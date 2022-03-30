News
Chicago Bulls rebound from a bad loss, beating the Washington Wizards — with Patrick Williams pitching in
When Patrick Williams dislocated his wrist in October, the last two people he wanted to call were his parents.
He knew they’d do too much — insist on buying tickets for the next flight out Chicago, flood him relentlessly with care and concern. That’s the burden of being the youngest kid of the family, especially for a 20-year-old halfway across the country, away from his family, suddenly facing the first serious injury of his career.
But Williams didn’t want anybody to worry. Especially himself. That’s why, at the same time, he didn’t want to be alone — worry was harder to chase away when he didn’t have people around him, when he couldn’t crack jokes with teammates or pry advice out of veterans and coaches.
Before last fall, Williams can’t remember ever going longer than three days without a basketball in his hands. Even then, it was just to nurse a jammed finger or sore wrist. Never by choice. For weeks, Williams said he was vibrating with the excitement of getting back on the court.
Now that he’s back, the Bulls need all that pent-up energy to translate onto the court. But in recent games, the second-year forward has been swallowed up by the stakes in the final weeks of the regular season.
“You throw him in the midst of the chaos and it seems like we struggle having to understand the small detail things you normally would learn throughout the season,” veteran DeMar DeRozan said. “It’s a tough task for him right now. He’s going to have to catch up fast. You just got to stay on him.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s 107-94 road win over the Washington Wizards, coach Billy Donovan had made his challenge clear: Williams only can earn his minutes with aggression on the court.
“We need an all-out Patrick,” Donovan said.
Williams answered, scoring six points and grabbing seven rebounds in a performance that harkened back to his potential before the injury. DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Nikola Vučević added 27 as the Bulls won for just the fifth time in the last 16 games. They hold a half-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the fifth spot in the East.
Although a portion of his possessions were still tinged with tentativeness, Williams returned a bullying bounce to several drives to the basket.
That turnaround was critical for Williams after the game the night before. Against the New York Knicks on Monday night, the Bulls couldn’t get Williams to do one thing — shoot the ball.
To close the game Monday, Donovan selected Williams over fellow power forward Javonte Green —who has outplayed his size as an unexpected starter this season, affecting the defense while averaging 7.3 points per game — to close the game. But in 13 minutes, Williams didn’t shoot once.
He balked at opportunities around the rim and in the midrange. On the defensive end, Williams managed a steal, a block and a rebound. But on offense, he faded into the woodwork. In a must-win game for the Bulls, the former first-round draft pick didn’t record a single shot or assist.
“That’s on me,” Williams said after the 109-104 loss. “I’ve got to be ready when my name is called. Coach can’t control my shots.”
During recovery, Williams had one focus — strengthening his mind. His body was out of his control, but Williams still believed he could use recovery to become a smarter, sharper basketball player.
DeRozan gifted him a copy of ”The Undefeated Mind” by Alex Lickerman, which the veteran discovered while rehabbing a torn adductor with the Toronto Raptors. Williams worked through the book with the team’s sports psychologists. He also taught himself to play chess and watched documentaries about Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant.
Most important, Williams spent hours each week studying film on Sportscode. If he watched and analyzed enough film, Williams believed he could grow enough to slow down the game from the overwhelming speed of his rookie season — and he believes this time paid off in his first five games.
“It’s a lot slower than it was last year,” Williams sad. “It’s more about trying to translate what I saw on film to actually live in the game. The rhythm, the flow — it takes awhile.”
Donovan agreed that Williams knows what to do — the problem is getting him to take risks on the court. Although the coach acknowledged the need for Williams to “get his legs back under him” after months off the court, Donovan believes he is also struggling with the decision-making required in close-game situations.
Williams didn’t play in the first quarter against the Knicks, then opened the second quarter with a rebound, block and steal in the first three minutes on the court. But that promising start quickly evaporated after Williams fumbled a pass and struggled in his defensive matchups against Alec Burks and RJ Barrett. Each mistake seemed to pile up on the young forward’s shoulders, leading to increased hesitancy to make the next move.
“The biggest thing for Patrick is when he’s making mistakes, he’s got to move past some of that stuff,” Donovan said. “I’m not saying he was down himself, but he’s got to move past it.”
The timing of Williams’ learning curve doesn’t favor the Bulls. Williams said these feel like the first games of his season after he started on an ankle injury that wasn’t fully recovered. He certainly could benefit from more time for an easier entry back into the league. But the Bulls don’t have that luxury with barely a week left to clinch their playoff seeding.
With the possibility of play-in games looming, the Bulls need Williams to return to the core of his identity — a physically assertive two-way player who can elevate the team on both ends of the court.
“Obviously I’m not as aggressive,” Williams said. “I can be better defensively, I can be better rebounding the ball, I can be better on the floor while I’m out there. I have to be better.”
News
12-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis: authorities
ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in north St. Louis, according to the city’s fire department.
The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Summit Place, near West Florissant Avenue. A large police presence is at the scene.
Police have not released any further details about the child’s death. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
News
Missouri among 21 states challenging CDC transit mask rule
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twenty-one states with Republican attorneys general sued Tuesday to halt the federal government’s requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, announced by Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody and filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida, contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The mandate in its current form may be in effect only a few weeks more. The CDC recently extended it until April 18 while also indicating it is weighing scaling back the rules for a more targeted approach.
Still, Florida and the other states are pressing on with the lawsuit, which comes amid a partisan divide over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues of government control versus individual rights.
“It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life,” said DeSantis, a Republican who has persistently challenged federal mask mandates including those involving cruise lines, schools, private businesses and other entities.
The CDC rule, effective Feb. 1, 2021, requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website. The rule has been relaxed somewhat, to end requirements for certain buses, but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.
Moody, a Republican and former Tampa judge, said in a news release that the travel mask mandates “are frustrating travelers and causing chaos on public transportation.”
That appeared to be a reference to a spate of well-publicized confrontations between flight attendants and passengers over the mask requirement on commercial aircraft. It’s not clear if these incidents are isolated or widespread, and if masks are the only issue. Some are clearly alcohol-related or a mental health problem.
Also, perhaps underscoring the partisan divide on masks, both DeSantis and Moody mentioned Democratic President Joe Biden several times in their statements against the travel mandate.
The Atlanta-based CDC did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting comment on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks to immediately halt the CDC travel mask rule and asks for costs and attorneys’ fees. There have been similar lawsuits filed in individual states before this latest one.
Besides Florida, the states filing the new travel mask lawsuit as of Tuesday were:
— Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.
News
Explainer: Alopecia ‘strips people of their identity’
Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that affects millions of people around the world. But to many women — and to Black women, in particular — it is much more. It’s about beauty and race, about culture and about the uncertainty that the disorder creates around people’s perception of themselves.
So during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, when comedian Chris Rock threw a pointed joke at Jada Pinkett Smith about her hair loss that some felt was insensitive, the event exposed many layers of feeling for those who wrestle with the disorder.
It also threw a spotlight on the disorder, which is little discussed but fairly common and affects a wide range of people, including children.
Actor Will Smith, who stunned millions when he walked onstage and slapped Rock over the joke about Pinkett Smith, has since apologized to the comedian, the academy and viewers.
Here are some of the things about alopecia that are reverberating:
WHAT’S IT LIKE TO HAVE ALOPECIA?
Rock’s joke was tough to hear for New York interior designer Sheila Bridges.
She spoke to Rock for his 2009 documentary “Good Hair” about the importance of hair in Black culture. She talked about the shame and humiliation of losing hers to the disease, how her hairstyle is intertwined with her racial identity and how the loss of her hair affected her sense of femininity and social currency.
The Oscars slap left Bridges with conflicting emotions: She condemned Smith’s assault on Rock, sympathized with Pinkett Smith and was deeply disappointed in Rock.
“It is not easy as a woman to navigate life without any hair and a society that is obsessed with hair,” Bridges said.
She doesn’t wear wigs because she doesn’t want to, and also hopes to normalize and de-stigmatize the appearance of bald women.
But even a decade after she decided to go bald in public, Bridges said it’s still difficult for some to accept: “I rarely make it through the week without someone saying something that’s very, very insensitive.”
While it’s unclear if Rock was aware of Pinkett Smith’s diagnosis, hair in general can already be a fraught landscape for Black women, who have been expected for generations to alter their natural hair texture to fit a white standard of beauty. Even wealthy and famous Black actresses have said it can be tough to find Hollywood stylists who know how to do their hair.
Black women are 80% more likely to change their natural hair to meet social norms at work, according to a 2019 study by the Dove personal care division of the Unilever USA company.
Black students are also far more likely than other students to be suspended for dress code or hair violations, according to the research that helped convince the U.S. House to vote to prohibit discrimination based on natural hairstyles earlier this month.
“The only good thing that can come out of all this is that alopecia is front and center,” Bridges said about the Oscars slap.
WHY HAS HAIR BEEN IMPORTANT TO BLACK REPRESENTATION?
For many Black Americans, grooming and styling choices are intertwined with a desire to buck what is considered normal or acceptable by wider society. From Afros and cornrows to wigs and hair extensions, Black hair can be more than just style statements.
Black women and girls watching the Supreme Court nomination and confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said in interviews with AP that they were moved to see someone who wears her hair in “ sisterlocks” ascend to such a prominent position. It’s a style that uses natural hair woven into micro locs and is known for its versatility.
Seeing someone like Jackson embrace her natural hair, instead of conforming to societal beauty standards, served as a reminder to those women and girls to not shrink themselves in order to succeed, they said.
For Black women in the public eye, losing the pride and representation symbolized by their hairstyles can add another layer to the professional and self-esteem challenges of hair loss.
WHAT CAUSES ALOPECIA?
Alopecia areata, the autoimmune disorder Pinkett Smith has, can make hair fall out of the scalp in patches. It can also affect other parts of the body, like eyebrows and nose hair.
Alopecia can come on quickly, is unpredictable and can be incredibly tough to deal with mentally, said Brett King, a hair loss expert at Yale Medicine.
“Imagine if you woke up today missing half of an eyebrow,” he said. “That unpredictability is one of the things that’s so mentally treacherous and awful because you have no control of it … it’s a disease that strips people of their identity.”
While seldom discussed, it’s actually fairly common: the second biggest cause of hair loss, after male or female pattern balding. About 2% of people have it. It’s not physically painful, in some cases it spontaneously goes away and it can be treated.
HOW DOES IT AFFECT WOMEN? WHAT ABOUT KIDS?
Hair is a large part of anyone’s appearance, and for women it’s bound up with cultural concepts about what makes them look feminine.
“Most women are expected to have good hair,” said William Yates, a Black Chicago-based certified hair loss surgeon. “They’re well aware that men lose their hair and ‘bald gracefully,’ so to speak, but a female losing their hair is devastating.”
The condition also tends to hit people when they are relatively young. Most are diagnosed before age 40, and about half of them are children when the disorder first appears, said Christopher English, a board-certified dermatologist for Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City.
Having the condition is especially tough for teenagers, for whom appearance anxiety and peer pressure are often already at an all-time high, said Gary Sherwood, communications director at the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. In Elkhart, Indiana, a 12-year-old girl with the disorder took her own life this month after she was bullied at school, her family has said.
Some studies have also pointed to the disease being more prevalent among Black and Latino people, Sherwood and Yates said. The National Institutes of Health states it affects all racial and ethnic groups, men and women.
Rock’s joke was “not unusual,” Sherwood said. “This has been around as long as there have been humans on Earth … for centuries people would not talk about it.”
He’s hoping one good outcome of the Oscars slap will be more education, awareness and empathy.
