News
Gun found in student’s backpack at St. Peter’s middle school
ST. PETERS, Mo. — A middle school student in St. Peters, Missouri, was caught with a gun in their backpack Monday.
The incident happened at Dubray Middle School, part of the Fort Zumwalt School District. Officials sent a letter home to parents informing them about the situation.
“A parent called and said their child called them and reported that a student on the bus had a weapon in their book bag and seen it,” said Fort Zumwalt Superintednet Benard DuBray.
Officials said the school resource officer and assistant principal immediately intervened and searched the suspected student.
“Our principal, as soon as she read about the circumstances, went with our Resource Officer and talked with the student and bought him to the office and searched it. And that’s when she found it,” said Benard.
The firearm was safely secured, and police took the student into custody. School officials said due to the timely report to school officials, there was never a threat to anyone at Dubray Middle School. The school day was not disrupted
“It was never a threat to our SRO officers, was never in a situation where anyone was in danger because they were able to obtain it so quickly. We take it very seriously,” said Benard.
Some parents said the incident is disturbing.
“Scary. My son, we had a lot of kids go here. My main priority is to keep our kids safe, so it’s freaky,” said Laurel Governale.
The St. Peters Police Department would only confirm what charges the student might face. The incident and the case were turned over to St. Charles Family Court because the incident involves a juvenile.
Police would not confirm if the gun was loaded, who the gun belonged to, or why the student brought the gun to school.
News
‘One step at a time’: Chicago Bears remain in a waiting game for a potential new stadium in Arlington Heights
Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey had little to reveal Tuesday afternoon about the organization’s progress toward building a potential new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Speaking at the conclusion of the NFL owners meetings at The Breakers, McCaskey again stressed that the team’s purchase agreement on the property at the former Arlington International Racecourse in the northwest suburb has yet to close and likely won’t until late this year or in early 2023. Therefore, the Bears aren’t getting ahead of themselves.
“We’re taking it one step at a time,” McCaskey said. “The objective is to close and go through the process to see if we can get to that (next) point.”
Major stadium news surfaced during this week’s league meetings. The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement with New York State officials to receive $850 million in public funding to build an open-air stadium adjacent to its current home venue at Highmark Stadium. The estimated cost of that project is $1.35 billion, with team owners committing to a $350 million contribution and an additional $200 million coming through league funding sources.
A year ago, Bills owners indicated they would not be renewing the lease on Highmark Stadium, which opened in 1973, until there was an agreement with state and county officials to aid the funding of a new stadium project. Highmark Stadium is the fourth-oldest NFL venue behind Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Lambeau Field in Green Bay and Soldier Field, which opened in 1924 and has been home to the Bears since 1971.
The Bills’ push to build a stadium has accelerated, resulting in this week’s breakthrough.
But even with those developments, McCaskey insisted Tuesday that there was little within the Bills’ situation that he found illuminating or helpful toward the Bears’ potential future ventures.
“We’re still in the process of evaluating the land (in Arlington Heights), going through that due-diligence process,” McCaskey said. “That’s what we’re focused on.”
McCaskey later steered around a question about the team’s timeline for investigating possible funding options for a new stadium, perhaps through private investment or public funding or a combination of both.
“Right now we’re focused on whether to acquire the land,” McCaskey reiterated.
In June, the Bears signed a $197.2 million purchase agreement on the Arlington Park land. In January, team President and CEO Ted Phillips stressed that closing on the property eventually would lead the Bears to a new stage in their exploration.
“We’ll decide whether it’s financially feasible to try to develop (that land) further,” Phillips said. “And what’s important now is that our focus for long-term development is exclusively on that property at Arlington Park.”
Earlier this month, the Bears confirmed they were working with a Kansas City, Kan.,-based architecture firm, a commercial real estate and property investment firm and a strategic management consulting firm as they explore options for a potential new stadium.
That’s certainly a show of the team’s seriousness to set itself up for a more promising future on the stadium front.
The Bears’ lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033. But according to a 2021 Tribune report, the organization could break that agreement at a cost of $84 million in 2026.
Five stadiums have opened in the NFL in the last 10 years. Last season, the Bears played games at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both stadiums opened in 2020. The Bears also have taken annual trips to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis since the Vikings made that their home in 2016.
“Of course you look around and assess the facilities,” McCaskey said Tuesday. “You look for ideas.”
McCaskey was asked whether he has significant emotional attachment to Soldier Field as someone who values tradition and has been attending games there since he was a stats runner as a teenager and whether he could come to terms with the team playing in a new suburban stadium.
“We’re not there yet,” he said. “I think 2021 was our 50th year in Soldier Field. And we played exactly 50 years in Wrigley Field (also). So there is tremendous attachment to both places.”
That attachment, however, doesn’t seem to be a significant factor that would limit the team’s movement.
News
Well-known tavern manager dies in St. Clair County apartment fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A St. Clair County woman who died in an apartment fire Monday was a well-known tavern manager.
Stacy Gale, 51, was inside her apartment above Dave’s West End Tavern in St. Libory, Illinois when a fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Gale had worked at Dave’s West End Tavern for ten years. The tavern’s owner and two passing motorists tried to go upstairs to rescue her, but the heavy smoke and flames forced them back.
“I live across the street, and when I got there at about 10:35 p.m., there were flames coming out of the upstairs apartment,” said St. Libory Fire Chief Casey Trentman.
Employees had been planning for the tavern’s 35th anniversary in May. The owner said he doesn’t know if they will reopen because there’s too much smoke and water damage.
St. Libory is a small town of about 600 people in eastern St. Clair County, where everyone seemingly knows everyone. The community is mourning Gale and remembering her life.
“She was awesome. She was very caring. She helped a lot of people get bartending jobs,” said bartender Amy Decker.
“Especially in a small town where everybody here is pretty close. All the first responders knew the victim and her family. It’s tough at times,” Trentman added.
Workers at the tavern said they believe the fire started in the upstairs apartment. Fire officials could not confirm if that’s where it began. Since there was a fatality, the Illinois State Fire Marshal will investigate.
News
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti: Contract negotiations with QB Lamar Jackson are ‘unique as hell’
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, in his first meeting with reporters in four years, acknowledged Tuesday that the team’s negotiations with star quarterback Lamar Jackson could result in a series of escalating one-year contract offers.
Speaking with a group of local reporters at the NFL owners meetings, Bisciotti cast doubt on a long-term extension being signed this year. The Ravens would pay Jackson, who’s entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, “when he’s ready,” Bisciotti said.
General manager Eric DeCosta “can’t keep calling him and say, ‘Hey, Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done,’ ” Bisciotti said. “That’s not a GM’s job.
“[Minnesota Vikings quarterback] Kurt Cousins did it that way. What if Lamar says that? ‘I’ll play on the fifth year, I’ll play on the franchise [tag], I’ll play on another franchise and then you can sign me. And that gives me three years to win the Super Bowl, so you can make me a $60 million quarterback, because that’s where it will be four years from now.’ That might be the case, but I don’t talk to Lamar. It’s not my role. I don’t know the answer.”
Before the 2020 season, Cousins signed a two-year, $66 million contract extension with the Vikings. Earlier this month, he signed a fully guaranteed one-year, $35 million contract extension through the 2023 season.
Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, will make $23 million this year. If the Ravens designate him with the exclusive franchise tag next year, effectively keeping Jackson from free agency, he would be in line for an offer sheet worth over $40 million. A second consecutive franchise tag would guarantee Jackson a salary 120% of his first franchise tag salary, and a third would cost even more.
A fast-rising quarterback market could make a long-term deal increasingly attractive for Jackson. Asked about the Cleveland Browns’ fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal for Deshaun Watson, Bisciotti said the Ravens would have to “stake out [their] way” as they pursued a deal with Jackson.
“Acknowledging that it could have an impact is different than me worrying about it, because my competitors have always done things differently than us, you know what I mean?” Bisciotti said.
He added: “So I’m trying to answer that when I had a reaction to it. And it’s like, ‘Damn, I wish they hadn’t guaranteed the whole contract.’ I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that we have to play that game, you know? We shall see.”
A day after coach John Harbaugh told reporters that a contract extension is “not really in the forefront of [Jackson’s] mind whenever I talk to him,” Bisciotti reiterated that Jackson’s focus is elsewhere.
“It’s unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, ‘I’ve got to get mine now,’ ” Bisciotti said, referring to players’ desires for financial security. “The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl that I think, deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti: Contract negotiations with QB Lamar Jackson are ‘unique as hell’ to say, ‘Now I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want. I don’t think he is turned on by money that much, and he knows it’s coming one way or the other.”
Jackson is coming off his most disappointing season as a starter. In addition to struggling with turnovers and sacks after a torrid opening month, Jackson missed four games because of a late-season ankle injury and another because of illness. Bisciotti said the notion that Jackson, as a dual-threat quarterback, is more prone to injuries is “a bunch of … talk” without any empirical proof.
While a short- or long-term extension for Jackson would change the Ravens’ salary cap math — over his first four years, Jackson’s cap hit rose only as high as $3 million — Bisciotti isn’t worried. He pointed to the number of Super Bowl-winning teams led by veteran, high-salary quarterbacks and said the Cincinnati Bengals’ path to another Super Bowl appearance with third-year star Joe Burrow is “not guaranteed.”
“It’s a zero-sum game,” Bisciotti said. “You have a great quarterback in this little window that everybody brags about. It’s like, it’s over before you know it. By the time they’re there, it’s time to pay them. …
“I don’t really look at Lamar becoming more expensive because of the route that he’s chosen to go, though the numbers don’t bear out my theory. I just don’t view that as a negative. I think without a QB that you believe in, life sucks as an NFL owner and a fan base.”
Bisciotti knows how hard it is to acquire a franchise quarterback — and the cost of retaining one. The Panthers have cycled through a carousel of mediocre quarterbacks since Cam Newton’s best days in Carolina, while the Chicago Bears traded two first-round picks last year to move up in the draft and select Justin Fields No. 11 overall.
In Baltimore, Bisciotti’s only a decade removed from handing Joe Flacco, fresh off a Super Bowl title, a six-year contract worth $120.6 million, then the richest deal for a player in NFL history. In 2022, the value of quarterbacks is still skyrocketing.
“I don’t think that you guys can look back at Joe becoming the highest-paid quarterback and go, ‘Oh, that’s when their roster fell apart,’ ” Bisciotti said. “That’s the implication — that when Lamar gets the money, you can’t afford all of these people. And yet, I don’t think we have this memory of Joe becoming the highest-paid guy, and then our roster fell apart. I don’t really remember that. We’ll pay [Jackson] when he’s ready.”
