Heat icon Dwyane Wade fired off text after Jimmy Butler’s Spo spat, ‘I have been in that’
Dwyane Wade had been there before, anger boiling over at Erik Spoelstra and seemingly all those around him on the Miami Heat bench.
So as the franchise icon watched Jimmy Butler simmer last week, he smiled and then reached out to his former coach.
“Well, I text Spo right after that and said, ‘It looks like you guys are gearing up for the playoffs,’ ” Wade said with a smile in his role as TNT studio analyst. “This, right here, for me, I have been in that.”
And, indeed, he was, erupting at Spoelstra during the Heat’s 2012 playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, with the Heat moving on to an NBA championship that season.
“You can play the same video with me and Spo. Spo ain’t come back at me like that,” Wade said. “Spo and I had the same blowup. We ended up winning the next three games. I think we won a championship that year.
“So sometimes family have fights, they have disagreements, they have arguments in front of the world, because that’s what we’re playing in front of, right? And so, I looked at it like, ‘Oh, this is a Tuesday for the Miami Heat.’ “
Actually, it was a Wednesday, the three-way tiff between Butler, Spoelstra and Heat captain Udonis Haslem coming during last week’s home loss to the Golden State Warriors, part of a four-game losing streak that was snapped with Monday night’s victory over the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena.
“Listen, I understand, the one thing is, after that argument with Spo and I, very ugly, they were talking about it every day. Spo and I did not have a conversation about it,” Wade said. “We didn’t need to. I understand, as a leader, that in that moment I was feeling a certain way, and I had to get it out in that way. He understood the same thing. We moved past it. We won a championship.”
At other stops, Butler’s angst never stopped simmering. That, Wade said, is the difference with a team like the Heat.
“You have to have the fundamentals as a team,” Wade said. “And that’s where the culture comes into play. So every organization can’t have that with a player and a coach, or a star player and their coach. They will never recover.
“Teams that have culture, that have foundation, I looked at that, like I said, I text Spo, I said, ‘Oh, this is ya’all getting up for the playoffs.’ “
What Wade said remains uncertain is whether this Heat roster can show the same fight on the court when the stakes are highest, with the Heat in a pre-playoff test Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
“We know with the Miami Heat that they can compete to win a championship,” Wade said. “We don’t know, yet, if they have the players that’s gonna step up and lead them there. That is it.
“It’s not saying anything about the guys there. We just haven’t seen it. Is it going to be Jimmy? Would it be Bam [Adebayo]? Are we waiting on Tyler Herro? We don’t know. And that’s the thing for the Heat that is kind of still up in the air.”
Pioneer Press delivery delayed
The delivery of today’s Pioneer Press has been delayed.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
For free access to our online newspaper, click here: epioneerpress.com. To register a complaint, click here: [email protected]
To use our automated voice response unit please call: 651-717-7377.
Q&A with Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey: Ryan Poles’ free agency approach, OT changes and Virginia McCaskey’s health
At the conclusion of the annual NFL meeting Tuesday afternoon at The Breakers Palm Beach, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey met with media members for 20 minutes.
McCaskey spoke about his early impressions of new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, the Arlington Heights stadium project, the league’s playoff overtime rule change and the health of Bears owner Virginia McCaskey.
Here are some of his most notable comments.
On Poles trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers
“Khalil is a great player. And showed on many occasions for us how he can take over a game, so when you have a player like that, you want to have a good discussion. (Poles) explained to me the reasons why he thought the Bears should do it, and it made sense to me.”
On Poles’ conservative approach in free agency during a wild NFL offseason
“Well, that’s where I’ve been impressed with his discipline, because he was very calculated in how he assessed various players that were available as unrestricted free agents and the limit financially that he was willing to go to with each player. He stuck to his plan, and I was impressed with that.
“That’s where I come back to his quality of being self-possessed. There’s something about him. It’s really difficult for me to put my finger on, but he’s very confident and exudes that and I think the other people on the staff pick up on it.”
On having patience while Poles rebuilds the roster
“If you ask a fan, ‘Should we go for it on fourth down?’ they’re going to say yes every time. And so you have to balance your reactions emotionally and as a fan with what is necessary to be done from a football perspective and as an executive of the team. So striking that balance is important, and Ryan’s been very patient with me as I’m adjusting to him and learning my new role.”
On Poles reporting directly to him rather than President and CEO Ted Phillips
“I’m learning. Ted’s been a good teacher, and Ryan’s been a patient recipient I guess is the best way to put it. So far it’s gone very well.”
“We’re working on a schedule to work regularly. In the beginning, I wanted to give Ryan time to get his feet under him, and then he was moving right into free agency. We have a regular schedule and we’ll probably be meeting more frequently as the season gets closer.”
On what he has seen that is unique from Poles and Eberflus
“I like the way they’ve gone about it, their thoroughness with the way they’ve been working together. The way that Ryan has structured his player personnel department and the way that Matt has constructed his coaching staff, we’re encouraged by it.”
On the health of owner Virginia McCaskey, who didn’t attend the meetings
“She’s doing very well. She wasn’t able to be here. She had a medical issue in January, which has been resolved. We’re all very grateful that she’s back to her regular routine, but she didn’t feel up to making the trip. She really feels bad about it, No. 1 because she really likes this place and No. 2 didn’t have the opportunity to get to know Ryan and Katie and Matt and Kelly and their families a little bit better.”
On the Bears’ exploration of a stadium in Arlington Heights
“We’re still in the process of evaluating the land, going through the due-diligence process, and that’s what we’re focused on. (We’re) hoping to close … by the end of 2022 or early in 2023.”
On quarterback Justin Fields’ development
“We’re excited about his potential. We’re excited about his growth. And we need to do everything we can to get all of that talent out of him.”
On the playoff overtime rule change, which the Bears voted in favor of
“We had a good discussion about it. There was a lot of good data presented about it. We had a good discussion internally about it, decided to hear what the conversation was in the meeting room, and I think it’s a good result. The concern they had was that too often a flip of the coin had too much impact on the outcome of the game, particularly playoff games, and so this was designed to address that.”
On if this is a step toward implementing the overtime rule in the regular season
“There was some concern expressed about adding too much to the number of plays (and the) injury risk, and the thinking was that in the regular season that could be overcome. But we didn’t want that to be a way that some team’s season ended.”
On his participation on the sports gambling committee
“We had a presentation on legalized sports betting, and every time they talk about it, they talk about wanting to protect the integrity of the game and making sure they’re promoting responsible betting. So it’s something that we need to be watchful about and make sure that we’re taking the proper steps to protect the game and protect the fans. One point that they made in our meetings this time around is that, like it or not, it is a way that a lot of people add to their enjoyment of watching games.”
On if the Bears have a desire for a sportsbook at the potential new stadium
“We haven’t gotten that far. Again, we’re still assessing the land.”
On the NFL continuing their rules on taunting
“If you react as a fan and the call goes against your team, you probably think it’s a bad call. I think the emphasis is well-placed. And there is a way to celebrate without drawing a flag.
“A better approach is the individual player needs to be poised. His teammates need to be looking out for him and not give the official cause to throw a flag. The larger picture is that good teams find a way to overcome questionable calls. That’s what we need to get to.”
On how long it might take for the Bears to be a contender again
“Well, the goal every year is to win a Super Bowl. We saw last year how the Bengals can go from last in their division to playing in the Super Bowl and coming darn close to winning the whole thing. So what we’re looking for is progress. How are they putting the team together? How are they working together? Are we moving forward? Are we doing the right things? Are we doing them in the right way? And again, looking forward to seeing the results.”
()
The Best Jean Jackets to Complete Your Capsule Wardrobe
Anyone building a quality capsule wardrobe knows the importance of collecting timeless staples that you’ll turn to again and again. Much like the perfect white t-shirt, a sophisticated blazer and a chic button-down, the humble jean jacket is a classic piece that you’ll find yourself wearing year after year, especially during those transitional seasons when the weather is particularly fickle.
Denim jackets are wardrobe heroes that have remained relevant for decades, as they’re tried-and-true staples that go with pretty much anything. They never go out of style, and you can pair them with everything from on-trend miniskirts and floaty summer dresses to leather leggings and, of course, your favorite jeans. When it comes to versatile outerwear, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a jacket quite as dependable as your go-to denim style.
While you can’t go wrong with a classic silhouette from a heritage brand like Levi’s, there are also plenty of inventive new takes on the iconic jean jacket, whether you’re looking for an embellished version, feminine puffed sleeves or an unexpected pastel shade. If you already own a denim topper (or two…), perhaps it’s time to add a fresh style into your rotation. Below, see the best jean jackets to shop right now.
