children.
Diners sat down to eat, but on Tuesday, their meals were worth so much more.
“I’m just grateful that the money is going to a great cause, and there’s no greater cause,” said diner Tom Bommarito.
Law enforcement and everyday citizens grabbed a meal at more than 30 restaurants in the St. Louis region giving back to Valentine’s family. Each location is donating a portion of its proceeds to help them in their time of need.
“He was a hero. He was a hero. They should be proud of him,” said St. Louis Metro Police employee and diner Nancee Nocchiero.
On December 1, 2021, Valentine was killed in a head-on collision while conducting a drug investigation in the Bellefontaine Neighbors area.
Detectives attempted to stop the suspect, but he rammed his vehicle into Valentine’s car. Valentine was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He leaves behind four children ranging in age from 10 to 22.
“Hopefully, as a community, we’re going to rally around these children and let them know that dad didn’t die in vain. That we’re here to support them and help them with things that dad would have done,” said the fundraiser’s organizer, Katie Zaitz-Fink.
Restaurants such as Sharp Shooter’s Pit and Grill BBQ, Syberg’s, and Pasta House are donating upwards of 30% from dine-in or takeout, directly to his kids.
“One of his sons is in college, and so he needs a car. So hopefully, we’ll be able to provide him with at least a good down payment, if not be able to buy a good, reliable car,” said Zaitz-Fink. “We have another one that is looking to go to college and in the future for that, and he has two other younger children.”
The money will help with whatever they need.
“Hopefully the kids realize that through the darkness of what they’re experiencing now,” said Zaitz-Fink. “There is some at the end of the tunnel.”
If you missed out and would like to help, you can reach out to the police organization that will distribute the money called Need of Aid. For more information, visit:
News
What to know about Trudy Busch Valentine, St. Louis beer heiress running for Senate
ST. LOUIS — Perhaps Missouri’s hottest 2022 election campaign, the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by the retirement of Roy Blunt, got even hotter with the late entry of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine.
Valentine is the daughter of “Gussie” Busch, the iconic former owner of the Anheuser-Busch brewery and the St. Louis Cardinals.
FOX 2 News requested an interview with Busch Valentine. She has yet to grant the request after filing to run, Monday.
Though she’s not yet doing interviews, we’ve confirmed she’s been meeting with Democrat political strategists who suddenly feel they have a chance to win a race they had nearly written off to Republicans.
“We need something different. We need a new politics,” Busch Valentine said in a campaign video announcing her candidacy. “Our politics are broken. Too often neighbors and families just stop talking to each other and the politicians in Washington continue to divide us even further.”
The video and semi-public past life offer at least a glimpse into her politics and how long she’d been planning to run.
“It was a closely guarded secret,” said Michael Kelley of FOX 2’s Sunday morning political show, Hancock and Kelley. Kelley is also the founder of Show Me Victories, a Democrat polling and consulting firm.
“She clearly had been putting some work and some effort into this because her announcement video was not something that was whipped up overnight,” Kelley said.
One of her strengths is her acknowledgment that she’s lived a life of privilege but has also chosen a life of service, Kelley said.
Busch Valentine became a nurse and later donated $4 million to the nursing school she attended at St. Louis University. The nursing school was renamed for her in 2019.
She joined her siblings in the legal fight to retain Busch family control over historic Grant’s Farm; keeping the family’s landmark estate and animal refuge open to the public.
She’s open about the loss of her husband to cancer. She is also open about the loss of her adult son, Matthew, to opioid abuse in 2020. He was one of her six children.
Though she faces a strong opponent in military veteran Lucas Kunce, in the Democrat primary, she appears to be making a run for the political “middle” and not the left.
Most Missouri families include Democrats, Independents, and Republicans. Mine sure does,” she says in the campaign video.
“There’s a desire to get new faces into the race; faces that we in political science say are more centrist,” noted William Hall, Adjunct Professor of Political Science at Webster University. “With the entrance of a candidate with name recognition and what appears to be some resources, it could very well be a game-changer.”
“She is a female,” Kelley added. “That plays to a huge advantage. She’s clearly going to be well-funded. She’s got billions of dollars worth of name identification.”
Democrats will need every advantage to win a seat that’s been held by a Republican since the retirement of Senator Thomas Eagleton, a Democrat, in 1987.
News
Graywolf Press publisher wins Kay Sexton honor from Minnesota Book Awards
Fiona McCrae, publisher/director of Minneapolis-based Graywolf Press, is winner of the Minnesota Book Awards’ Kay Sexton Award for her significant contributions to and leadership in Minnesota’s literary community.
David Hugill, assistant professor of geography and environmental studies at Carleton University in Ottawa, will receive the biennial Hognander Minnesota History Award that recognizes outstanding scholarly work published in the previous two years on a topic of Minnesota history. His contribution is the book “Settler Colonial City: Racism and Inequity in Postwar Minneapolis” (University of Minnesota Press).
The winners were announced this week by the Friends of the St. Paul Public Library, which facilities the Book Awards.
McCrae, who was born in Kenya, will retire in June after being at the Graywolf helm for 27 years. She is credited with guiding the press from a small local literary publisher to one of the nation’s top publishers of diverse writers and poets from more than 15 countries. Graywolf’s budget grew from $2 million in 2011 to $6 million in 2020, reflecting growth in the publishing program and fundraising efforts.
Beginning her career in the editorial department of Faber & Faber in London in 1983, McCrae moved to Faber USA in Boston in 1991, where she brought in authors such as Percival Everett, Jodi Picoult and Sven Birkerts, as well as Minnesotan Garrison Keillor.
In 1994, McCrae moved to the Twin Cities to take the job at Graywolf. Since then, she has become one of the nation’s high-profile publishers and an integral part of the Twin Cities literary community.
At Graywolf, McCrae worked with Minnesota poets such as Jim Moore, Heid Erdrich and Danez Smith, as well as national writers. The press published Pulitzer Prize poetry winners Tracy K. Smith, Vijay Seshadri and Natalie Diaz.
McCrae was married in 1999 to award-winning children’s and young adult author John Coy.
Her honors include the Sally Award for Vision from the Ordway Center for the Arts, the Excellence Award from the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits and the Golden Colophon Award for leadership from the Community of Literary Magazines and Presses. She serves on the boards of the Anderson Center in Red Wing and is vice chair of the National Book Foundation board.
Hugill argues in “Settler Colonial City” that Minneapolis is enduringly bound up with the power dynamics of settler-colonial politics and that the hierarchical and racist political dynamics that characterized the city’s prosperous beginnings are not exclusive to a bygone era, but rather are central to a recalibrated settler-colonial politics that continues to shape contemporary cities across the United States.
McCrae and Hugill will be honored at the 34th annual Minnesota Book Awards ceremony at 7 p.m. April 26 at the Ordway Center for the Arts in downtown St. Paul, along with Book Award winners in nine categories. Tickets at $22 can be purchased at thefriends.org/mnba. The gala will be in-person after going virtual last year, and will also livestream free at the Friends website, where registrations can be made.
News
Kitchen fire sends one person to hospital
ST. LOUIS – One person was taken to the hospital late Tuesday evening following a kitchen fire at a home in the Bevo neighborhood.
The fire started around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of Delor Street.
The victim suffered burns to their chest and was brought to Barnes Jewish Hospital.
As of Wednesday morning, there’s been no word on the exact cause of the fire or an update on the person’s condition.
32 restaurants donate proceeds to family of fallen St. Louis County detective
What to know about Trudy Busch Valentine, St. Louis beer heiress running for Senate
Graywolf Press publisher wins Kay Sexton honor from Minnesota Book Awards
Kitchen fire sends one person to hospital
ASK IRA: Do Heat have greater concerns than Duncan Robinson or Max Strus?
‘I’m not going anywhere’: Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti explains why he has no plans to sell team
Shawn McKenzie to join Rustica Bakery as executive chef and patissiere
Stillwater school board narrows list of finalists
Fully-inclusive amusement park expected to open in Wentzville
Manhunt continues after bizarre car fires in Columbia, Illinois
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼