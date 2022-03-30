News
NFL Commissioner: No timetable on Steve Ross investigation stemming from Brian Flores lawsuit
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there is no timetable in the league’s investigation into claims made by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores that team owner Steve Ross offered him financial incentive to lose games as one of many allegations in his class-action lawsuit against the league and multiple teams.
Goodell, speaking at The Breakers in Palm Beach as the NFL’s annual meeting concluded on Tuesday, deferred to Mary Jo White, who is the former chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a former U.S. District Attorney and is leading the investigation, when asked for an update.
“I’m not doing that investigation,” Goodell said. “Mary Jo White is doing that investigation, and she will have our full support and support of the team. She will make the determinations on that, and there is not timetable for her to bring back a report. When we have it, we will certainly move forward.”
Goodell added that findings of the investigation will be made public if violations are found.
“A matter that’s integrity of the game, if we see something that’s a violation, we will certainly make that public, yes,” Goodell said.
Flores claimed that Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season, Flores’ first of three before getting fired following the 2021 season. The claim was part of a larger lawsuit filed on Feb. 1 that alleged racial inequalities in the hiring practices and retention for Black coaches pursuing prominent roles in the NFL.
Ross vehemently denied the allegations, putting out a statement late the night after Flores filed the lawsuit. Ross has not answered questions from the media since Flores’ suit was released, only speaking publicly when the Dolphins held new coach Mike McDaniel’s introductory press conference.
Ross attended the league’s annual meeting at The Breakers, but did not speak to reporters.
“With regards to the allegations being made by Brian Flores, I am a man of honor and integrity and cannot let them stand without responding,” Ross said in the statement released in February. “I take great personal exception to these malicious attacks, and the truth must be known.
“His allegations are false, malicious and defamatory.”
Flores made national interview rounds shortly after filing suit.
“That’s not something you make up,” Flores said, among several quotables on alleged experienced with Ross from interviews with CBS, CNN and ESPN. “To attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance, and I wouldn’t stand for it. I think it hurt my standing within the organization and, ultimately, was the reason why I was let go.”
Later in February, Flores’ lawyers and the Dolphins got into a public back and forth over comments Flores made on the I Am Athlete podcast, which the South Florida Sun Sentinel participated in, and HBO’s “Real Sports” over a non-disparagement agreement Flores refused to sign when he was fired by the Dolphins.
A Dolphins’ statement read, in part: “This latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false.”
Doug Wigdor, one of Flores’ two attorneys representing him in the class-action lawsuit, countered by releasing screenshots on Twitter of a separation agreement and payment termination notice he says were given to Flores.
Flores was fired on Jan. 10 after three seasons as Miami’s coach in which he went 24-25. The Dolphins parted ways with him despite back-to-back winning seasons of 10-6 in 2020 and 9-8 in 2021, ultimately hiring McDaniel as the franchise’s next head coach.
News
FTC Sues Intuit to Stop “Deceptive” TurboTax “Free” Ad Campaign
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive their biggest stories as soon as they’re published.
With millions of Americans scrambling to file their taxes in the next few weeks, the Federal Trade Commission asked a federal court late Monday to intervene to stop Intuit from claiming in ads that Americans can file for “free” using the company’s TurboTax software.
The FTC began investigating TurboTax in 2019 in response to ProPublica stories describing how users had been lured into using the software with promises of free filing, only to discover later they had to pay fees to finish the process.
The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where Intuit is based, accuses the company of engaging in deceptive marketing for years.
It points, for example, to recent TV ads in which almost every word spoken is “free,” quoting from one featuring an auctioneer who says: “And free, and free, and free, and free, and free. Now a bidder and free! Now give me another bidder and free, and a free here and a free free free a free free free.”
The FTC charges that, “in truth, TurboTax is only free for some users, based on the tax forms they need. For many others, Intuit tells them, after they have invested time and effort gathering and inputting into TurboTax their sensitive personal and financial information to prepare their tax returns, that they cannot continue for free; they will need to upgrade to a paid TurboTax service to complete and file their taxes.”
In a blog post, Intuit said it will “vigorously challenge” the FTC’s complaint.
“The FTC’s arguments are simply not credible. Far from steering taxpayers away from free tax preparation offerings, our free advertising campaigns have led to more Americans filing their taxes for free than ever before and have been central to raising awareness of free tax prep,” Intuit General Counsel Kerry McLean wrote. The post added that over the past eight years, TurboTax has helped “nearly 100 million Americans file their taxes for free.”
Intuit lawyers defended the accuracy of the ads in a response filed Tuesday but also asserted that the company, in correspondence with the FTC just days ago, agreed to take down its “free” TV spots. The company said that “after meeting with FTC Chair Lina Khan and in the spirit of cooperation, Intuit informed the FTC on March 24, 2022, that it would voluntarily ‘pull down the ‘free, free, free’ TV ads for the remainder of the tax season’ in response to concerns that those advertisements were deceptive.”
TurboTax still markets some of its products as “free” on its website.
The FTC’s request, which seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to stop Intuit’s “free” tax prep marketing, comes in parallel with an internal FTC proceeding against the company. In that proceeding, an administrative complaint was filed against the company Monday under the federal law that prohibits unfair or deceptive business practices. If the administrative case does not settle, it will be heard before an in-house FTC judge.
While that potentially lengthy process unfolds, the FTC said it is asking the federal court to intervene to “put an immediate stop to Intuit’s deception well before this year’s April 18 tax filing deadline.”
News
Jets still hunting for a stud receiver, whether in draft or trade
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Joe Douglas is still ready to pounce if the opportunity to add another receiver for Zach Wilson presents itself.
The Jets GM attempted to pry All-Pro Tyreek Hill from Kansas City, coming inches short of securing the deal to bolster the weaponry around Wilson.
Their divisional rivals in Miami snatched Hill away. That isn’t going to stop Douglas from trying.
“We have the opportunity to keep adding to it,” Douglas said at the NFL owners’ meetings on Tuesday morning. “If the opportunity is right, the price is right, we’re going to strike,”
Hill isn’t the only proven receiver the Jets were interested in.
The Jets expressed interest in the Falcons’ Calvin Ridley, but Ridley was suspended for an entire year because he was caught gambling. They discussed former Cowboy Amari Cooper and viewed him as a good player. But Cooper was eventually traded to the Browns. They would have pursued the Chargers’ Mike Williams, but the Chargers franchised tagged Williams then signed him to an extension.
Overall, it’s obvious Jets understand the value in adding weapons around Wilson to supercharge his development in his second season.
“Those premium positions, you hit the nail on the head, it’s those playmakers, too, so you see how that market is going now,” Douglas said. “Even with some guys on the horizon that could affect the market, too. That’s definitely a position that’s a premium position for us and where we are with a young quarterback.”
Even though the Jets missed out on the available wide receivers on the market, they did add two capable tight ends in Tyler Conklin, an ex-Viking, and C.J. Uzomah, a former Bengal. They combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns. Uzomah and Conklin can be viable pass catching weapons for Wilson.
They’re comfortable with who’s in the current wide receiver room.
The organization still believes Elijah Moore has No. 1 receiver potential after finishing with 538 yards receiving and six total touchdowns in 11 games. Corey Davis is more than capable of being a good No. 2, with a few weeks of No. 1 production.
“I feel good about the receivers we have. Having Elijah (Moore), who was really starting to come on before his injury,” Douglas said. “Corey Davis was on pace for 1,000 yards before his injury, bringing Braxton (Berrios) back and everyone’s excited to bring Braxton back, so we feel good about this receiving corps we have.”
But the Jets can’t stop there. One injury to the group and the unit could look similar to the receiving corps that the Jets trotted out in Week 18 against the Bills, when Keelan Cole, Tarik Black and Jeff Smith received the bulk of the snaps.
The Jets are reportedly keeping their eyes on the Seahawks’ D.K. Metcalf, who’s in the last year of his deal. And after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Metcalf could be pried with a good offer.
Douglas wouldn’t entertain the rumors about the possibility of available receivers. But if the rumors become factual the Jets will be ready.
“You hear about names, you hear about rumors. Until those opportunities become a little bit more concrete, that’s what they are, just rumors. Look, again, we weren’t expecting the opportunity to pop up that happened last week, but when it came available, OK, we were ready,” Douglas said. “Again, in this situation, that may be another player, another position. I feel like our pro staff, our personnel staff, they do a great job of keeping everybody prepared, personnel and coaches, to get the evaluations in and so when those opportunities happen, we can jump right in and be aggressive.”
If the Jets can’t snatch a potential veteran option off the table, the draft has plenty of wideouts. With the No. 10 overall pick, Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks or USC’s Drake London could be options.
Gang Green could wait till the second round where options like North Dakota State’s Christian Watson may be available, or Georgia’s George Picken.
Or the Jets could take a risky big swing at Alabama’s Jameson Williams at No. 10. Williams who would have been the consensus No. 1 receiver in this draft class if he didn’t tear his ACL in the national championship game.
Overall, with the trend of the offseason, it’s obvious the Jets will add another weapon or two for Wilson as he goes into year two.
News
P.J. Fleck has pored over Gophers’ 2021 game film in quest to improve offense
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck will, on average, go back and watch a season’s worth of games two or three times before spring practices start. This year, Fleck hit rewind on the 2021 season four or five times, and he just finished reviewing the regular-season finale against Wisconsin before his spring kickoff news conference Tuesday.
Fleck will sit down over multiple days and watch complete games, letting it flow from start to finish. He shared his recent doubled-down effort when asked what must improve with the Gophers’ offense — which was 118th in nation at 162 yards per game — going into next season.
“We were too inconsistent,” Fleck said “We had way too many three-and-outs. It just didn’t flow together. That starts with me.” Next in line, making sure the adjustments will fall to offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, which is a move the past and future.
Fleck cited the systematic approach Ciarrocca will return to from his first stint at OC in 2017-19, but also “hopefully be on the cutting edge of some of the newer things” Ciarrocca learned while he was away at Penn State and West Virginia the past two seasons.
Fleck wants more players involved in the pass game and to take bigger advantage of easy throws and converting shots down field into explosive gains. Combined and clicking, he wants it to be close to a 70-percent completion percentage.
One of the players who stood out more and more during Fleck’s reviews was Dylan Wright. The Texas A&M transfer had 18 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdown in nine games despite missing time because of a death in his family.
WORRIED? NOT SO MUCH
The Gophers must replace four of five starting offensive linemen and six of the top eight defensive linemen from the 2021 team. But what Fleck has seen in winter workouts has given him more confidence than he thinks fans have.
“I know everybody is worried about the O-line, D-line, but if you saw what I saw since January, you wouldn’t be as worried about it,” Fleck said. … “These guys have attacked it. We have more depth probably at those two position (groups) than we did last year. Now, again, we might not have as many starts, and (last year’s group) showed what they could do and they proved it. Well, these guys have to do that too now. So we’ve had time, we’ve had the consistency, now here comes the proof (to earn) the trust. And these next 15 practices will show that.”
The full complement of linemen has yet to arrive at the U. Harvard transfer defensive tackle Chris Smith and Notre Dame guard Quinn Carroll will join Minnesota this summer.
Fleck spoke higher of third-year offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery than any other player Tuesday. “He’s got incredible skill,” Fleck said of the 6-foot-6, 325-pound tackle. “I mean, his ceiling is probably higher than any lineman we’ve had here. He’s got draft-ability written all over him. He’s got to be developed, which we will.”
Clemson defensive tackle Darnell Jefferies and Vanderbilt defensive end Lorenza Surgers are expected to be plugged into the revamped D-line.
“Lorenza provides that (Esezi Otomewo)-type five-technique, that defensive end,” Fleck said. “Lorenza is about 270, 275 pounds. So mature, incredibly intelligent, plugs right in, unbelievable work ethic. And (he) doesn’t say a lot, but just works. And he’s been a joy to be around.”
TAILBACKS LIMITED
After suffering an Achilles tendon injury during the season-opening loss to Ohio State on Sept. 2, tailback Mohamed Ibrahim was scheduled to take part in non-padded practices Tuesday and Thursday. He will work out pre-dawn separate from the team as he observes Ramadan though the spring game on April 30. He won’t have full contact drills until fall camp in August.
Tailback Trey Potts, who suffered an undisclosed ailment and a weeklong hospitalization after the Purdue win on Oct. 2, will have a “modified” spring practice plan. He has been working out (weight lifting, conditioning and other drills) with the team over the past few months.
“He will be involved in a lot of group (drills) and a lot of (individual drills) and then it’s up to the medical team if we progress from there,” Fleck said.
BRIEFLY
Gophers added former linebacker Thomas Barber as a defensive graduate assistant on Tuesday. He was an assistant at Division III Augsburg last season and headlined a group of new additions to the staff: graduate assistants Christian Pawola, Angel Matute and Nick Faus, and quality control assistants Ferras Isa (special teams), Andrew Bindelglass (defense) and Brian Sheehan (offense). Kramer Cook was promoted to director of recruiting operations, with assistants Drew Smith and Chandler Buning.
