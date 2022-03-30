32 restaurants donate proceeds to family of fallen St. Louis County detective

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — Community members are honoring fallen St. Louis County Detective Antonio Valentine by dining out at restaurants donating proceeds to his four children.

Diners sat down to eat, but on Tuesday, their meals were worth so much more.

“I’m just grateful that the money is going to a great cause, and there’s no greater cause,” said diner Tom Bommarito.

Law enforcement and everyday citizens grabbed a meal at more than 30 restaurants in the St. Louis region giving back to Valentine’s family. Each location is donating a portion of its proceeds to help them in their time of need.

Detective Antonio Valentine

“He was a hero. He was a hero. They should be proud of him,” said St. Louis Metro Police employee and diner Nancee Nocchiero.

On December 1, 2021, Valentine was killed in a head-on collision while conducting a drug investigation in the Bellefontaine Neighbors area.

Detectives attempted to stop the suspect, but he rammed his vehicle into Valentine’s car. Valentine was rushed to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. He leaves behind four children ranging in age from 10 to 22.

“Hopefully, as a community, we’re going to rally around these children and let them know that dad didn’t die in vain. That we’re here to support them and help them with things that dad would have done,” said the fundraiser’s organizer, Katie Zaitz-Fink.

Restaurants such as Sharp Shooter’s Pit and Grill BBQ, Syberg’s, and Pasta House are donating upwards of 30% from dine-in or takeout, directly to his kids.

“One of his sons is in college, and so he needs a car. So hopefully, we’ll be able to provide him with at least a good down payment, if not be able to buy a good, reliable car,” said Zaitz-Fink. “We have another one that is looking to go to college and in the future for that, and he has two other younger children.”

The money will help with whatever they need.

“Hopefully the kids realize that through the darkness of what they’re experiencing now,” said Zaitz-Fink. “There is some at the end of the tunnel.”

