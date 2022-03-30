News
Fully-inclusive amusement park expected to open in Wentzville
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Spirit of Discovery Park would be only the second amusement park in the world to offer a fully inclusive experience for people with any form of disability.
The amusement park, set to serve everyone, is under contract on a 60-acre piece of land in Wentzville. The group in charge of developing the amusement park had been searching for the perfect piece of land in the St. Louis region for years and they’ve finally landed on a property in Wentzville.
The location is under wraps for now, but the designs are already completed.
“Our focus is to bring a park that is literally for everybody,” Rick Hall, the architect for Spirit of Discovery Park said. “It was more a passion than a project.”
“Everyone at the park is going to have something that they can do and that they want to do, and all the needs of all of our communities will be taken care of, but we are focused on those with special needs,” Jamie Vann, the president and founder of Spirit of Discovery Park said. “They deserve it, they need it, our community needs it.”
It may not have the mickey ears once proposed in the St. Louis region, but the park is anticipated to provide a similar feel to Disney World’s Epcot. Vann said the Spirit of Discover Park will merge entertainment and education.
It won’t have rollercoasters, but it will have a carousel, jeep ride, Ferris wheel, barn, sensory and edible gardens, and a greenhouse designed by a former Disney cast member. It will also feature lifted garden beds, which would give those with disabilities a chance to do something like picking a fruit or vegetable, which they may have never had the opportunity to do before.
“We’re going to raise them up so their wheelchairs will fit, so they can actually pick a strawberry or pick their own pumpkin,” Vann said.
She said SLU’s OT department has worked with the park for several semesters to do projects on finding a solution to challenges in the disability community. One of the outcomes of the collaboration is the raised garden beds.
The park plans to allow every person with a disability to enter the park for free. They also want to hire veterans and give them job training and placement skills.
Vann and Hill said every disability is represented at the table discussions to make sure they are accommodating each challenge a disability faces, to make sure they don’t face a challenge when enjoying the park.
The mayor of Wentzville Nick Guccione said this is an incredible opportunity for the community and would also benefit nearby hotels, gas stations, and small businesses.
“I think we’ll have people come from all over the world, Wentzville will be a destination, it is now, but, I think this will put us on the map,” Guccione said.
The park is non-profit and is not funded by tax dollars. Guccione said there will likely be traffic studies completed by MoDot and the city to ensure adequate traffic flow.
The idea was sparked when Jamie Vann was at a playdate with her kids and her friend’s children several years ago. Her friend’s daughter has down syndrome. The Vann family was planning a trip to Disney World for spring break, and her friend said that’s something she wouldn’t be able to do with her family because of the challenges with her daughter.
She mentioned there was an inclusive amusement park in San Antonio, called Morgan’s Wonderland. A few years later, she went and the entire family loved it. When she told Jamie about her experience, Jamie said, “well we should do that in St. Louis.” So that’s what she’s been working on for six years.
If all goes as planned, they will break ground on the park in 2023 and have the park completed in 2025.
SoDP has raised more than $330,000 dollars for the park. The initial plans were originally only 35 acres and were estimated to cost $35 million. Since the expansion, they’ve decided to create a pro forma which will provide a more accurate estimate of the 60-plus-acre campus.
Manhunt continues after bizarre car fires in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. — Adela Childress was one of seven victims left wondering what happened after multiple vehicle arsons were started early Tuesday morning in Columbia, Illinois.
“The first thing when I open it, it was smoke — no flames. And then I start coughing,” Childress said.
She’s okay, but now she’s going to have to figure out what’s next for her car.
“Now, I’m trying to clean it up so I can go to work Thursday because tomorrow I’m off. So that’s what happened,” she said.
The arsons happened on the 200 block of East Plum Street, South Ferkel, East Washington Street, and the 200 block of South Metter where Childress lives.
“I hope that they can get the guy who’s doing this to everyone,” Childress said.
Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon sent FOX 2 this statement: “We had seven vehicles (that were unlocked) that someone entered and ignited something inside on fire and then shut the door. Some were in the back seat, some front seat, some floorboard. Damage was bad, but it appears because of the lack of oxygen (door being shut and windows up), prevented the fires from getting worse, almost ‘smothering’ the fires out.”
Bobby Talbert has been in Columbia from Texas visiting family for the last few weeks. Now, he doesn’t know what’s next for his truck.
“Burned a hole in my floorboard. It’s all the way down to the metal and the insulation in there,” Talbert said. “Had to cut it out.”
“We just hope they catch him, put a stop to this because that could’ve blown up and caught people’s houses on fire. Everything could have been really bad,” he said.
Retired and on a fixed income, like Childress, Talbert hopes the suspect is found.
“Whoever you are you might want to get right with God. Get back in church,” Talbert said.
State hits goal of recruiting 1,000 new certified nursing assistants, Walz says
Nearly 1,300 certified nursing assistants have signed on and begun training under a Minnesota program aimed at building up the state’s pipeline of caregivers.
Gov. Tim Walz and Higher Education Commission Dennis Olson on Tuesday announced that the state exceeded its goal of bringing on 1,000 new CNAs in an effort to relieve Minnesota National Guard members.
At the height of demand for medical and long-term care services late last year, the state called in federal reinforcements to help strained hospitals. And it set up a rapid caregiver training system to prepare National Guard members to fill in at short-staffed care centers.
State leaders at the time also called on Minnesotans to train as certified nursing assistants to fill gaps in Minnesota’s health care workforce. And they offered to foot the bill for tuition, books and other equipment they’d need using $3.4 million in federal COVID-19 response funds.
“People stepped up in this effort and they really want to have a career where they can make a difference — a difference in their communities, a difference for their families, more importantly, to answer the call on behalf of the state,” Olson told students, faculty and reporters during a news conference at St. Paul College. “Minnesotans stepped up in a big way there.”
Now, the nearly 400 National Guard members have been deactivated and newly trained caregivers have taken their places. To date, 1,278 enrolled in the free courses offered through the state or took CNA training through their high schools, Walz and Olson announced Tuesday.
Olson said the state missed its “highly aggressive goal” of getting 1,000 CNAs trained and certified by Jan. 31 because it took time for the state colleges and universities to get rapid training protocols in place. Some recruits are still in training programs, he said, and additional funds are available for Minnesotans that would still like to pursue caregiving.
Despite the slight lag to meet the goal, the state stands better prepared to face the next wave of the pandemic or the transition to the endemic phase of COVID-19, Walz said.
“When we see another surge, this issue (in the) long-term care facilities will not be the same crisis situation that we saw. And that gives us a hand up,” Walz said. “So this is a great success story.”
Linda Meyer, a registered nurse and nursing assistant instructor at St. Paul College, said she was initially floored when the state came to the Minnesota Colleges and Universities system and asked for help training up 1,000 new CNAs in a month.
“I’m just thankful that we’ve been able to do a piece of this and be able to train and to make it easier for those that are out there,” Meyer said, noting that in her 30-year career there were several occasions where there weren’t enough caregivers to meet the needs of residents.
The training program is set to continue and the leaders said they hoped it could be scaled up to meet the need for CNAs around the state. Walz in a supplemental budget proposal asked for $6.7 million a year to continue the program and increase the goal to recruit 3,000 new CNAs annually.
Day 34: Shattered lives in war-torn Ukraine
People displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine wait in line for food and a place to sleep outside the capital of Kyiv. Others who have fled to Poland bundle against the cold after crossing the border.
Five weeks into the war, thousands are dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians have left the country. Many residents couldn’t bear to leave their pets behind — including one wounded brown dog in Poland — despite the risky evacuation.
One resident covers her home’s shattered windows in the port city of Mikolaiv after Russian attacks, which blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government building there, killing at least 12 people.
A man rides a bicycle past a body covered with a rug on the outskirts of Mariupol. Elsewhere in the besieged southern port, a woman cooks outside apartment buildings damaged by shelling.
Ukrainian soldiers near the western city of Lviv go through training exercises, firing their guns at makeshift targets. Some others take up positions in earthen trenches north of Kyiv, where Russia’s advance has been stalled for weeks.
