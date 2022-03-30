News
GOP Sen. Collins says she’ll back Jackson for Supreme Court
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Wednesday she will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and all but assuring that Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
Collins said in a statement that she met with Jackson a second time after four days of hearings last week and decided that “she possesses the experience, qualifications, and integrity to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court.”
“I will, therefore, vote to confirm her to this position,” Collins said.
Her support gives Democrats at least a one-vote cushion in the 50-50 Senate and likely saves them from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s pick. It is expected that all 50 Democrats will support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
Jackson, who would replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. She would also be the first former public defender on the court.
Collins was the most likely Republican to support Jackson, and she has a history of voting for Supreme Court nominees picked by presidents of both parties. The only nominee she’s voted against since her election in the mid-1990s is Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020.
She said in the statement that she doesn’t expect that she will always agree with Jackson’s decisions.
“That alone, however, is not disqualifying,” Collins said. “Indeed, that statement applies to all six Justices, nominated by both Republican and Democratic Presidents, whom I have voted to confirm.”
It is unclear if any other GOP senators will vote for Jackson. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said last week said he will not support her, citing concerns about her sentencing record and her support from liberal advocacy groups.
___
This story has been corrected to show Collins’ statement came Wednesday, not Tuesday.
News
Nets need Kyrie Irving to be super — not average — to win it all
Kyrie Irving has to be super for the Nets to star in the NBA Finals.
That’s the biggest takeaway now with two games under his belt at Barclays Center after Mayor Adams created an exemption for unvaccinated pro athletes to play home games in New York City.
If Irving doesn’t play like a Top 75 caliber player, the Nets might as well flush this season down the toilet and pick it back up next season.
Superstar power, after all, is the foundation on which Barclays Center is built. It’s why they traded all those picks and young players for James Harden — to form a Big 3 — and it’s why they’re in position to be the most feared No. 8 seed of all-time. Because they have a legitimate Big 2, quite possibly the biggest two in all of basketball.
Their chemistry has been battered, their limbs have been bruised, but so long as Irving and Kevin Durant shine like the stars they are, the Nets will always have a chance – even with the odds as stacked as high as they are with a play-in tournament appearance locked.
Those odds are only intact if both Irving and Durant are on every game.
For the second game in a row, Irving was not.
After logging just 16 points in the Nets’ recent loss to the Charlotte Hornets, Irving shot 7-of-18 from the field for 24 points and turned the ball over five times in the Nets’ 130-123 win over the Detroit Pistons. The Nets’ star guard looked gassed at multiple points, quite possibly all that part-time basketball rearing its head toward the end of the regular season.
“Games are coming fast,” Irving said after the game. “I’m doing all I can, but yeah, this is what the end of the season has been like for the last few years, and it’s all gonna come down to the team that has the healthiest bodies, and we want to be one of those teams, so we’re doing everything possible to prepare from game to game. So just doing everything we can.”
As Irving worked to find his footing, Durant shouldered the scoring load. He put up 41 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, furthering his campaign for Most Valuable Player.
If only it weren’t for that MCL sprain that cost him a month-and-a-half – and sent the Nets spiraling from first in the East to eighth.
Durant bullied Pistons defenders time and time again, the sole owner of one of the NBA’s most un-guardable shots: the unfazed, contested, pull-up jump shot. He handed it to every Pistons player that dared switch onto him, from center Isaiah Stewart to forward Saddiq Bey.
“Some of those shots, the defense was playing good team defense and you only see a small crack where you can get a shot off, and I just try to stick to my fundamentals,” Durant explained. “And I know that demoralizes some teams when you make shots over good defense, and that calms our team down as well, when we’re making those shots.
“I want to get better shots sometimes, I felt like a couple of them was just like ‘I’m hot, let me risk it.’ But you know, getting the best shot I can; sometimes they may be over a guy in the lane, but I feel like that’s open. So I’ve gotta keep knocking them down.”
He hit Detroit defenders with a flurry of crossovers before making his way to the foul line extended area. With a hand nearly draped over the ball, Durant shot 14-of-23 from the field and 4-of-6 from downtown to go with a perfect nine-of-nine from the foul line.
Yet despite Durant’s greatness, the Nets didn’t pull away from the Pistons (20-56) until the waning moments of the fourth quarter. Brooklyn trailed as many as 10 to a team tied for the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
A team the Nets won’t see in the playoffs. Instead, they’ll see one of the two best teams in the East in the first round, provided they clear the play-in tournament. Provided Irving plays like a superstar in those sudden-death games to prevent the Nets from a second consecutive early exit.
“It’s good for us to go through periods like that, because there’s going to be times in the playoffs when teams get hot unexpectedly and see how we weather the storm,” Durant added. “So it’s a good test for us, and I like it no matter if we’re playing the Pistons or the Milwaukee Bucks. I think this situation we got better from, and we moved, we evolved as the game went on, regardless of the opponent.”
()
News
Heat icon Dwyane Wade fired off text after Jimmy Butler’s Spo spat, ‘I have been in that’
Dwyane Wade had been there before, anger boiling over at Erik Spoelstra and seemingly all those around him on the Miami Heat bench.
So as the franchise icon watched Jimmy Butler simmer last week, he smiled and then reached out to his former coach.
“Well, I text Spo right after that and said, ‘It looks like you guys are gearing up for the playoffs,’ ” Wade said with a smile in his role as TNT studio analyst. “This, right here, for me, I have been in that.”
And, indeed, he was, erupting at Spoelstra during the Heat’s 2012 playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, with the Heat moving on to an NBA championship that season.
“You can play the same video with me and Spo. Spo ain’t come back at me like that,” Wade said. “Spo and I had the same blowup. We ended up winning the next three games. I think we won a championship that year.
“So sometimes family have fights, they have disagreements, they have arguments in front of the world, because that’s what we’re playing in front of, right? And so, I looked at it like, ‘Oh, this is a Tuesday for the Miami Heat.’ “
Actually, it was a Wednesday, the three-way tiff between Butler, Spoelstra and Heat captain Udonis Haslem coming during last week’s home loss to the Golden State Warriors, part of a four-game losing streak that was snapped with Monday night’s victory over the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena.
“Listen, I understand, the one thing is, after that argument with Spo and I, very ugly, they were talking about it every day. Spo and I did not have a conversation about it,” Wade said. “We didn’t need to. I understand, as a leader, that in that moment I was feeling a certain way, and I had to get it out in that way. He understood the same thing. We moved past it. We won a championship.”
At other stops, Butler’s angst never stopped simmering. That, Wade said, is the difference with a team like the Heat.
“You have to have the fundamentals as a team,” Wade said. “And that’s where the culture comes into play. So every organization can’t have that with a player and a coach, or a star player and their coach. They will never recover.
“Teams that have culture, that have foundation, I looked at that, like I said, I text Spo, I said, ‘Oh, this is ya’all getting up for the playoffs.’ “
What Wade said remains uncertain is whether this Heat roster can show the same fight on the court when the stakes are highest, with the Heat in a pre-playoff test Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
“We know with the Miami Heat that they can compete to win a championship,” Wade said. “We don’t know, yet, if they have the players that’s gonna step up and lead them there. That is it.
“It’s not saying anything about the guys there. We just haven’t seen it. Is it going to be Jimmy? Would it be Bam [Adebayo]? Are we waiting on Tyler Herro? We don’t know. And that’s the thing for the Heat that is kind of still up in the air.”
()
News
Pioneer Press delivery delayed
The delivery of today’s Pioneer Press has been delayed.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
For free access to our online newspaper, click here: epioneerpress.com. To register a complaint, click here: [email protected]
To use our automated voice response unit please call: 651-717-7377.
