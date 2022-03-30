News
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Wills is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family announced Wednesday.
In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family said Willis was recently diagnosed with aphasia and that it is impacting his cognitive abilities.
“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” read the statement signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.
“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” they said. “As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”
Aphasia typically occurs after a stroke or head injury, but can also develop gradually due to a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes degenerative damage. It is treated primarily with speech therapy and learning non-verbal means of communication.
The news about Willis, one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, immediately spread online as fans reacted. His four-decade career has amassed more than $5 billion in box office worldwide,
Willis had been working steadily and frequently. He has shot numerous action thrillers that are due out in 2022, including “Gasoline Alley,” “A Day to Die” and “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.”
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he ‘loves’ team, lashes out at ‘false narrative’ about future
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday pushed back on the notion that he’s unhappy in Baltimore, tweeting that he “loves” the team and lashing out at a “false narrative” around his future.
Jackson’s comments came a day after Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti reiterated that the team was committed to signing its star quarterback to a long-term deal, even with Jackson slow to engage general manager Eric DeCosta in contract talks.
It’s unclear what provoked Jackson’s comments on social media. On Tuesday, he tweeted that there are people with “families to feed” who are “worried about another grown man.” On Wednesday, some NFL analysts responded to Bisciotti’s comments at the NFL owners meetings by speculating that Jackson hadn’t signed a new deal because he wasn’t interested in remaining with the franchise.
“I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving,” Jackson tweeted. “Stop tryna read my mind.”
Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, will earn $23 million this season, the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. A new contract would make Jackson one of the league’s highest-paid players. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is worth $50 million annually, while Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s five-year contract is worth $230 million fully guaranteed.
Despite interest from the Ravens, Bisciotti said he was skeptical Jackson would sign an extension this year, “unless he has a change of heart.” Under the franchise tag, the Ravens could keep Jackson in Baltimore through a series of increasingly valuable one-year deals. Bisciotti said Tuesday that the Ravens would “make it work somehow.”
“It’s unique,” Bisciotti said of Jackson’s approach to contracts, which includes representing himself. “It’s unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, ‘I’ve got to get mine now.’ The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that to say, ‘Now, I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want.”
Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard, according to federal court documents filed Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge John Tunheim scheduled Steve Shand’s trial to begin July 18. He is charged with bringing two people into the country illegally and illegally transporting them once in the U.S. The trial will be held in Fergus Falls, which is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Fargo, North Dakota.
Authorities said the four bodies were discovered near Emerson, Manitoba, which borders Minnesota and North Dakota. In addition, five Indian nationals were found on foot on the Minnesota side of the border and two others were discovered nearby riding in Shand’s van.
Shand, of Deltona, Florida, has not been charged in the deaths of the migrants. They died of exposure. Authorities also haven’t said whether they think the dead migrants or those found on-foot in Minnesota had been passengers in Shand’s van.
According to court documents, one of the five who was walking told authorities that his group had walked across the U.S. border, expecting to be picked up by someone on the other side. He said they had been walking for nearly 12 hours and had been with a family of four Indian nationals earlier but had gotten separated from them during the night.
Neither Shand’s attorney, Doug Micko, nor federal prosecutor Laura Provinzino immediately responded to phone messages seeking comment.
A federal magistrate judge released Shand without bond but ordered him to obey several conditions.
The seven migrants found in the van and on-foot are accused of having entered the U.S. illegally and have been released pending deportation hearings.
Federal authorities suspect that the case is linked to a larger smuggling operation along the Canadian border.
Family: actor Bruce Willis retiring citing brain damage
Bruce Willis will be stepping away from acting. According to his daughter, Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be forced to retire.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.” It can happen suddenly following a head injury or stroke, or could be the result of a brain tumor.
Willis, 67, is known for his roles in the iconic “Die Hard” series, among many movies.
In an Instagram post, his daughter Rumor Willis wrote on behalf of the actor’s family, saying:
“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.
Demi Moore posted a pic of his birthday on Twitter saying, “Happy Birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.”
Moore and Willis share Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. He is also the father of two daughters with wife Emma, 46. They are Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.
Several celebrities are sharing their support for Willis on social media.
“So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, Demi Moore, and their entire family during this time.” tweets Meghan McCain. “Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day.”
“I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all,” tweets Seth Green.
