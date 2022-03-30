News
Jace Frederick: This week’s stacked Women’s Final Four is the Mount Rushmore of basketball’s best
How spoiled are we?
If you recall, the men’s Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019 delivered a couple classic games — Virginia’s wins over Auburn and Texas Tech were two for the books — but the field was, well, meh. There was nothing awe-inspiring about Virginia, Auburn or Texas Tech, though the latter provided a window into how not good Jarrett Culver was. High-profile locals fell short of Minneapolis. Michigan State was the closest thing to a blue blood.
This weekend’s Women’s Final Four offers the exact opposite. It’s highlighted by the team that carries the lowest seed into the weekend but serves as the sport’s gold standard — second-seeded UConn. The Huskies feature this weekend’s homecoming queen in Hopkins High School grad Paige Bueckers, who doubles as not only the local but also the face of the sport who everyone wants to see play.
Then you have three No. 1 seeds in defending champion Stanford, South Carolina — the current best team in the land — and Louisville, a perennial power still in search of its first title.
The weekend features a near Mount Rushmore of current women’s college basketball coaches. Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley — national champions who have served as gold-medal-winning U.S. national team coaches — would certainly belong on it, as would Tara VanDerveer with her three national titles, 13 Final Four appearances and more than 1,000 victories. Louisville coach Jeff Walz, a former Gophers assistant under Brenda Frese, is making his ascension toward that status in his fourth Final Four trip.
Aside from the established programs and their long-tenured coaches, there are the stars specific to this year’s teams. Everyone reading this knows about Bueckers, and has for years. Her storyline of trying to win a national championship in the area where she grew up is intriguing enough. Factor in the fact that the reigning National Player of the Year missed a large chunk of the season with a significant knee injury, and the possibility of finishing this season on top becomes all the more remarkable.
As good as Bueckers is, she hardly overshadows freshman guard Azzi Fudd, who completes UConn’s two-headed monster with two of the game’s most skilled scorers.
Then there’s Louisville sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith, who has gone nuclear in the tournament, scoring 20-plus points in all four games. Van Lith trained with the late Kobe and Gigi Bryant, and when asked after Louisville’s Elite Eight victory what Bryant would say to her, she responded, “He would say go (bleeping) win this … That’s what he would say. We’re not done. That’s what he would say right there.”
South Carolina features the game’s best big, and most dominant player, in 6-foot-5 junior forward Aliyah Boston, the front-runner for National Player of the Year. In a Sweet Sixteen win over North Carolina, Boston tallied 28 points and 22 rebounds. No team has found an interior answer for Boston, who dazzles with her play and the various colors of braids she cycles through during the season.
Stanford, too, has a star in 6-foot-1 guard Haley Jones, the Final Four’s 2021 Most Outstanding Player who is up to her March magic again, recording double-doubles in the Cardinal’s Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight victories.
All of the aforementioned players will be top WNBA draft picks when their time comes.
The Twin Cities will get to witness, firsthand, the sport at its peak. That extends to the pros, with newly minted U.S. national team coach Cheryl Reeve hosting a USA Basketball training camp this week in Minneapolis, culminating with a free-and-open practice Saturday at “Tourney Town,” located inside the Minneapolis Convention Center. Lynx players will be active around the community this week as they, too, soak in the festivities.
Minnesota has become a mecca of sorts for women’s basketball excellence over the past two decades, from the Gophers’ Final Four run to the Lynx dynasty to the rise of Bueckers.
The Twin Cities has hosted six WNBA Finals, a WNBA All-Star Game and now this Final Four — which, if it lives up to its promise, could be historically good.
Spoiled, indeed.
How can the Chicago Bulls get more from Patrick Williams, who is still adjusting back to game action?
When Patrick Williams dislocated his wrist last October, the last two people he wanted to call were his parents.
He knew they’d do too much — insist on buying tickets for the next flight out to Chicago, flood him relentlessly with care and concern. That’s the burden of being the youngest kid of the family, especially for a 20-year-old halfway across the country, away from his family, suddenly facing the first serious injury of his career.
But Williams didn’t want anybody to worry. Especially himself. That’s why, at the same time, he didn’t want to be alone — worry was harder to chase away when he didn’t have people around him, when he couldn’t crack jokes with teammates or pry advice out of veterans and coaches.
Before last fall, Williams can’t remember ever going longer than three days without a ball in his hands. Even then, it was just to nurse a jammed finger or sore wrist. Never by choice. For weeks, Williams said he was vibrating with the excitement of getting back on the court.
Now that he’s back, the Bulls need all that pent-up energy to translate onto the court. But in recent games, the second-year forward has been swallowed up by the stakes in the final weeks of the regular season.
“You throw him in the midst of the chaos and it seems like we struggle having to understand the small detail things you normally would learn throughout the season,” veteran DeMar DeRozan said. “It’s a tough task for him right now. He’s going to have to catch up fast. You just gotta stay on him.”
Against the New York Knicks on Monday night, the Bulls couldn’t get Williams to do one thing — shoot the ball.
To close the game, coach Billy Donovan selected Williams over fellow power forward Javonte Green —who has outplayed his size as an unexpected starter this season, impacting the defense while averaging 7.3 points per game. But in 13 minutes, Williams didn’t shoot once.
He balked at opportunities around the rim and in the midrange. On the defensive end, Williams managed a steal, a block and a rebound. But on offense, he faded into the woodwork. In a must-win game for the Bulls, the former first-round draft pick didn’t record a single shot or assist.
“That’s on me,” Williams said after the 109-104 loss. “I’ve got to be ready when my name is called. Coach can’t control my shots.”
During recovery, Williams had one focus — strengthening his mind. His body was out of his control, but Williams still believed he could use recovery to become a smarter, sharper basketball player.
DeRozan gifted him a copy of ”The Undefeated Mind” by Alex Lickerman, which the veteran discovered while rehabbing a torn adductor with the Toronto Raptors. Williams worked through the book with the team’s sports psychologists. He also taught himself to play chess and watched documentaries about Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant.
Most importantly, Williams spent hours each week studying film on Sportscode. If he watched and analyzed enough film, Williams believed he could grow enough to slow down the game from the overwhelming speed of his rookie season — and he believes this time paid off in his first five games.
“It’s a lot slower than it was last year,” Williams sad. “It’s more about trying to translate what I saw on film to actually live in the game. The rhythm, the flow — it takes awhile.”
Donovan agrees that Williams knows what to do, the problem is getting him to actually take risks on the court. Although the coach acknowledged the need for Williams to “get his legs back under him” after months off the court, Donovan believes he is also struggling with the decision-making required in close game situations.
Williams didn’t play at all in the first quarter against the Knicks, then opened the second quarter with a rebound, block and steal in the first three minutes on the court. But that promising start quickly evaporated after Williams fumbled a pass and struggled in his defensive matchups against Alec Burks and RJ Barrett. Each mistake seemed to pile up on the young forward’s shoulders, leading to increased hesitancy to make the next move.
“The biggest thing for Patrick is when he’s making mistakes, he’s got to move past some of that stuff,” Donovan said. “I’m not saying he was down himself, but he’s got to move past it.”
The timing of Williams’ learning curve doesn’t favor the Bulls. Williams said these feel like the first games of his season after he started on an ankle injury that wasn’t fully recovered. He could certainly benefit from more time for an easier entry back into the league. But the Bulls don’t have that luxury, with barely have a week left to clinch their playoff seeding.
With the possibility of play-in games looming, the Bulls need Williams to return to the core of his identity — a physically assertive two-way player who can elevate the team on both ends of the court.
“Obviously I’m not as aggressive,” Williams said. “I can be better defensively, I can be better rebounding the ball, I can be better on the floor while I’m out there. I have to be better.”
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
By NEBI QENA and YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.
Ukraine’s delegation at the conference, held in Istanbul, laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.
Moscow’s public reaction was positive, and the negotiations are expected to resume on Wednesday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.
Amid the talks, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said Moscow has decided to “fundamentally … cut back military activity in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv” to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations.”
He did not immediately spell out what that would mean in practical terms.
The announcement was met with skepticism from the U.S. and others.
While Moscow portrayed it as a goodwill gesture, its ground troops have become bogged down and taken heavy losses in their bid to seize Kyiv and other cities. Last week and again on Tuesday, the Kremlin seemed to lower its war aims, saying its “main goal” now is gaining control of the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.
U.S. President Joe Biden, asked whether the Russian announcement was a sign of progress in the talks or an attempt by Moscow to buy time to continue its assault, said: “We’ll see. I don’t read anything into it until I see what their actions are.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested Russian indications of a pullback could be an attempt by Moscow to “deceive people and deflect attention.”
Western officials say Moscow is reinforcing troops in the Donbas in a bid to encircle Ukraine’s forces. And Russia’s deadly siege in the south continues, with civilians trapped in the ruins of Mariupol and other bombarded cities.
“There is what Russia says and there is what Russia does, and we’re focused on the latter,” Blinken said in Morocco. “And what Russia is doing is the continued brutalization of Ukraine.”
Even as negotiators gathered, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government administration building in a strike on the southern port city of Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people, emergency authorities said. The search for more bodies in the rubble continued.
“It’s terrible. They waited for people to go to work” before striking the building, said regional governor Vitaliy Kim. “I overslept. I’m lucky.”
Ukraine’s military said it has noted withdrawals of some Russian forces around Kyiv and Chernihiv. But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told CNN the U.S. hasn’t seen anything to corroborate a significant pullback from the capital.
Rob Lee, a military expert at the U.S.-based Foreign Policy Research Institute, tweeted of the Russian announcement: “This sounds like more of an acknowledgment of the situation around Kyiv where Russia’s advance has been stalled for weeks and Ukrainian forces have had recent successes. Russia doesn’t have the forces to encircle the city.”
The meeting in Istanbul was the first time negotiators from Russia and Ukraine talked face-to-face in two weeks. Earlier talks were held in person in Belarus or by video.
Among other things, the Kremlin has demanded all along that Ukraine drop any hope of joining NATO.
Ukraine’s delegation offered a detailed framework for a peace deal under which a neutral Ukraine’s security would be guaranteed by a group of third countries, including the U.S., Britain, France, Turkey, China and Poland, in an arrangement similar to NATO’s “an attack on one is an attack on all” principle.
Ukraine said it would also be willing to hold talks over a 15-year period on the future of the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Russia in 2014.
Vladimir Medinskiy, the head of the Russian delegation, said on Russian TV that the Ukrainian proposals are a “step to meet us halfway, a clearly positive fact.”
He cautioned that the parties are still far from reaching an agreement, but said: “We know now how to move further toward compromise. We aren’t just marking time in talks.”
In other developments:
— In what appeared to be a coordinated action to tackle Russian espionage, the Netherlands, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Ireland and North Macedonia expelled scores of Russian diplomats.
— The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency arrived in Ukraine to try to ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities. Russian forces have taken control of the decommissioned Chernobyl plant, site in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear accident, and of the active Zaporizhzhia plant, where a building was damaged in fighting.
— Russia has destroyed more than 60 religious buildings across the country in just over a month of war, with most of the damage concentrated near Kyiv and in the east, Ukraine’s military said.
— In the room at the Istanbul talks was Roman Abramovich, a longtime Putin ally who has been sanctioned by Britain and the European Union. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Chelsea soccer team owner has been serving as an unofficial mediator approved by both countries. But the mystery surrounding his role has been deepened by news reports that he may have been poisoned during an earlier round of talks.
Over the past several days, Ukrainian forces have mounted counterattacks and reclaimed ground on the outskirts of Kyiv and other areas.
Ukrainian soldiers gathered in a trench for photos with Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, who said that Ukraine had retaken control of a vast majority of Irpin, a key suburb northwest of the capital that has seen heavy fighting.
“We defend our motherland because we have very high morale,” said Syrskyi, the commander in charge of the defense of Kyiv. “And because we want to win.”
Ukrainian forces also took back Trostyanets, south of Sumy in the northeast, after weeks of occupation that left a landscape of Russian bodies, burned and twisted tanks and charred buildings.
Putin’s ground forces have been thwarted not just by stronger-than-expected Ukrainian resistance, but by what Western officials say are Russian tactical missteps, poor morale, shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, and other problems.
Repeating what the military said last week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday that “liberating Donbas” is now Moscow’s chief objective.
While that presents a possible face-saving exit strategy for Putin, it has also raised Ukrainian fears the Kremlin aims to split the country and force it to surrender a swath of its territory.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Brian Daboll: Giants ‘looking to add’ tackle; Daniel Jones ‘should be ready’ for spring
PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Giants still need another starting tackle, a right tackle, on their reworked offensive line. Everyone knows it. And first-year head coach Brian Daboll didn’t run from that at Tuesday morning’s NFC coaches breakfast at The Breakers.
“We’ll be looking to add,” Daboll said of the tackle position. “Whenever that may be. That’s an important spot.”
This confirms that offensive tackles are firmly in play for the Giants’ first-round NFL Draft picks at Nos. 5 and 7 overall on April 28. The team doesn’t have salary cap space to make a major splash in free agency, and they are prioritizing a long-term build through drafts.
Alabama’s Evan Neal, N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross so far are the standouts, according to league sources. And the Daily News previously has reported the Giants are very high on Cross.
GM Joe Schoen said Monday that he intends to draft the best player available, not purely based on need. He left the door open to trading back from one of those picks, too.
“We have enough needs on the roster that I think you can go take the best player available,” Schoen said. “That’s how we’re gonna set [the board]. We’re gonna set it best football player 1-to-7 or 1-to-13 [in the event of a trade back], who’s the best football player. You can make some mistakes sometimes if you draft by need.”
The Giants’ offense has been the team’s Achilles heel, and Daboll was hired because of his offensive success in Buffalo. So it could be hard not to prioritize offense with that first pick.
“That’s a fair question,” Daboll said.
But Daboll echoed Schoen’s philosophy of how to approach the top of the board and said he’s been scouring tape of defensive prospects, too, including edge rushers.
“It’s always cool to look at a defensive player and evaluate him as OK, I’m not really worried about, if we play against this guy that gets drafted, we’re gonna go at his ass,” Daboll said. “Or, this guy’s pretty tough. He’s a good player. How he sets the edge.
“In terms of whether I’d rather draft an offensive guy or defensive guy,” he added, “I’d rather draft the best player wherever that fits. We have a lot of needs. So we’re gonna pick the best guy we can pick at both of those spots or either of those spots or however it works out.”
Meanwhile, at quarterback, Daboll encouragingly said that Daniel Jones (neck) “should be ready to go” and healthy when the Giants hit the field later this month for a pre-draft minicamp.
The Giants’ players can return to the building starting Monday for offseason workouts because Daboll is a first-time head coach. Teams with returning head coaches don’t bring players back until April 18.
Both Schoen and Daboll referred to Tyrod Taylor as the “backup,” confirming that Jones remains the starter. Daboll couched his answer on Taylor a bit by saying: “Yeah, he came in as the backup… Right now we’ve got [the depth chart] set the way we want it set right now.”
But that came off more like Daboll encouraging a competitive internal environment than a threat to Jones’ day one starter status, which is not in doubt.
“The most important thing for me on Monday is a fresh start for everybody,” Daboll said.
Schoen’s plan was to return to the pro day NFL Draft circuit and gear up for top 30 visits bringing prospects to New Jersey.
Daboll has not traveled to pro days. Instead, he has watched film of draft prospects back at the team’s facility and continued preparations for meeting his team in person on Monday.
Co-owner Steve Tisch was in attendance at this week’s meetings but did not speak to the media on the record. He has not done so since Jan. 2020 prior to a personal tragedy that summer.
John Mara continued to do all of the speaking for ownership despite their 50-50 split.
