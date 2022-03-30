News
Charges: Minneapolis woman was drunk and speeding when she crashed on I-35 entrance ramp, killing passenger
Reshawna Eunique Mosley told police that before crashing her car in July while driving intoxicated and speeding on an Interstate 35E entrance ramp in St. Paul, her passenger warned her to slow down, according to prosecutors.
Mosley’s vehicle left the ramp to I-35E south, became airborne and crashed into a hillside, landing onto its roof, according to criminal charges. Mosley’s passenger — 19-year-old Shaterries Monique Barlow of Minneapolis — died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.
Ramsey County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Mosley, 20, of Minneapolis, with five counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
At about 12:30 a.m. July 22, Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to the crash at I-35E near Shepard Road and saw Mosley’s 2013 Kia Forte on its roof in the ditch to the east of the interstate entrance ramp.
Mosley had injuries and her lone passenger died multiple traumatic injuries. Mosley was transported her to Regions Hospital.
In an interview, Mosley admitted that she “had a few drinks” of tequila prior to driving, charges read. She said she tried to enter southbound I-35E but went off the ramp and into the ditch. She guessed that she had been going 45 to 50 miles per hour and that her passenger told her to “slow down” prior to the crash, according to the complaint.
She also said, “I’m gonna be honest with you all, being intoxicated doesn’t make your vision any better,” the complaint read. She also admitted that she was supposed to be wearing glasses but was not.
When asked if she could feel the effects of the alcohol that she consumed, she said, “Yeah,” charges read.
In the car, troopers recovered a half-empty bottle of an alcoholic beverage and a small amount of marijuana.
Troopers obtained a warrant for a sample of Mosley’s blood. The sample, which was drawn at 2:35 a.m., showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of .085 percent, charges say. She also had THC, a component of marijuana, in her blood.
Accident reconstruction showed that Mosley’s car was traveling at 99 mph about five seconds before airbags deployed, and 30 mph upon deployment, according to the charges.
“Taking variables into account, the reconstructionist determined that the Kia was traveling at a minimum of 56 miles per hour prior to the crash,” the complaint read. “The speed limit on that ramp is 30 miles per hour.”
Meta Is Paying a Conservative Lobbying Firm to Push an Anti-TikTok Agenda
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has recruited a conservative consulting firm to sway public opinion against TikTok by planting negative stories in news outlets and urging politicians to crack down on TikTok, the Washington Post reported.
Emails obtained by the Post show Targeted Victory is helping Meta stimulate fear and anger around TikTok, which has emerged as one of its most prominent competitors. An email from February described the firm’s goal to: “get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using.”
Facebook and other social media platforms have become a bi-partisan target since whistleblower Frances Haugen released internal documents that highlighted the political and social harms of Facebook and Instagram. Meta has emerged at the center of politicians’ efforts to regulate big tech.
TikTok was the most-downloaded app globally in 2021 and reached 1 billion monthly active users in September. The video-sharing platform is winning the attention of young users, luring them from Meta’s Facebook and Instagram. The Post article also cited findings from Facebook researchers that teenagers were spending “2-3x more time” on TikTok than Instagram, which were included in documents released by Haugen.
Targeted Victory’s efforts include pushing news stories that link dangerous viral trends to TikTok which actually started on Facebook while simultaneously circulating puff-pieces about Meta, the Post reported. Targeted Victory co-founder Zac Moffatt was the digital director of Republican candidate Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. It’s website promises “a right-of-center perspective.”
Targeted Victory did not respond to the Post’s inquiries about its recent work with Meta, but Moffat took to Twitter to dispute its reporting.
We are a right-of-center firm, but the teams we manage bipartisan teams, including the ones mentioned in the article—also both authors are Democrats. Here is our full statement—omitted by The Post: 2/
— Zac Moffatt (@ZacMoffatt) March 30, 2022
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told the Post that all social media platforms should be held accountable in the media. TikTok expressed concerns with media coverage incorrectly linking viral trends to its platform.
St. Louis police name child killed in accidental shooting
ST. LOUIS–Police on Wednesday identified the child who authorities say was killed Tuesday night by his 10-year-old brother and also said an adult has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Summit Place Tuesday night just before 7:45 and found 12-year-old Lafrance Johnson inside a home with a gunshot wound. Police believe Johnson’s 10-year-old brother accidentally shot him while holding onto a gun that fired. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman who said the gun belonged to her was taken into custody at the scene. Police have applied for a warrant on a count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.
The police department’s child abuse unit is handling the investigation.
Russia shells areas in Ukraine where it vowed to scale back
By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded areas around Ukraine’s capital and another city overnight, regional leaders said Wednesday, just hours after Moscow pledged to scale back military operations in those places. The shelling further tempered optimism about any progress in talks aimed at ending the punishing war.
Russia did not spell out what exactly it planned to do differently, and while the promise initially raised hopes that a path toward peace was coming into view, Ukraine’s president and others cautioned that the remarks could merely be bluster and the Kremlin’s spokesman said he saw no breakthrough in the talks.
Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling hit homes, shops, libraries and other “civilian infrastructure” in the northern city of Chernihiv and on the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.
The barrages came as Britain’s Defense Ministry warned that while heavy losses have forced some Russian units to return to Belarus and Russia, Moscow would likely compensate for any reduction in ground maneuvers by using mass artillery and missile strikes. The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, said Russian troops were intensifying their attacks around the eastern city of Izyum and the eastern Donetsk region, after redeploying some units from other areas.
As the war unleashed five weeks ago by Moscow ground on, so, too, did the fallout beyond Ukraine’s borders. The United Nations said the number of refugees fleeing the country has now surpassed a staggering 4 million, while European industrial powerhouse Germany issued a warning over its natural gas supplies amid concerns that Russia could cut off deliveries unless it is paid in rubles. Poland announced steps to end all Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted with skepticism to Russia’s announcement amid talks in Istanbul on Tuesday that it would reduce military activity near the capital and Chernihiv.
“We can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive,” he said in his nightly video address to the Ukrainian people. “But those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells.”
That skepticism only gained ground Wednesday morning.
“The so-called reduction of activity in the Chernihiv region, was demonstrated by the enemy strikes including air strikes on Nizhyn, and all night long they were shelling Chernihiv,” said the regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus. “Civilian infrastructure facilities, libraries, shopping centers, many houses were destroyed in Chernihiv.”
Oleksandr Pavliuk, the head of the Kyiv region military administration, said Wednesday that Russian shells targeted residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the Bucha, Brovary and Vyshhorod regions around the capital.
They weren’t the only attacks by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday that the military targeted fuel depots in two towns in central Ukraine with air-launched long-range cruise missiles. Russian forces also hit a Ukrainian special forces headquarters in the southern Mykolaiv region, he said, and two ammunition depots in the eastern Donetsk region.
The General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces noted intensified shelling and attacks in the Donetsk area, where it say Russian forces were focused on trying to win control over the besieged city of Mariupol and other cities.
Donetsk is in the eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, where the Russian military says it has shifted its attention. Top Russian military officials have said twice in recent days that their main goal now is the “liberation” of Donbas, where Moscow-backed rebels have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.
Western officials also said Moscow was now reinforcing troops in the Donbas in a bid to encircle Ukraine’s forces there. And Russia’s deadly siege in the south continues.
Some analysts have suggested that the apparent scaling back of the Kremlin’s aims and the pledge to reduce activity around Kyiv and Chernihiv may merely reflect the reality on the ground: Its troops have become bogged down and taken heavy losses in their bid to seize the capital and other cities.
Meanwhile, a missile destroyed part of an apartment block in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk early Wednesday, reportedly killing two people and wounding four. Separatists blamed Ukrainian forces for the attack.
“I was just sitting on the couch and — bang! — the window glass popped, the frames came off, I didn’t even understand what happened,” said one resident, Anna Gorda.
Still, there were hints of the outline of a possible agreement to end the war after the latest round of talks Tuesday in Istanbul.
Kyiv’s delegation offered a framework for a peace deal under which a neutral Ukraine’s security would be guaranteed by a group of other countries. Among other things, the Kremlin has demanded all along that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO.
Moscow reacted coolly to that offer, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Wednesday it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine has submitted its written proposals but that he saw no breakthrough.
Still, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Moscow would in the meantime “fundamentally … cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv” to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.”
But Zelenskyy warned the world and his own people not to get ahead of themselves.
“Ukrainians have already learned during the 34 days of the invasion and during the past eight years of war in the Donbas that you can trust only concrete results,” he said.
Western countries also expressed doubts about Russia’s intentions.
“We judge the Russian military machine by its actions, not just its words,” British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News on Wednesday. “There’s obviously some skepticism that it will regroup to attack again rather than seriously engaging in diplomacy.”
He added that “of course the door to diplomacy will always be left ajar, but I don’t think you can trust what is coming out of the mouth of Putin’s war machine.”
An assessment from Britain’s Ministry of Defense said that Russia’s focus on the Donbas region “is likely a tacit admission that it is struggling to sustain more than one significant axis of advance.”
“Russian units suffering heavy losses have been forced to return to Belarus and Russia to reorganize and resupply,” the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. “Such activity is placing further pressure on Russia’s already strained logistics and demonstrates the difficulties Russia is having reorganizing its units in forward areas within Ukraine.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has detected small numbers of Russian ground forces moving away from the Kyiv area, but it appeared to be a repositioning of forces, “not a real withdrawal.”
In response to Moscow’s pledge, U.S. President Joe Biden and his secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said they would wait to see what Russia’s actions are.
Blinken added that Russian indications of a pullback could be an attempt to “deceive people and deflect attention.”
It wouldn’t be the first time. In the tense buildup to the invasion, the Russian military announced some units were loading equipment onto rail cars and preparing to return to their home bases after completing exercises. Ten days later, Russia launched its invasion.
The war it triggered has devastated a nation that once was a major food exporter.
The United Nations’ food aid agency said it is now providing emergency assistance to 1 million people in Ukraine, including 330,000 freshly baked loaves of bread to families in the eastern city of Kharkiv.
The Rome-based World Food Program estimated that 45% of Ukraine’s population is worried about finding enough to eat. Millions more have simply left the country.
Tetyana Parmynska, a 28-year-old from the Chernihiv region now at a refugee center in Poland, said she hoped for peace. Nearby, a man played songs on a battered black piano decorated with a white peace emblem.
“Children are suffering, and our city, and everything,” Parmynska said. “We have no strength anymore.”
___
This story has been updated to correct that face-to-face talks are not expected Wednesday.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
