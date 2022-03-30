News
Family: actor Bruce Willis retiring citing brain damage
Bruce Willis will be stepping away from acting. According to his daughter, Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be forced to retire.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.” It can happen suddenly following a head injury or stroke, or could be the result of a brain tumor.
Willis, 67, is known for his roles in the iconic “Die Hard” series, among many movies.
In an Instagram post, his daughter Rumor Willis wrote on behalf of the actor’s family, saying:
“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.
Demi Moore posted a pic of his birthday on Twitter saying, “Happy Birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.”
Moore and Willis share Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. He is also the father of two daughters with wife Emma, 46. They are Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.
Several celebrities are sharing their support for Willis on social media.
“So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, Demi Moore, and their entire family during this time.” tweets Meghan McCain. “Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day.”
“I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all,” tweets Seth Green.
News
50th anniversary of Title IX celebrates women’s athletics — how far they’ve come, how far they have to go
When Wendy Blackshaw attended Hopkins High School in the mid-to-late 1970s, Title IX had been on the books for a few years but had yet to make a big impact. Blackshaw said the school “didn’t have a ton of teams” for girls, and if a girl was “really athletic,’’ she was a cheerleader.
And, yes, Blackshaw was a cheerleader.
Flash forward five decades and so much has changed in athletics for women. What has grown out of Title IX is a major reason why. The federal law, enacted on June 23, 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal funding.
Blackshaw is now president and chief executive officer for Minnesota Sports and Events, the organization that plays a key role in bringing marquee sporting events to the Twin Cities. The latest big event is the Women’s Final Four, which gets underway Friday night at the Target Center with South Carolina facing Louisville and defending national champion Stanford taking on 11-time champion Connecticut. The NCAA championship game is set for Sunday night.
When the Final Four was awarded to the Twin Cities in September 2018, it didn’t take Blackshaw long to spring into action.
“It was one of those moments,” she said. “I was like, ‘My God, it’s the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Could we be any luckier than we are hosting that year?’ Like, 51 wouldn’t have had the same ring to it. … It was really like a middle-of-the-night idea where like, ‘Wow, we can celebrate this for the entire year.’ ”
Minnesota Sports and Events has been conducting 50th-anniversary events over the past year. And now, with the the marquee women’s college event being in the Twin Cities, things really have been ramped up.
Getting underway last Sunday and running through this Sunday is the Mall of America Title IX Celebration in Bloomington. The daily event schedule has included clinics put on by Minnesota Lynx players Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa; an appearance by former Woodbury High School and Bradley University basketball star Michelle Young, now best known for her appearances on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” and performances with dancers and Minnesota team mascots.
There are games for visitors to play. On the wall in the Huntington Bank Rotunda is a lavish painting by Leeya Rose Jackson of 11 notable women from Minnesota who have benefitted from Title IX, including former basketball star and current University of Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen and Olympic cross country gold medalist Jessie Diggins.
Most unique is the Court of Dreams in the mall’s North Atrium. Through the efforts of 3M, which used print and decorative films, there is an entire basketball court covered with submitted writings from Minnesota residents about what their dreams are. Many came from youngsters, who wrote sports-related things such as wanting to see “more women hold leadership positions in pro sports” and non-sports things such as “I want to be a marine biologist.” A wall next to the court is filled with Post-It notes, each of which features a visitor’s dreams.
“It was a special moment to have girls be able to sign this court and put what they want to do when they grow up and what their life’s aspirations are,” said Young, 28, now a fifth-grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary School in Burnsville. “And having signatures from my students on the court was incredibly special. You can feel inspired by just standing on the court.”
Young credited Title IX for her being able to play basketball in high school and earn a scholarship to Bradley. And so did Powers, a Detroit native who played at Michigan State.
“I feel very emotional because if it wasn’t for Title IX and the ladies that came before me, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Powers said.
Still, there is plenty of room to grow. On conference calls Tuesday, coaches from three of the Final Four teams talked about that.
“It’s pretty cool,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, 51, a former University of Virginia and WNBA star, said of the 50th anniversary celebration. “Title IX provided opportunities for girls and women to have … the same opportunities as our male counterparts. We’re here 50 years later, but we still are not treated in the same manner. (It’s) 50 years and its impact has been pretty good. I think we’ve got room to grow, so hopefully 50 years later, we will be celebrating a more equitable impact on our sports.”
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, 68, who played basketball in high school and entered college before Title IX was enacted, echoed those thoughts.
“It’s great to recognize Title IX,” VanDerveer said. “Even after 50 years, I think we have to kind of keep the pedal to the metal. There’s still work to be done. It’s great that we’re recognizing it. … I think it will be nice when there’s not a need for it, that things are so equitable and fair that Title IX is a dinosaur.”
VanDerveer said what took place at last year’s NCAA tournament was “really painful.” Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Price posted a widely viewed video on social media showing players in the NCAA men’s tournament having a spacious weightlifting room with all sorts of equipment while those in the women’s tournament had nothing more than a small tower of hand weights. There were also social-media postings about how much more lavish the NCAA gift bags given to men in the tournament were as opposed to the ones provided to women.
NCAA President Mark Emmert later acknowledged that the NCAA “dropped the ball in supporting our women’s athletes.” And an NCAA External Equity Review was conducted by the outside law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink to study the issues and identify potential solutions.
For now, though, the Kaplan report, hasn’t satisfied Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, who is looking to extend his record with a 12th national championship this weekend. He said he disagreed with the report’s suggestion to hold men’s and women’s Final Fours in the same city on the same weekend. And, he said, when it came to weight-room and “swag bag” situations, there is “talk about the dumbest things.”
Auriemma said a more important topic would be that Connecticut and Louisville play Friday after wrapping up Final Four berths Monday. Meanwhile, men’s teams don’t start the Final Four until Saturday after the last two regional finals were played last Sunday.
“Why don’t you address things that actually help kids get ready to play their best basketball at the most important time of the year?” he said of the short turnaround for the women’s semifinal games.
For now, though, Blackshaw said there is plenty of celebrate with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
“It’s been so popular, and we’ve had so much enthusiasm,” she said.
And Blackshaw couldn’t resist in noting that nearly a half century after she attended Hopkins High School when there weren’t many opportunities for female athletes, one of the marquee players at the Final Four is a fellow Hopkins grade. That would be Connecticut sophomore sensation Paige Bueckers, last year’s national player of the year.
News
St. Louis K-9 officer fires shots at suspected car clouter
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis police officer fired two shots at an armed individual overnight who was suspected of car clouting.
According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of S. 18th Street, located in the Benton Park neighborhood.
Officers were called to the area for a report of car tampering. When officers arrived, they saw people sitting in black Dodge Charger parked at the curb and idling. The car sped off when an officer exited his patrol vehicle.
The officer directed his attention to the vehicle that had been tampered with. As the officer approached, an unknown individual popped up from behind the vehicle armed with a gun.
The police spokesperson said the armed individual began to run away and pointed their gun at the officer, at which point the officer drew his service weapon and fired two shots at the suspect.
The armed person ran north on 18th Street and was eventually found and arrested in the 1900 block of Congress Street. Police recovered a firearm. EMS was called to the area because a K-9 unit bit the armed suspect during the arrest.
News
Number of Ukraine refugees passes worst-case U.N. estimate
By BASSAM HATOUM and JAMEY KEATEN
MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — The number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations reported Wednesday as shelling continued in places where Moscow had vowed to ease its military operations.
“I do not know if we can still believe the Russians,” refugee Nikolay Nazarov, 23, said as he crossed Ukraine’s border into Poland with his wheelchair-bound father.
Despite Russia’s announcement during talks on Tuesday that its forces would ease their assault near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and elsewhere, Nazarov said he expects “more escalation” in the country’s east, including the city he and his father fled.
“That is why we cannot go back to Kharkiv,” he said. “We are afraid of a new phase of war in eastern Ukraine.”
Nazarov, like other refugees interviewed by The Associated Press, echoed the opinion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that given what was happening on the ground, there was no reason to believe Russia’s statement about reducing military activity near Kyiv and in Chernihiv, a besieged northern city.
“We can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive,” Zelenskyy said in his address to the Ukrainian people. “But those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells.”
For Diana Konstantynova, a 45-year-old accountant from Vinnytsia in south Ukraine, Russia’s promise to scale back its attacks is not a signal she can safely return home.
“I do not believe in a truce,” said Konstantynova, who fled to Romania with her 8-year-old son a month ago. She says they will only return when “bombs stop exploding in my city” and “when Russian troops completely leave our territory.”
Elena Litvinova, a 33-year-old accountant from Mykolaiv, is also skeptical of Russia’s promises and will only head home with her two young children when “our president says that the war is over.”
“During the negotiations, the city administration and children’s educational institutions where my children studied were destroyed,” she said at a refugee center in Romania’s central city of Brasov, where she says they will stay until the war is over. “It’s still very scary, every day we get messages from home that there is shooting and bombing.”
Olha Kovalyova, who arrived in Poland with her two children, said she didn’t trust Moscow because it had failed to fulfill earlier promises made in the framework of 2014 and 2015 agreements aimed at ending fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region.
“The Minsk agreement is not working, so how can we call it peace talks if they are shooting and bombing our cites during and after the talks?” Kovalyova said. “There is no trust in Russia, but also I hope for peace and calm, but unfortunately this is the situation.”
The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said Wednesday that more than 4 million people have left Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 and sparked Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II. That number exceeds the worst-case predictions made at the start of the war.
Half of the refugees from Ukraine are children, according to UNHCR and the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF.
“I think it’s a tragic milestone,” Alex Mundt, the UNHCR senior emergency coordinator in Poland, said. “It means that in less than a month or in just about a month, 4 million people have been uprooted from their homes, from their families, their communities, in what is the fastest exodus of refugees moving in recent history.”
More than 2.3 million refugees from Ukraine entered Poland, but some have since traveled on to other countries. A small number have returned to Ukraine, either to help in the defense against the Russians or to care for relatives.
More than 608,000 refugees have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary in the last five weeks, UNHCR said, based on counts provided by the governments of those countries.
“The situation inside Ukraine is spiraling,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement Wednesday. “As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support.”
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi entered Ukraine on Wednesday and said he would be in the western city of Lviv and discuss ways to increase support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.”
Lviv has become a destination for Ukrainians seeking a safe place to stay or are heading to bordering European countries. UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items and other critical services for refugees.
UNHCR projected from the onset that about 4 million people might flee Ukraine and said it was regularly reassessing its forecasts.
Aid workers say the number of people fleeing eased in recent days as many residents awaited indications of the direction the invasion might take. The U.N. estimates the war also has displaced 6.5 million people within the country.
The International Organization for Migration, which tracks not just refugees but all people on the move from their homes, reported earlier this month that more than 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in areas of Ukraine under attack or cannot leave because of security risks, the destruction of bridges and roads and a lack of information about safe destinations and lodging.
All told, more than 22 million people are either blocked from moving or have been forced to flee, IOM figures show.
___
Jamey Keaten reported from Geneva. Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Stephen McGrath in Brasov, Romania, and Srdjan Nedeljkovic in Medyka, contributed to this report.
