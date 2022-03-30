News
Mille Lacs walleye harvest rules will be slightly looser this season, DNR says
Walleye angling rules for Mille Lacs Lake will be slightly looser for the 2022 open water season, the Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.
As with last year, Mille Lacs anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches or one longer than 28 inches from the season opener on May 14 through May 30.
Then the popular lake goes to catch-and-release walleye fishing for most of the summer, with a two-week closure at the start of July to reduce hooking mortality, the tendency for fish to die after being caught and released when the water is warmer.
But unlike last year, the DNR said it expects to restore the one-fish limit Sept. 1. The agency said that’s possible because this winter’s walleye harvest was less than half of what was expected.
DNR fisheries manager Brad Parsons cautioned that tighter rules may be needed in coming years because the survival rate for walleyes that hatched in 2018 and 2019 was below normal.
Mille Lacs has been in a state of change since the 1990s, when the water clarity started to improve and the walleye population dropped. Since then, the lake also has experienced warmer water temperatures and the introduction of invasive species such as zebra mussels and spiny water fleas.
News
Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged
By BRIAN MELLEY
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s slap seen ’round the world at the Oscars was clearly a crime, legal experts say, but the chances of prosecution are slim and even if convicted he’d likely face little more than a slap of his own — on the wrist.
Smith left millions of witnesses stunned Sunday when he marched onto the stage of the Dolby Theatre and smacked Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting with the actor in the front row.
The Los Angeles Police Department has said it was aware of the incident but was not investigating because Rock declined to file a police report.
While police could technically open an investigation based on the Academy Awards broadcast, they wouldn’t do so without Rock’s participation, said defense lawyer Alan Jackson, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor who oversaw high-profile cases.
“Would they ever in a practical world do that when Chris Rock is saying, ’I won’t cooperate with a criminal investigation?’ Not in a million years,” Jackson said. “LAPD is probably breathing a relative sigh of relief that they don’t have to get involved with two high-profile actors duking it out on a world stage.”
The Los Angeles city attorney’s office, which prosecutes misdemeanor crimes, declined to comment, but said it couldn’t bring charges without a police referral.
“If he’s going to be charged, I can’t speak to what the charge would be,” spokesman Rob Wilcox said.
News of celebrities in trouble has been a fixture in LA since Hollywood’s early days, and questions frequently arise about whether the rich and powerful receive a different brand of justice.
“The celebrity thing is coming into play, unfortunately,” said former LA District Attorney Steve Cooley. “If some Joe Blow committed this act in front a police officer, would he would be able to walk away from it? Probably not.”
If Smith is not charged, it could imperil the justice system’s credibility, said Jody Armour, a law professor at the University of Southern California.
“How can what appears to be an obvious criminal act committed in the open publicly not result in any criminal consequences?” Armour asked. “Do different standards apply to celebrities and noncelebrities? Apparently, we seem to all recognize that is the case. But what does that recognition say to us about the legitimacy and credibility of our criminal justice system?”
While the famous can use their status to influence decision-makers, their fame can work against them if the prosecutor decides to make an example of a crime by someone well-known.
“I would surprised if the city attorney does not seriously consider it because it was so public,” said Alison Triessl, a criminal defense lawyer who has handled many misdemeanor battery cases. “Are they sending the wrong message if they don’t prosecute him?”
Triessl said there’s no question a crime was committed, and there’s no need for the victim to file a report. Charges are routinely brought in domestic violence cases without cooperation from the victim because the crime is against the state for violating its penal code.
“It sends a message that you can commit a crime and you won’t be punished,” she said. “This was a very wrong message.”
If Smith were charged, he would face a misdemeanor battery count, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail. Even if prosecuted and convicted, there are alternatives to going to court that could lead to a penalty as light as having to attend anger management classes.
Cooley said if he were advising Smith, he’d have him voluntarily enroll in anger classes and then try to convince prosecutors not to bring charges in the interest of justice because he had recognized his problem and was dealing with it.
Cooley said he’d want more information on the case as a prosecutor before making any decisions. He said said LAPD was premature in announcing they weren’t getting involved.
Stephen Downing, a retired LAPD deputy chief, said a case could be brought. But he said it was reasonable not to waste resources when Rock apparently wasn’t injured or ruffled enough to file a complaint.
“Rock carried on as if nothing happened to him,” Downing said. “He didn’t even put a hand to his cheek. There didn’t appear to be an injury. If he had knocked him to the floor and rendered him unconscious, I think action would have been taken.”
___
Associated Press journalist Stefanie Dazio contributed to this report.
News
Other voices: Biden slipped up, but he was right. The world isn’t safe with Putin in power
President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw on Saturday movingly framed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a battle “between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.” Then Biden ad-libbed, putting an unexpected, provocative capstone on what was otherwise a meticulously crafted message of resolve in the face of tyranny.
“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” the president said of Putin.
It was an unscripted gaffe, the kind Biden has been known to make when he veers from the text aides give him. The White House quickly tried to put the fire out. No, Biden wasn’t calling for regime change and Putin’s ouster as Russia’s president, Biden administration officials insisted. “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” a White House official told reporters.
The administration’s attempts to downplay the president’s remark weren’t convincing at all. Certainly, Biden wasn’t calling for the West to begin devising ways to remove Putin from power. But he was encapsulating what many Americans and others in the West have been thinking while Putin’s tanks and missiles continue to slaughter innocent Ukrainians — the world isn’t safe as long as Putin rules Russia.
It won’t be enough, however, for Westerners to reach that conclusion. And in any case, it’s not a matter for the West to decide.
It’s the Russian population that, at some point, must come to grips with that reality. Biden made it clear in his speech that he understands that. “Now, Vladimir Putin’s aggression have cut you, the Russian people, off from the rest of the world, and it’s taking Russia back to the 19th century,” the president said. “This is not who you are. This is not the future … you deserve for your families and your children. I’m telling you the truth. This war is not worthy of you, the Russian people.”
Russians cannot be happy with the fallout that Putin’s brutality in Ukraine has created for them. The ruble has bounced back somewhat, but it still buys a lot less than it did before. The country’s economy, far from a juggernaut even before the invasion, has doubled over from the impact of withering sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Europe. The Russian stock market reopened last week after a monthlong shutdown, but trading is heavily restricted. The White House called it a “Potemkin market opening.”
Thousands of Russians who took to the streets to protest the war have been jailed. At least 200,000 Russians have had enough of their dictator and have left the country, a brain drain that only adds to Russia’s long-standing struggle with population losses. Russian citizens able to access media coverage of the war that isn’t Kremlin-controlled have witnessed Putin’s barbaric destruction of whole Ukrainian cities, his bombing of maternity hospitals and schools and his forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainians from the besieged city of Mariupol to makeshift camps in Russia.
As long as Putin continues this campaign of mass killing, it’s only going to get worse for Russians. The Biden administration hopes that Europe now sees the folly of its overdependence on Putin for energy and will begin to wean itself off of Russian natural gas and oil — which serves as the lifeblood of the country’s economy. Diplomatically and economically, Russia faces a future of isolation. In 1991, Russians celebrated escaping from the bleak times of stifling Soviet rule. Under Putin, Russians face a return to bleak times.
There was a time when Russians adored Putin. They credited him with pulling the country out of the doldrums of the 1990s, when Boris Yeltsin tanked the economy and oversaw the ruinous fire sale of state assets to politically connected businessmen who would become today’s oligarchs. Putin righted the ship, and Russians treasured that.
But now it’s Putin who’s imperiling the Russian economy, through a war that’s transforming Russia into a global outcast. It’s true that Putin’s arsenal includes the world’s biggest storehouse of nuclear weapons, along with a faithful army of hackers capable of wreaking cyber-havoc on the West. But if he loses the backing of everyday Russians, he may face a battle that he’s destined to lose.
If Biden could take back his speech slip-up, he probably would. But that doesn’t mean the meaning of the remark is any less valid. The world, including Russia, is better off without Putin in power. And unless Putin suddenly reverses course, it’s a safe bet that a growing number of Russians will feel the same way.
— The Chicago Tribune
News
Another no-pay store featuring “fresh and healthy food” opens in Oakdale
Another store dedicated to giving away donated food has opened in Oakdale.
Today’s Harvest will be stocked with fruits, vegetables, meat, deli items and bakery goods — and any other food donated from grocery stores. It is the second Today’s Harvest to open in Oakdale; the first location opened in 2018.
Both stores are sponsored by the Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf.
“With rapidly rising food costs and living expenses, there is a growing number of people in the Twin Cities and beyond who are struggling to afford fresh and healthy food,” said Jessica Francis, executive director. “This model provides a much-needed connection for free, fresh food that otherwise would go to waste.”
Today’s Harvest has no rules limiting the frequency of visits or what can be taken. No proof of income or residency is required.
The new store, located at 8264 Fourth St., will provide a supply of items “that will last for a day or two,” Francis said. “People are welcome to come back as often as they need to keep their refrigerators stocked with fresh and healthy food.”
The food items being offered will vary each day depend on what is received each morning from local grocery stores, but the market will always offer fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, bread and bakery items, she said.
The original Today’s Harvest, located 5703 Hadley Ave., serves up to 260 households daily, with shoppers coming from more than 135 different zip codes, Francis said.
The stores are run primarily by volunteers and are open six days a week: noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, go to www.todaysharvestmn.org.
Gun found in student's backpack at St. Peter's middle school
