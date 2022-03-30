Connect with us

Entertainment

Georgia high school coach caught in sex act with student, girl’s mother tracked her cell phone

Published

41 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Police arrested a DeKalb County special education teacher and football coach and charged him with sexual contact with one of his students

The post Georgia high school coach caught in sex act with student, girl’s mother tracked her cell phone first appeared on Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Georgia cop resigns after utility worker caught him having oral sex

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 30, 2022

By

google news

A police officer in a small town southeast of Atlanta, Ga. has resigned after a utility worker filmed him receiving oral sex

The post Georgia cop resigns after utility worker caught him having oral sex first appeared on Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Jada Pinkett Smith responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Published

21 hours ago

on

March 29, 2022

By

google news

Jada Pinkett Smith finally responded after her husband, Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock

The post Jada Pinkett Smith responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Outrage as Florida Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 29, 2022

By

google news

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill into law on Monday

The post Outrage as Florida Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.