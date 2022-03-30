Entertainment
Georgia high school coach caught in sex act with student, girl’s mother tracked her cell phone
Police arrested a DeKalb County special education teacher and football coach and charged him with sexual contact with one of his students
Entertainment
Georgia cop resigns after utility worker caught him having oral sex
A police officer in a small town southeast of Atlanta, Ga. has resigned after a utility worker filmed him receiving oral sex
Entertainment
Jada Pinkett Smith responds to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock
Jada Pinkett Smith finally responded after her husband, Will Smith assaulted comedian Chris Rock
Entertainment
Outrage as Florida Gov. DeSantis signs ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed his controversial “Parental Rights in Education” bill into law on Monday
