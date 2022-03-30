News
Missouri among 21 states challenging CDC transit mask rule
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twenty-one states with Republican attorneys general sued Tuesday to halt the federal government’s requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, announced by Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody and filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida, contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The mandate in its current form may be in effect only a few weeks more. The CDC recently extended it until April 18 while also indicating it is weighing scaling back the rules for a more targeted approach.
Still, Florida and the other states are pressing on with the lawsuit, which comes amid a partisan divide over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues of government control versus individual rights.
“It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life,” said DeSantis, a Republican who has persistently challenged federal mask mandates including those involving cruise lines, schools, private businesses and other entities.
The CDC rule, effective Feb. 1, 2021, requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website. The rule has been relaxed somewhat, to end requirements for certain buses, but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.
Moody, a Republican and former Tampa judge, said in a news release that the travel mask mandates “are frustrating travelers and causing chaos on public transportation.”
That appeared to be a reference to a spate of well-publicized confrontations between flight attendants and passengers over the mask requirement on commercial aircraft. It’s not clear if these incidents are isolated or widespread, and if masks are the only issue. Some are clearly alcohol-related or a mental health problem.
Also, perhaps underscoring the partisan divide on masks, both DeSantis and Moody mentioned Democratic President Joe Biden several times in their statements against the travel mandate.
The Atlanta-based CDC did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting comment on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks to immediately halt the CDC travel mask rule and asks for costs and attorneys’ fees. There have been similar lawsuits filed in individual states before this latest one.
Besides Florida, the states filing the new travel mask lawsuit as of Tuesday were:
— Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Explainer: Alopecia ‘strips people of their identity’
Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that affects millions of people around the world. But to many women — and to Black women, in particular — it is much more. It’s about beauty and race, about culture and about the uncertainty that the disorder creates around people’s perception of themselves.
So during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday night, when comedian Chris Rock threw a pointed joke at Jada Pinkett Smith about her hair loss that some felt was insensitive, the event exposed many layers of feeling for those who wrestle with the disorder.
It also threw a spotlight on the disorder, which is little discussed but fairly common and affects a wide range of people, including children.
Actor Will Smith, who stunned millions when he walked onstage and slapped Rock over the joke about Pinkett Smith, has since apologized to the comedian, the academy and viewers.
Here are some of the things about alopecia that are reverberating:
WHAT’S IT LIKE TO HAVE ALOPECIA?
Rock’s joke was tough to hear for New York interior designer Sheila Bridges.
She spoke to Rock for his 2009 documentary “Good Hair” about the importance of hair in Black culture. She talked about the shame and humiliation of losing hers to the disease, how her hairstyle is intertwined with her racial identity and how the loss of her hair affected her sense of femininity and social currency.
The Oscars slap left Bridges with conflicting emotions: She condemned Smith’s assault on Rock, sympathized with Pinkett Smith and was deeply disappointed in Rock.
“It is not easy as a woman to navigate life without any hair and a society that is obsessed with hair,” Bridges said.
She doesn’t wear wigs because she doesn’t want to, and also hopes to normalize and de-stigmatize the appearance of bald women.
But even a decade after she decided to go bald in public, Bridges said it’s still difficult for some to accept: “I rarely make it through the week without someone saying something that’s very, very insensitive.”
While it’s unclear if Rock was aware of Pinkett Smith’s diagnosis, hair in general can already be a fraught landscape for Black women, who have been expected for generations to alter their natural hair texture to fit a white standard of beauty. Even wealthy and famous Black actresses have said it can be tough to find Hollywood stylists who know how to do their hair.
Black women are 80% more likely to change their natural hair to meet social norms at work, according to a 2019 study by the Dove personal care division of the Unilever USA company.
Black students are also far more likely than other students to be suspended for dress code or hair violations, according to the research that helped convince the U.S. House to vote to prohibit discrimination based on natural hairstyles earlier this month.
“The only good thing that can come out of all this is that alopecia is front and center,” Bridges said about the Oscars slap.
WHY HAS HAIR BEEN IMPORTANT TO BLACK REPRESENTATION?
For many Black Americans, grooming and styling choices are intertwined with a desire to buck what is considered normal or acceptable by wider society. From Afros and cornrows to wigs and hair extensions, Black hair can be more than just style statements.
Black women and girls watching the Supreme Court nomination and confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said in interviews with AP that they were moved to see someone who wears her hair in “ sisterlocks” ascend to such a prominent position. It’s a style that uses natural hair woven into micro locs and is known for its versatility.
Seeing someone like Jackson embrace her natural hair, instead of conforming to societal beauty standards, served as a reminder to those women and girls to not shrink themselves in order to succeed, they said.
For Black women in the public eye, losing the pride and representation symbolized by their hairstyles can add another layer to the professional and self-esteem challenges of hair loss.
WHAT CAUSES ALOPECIA?
Alopecia areata, the autoimmune disorder Pinkett Smith has, can make hair fall out of the scalp in patches. It can also affect other parts of the body, like eyebrows and nose hair.
Alopecia can come on quickly, is unpredictable and can be incredibly tough to deal with mentally, said Brett King, a hair loss expert at Yale Medicine.
“Imagine if you woke up today missing half of an eyebrow,” he said. “That unpredictability is one of the things that’s so mentally treacherous and awful because you have no control of it … it’s a disease that strips people of their identity.”
While seldom discussed, it’s actually fairly common: the second biggest cause of hair loss, after male or female pattern balding. About 2% of people have it. It’s not physically painful, in some cases it spontaneously goes away and it can be treated.
HOW DOES IT AFFECT WOMEN? WHAT ABOUT KIDS?
Hair is a large part of anyone’s appearance, and for women it’s bound up with cultural concepts about what makes them look feminine.
“Most women are expected to have good hair,” said William Yates, a Black Chicago-based certified hair loss surgeon. “They’re well aware that men lose their hair and ‘bald gracefully,’ so to speak, but a female losing their hair is devastating.”
The condition also tends to hit people when they are relatively young. Most are diagnosed before age 40, and about half of them are children when the disorder first appears, said Christopher English, a board-certified dermatologist for Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City.
Having the condition is especially tough for teenagers, for whom appearance anxiety and peer pressure are often already at an all-time high, said Gary Sherwood, communications director at the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. In Elkhart, Indiana, a 12-year-old girl with the disorder took her own life this month after she was bullied at school, her family has said.
Some studies have also pointed to the disease being more prevalent among Black and Latino people, Sherwood and Yates said. The National Institutes of Health states it affects all racial and ethnic groups, men and women.
Rock’s joke was “not unusual,” Sherwood said. “This has been around as long as there have been humans on Earth … for centuries people would not talk about it.”
He’s hoping one good outcome of the Oscars slap will be more education, awareness and empathy.
Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey on Ryan Poles’ approach to free agency, the NFL’s OT rule change and Virginia McCaskey’s health
At the conclusion of the annual NFL meeting Tuesday afternoon at The Breakers Palm Beach, Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey met with media members for 20 minutes.
McCaskey spoke about his early impressions of new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, the Arlington Heights stadium project, the league’s playoff overtime rule change and the health of Bears owner Virginia McCaskey.
Here are some of his most notable comments.
On Poles trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers
“Khalil is a great player. And showed on many occasions for us how he can take over a game, so when you have a player like that, you want to have a good discussion. (Poles) explained to me the reasons why he thought the Bears should do it, and it made sense to me.”
On Poles’ conservative approach in free agency during a wild NFL offseason
“Well, that’s where I’ve been impressed with his discipline, because he was very calculated in how he assessed various players that were available as unrestricted free agents and the limit financially that he was willing to go to with each player. He stuck to his plan, and I was impressed with that.
“That’s where I come back to his quality of being self-possessed. There’s something about him. It’s really difficult for me to put my finger on, but he’s very confident and exudes that and I think the other people on the staff pick up on it.”
On having patience while Poles rebuilds the roster
“If you ask a fan, ‘Should we go for it on fourth down?’ they’re going to say yes every time. And so you have to balance your reactions emotionally and as a fan with what is necessary to be done from a football perspective and as an executive of the team. So striking that balance is important, and Ryan’s been very patient with me as I’m adjusting to him and learning my new role.”
On Poles reporting directly to him rather than President and CEO Ted Phillips
“I’m learning. Ted’s been a good teacher, and Ryan’s been a patient recipient I guess is the best way to put it. So far it’s gone very well.”
“We’re working on a schedule to work regularly. In the beginning, I wanted to give Ryan time to get his feet under him, and then he was moving right into free agency. We have a regular schedule and we’ll probably be meeting more frequently as the season gets closer.”
On what he has seen that is unique from Poles and Eberflus
“I like the way they’ve gone about it, their thoroughness with the way they’ve been working together. The way that Ryan has structured his player personnel department and the way that Matt has constructed his coaching staff, we’re encouraged by it.”
On the health of owner Virginia McCaskey, who didn’t attend the meetings
“She’s doing very well. She wasn’t able to be here. She had a medical issue in January, which has been resolved. We’re all very grateful that she’s back to her regular routine, but she didn’t feel up to making the trip. She really feels bad about it, No. 1 because she really likes this place and No. 2 didn’t have the opportunity to get to know Ryan and Katie and Matt and Kelly and their families a little bit better.”
On the Bears’ exploration of a stadium in Arlington Heights
“We’re still in the process of evaluating the land, going through the due-diligence process, and that’s what we’re focused on. (We’re) hoping to close … by the end of 2022 or early in 2023.”
On quarterback Justin Fields’ development
“We’re excited about his potential. We’re excited about his growth. And we need to do everything we can to get all of that talent out of him.”
On the playoff overtime rule change, which the Bears voted in favor of
“We had a good discussion about it. There was a lot of good data presented about it. We had a good discussion internally about it, decided to hear what the conversation was in the meeting room, and I think it’s a good result. The concern they had was that too often a flip of the coin had too much impact on the outcome of the game, particularly playoff games, and so this was designed to address that.”
On if this is a step toward implementing the overtime rule in the regular season
“There was some concern expressed about adding too much to the number of plays (and the) injury risk, and the thinking was that in the regular season that could be overcome. But we didn’t want that to be a way that some team’s season ended.”
On his participation on the sports gambling committee
“We had a presentation on legalized sports betting, and every time they talk about it, they talk about wanting to protect the integrity of the game and making sure they’re promoting responsible betting. So it’s something that we need to be watchful about and make sure that we’re taking the proper steps to protect the game and protect the fans. One point that they made in our meetings this time around is that, like it or not, it is a way that a lot of people add to their enjoyment of watching games.
On if the Bears have a desire for a sportsbook at the potential new stadium
“We haven’t gotten that far. Again, we’re still assessing the land.”
On the NFL continuing their rules on taunting
“If you react as a fan and the call goes against your team, you probably think it’s a bad call. I think the emphasis is well-placed. And there is a way to celebrate without drawing a flag.
“A better approach is the individual player needs to be poised. His teammates need to be looking out for him and not give the official cause to throw a flag. The larger picture is that good teams find a way to overcome questionable calls. That’s what we need to get to.”
On how long it might take for the Bears to be a contender again
“Well, the goal every year is to win a Super Bowl. We saw last year how the Bengals can go from last in their division to playing in the Super Bowl and coming darn close to winning the whole thing. So what we’re looking for is progress. How are they putting the team together? How are they working together? Are we moving forward? Are we doing the right things? Are we doing them in the right way? And again, looking forward to seeing the results.”
Mille Lacs walleye harvest rules will be slightly looser this season, DNR says
Walleye angling rules for Mille Lacs Lake will be slightly looser for the 2022 open water season, the Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday.
As with last year, Mille Lacs anglers will be allowed to keep one walleye between 21 and 23 inches or one longer than 28 inches from the season opener on May 14 through May 30.
Then the popular lake goes to catch-and-release walleye fishing for most of the summer, with a two-week closure at the start of July to reduce hooking mortality, the tendency for fish to die after being caught and released when the water is warmer.
But unlike last year, the DNR said it expects to restore the one-fish limit Sept. 1. The agency said that’s possible because this winter’s walleye harvest was less than half of what was expected.
DNR fisheries manager Brad Parsons cautioned that tighter rules may be needed in coming years because the survival rate for walleyes that hatched in 2018 and 2019 was below normal.
Mille Lacs has been in a state of change since the 1990s, when the water clarity started to improve and the walleye population dropped. Since then, the lake also has experienced warmer water temperatures and the introduction of invasive species such as zebra mussels and spiny water fleas.
