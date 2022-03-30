News
After shooting critically injures man in St. Paul, another man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Two men were shot, and one of them critically injured, in St. Paul early Wednesday. Police are investigating whether the shootings are related.
Officers responded to a gas station in the Payne-Phalen area at 12:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old lying near the front entrance of the BP on Wheelock Parkway just off Interstate 35E.
Paramedics took the man, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, to Regions Hospital and he underwent surgery, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.
While officers were at the gas station, they learned that someone dropped a 24-year-old man off at Regions with a gunshot wound to his leg, which was non-life threatening, Davis said. It wasn’t known where it happened because he would not provide details, according to a police report.
Police recovered a firearm and two casings in the area of the gas station, Davis said.
No one was under arrest as of Wednesday morning and police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
MN high school graduation rate falls, breaking 12-year run
Minnesota’s on-time high school graduation rate declined last year for the first time since 2008.
The Class of 2021, whose students spent their senior year learning from home or wearing masks and social distancing at school, saw 83.3 percent earn a diploma within four years. That’s down 0.5 percentage points from the previous year’s class.
The class saw more dropouts, as well as more students whose schools lost track of them between their junior and senior years.
“The slight decrease in our graduation rate reinforces how challenging the pandemic has been on our students,” Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a news release Wednesday.
Here’s how area school districts performed:
- St. Paul: 76.0 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from 2020
- Minneapolis: 73.7 percent, 0.5 points
- Mahtomedi: 97.2 percent, down 1.4 points
- Mounds View: 92.2 percent, down 0.3 points
- South Washington County: 92.0 percent, down 0.3 points
- White Bear Lake: 91.3 percent, down 1.2 points
- Stillwater: 91.1 percent, down 2.4 points
- Anoka-Hennepin: 88.7 percent, up 2.5 points
- Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan: 88.5 percent, down 0.3 points
- Roseville: 88.1 percent, down 0.1 point
- West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan: 87.3 percent, down 3.3 points
- North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale: 81.4 percent, down 1.1 points
The statewide data continue to reveal wide gaps between students of various ethnic, socioeconomic and other groups:
- Asian: 89.1 percent, down 1.7 percentage points from last year
- White: 89.0 percent, down 0.7 points
- Multiple races: 73.5 percent, up 1.1 points
- Low-income: 71.6 percent, down 1.3 points
- Hispanic: 70.4 percent, down 1.1 points
- Black: 69.2 percent, up 1.2 points
- English learners: 66.2 percent, down 1.5 points
- Special education: 65.0 percent, down 1 point
- American Indian: 58.4 percent, up 0.1 point
GOP Sen. Collins says she’ll back Jackson for Supreme Court
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Collins said in a statement that she met with Jackson a second time after four days of hearings last week and decided that “she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.”
“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” Collins said.
Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick. It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.
Collins was the most likely Republican to support Jackson, and she has a history of voting for Supreme Court nominees picked by presidents of both parties. The only nominee she’s voted against since her election in the mid-1990s is Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.
She said in the statement that she doesn’t expect that she will always agree with Jackson’s decisions.
“That alone, however, is not disqualifying,” Collins said. “Indeed, that statement applies to all six Justices, nominated by both Republican and Democratic Presidents, whom I have voted to confirm.”
It is unclear if any other GOP senators will vote for Jackson. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said last week said he will not support her, citing concerns about her sentencing record and her support from liberal advocacy groups.
___
This story has been corrected to show Collins’ statement came Wednesday, not Tuesday.
Nets need Kyrie Irving to be super — not average — to win it all
Kyrie Irving has to be super for the Nets to star in the NBA Finals.
That’s the biggest takeaway now with two games under his belt at Barclays Center after Mayor Adams created an exemption for unvaccinated pro athletes to play home games in New York City.
If Irving doesn’t play like a Top 75 caliber player, the Nets might as well flush this season down the toilet and pick it back up next season.
Superstar power, after all, is the foundation on which Barclays Center is built. It’s why they traded all those picks and young players for James Harden — to form a Big 3 — and it’s why they’re in position to be the most feared No. 8 seed of all-time. Because they have a legitimate Big 2, quite possibly the biggest two in all of basketball.
Their chemistry has been battered, their limbs have been bruised, but so long as Irving and Kevin Durant shine like the stars they are, the Nets will always have a chance – even with the odds as stacked as high as they are with a play-in tournament appearance locked.
Those odds are only intact if both Irving and Durant are on every game.
For the second game in a row, Irving was not.
After logging just 16 points in the Nets’ recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Irving shot 7-of-18 from the field for 24 points and turned the ball over five times in the Nets’ 130-123 win over the Detroit Pistons. The Nets’ star guard looked gassed at multiple points, quite possibly all that part-time basketball rearing its head toward the end of the regular season.
“Games are coming fast,” Irving said after the game. “I’m doing all I can, but yeah, this is what the end of the season has been like for the last few years, and it’s all gonna come down to the team that has the healthiest bodies, and we want to be one of those teams, so we’re doing everything possible to prepare from game to game. So just doing everything we can.”
As Irving worked to find his footing, Durant shouldered the scoring load. He put up 41 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, furthering his campaign for Most Valuable Player.
If only it weren’t for that MCL sprain that cost him a month-and-a-half – and sent the Nets spiraling from first in the East to eighth.
Durant bullied Pistons defenders time and time again, the sole owner of one of the NBA’s most un-guardable shots: the unfazed, contested, pull-up jump shot. He handed it to every Pistons player that dared switch onto him, from center Isaiah Stewart to forward Saddiq Bey.
“Some of those shots, the defense was playing good team defense and you only see a small crack where you can get a shot off, and I just try to stick to my fundamentals,” Durant explained. “And I know that demoralizes some teams when you make shots over good defense, and that calms our team down as well, when we’re making those shots.
“I want to get better shots sometimes, I felt like a couple of them was just like ‘I’m hot, let me risk it.’ But you know, getting the best shot I can; sometimes they may be over a guy in the lane, but I feel like that’s open. So I’ve gotta keep knocking them down.”
He hit Detroit defenders with a flurry of crossovers before making his way to the foul line extended area. With a hand nearly draped over the ball, Durant shot 14-of-23 from the field and 4-of-6 from downtown to go with a perfect nine-of-nine from the foul line.
Yet despite Durant’s greatness, the Nets didn’t pull away from the Pistons (20-56) until the waning moments of the fourth quarter. Brooklyn trailed as many as 10 to a team tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
A team the Nets won’t see in the playoffs. Instead, they’ll see one of the two best teams in the East in the first round, provided they clear the play-in tournament. Provided Irving plays like a superstar in those sudden-death games to prevent the Nets from a second consecutive early exit.
“It’s good for us to go through periods like that, because there’s going to be times in the playoffs when teams get hot unexpectedly and see how we weather the storm,” Durant added. “So it’s a good test for us, and I like it no matter if we’re playing the Pistons or the Milwaukee Bucks. I think this situation we got better from, and we moved, we evolved as the game went on, regardless of the opponent.”
