News
New Twins starting pitcher Chris Archer reports to camp healthy, ready to get to work
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Archer appeared in just six games last season, slowed by forearm tightness and left hip discomfort — the same hip he had surgically repaired previously.
The year before, he missed the season entirely after undergoing a surgery to address the symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. His 2019 season was disrupted by a thumb injury and then shoulder inflammation.
But Archer, the Twins’ newest starting pitcher, reported to camp feeling healthy after spending the offseason throwing, and after he was given the clean bill of health, the Twins are hopeful he can bounce back from what has been a difficult couple of years. The 33-year-old, a two-time all-star, has a career 3.87 earned-run average in nine seasons in the majors, his best seasons coming early in his career with Tampa Bay.
“We feel like based on our review of his medicals now, where he’s at throwing, he’s about as healthy as he’s been in the last two to three years,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “That gives us some confidence. We’ve seen guys the last few years bounce back after having a couple of years of injuries and go on to post a pretty good season, so we’re hopeful that he fits in that group.”
The Twins have stayed in touch with Archer’s agent over the past few weeks. They analyzed his TrackMan data and watched recent video of him throwing, helping them understand exactly where he was in his ramp up.
Archer is built up to between 50-60 pitches currently, and spent the past couple of weeks in Arizona, where he threw to a group of other free agents that included Michael Conforto, who has yet to sign, and Kevin Pillar and Ryon Healy, both of whom have signed minor-league deals, among others.
“I know him as a guy and as a competitor on the field, and I think he is actually a very strong addition to our starting rotation,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who was a coach in Tampa Bay when Archer pitched for the Rays. “… He’s an astute guy. He knows a lot about his body. I think he’s going to be in a good spot by the time he makes his first outing.”
All of that made the Twins feel confident in signing him to a one-year, bonus-laden deal with a mutual option for 2023.
Along with Baldelli, Archer also had a previous relationship with some others in the clubhouse from their time with the Rays, including non-roster invitees Tim Beckham, Jake Faria and Daniel Robertson, as well as starting pitcher Joe Ryan. Once he narrowed down his options, he spoke with former Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, who he said “gushed” about the Twins, to help learn more about the organization.
Archer was drawn to the Twins, also, after watching how ownership and the front office has “been dedicated to putting high-quality teams on the field.”
“When it started to get serious, it just felt right,” Archer said.
Now in camp, it’s time for him to get to work.
The Twins haven’t announced an exact date for his first start, but they believe Archer is on par with the rest of their starters and on track to be ready when the season begins.
Baldelli said he believed, if everything went smoothly, that Archer would be out there within the Twins’ first five games. While the pitcher wasn’t ready to commit to that timeline exactly, that’s his hope as well.
“Do I want to be ready for April 7? Absolutely. But am I going to jeopardize my health to be ready? No,” Archer said. “Because it’s more about the long term, the marathon of the season, rather than sprinting to April 8th, 9th, 10th. But if I’m ready, I’ll take the ball, 100 percent.”
News
MoDOT, state police identify 4 most dangerous sections of interstates in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – Missouri surpassed 1,000 traffic fatalities in 2021 – a first in over 15 years. With 2022 shaping up to see another increase in deadly crashes, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol have identified four sections of interstate in St. Louis County said to be the most dangerous in the state.
The plan is to warn motorists of the dangers of aggressive and distracted driving.
“Speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving are the main contributing factors to these fatal and serious injury crashes,” said Nicole Hood, MoDOT’s state highway safety and traffic engineer. “Every driver has a role to play to reverse this trend, and this partnership is an opportunity to bring that message straight to some of the most dangerous corridors.”
Between 2018 and 2020, St. Louis County law enforcement reported 19 fatal crashes and 83 serious injury crashes at the following locations:
- I-270: mile marker 28-33 (Elizabeth Avenue to Lilac Avenue)
- I-170: mile marker 4.5-9.5 (Hazelwood city limits to Vinita Park city limits)
- I-55: mile marker 197-201B (I-270 ramp to Weber Road)
- I-270: mile marker 13-19 (Route AB ramp to west city limits of Maryland Heights)
Starting in April, state troopers and local authorities will be out in force in those areas to communicate the message of safe driving.
News
UConn’s Paige Bueckers finds a way to be 100 percent when she has to be
Paige Bueckers is back, and if the Connecticut guard isn’t at 100 percent, well, her coach Geno Auriemma had something to say about that on Tuesday.
“Some people at 90 percent look better than some people at 100 percent,” the longtime Huskies coach said. “So, it’s all relative, right?”
Sidelined for 19 games by a fractured left knee during a 73-54 victory over Notre Dame on Dec. 5, Bueckers has slowly returned to form over the past nine games. She scored a game-high 27 points in the Huskies’ 91-87, double-overtime victory over top-seeded N.C. State in the Bridgeport, Conn., regional final on Monday night.
It was Bueckers’ best game since returning for a 93-38 victory over St. John’s on Feb. 25.
“I wasn’t sure whether she was ever going to be able to play at this level this year,” Auriemma said.
The victory lifted the second-seeded Huskies (29-5) into the Final Four for the 14th straight time. They meet Stanford (32-3) for a 6 p.m. tip in the first of two national semifinals Friday at Target Center.
South Carolina (33-2) and Louisville (29-4) will tip off at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.
Bueckers scored 15 points in the second half of the regional final, missing only one shot from the field, to keep UConn a half-step ahead of third-ranked N.C. State. She made a big 3-pointer late, blocked a key shot down the stretch, hit on 4 of 4 free throws in the final seconds, and added six rebounds.
And yet Bueckers, her coach said, isn’t quite herself — even if it looked like she was on Monday.
“To the outside viewer, it may look like, ‘Well, that’s the same Paige that I remember,’ ” Auriemma said in a teleconference Tuesday. “Well, to us here every single day, maybe she is some days, maybe she’s not. But last night when she had to be, she was.”
Bueckers, the sophomore point guard who was the nation’s top recruit as a senior at Hopkins High School, will play in her second consecutive Final Four, this time at home in Minnesota.
“Two days ago, I said, ‘Win or go home,’ ” Bueckers told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after Monday’s game. “Well, we won and I’m going home anyway.”
Bueckers is still tied for the team scoring lead with Cristyn Williams (14.7 ppg) but was averaging 21.1 when she was injured taking the ball up court in the closing seconds against the Irish. She had surgery to repair the fracture on Dec. 13 and will have a relatively short turnaround on the biggest game of the season, three days’ rest including travel.
While her minutes have gone up substantially in the NCAA tournament — she played 45 minutes on Monday after managing only nine in a 70-40 victory over Villanova on March 7 — Auriemma isn’t assuming Bueckers will be hearty and hale on Friday.
Even if she thinks she will be. Auriemma pointed out Tuesday that Bueckers missed most of last offseason after having surgery to repair an ankle injury left over from her high school days.
“She just happens to do things that are difficult to explain,” Auriemma said. “Now, I go by what she tells me and how she feels and what I see. So, if I see that it looks good, I go with it. If I see that she’s struggling, I take her out. That’s the way we’re going to operate this weekend.”
Bueckers played at Hopkins as an eighth-grader and helped the team advance to three Class 4A championship games, winning it all in an undefeated season as a junior. The Royals advanced to the title game her senior year before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last season, Bueckers led the Huskies in points (20.0), assists (4.9) and steals (2.3), and became the first freshman to earn the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, AP Player of the Year and USBWA Player of the Year.
So, yes, she’s always been a little different.
“You know, Paige is a normal kid. She’s no different than any other kid her age; she just happens to have tremendous talent,” Auriemma said. “But it takes time when you’ve been away for a while. Paige thinks she’s 100 percent. Paige thought she was 100 percent the day of the surgery. She thought, why can’t I practice when I get home? So, she’s not doing what a normal kid does.
“So I was wrong, she’s not a normal kid.”
News
St. Louis attorney enters County Executive primary, challenges Page
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.—Ahead of a 5 pm deadline before filing for the August primary was due to close, a prominent St. Louis area attorney and radio personality entered the Democratic primary to challenge St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Jane Dueker, a former Assistant Attorney General under Jay Nixon and later General Counsel under former Governor Bob Holden, entered the race Tuesday afternoon. Dueker has worked at several St. Louis area law firms and is a regular radio contributor on KMOX.
She has been a regular critic of the Page administration on issues ranging from the business shutdown to problems at the St. Louis County Justice Center, along with Page’s medical employment as an anesthesiologist.
“I will be a 100 percent county executive if elected,” Dueker, who represents the police officer’s associations for both St. Louis City and St. Louis County police. She said her future at KMOX is yet to be determined, but that management there knew of her plans to file for the race.
The primary election will be held August 2.
New Twins starting pitcher Chris Archer reports to camp healthy, ready to get to work
MoDOT, state police identify 4 most dangerous sections of interstates in St. Louis County
UConn’s Paige Bueckers finds a way to be 100 percent when she has to be
St. Louis attorney enters County Executive primary, challenges Page
Ramsey County announces road, maintenance projects for 2022
Ravens coach John Harbaugh signs contract extension through 2025 season
Omar Kelly: It’s time for Chris Grier to become a commanding leader for the Dolphins
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
Tesla’s Stock Split is More Flash Than Substance
Jace Frederick: This week’s stacked Women’s Final Four is the Mount Rushmore of basketball’s best
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼