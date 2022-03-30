News
Moscow Mills woman killed in multi-car crash on Hwy 61
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A Moscow Mills woman died Tuesday afternoon in a chain reaction-style crash along on Highway 61 in St. Charles County.
According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 at Route W.
A 2016 Dodge Charger was traveling northbound when the driver attempted to pass a 2017 Chevy Equinox. The right rear of the Charger struck the left front of the Equinox, causing the driver of the Equinox to lose control and collide with the driver’s side of a 2013 Honda CRV.
The CRV was knocked off the roadway and overturned before smashing into a pole. The 70-year-old driver of the CRV suffered serious injuries. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 69-year-old Patricia Brummel, was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Scramble for East seeds leaves Heat’s Erik Spoelstra, opposing coaches with mixed messaging
The momentum swings in the race among the top four seeds at the Eastern Conference seemingly come in 48-minute increments.
Tuesday night, it was the drama of the Bucks’ victory over the 76ers. Wednesday night, Heat at Celtics. And on it will go until the April 10 close of the regular season, seedings seemingly changing by the hour.
And yet for those involved, and it’s as if seedings are secondary to health, rest, and perhaps even potential opening round matchups.
That latter element, of course, goes unspoken.
But what has been spoken is that with the conference so competitive no singular seeding comes with a clear path to success.
So, instead, the conversation has been somewhat muted, no one flexing “We’re No. 1!” when it is their turn at the top of the standings.
“More from that standpoint,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “it’s you want to be playing good basketball. You want to feel like you’re improving and you’re addressing things that need to be addressed.”
Still, that doesn’t mean he was downplaying moments such as Wednesday night’s game against the Celtics at TD Garden.
“Then there’s the competitive aspect for it, about it, that it’s always good to compete for something,” Spoelstra said. “It’s not the end-all, be-all. But it’s a really competitive race in the East and this is what you always want.”
So significant games it will be, likely through closing night, when the Heat play April 10 against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.
“You want to have the games have meaning and context and significance to ‘em,” Spoelstra said. “And that’s basically every game right now in the Eastern Conference. That makes it very compelling.”
For their part, while now dealing with the knee injury that has sidelined emerging center Robert Williams, the Celtics have greater concerns than their place in the standings, having previously clinched the head-to-head season-series tiebreaker against the Heat.
“It’s too much closeness to try to maneuver and manipulate things to pick an opponent,” Celtic coach Ime Udoka said earlier this week. “As far as resting, that’s the main thing. We’ve got some guys who got some nicks now and we have to be smart about it. If we can get guys one [game off] is what we’re looking at now.”
So no, Udoka said, not about maneuvering for a seed, but rather preparing for the potential grueling road ahead.
“I think teams always, to some extent, try to control something if they can,” he said. “We’re more worried about health and trying to play the right way and continue to do what we’re doing and kind of see where the chips fall as far as that.”
Still, he also recognizes what has been going on for years.
“As far back as I’ve gone as a player and coach,” the veteran of seven seasons as a player said, “teams have always tried to manipulate what they can and figure out what’s in their favor.”
Coaches, of course, just don’t address the specifics.
“I really don’t look at the standings,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said ahead of his team’s most recent game in Miami. “What do they matter? You have to win. And I swear to God, after 82, someone’s going to tap me and say, ‘This is who you’re playing.’
“You can only control what you can control. The other stuff is for everyone else to talk about.”
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the closing games of the regular season is a time to look within.
“Each year has its own unique situations and circumstances,” he said. “But I think to have the team as healthy as possible is something that is very important. Layered into healthy is maybe, if possible, having not worn down, mentally or physically, [players].”
After shooting critically injures man in St. Paul, another man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital
Two men were shot, and one of them critically injured, in St. Paul early Wednesday. Police are investigating whether the shootings are related.
Officers responded to a gas station in the Payne-Phalen area at 12:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old lying near the front entrance of the BP on Wheelock Parkway just off Interstate 35E.
Paramedics took the man, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, to Regions Hospital and he underwent surgery, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.
While officers were at the gas station, they learned that someone dropped a 24-year-old man off at Regions with a gunshot wound to his leg, which was non-life threatening, Davis said. It wasn’t known where it happened because he would not provide details, according to a police report.
Police recovered a firearm and two casings in the area of the gas station, Davis said.
No one was under arrest as of Wednesday morning and police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.
MN high school graduation rate falls, breaking 12-year run
Minnesota’s on-time high school graduation rate declined last year for the first time since 2008.
The Class of 2021, whose students spent their senior year learning from home or wearing masks and social distancing at school, saw 83.3 percent earn a diploma within four years. That’s down 0.5 percentage points from the previous year’s class.
The class saw more dropouts, as well as more students whose schools lost track of them between their junior and senior years.
“The slight decrease in our graduation rate reinforces how challenging the pandemic has been on our students,” Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a news release Wednesday.
Here’s how area school districts performed:
- St. Paul: 76.0 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from 2020
- Minneapolis: 73.7 percent, 0.5 points
- Mahtomedi: 97.2 percent, down 1.4 points
- Mounds View: 92.2 percent, down 0.3 points
- South Washington County: 92.0 percent, down 0.3 points
- White Bear Lake: 91.3 percent, down 1.2 points
- Stillwater: 91.1 percent, down 2.4 points
- Anoka-Hennepin: 88.7 percent, up 2.5 points
- Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan: 88.5 percent, down 0.3 points
- Roseville: 88.1 percent, down 0.1 point
- West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan: 87.3 percent, down 3.3 points
- North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale: 81.4 percent, down 1.1 points
The statewide data continue to reveal wide gaps between students of various ethnic, socioeconomic and other groups:
- Asian: 89.1 percent, down 1.7 percentage points from last year
- White: 89.0 percent, down 0.7 points
- Multiple races: 73.5 percent, up 1.1 points
- Low-income: 71.6 percent, down 1.3 points
- Hispanic: 70.4 percent, down 1.1 points
- Black: 69.2 percent, up 1.2 points
- English learners: 66.2 percent, down 1.5 points
- Special education: 65.0 percent, down 1 point
- American Indian: 58.4 percent, up 0.1 point
