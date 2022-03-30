News
Jim Carrey: Will Smith should have been arrested over Oscars slap
(The Hill) – Comedic actor Jim Carrey isn’t laughing at the viral moment when Will Smith struck Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards, saying on Monday that Smith should have been arrested for doing so.
In a “CBS Mornings” interview with Gayle King, the “Ace Ventura” star said Smith should be facing more serious consequences for taking to the stage and slapping Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about Smith’s wife.
After King made a comment that anyone else who pulled that stunt would have been escorted out of the venue or even arrested, Carrey responded, “He should have been.”
Rock has declined to file charges against Smith, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“He doesn’t want the hassle,” Carrey said of Rock’s decision. He noted he would have opted for a different approach.
“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for 200 million dollars because that video is going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey told King. “That insult is gonna last a very long time.”
Smith’s slap heard around the world has divided entertainment and political figures, with some cheering the move and others slamming it as an unnecessary act of violence.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday condemned Smith’s behavior, announcing a “formal review” of the incident.
Smith has since issued a public apology.
Women’s Final Four brings Louisville coach Jeff Walz back to Minnesota
The Women’s Final Four field invading Target Center this week is loaded, bluebloods all, old ones in Stanford and Connecticut, newer additions in South Carolina and Louisville.
Among them, the entrants have made 43 combined Final Four appearances and won 15 national championships — 11 by UConn. The only team here in the Twin Cities this week without an NCAA championship is Louisville, but the Cardinals do have runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2013.
“Our thing is we have to win that last game, that’s what it all comes down to,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “I think for people to really think we’re there, we have to win the national championship.”
Walz has been part of two big-time programs, his own — he’s been to four Final Fours, with four entirely different teams — since joining Louisville in 2007 and at Maryland, where he was an assistant to Brenda Frese when the Terrapins advanced to the 2006 NCAA title game before losing to Duke in overtime.
And there was Minnesota.
“It’s exciting to be coming back,” Walz said Tuesday. His Cardinals (29-4) will play top-ranked South Carolina (33-2) in Friday’s second national semifinal at Target Center.
Walz was an assistant to Frese in her one season as Minnesota’s head coach, and it was a good one. With point guard Lindsay Whalen and center Janelle McCarville, the Gophers went 22-8 and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in eight years to launch the golden area of Gophers women’s basketball. They made the next five NCAA tournaments, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen (2003, 2005) and the Final Four (2004).
“Yeah, that one season that we had up there at Minnesota was one of the most remarkable years that I’ve been a part of in women’s basketball,” Walz said. “We started in the Pavilion, my bad, that’s when the pipe busted, then we went to the Barn and all of a sudden we’re selling the place out.”
Walz has coached the ACC player of the year in five of six seasons: Myisha Hines-Allen (2016), Asia Durr (2018, 2019) and Dana Evans (2020, 2021). In 2007, Angel McCoughtry was Big East player of the year; now she’s training with USA Basketball under Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.
Reeve hired Walz as her court coach for spring training at Mayo Courts across the street from Target Center.
“This is the one (moment) that I’m excited that I’m not able to be a court coach with the national team this week,” he said. “It was something I was really looking forward to doing because I love when I get the opportunity to work with those great players and USA Basketball.”
TEAM USA TIES
McCoughtry isn’t the only national team player who will have a chance to visit with her old team.
In all, there are six Team USA players whose alma maters are in the Final Four: McCoughtry; Allisha Gray and A’Ja Wilson from South Carolina; and Azurá Stevens, Breanna Stewart and Courtney M. Williams from UConn.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley coached Team USA to a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2020. UConn’s Geno Auriemma led the team to gold medals at the 2010 World Championships and 2012 Olympics. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was in charge of Team USA in 1996, winning gold in Atlanta.
UKRAINE CHALLENGE
In preparation for the Atlanta Games, VanDerveer’s team played a series of games in Ukraine.
“We were playing in a tournament, and we got to know the Ukrainian players because we played them like 10 times,” VanDerveer said Tuesday. “I affectionately called them our cousins, we played them so much.”
That experience inspired VanDerveer to donate $10 to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine for every 3-point basket made during the tournament. The total was up to 749 after 64 games. So far, www.Taras3ptchallenge.com has raised more than $153,000 — with big donations from Team USA’s Stewart and former NBA star Charles Barkley — to help the country that was invaded by Russian troops on Feb. 24.
When in Kyiv, VanDerveer said, Team USA routinely passed a monument portraying a man raising his fist. One day she asked one of her assistants, now-Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner, “What is this?”
Fortner, she said, replied “Party on.”
“So, as soon as this stuff started happening, I called her … and said, ‘They’re not partying now,’,” VanDerVeer said. “We need to do something.”
Missouri AG wants parents to report ‘woke’ lesson plans
ST. LOUIS–On the same day that the Senate Education Committee heard testimony on several bills that would ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory and other areas of study that are considered “divisive” and would also require school districts to place curriculum, teaching materials and other information online for the public, Missouri’s Attorney General launched a portal for parents to report “objectionable curriculum.”
The “Students First Initiative” follows on the heels of another portal Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, created to have parents report on schools that required masking and other COVID-related mandates. Within just a few days, that portal amassed more than 13,000 pages of documents, according to a response to a FOX2 request for public records.
“Parents have every right to know exactly what is being taught to their kids when they go to school every day. For too long, our schools have stonewalled parents and resisted transparency when it comes to curriculum, policies, and practices,” Schmitt said in a news release. My office will work directly with parents to bring to light curriculum and practices that prioritize injecting politics into the classroom. Together with parents across the state, we can put an end to these woke policies and lesson plans and ensure that our children are receiving the best possible education.”
Magic’s Jamahl Mosley, Cavaliers’ J.B. Bickerstaff reflect on friendship
How close are Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff?
Close enough for Mosley to spend Sunday night at Bickerstaff’s house (yes, they watched the Oscars together) before their teams played each other the next night in a 107-101 Cleveland win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
As Mosley put it, he and Bickerstaff came into the league together “in some ways” and have a friendship that spans almost 20 years.
“He and I are more than friends — more family, more brothers,” Bickerstaff said of Mosley. “I pull for him. I want to see him be as successful as he possibly can. He’s got a great opportunity with a great group and great organization that’s given him some runway to continue to develop the team. I’m happy for him. [Nobody’s] more deserving.”
Bickerstaff started his coaching career with the Charlotte Bobcats — now Hornets — in 2004 as an assistant while Mosley started off as a player development coach with the Denver Nuggets in 2005.
Their introductions to the NBA as coaches came during the mid-2000′s when working legendary development coach Tim Grgurich’s annual summer basketball camp.
“Gurg’s camp, that’s where it all started,” Mosley said. “Just working every single day, communicating, teaching young guys how to get better and work. That was our introduction to the NBA.”
Mosley, who as an assistant with the Cavaliers from 2010-14, got to know Bickerstaff’s father, longtime NBA coach Bernie Bickerstaff, better when the two were assistant coaches for the Cavaliers during the 2013-14 season before Bernie moved into a front-office role.
“The Bickerstaff family has just been fantastic to myself and so many young coaches,” Mosley said. “Just the example of what it takes to make it in this league, to get into this league. Bernie is never going to steer you wrong. He’s always going to shoot you straight. He’s going to be tough on you, he’s going to be honest with you.”
While the Magic (20-56), who play at the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, are in the first full season of a rebuild, the Cavaliers (42-33) have been one of the season’s surprises.
Cleveland, which went 22-50 last season, entered Tuesday one game back of the Toronto Raptors for the sixth seed in the East and had the league’s fourth-best defense after Monday.
“What they’ve done on the defensive end of the floor and their ability to trust each other, that’s a direct reflection of [Bickerstaff’s] high level of communication and care for these guys,” Mosley said. “With his father, the same thing. You understand that there’s going to be a truth to everything that’s happening. He’s going to shoot you straight, but he’s also going to care about and love on you the same way. He cares about these guys and he’s a tireless worker.”
