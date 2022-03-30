News
Minnesota teachers, parents criticize ‘awkward’ tribal references in proposed math standards
The first draft of new K-12 math standards for Minnesota schools has received overwhelmingly negative feedback from parents and educators over its frequent references to the state’s American Indian tribes.
A committee appointed by the Minnesota Department of Education proposed 20 new “anchor standards,” which summarize what students are expected to learn and be able to do in math.
Five of those 20 standards ask students to apply math concepts to examples “found in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities and in other communities.”
Since the document was released last month, parents and educators have called the tribal references “awkward,” “forced” and “ridiculous,” according to 265 survey responses the education department provided to the Pioneer Press with identifying information redacted.
“Our MN students are failing math readiness for college. Please prioritize basic math concepts uncluttered by attempts to mix math with social studies and politics,” wrote one respondent who is identified as a school administrator.
“Stop the disingenuous virtue signaling,” wrote a parent. “It is very insulting to us Anishinaabe people.”
A Pioneer Press analysis found 162 respondents to the state survey were clearly critical of the tribal references, while 15 were mostly supportive. The rest either were neutral or unclear about their views on the issue or did not address it in their comments.
Teachers, who accounted for roughly half the survey respondents, were somewhat more supportive of the tribal references than were parents, school board members and school administrators.
But even among educators who liked or had mixed feelings about the language, many wondered what training or curricular resources would be provided to help them teach those standards.
“I like the incorporation of the Native American tribes, but will we get some resources?” a secondary math teacher wrote.
“I absolutely adore teaching geometry and proof and I am looking for more examples from native communities that are not just about beauty of pattern,” wrote another math teacher.
In future drafts, the standards committee will be adding benchmarks that explain specifically what students are expected to learn under each anchor standard.
And, as schools begin to integrate the standards into their classes, the state education department will publish an implementation guide for teachers.
2007 STATE LAW
The state statute that governs K-12 standards has required since 2007 that they “include the contributions of Minnesota American Indian tribes and communities.”
As the education department understands it, that statutory language applies to every subject area for which standards are required: language arts, math, science, social studies, physical education, health and the arts.
Standards are supposed to be reviewed every 10 years, but the 2015-16 math rewrite was postponed. So, this is the first time since the law was adopted that the math standards are being revised.
Bobbie Burnham, the assistant education commissioner who oversees standards revisions, said the committee will “definitely integrate” the critical feedback it received as it writes its next draft.
“It’s all part of the process the committee is going through,” she said.
TIMELINE
The second math standards draft is due to be released in May, and the final draft in August. After further opportunities for public comment, an administrative law judge must approve the standards before they must be implemented a few years later.
Meanwhile, the education department is adding American Indian expertise to its staff to help implement standards as they relate to tribal communities.
“Educators and school leaders have expressed that a hurdle to successfully implementing the academic standards includes access to and availability of curricular resources specific to the cultural heritage and contemporary contributions of American Indians, with an emphasis on Minnesota’s tribal nations,” Gov. Tim Walz’s administration said in a document describing $1.3 million in “Indigenous Education for All” spending this biennium.
That money will pay for curriculum development, two new education department employees to work on standards implementation, and an improved consultation process with the Tribal Nations Education Committee.
SCIENCE
The state’s science standards have been updated twice since the statute changed in 2007, and each time they’ve given relatively little emphasis to tribal contributions.
The 2009 rewrite featured several dozens of learning standards, only one of which mentioned the state’s American Indian tribes: “Men and women throughout the history of all cultures, including Minnesota American Indian tribes and communities, have been involved in engineering design and scientific inquiry.”
Within those standards were six specific learning benchmarks.
The 2019 science update, which is scheduled for implementation in 2024-25, featured the tribes in nine benchmarks.
But again, they all fell under a single anchor standard, one of 13 in the document: “Students will be able to gather information about and communicate the methods that are used by various cultures, especially those of Minnesota American Indian Tribes and communities, to develop explanations of phenomena and design solutions to problems.”
‘TOUGH CONVERSATIONS’
Brook LaFloe, one of three tribal members on the math standards committee, said the group considered giving tribal communities their own standard but instead embedded those references where they made the most sense.
The 38-member committee, she said, talked a lot about equity, diversity and inclusion, and they understood as a group why those things are important.
“But I do think that we did struggle in some ways with how we do that, how do we write that inclusion in,” said LaFloe, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. “We’re still having tough conversations.”
LaFloe said the committee anticipated criticism after seeing a flood of comments pour in for the social studies standards in 2020 and 2021.
The Center for the American Experiment, a conservative Minnesota think tank, toured the state to criticize the social studies standards, which elevated ethnic studies. The think tank’s senior policy fellow Katherine Kersten said the standards had a “relentless fixation” on American Indian tribes.
The think tank paid little attention to the math standards beyond urging its social media followers to provide public comment to the state less than an hour before the comments were due.
LOW GRADES
The state’s current math standards, which were written in 2007, were rated “weak” in 2018 by the Ohio-based Thomas B. Fordham Institute.
David Griffith, Fordham’s associate director of research, reviewed the state’s latest math standards draft at the request of the Pioneer Press and said they “call for significant revisions.
“They are overwrought in their attempt to connect mathematics to ‘real-world examples’ in two American Indian tribes. Unfortunately, they read like a political box-checking activity – likely because they are. Let’s hope common sense prevails,” he said.
LaFloe said critics of their draft should talk to state lawmakers, because the statute defines what the committee must do. But she personally likes the statutory language.
“I do find our inclusion extremely important and valuable, especially as the original stewards of this land that allowed us to have this educational system,” she said.
LaFloe said tribal inclusion in the standards also holds promise for closing the state’s wide gaps in achievement between groups of students.
American Indian students, who make up 3 percent of public school enrollment in the state, typically perform worse than any other racial or ethnic group in on-time graduation and math and reading tests.
“The gaps won’t change if we don’t start with our lowest-performing learners,” LaFloe said.
NFL Commissioner: No timetable on Steve Ross investigation stemming from Brian Flores lawsuit
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there is no timetable in the league’s investigation into claims made by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores that team owner Steve Ross offered him financial incentive to lose games as one of many allegations in his class-action lawsuit against the league and multiple teams.
Goodell, speaking at The Breakers in Palm Beach as the NFL’s annual meeting concluded on Tuesday, deferred to Mary Jo White, who is the former chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a former U.S. District Attorney and is leading the investigation, when asked for an update.
“I’m not doing that investigation,” Goodell said. “Mary Jo White is doing that investigation, and she will have our full support and support of the team. She will make the determinations on that, and there is not timetable for her to bring back a report. When we have it, we will certainly move forward.”
Goodell added that findings of the investigation will be made public if violations are found.
“A matter that’s integrity of the game, if we see something that’s a violation, we will certainly make that public, yes,” Goodell said.
Flores claimed that Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season, Flores’ first of three before getting fired following the 2021 season. The claim was part of a larger lawsuit filed on Feb. 1 that alleged racial inequalities in the hiring practices and retention for Black coaches pursuing prominent roles in the NFL.
Ross vehemently denied the allegations, putting out a statement late the night after Flores filed the lawsuit. Ross has not answered questions from the media since Flores’ suit was released, only speaking publicly when the Dolphins held new coach Mike McDaniel’s introductory press conference.
Ross attended the league’s annual meeting at The Breakers, but did not speak to reporters.
“With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross said in the statement released in February. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known.
“His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory.”
Flores made national interview rounds shortly after filing suit.
“That’s not something you make up,” Flores said, among several quotables on alleged experienced with Ross from interviews with CBS, CNN and ESPN. “To attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance, and I wouldn’t stand for it. I think it hurt my standing within the organization and, ultimately, was the reason why I was let go.”
Later in February, Flores’ lawyers and the Dolphins got into a public back and forth over comments Flores made on the I Am Athlete podcast, which the South Florida Sun Sentinel participated in, and HBO’s “Real Sports” over a non-disparagement agreement Flores refused to sign when he was fired by the Dolphins.
A Dolphins’ statement read, in part: “This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false.”
Doug Wigdor, one of Flores’ two attorneys representing him in the class-action lawsuit, countered by releasing screenshots on Twitter of a separation agreement and payment termination notice he says were given to Flores.
Flores was fired on Jan. 10 after three seasons as Miami’s coach in which he went 24-25. The Dolphins parted ways with him despite back-to-back winning seasons of 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 in 2021, ultimately hiring McDaniel as the franchise’s next head coach.
FTC Sues Intuit to Stop “Deceptive” TurboTax “Free” Ad Campaign
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive their biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
With millions of Americans scrambling to file their taxes in the next few weeks, the Federal Trade Commission asked a federal court late Monday to intervene to stop Intuit from claiming in ads that Americans can file for “free” using the company’s TurboTax software.
The FTC began investigating TurboTax in 2019 in response to ProPublica stories describing how users had been lured into using the software with promises of free filing, only to discover later they had to pay fees to finish the process.
The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where Intuit is based, accuses the company of engaging in deceptive marketing for years.
It points, for example, to recent TV ads in which almost every word spoken is “free,” quoting from one featuring an auctioneer who says: “And free, and free, and free, and free, and free. Now a bidder and free! Now give me another bidder and free, and a free here and a free free free a free free free.”
The FTC charges that, “in truth, TurboTax is only free for some users, based on the tax forms they need. For many others, Intuit tells them, after they have invested time and effort gathering and inputting into TurboTax their sensitive personal and financial information to prepare their tax returns, that they cannot continue for free; they will need to upgrade to a paid TurboTax service to complete and file their taxes.”
In a blog post, Intuit said it will “vigorously challenge” the FTC’s complaint.
“The FTC’s arguments are simply not credible. Far from steering taxpayers away from free tax preparation offerings, our free advertising campaigns have led to more Americans filing their taxes for free than ever before and have been central to raising awareness of free tax prep,” Intuit General Counsel Kerry McLean wrote. The post added that over the past eight years, TurboTax has helped “nearly 100 million Americans file their taxes for free.”
Intuit lawyers defended the accuracy of the ads in a response filed Tuesday but also asserted that the company, in correspondence with the FTC just days ago, agreed to take down its “free” TV spots. The company said that “after meeting with FTC Chair Lina Khan and in the spirit of cooperation, Intuit informed the FTC on March 24, 2022, that it would voluntarily ‘pull down the ‘free, free, free’ TV ads for the remainder of the tax season’ in response to concerns that those advertisements were deceptive.”
TurboTax still markets some of its products as “free” on its website.
The FTC’s request, which seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to stop Intuit’s “free” tax prep marketing, comes in parallel with an internal FTC proceeding against the company. In that proceeding, an administrative complaint was filed against the company Monday under the federal law that prohibits unfair or deceptive business practices. If the administrative case does not settle, it will be heard before an in-house FTC judge.
While that potentially lengthy process unfolds, the FTC said it is asking the federal court to intervene to “put an immediate stop to Intuit’s deception well before this year’s April 18 tax filing deadline.”
Jets still hunting for a stud receiver, whether in draft or trade
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Joe Douglas is still ready to pounce if the opportunity to add another receiver for Zach Wilson presents itself.
The Jets GM attempted to pry All-Pro Tyreek Hill from Kansas City, coming inches short of securing the deal to bolster the weaponry around Wilson.
Their divisional rivals in Miami snatched Hill away. That isn’t going to stop Douglas from trying.
“We have the opportunity to keep adding to it,” Douglas said at the NFL owners’ meetings on Tuesday morning. “If the opportunity is right, the price is right, we’re going to strike,”
Hill isn’t the only proven receiver the Jets were interested in.
The Jets expressed interest in the Falcons’ Calvin Ridley, but Ridley was suspended for an entire year because he was caught gambling. They discussed former Cowboy Amari Cooper and viewed him as a good player. But Cooper was eventually traded to the Browns. They would have pursued the Chargers’ Mike Williams, but the Chargers franchised tagged Williams then signed him to an extension.
Overall, it’s obvious Jets understand the value in adding weapons around Wilson to supercharge his development in his second season.
“Those premium positions, you hit the nail on the head, it’s those playmakers, too, so you see how that market is going now,” Douglas said. “Even with some guys on the horizon that could affect the market, too. That’s definitely a position that’s a premium position for us and where we are with a young quarterback.”
Even though the Jets missed out on the available wide receivers on the market, they did add two capable tight ends in Tyler Conklin, an ex-Viking, and C.J. Uzomah, a former Bengal. They combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. Uzomah and Conklin can be viable pass catching weapons for Wilson.
They’re comfortable with who’s in the current wide receiver room.
The organization still believes Elijah Moore has No. 1 receiver potential after finishing with 538 yards receiving and six total touchdowns in 11 games. Corey Davis is more than capable of being a good No. 2, with a few weeks of No. 1 production.
“I feel good about the receivers we have. Having Elijah (Moore), who was really starting to come on before his injury,” Douglas said. “Corey Davis was on pace for 1,000 yards before his injury, bringing Braxton (Berrios) back and everyone’s excited to bring Braxton back, so we feel good about this receiving corps we have.”
But the Jets can’t stop there. One injury to the group and the unit could look similar to the receiving corps that the Jets trotted out in Week 18 against the Bills, when Keelan Cole, Tarik Black and Jeff Smith received the bulk of the snaps.
The Jets are reportedly keeping their eyes on the Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf, who’s in the last year of his deal. And after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Metcalf could be pried with a good offer.
Douglas wouldn’t entertain the rumors about the possibility of available receivers. But if the rumors become factual the Jets will be ready.
“You hear about names, you hear about rumors. Until those opportunities become a little bit more concrete, that’s what they are, just rumors. Look, again, we weren’t expecting the opportunity to pop up that happened last week, but when it came available, OK, we were ready,” Douglas said. “Again, in this situation, that may be another player, another position. I feel like our pro staff, our personnel staff, they do a great job of keeping everybody prepared, personnel and coaches, to get the evaluations in and so when those opportunities happen, we can jump right in and be aggressive.”
If the Jets can’t snatch a potential veteran option off the table, the draft has plenty of wideouts. With the No. 10 overall pick, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks or USC’s Drake London could be options.
Gang Green could wait till the second round where options like North Dakota State’s Christian Watson may be available, or Georgia’s George Picken.
Or the Jets could take a risky big swing at Alabama’s Jameson Williams at No. 10. Williams who would have been the consensus No. 1 receiver in this draft class if he didn’t tear his ACL in the national championship game.
Overall, with the trend of the offseason, it’s obvious the Jets will add another weapon or two for Wilson as he goes into year two.
