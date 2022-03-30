News
ASK IRA: Do Heat have greater concerns than Duncan Robinson or Max Strus?
Q: Hey Ira, throughout the season I have seen many people suggest replacing Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup and your response was always to say that the lineup was good enough to be in first place. Do you think Erik Spoelstra is tinkering with the lineup due to the recent team struggles and to try to fire up the troops? Should this change have been made weeks ago as we are just weeks away from the playoffs? — Victor, Bethlehem, Pa.
A: First, I believe Erik Spoelstra’s moves are almost always made from a strategic perspective, not an emotional one. But it also was growing clear that something was off with Duncan Robinson and his wildly inconsistent swings as a starter. Now, with additional tinkering, it allows Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry to each have their moments in control of the offense, while also making sure there is ample floor spacing. For as well as Bam Adebayo meshed with Duncan, it almost was as if that became a priority, at the cost of Bam’s aggression. But, again, we’re only one game into this remix. So there hardly is much of a sample size.
Q: What happens when Caleb Martin returns? — Gene, Coral Gables.
A: That’s a good question, since I consider Caleb Martin’s hustle and defense essential to the Heat’s overall mix. Based on the remixed rotation, I could see him cutting into the minutes of Max Strus and Duncan Robinson, particularly if Caleb is hitting his 3-point shot. There also could be more smaller ball, perhaps cutting into Dewayne Dedmon. At minimum, I would think that Caleb would be next man up ahead of Victor Oladipo or Markieff Morris.
Q: I’m starting to believe that at this stage it should be Gabe Vincent over Victor Oladipo. — Kram.
A: You don’t have to believe, it is, as Monday night showed. With his superior 3-point shooting, Gabe Vincent provides more efficient spacing compared to Victor Oladipo. At this point, Victor might be more open-in-case-of-emergency, in case Jimmy Butler or Kyle Lowry are forced to miss time. And even then, he hardly has shown the return, yet, to go-to-player form.
()
News
‘I’m not going anywhere’: Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti explains why he has no plans to sell team
Some of the most pleasant evenings of Steve Bisciotti’s life are after a win. The Ravens owner will leave M&T Bank Stadium, head to the Inner Harbor, board a friend’s boat, relax in his hot tub and luxuriate in the good vibes.
“I’m sitting there with a win and I’m going: ‘This is the greatest thing in the world. How many of my friends feel this good about their business?’ ” Bisciotti told a group of local reporters Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings. “Those highs are so incredibly high.”
There are lows, too, days and nights where not even membership in one of the most exclusive clubs in sports — NFL franchise owner — can take the sting out of a defeat or ease the stress of a season. Bisciotti joked that his Ravens-obsessed friends tell him all the time: “I don’t know how you do it.” If losses leave them miserable for days after the game ends, how could he possibly handle them?
After nearly 19 years of owning the Ravens, Bisciotti knows how to manage. There’s still more good than bad — enough to know he’s not interested in a life in which he doesn’t own the Ravens.
“I’m not going anywhere,” Bisciotti, 61, said. “I like it enough.”
He might not have to wait long to see what a franchise like the Ravens would be worth. The last NFL team to be sold, the Carolina Panthers, was purchased in May 2018 for a reported $2.3 billion. Denver is the next franchise up for sale; Forbes estimates that the Broncos are valued at $3.8 billion, just above the Ravens’ valuation ($3.4 billion). But with Denver reportedly receiving between six and 19 ownership bids, its sale price could easily exceed $4 billion.
Under Bisciotti, the Ravens have sought stability. They’ve already set into motion their plans to stay at M&T Bank Stadium beyond the 2027 season, when the Ravens’ lease expires. Team officials have started discussions with the Maryland Stadium Authority on a new lease, and Bisciotti was excited about the possibility of further stadium upgrades.
“It’s really comforting to me, because I would sell the team before I would get into a threat to move the team,” said Bisciotti, who bought a 49% stake in the team from Art Modell in 2000 and four years later completed the purchase. “And I told those politicians, [former Maryland House of Delegates Speaker] Mike Busch and [former Maryland Senate President] Mike Miller, years ago, I said, ‘I give you my word: I will not threaten to leave, but I will not put up with [bull]. I’ll sell the team, and I’ll let somebody else make those threats to you.’
“But the end of my life isn’t going to be being the 65-year-old guy threatening to pull my team out of Baltimore. To me, that would single-handedly wipe out all the fun I had for 27 years, right? So it’s not going to happen.”
This part of the NFL calendar is what Bisciotti enjoys the most. With the Ravens still building their roster for next season, with the draft just weeks away, he doesn’t have to fixate on the team’s performance. The pressure’s off. “It’s a pretty good life eight months of the year,” he joked.
Then the season kicks off, and the stress kicks in. Bisciotti said his in-season nerves are “not real enjoyable,” but he puts up with them. General manager Eric DeCosta and executive vice president Ozzie Newsome help him keep perspective on the team, and Bisciotti finds satisfaction in his conversations with coach John Harbaugh.
Home games, of course, can be taxing experiences for Bisciotti, but he’s found it helps to surround himself with loved ones. On some weekends, he’ll cross paths with four generations of family members, all coming together to watch the team he owns.
“I think that having my family around, it’s a unifying thing,” he said. “You get to see your family more than you would. You know, my brother and his wife come up from Atlanta, take my mom out to dinner on Saturday nights, bring her to the game, so it’s a good family deal. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve got grandkids in my suite now, and I can actually pay attention to them for a minute in between series and stuff like that and throw Twizzlers at them. So right now, I’m very happy with it.”
()
News
Shawn McKenzie to join Rustica Bakery as executive chef and patissiere
Pastry chef Shawn McKenzie has spent years in the Twin Cities creating buttery creations at Penny’s, Burch Restaurant and Cafe Ceres.
McKenzie is taking her talent into new bakery territory by joining Rustica Bakery as executive chef and patissiere. McKenzie, who is still in charge of pastries at Cafe Ceres, will join the Minneapolis- and Edina-based bakery to bring new ideas to the 18-year-old bakery.
“Shawn brings fresh ideas which she is encouraged to pursue, in addition to preserving Rustica’s heritage with our classic bread, pastry and cookies,” Greg Hoyt, Rustica’s owner, said.
McKenzie moved to the Twin Cities from Portland nearly 10 years ago. With over 20 years of experience in restaurants and pastry programs, McKenzie balances sweet and savory with delicate precision in her creations.
News
Stillwater school board narrows list of finalists
The Stillwater Area School Board on Tuesday selected four finalists to return for a second interview for the school district’s superintendent position.
They are:
- Mike Funk, superintendent of Albert Lea Area Schools.
- Malinda Lansfeldt, interim superintendent of Stillwater Area Schools.
- Noel Schmidt, superintendent of Rock Ridge Public Schools in Virginia, Minn.
- Steve Troen, director of teaching and learning at Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196 in Rosemount.
The finalists were selected following interviews held with seven candidates on Monday and Tuesday.
A second round of interviews will be held April 7 in the Oak Park Building in Stillwater; the interviews, which are open to the public, will start at 5:30 p.m. The interviews will not be livestreamed, but will be recorded and posted to the school district’s website.
The board is expected to approve a contract for a permanent superintendent on April 14.
ASK IRA: Do Heat have greater concerns than Duncan Robinson or Max Strus?
‘I’m not going anywhere’: Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti explains why he has no plans to sell team
Shawn McKenzie to join Rustica Bakery as executive chef and patissiere
Stillwater school board narrows list of finalists
Fully-inclusive amusement park expected to open in Wentzville
Manhunt continues after bizarre car fires in Columbia, Illinois
State hits goal of recruiting 1,000 new certified nursing assistants, Walz says
Day 34: Shattered lives in war-torn Ukraine
Nets need Kyrie Irving to be super – not average – to win it all
Wild flex their muscles in dominant 4-1 win over Flyers
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼