News
Number of Ukraine refugees passes worst-case U.N. estimate
By BASSAM HATOUM and JAMEY KEATEN
MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — The number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations reported Wednesday as shelling continued in places where Moscow had vowed to ease its military operations.
“I do not know if we can still believe the Russians,” refugee Nikolay Nazarov, 23, said as he crossed Ukraine’s border into Poland with his wheelchair-bound father.
Despite Russia’s announcement during talks on Tuesday that its forces would ease their assault near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and elsewhere, Nazarov said he expects “more escalation” in the country’s east, including the city he and his father fled.
“That is why we cannot go back to Kharkiv,” he said. “We are afraid of a new phase of war in eastern Ukraine.”
Nazarov, like other refugees interviewed by The Associated Press, echoed the opinion of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that given what was happening on the ground, there was no reason to believe Russia’s statement about reducing military activity near Kyiv and in Chernihiv, a besieged northern city.
“We can call those signals that we hear at the negotiations positive,” Zelenskyy said in his address to the Ukrainian people. “But those signals don’t silence the explosions of Russian shells.”
For Diana Konstantynova, a 45-year-old accountant from Vinnytsia in south Ukraine, Russia’s promise to scale back its attacks is not a signal she can safely return home.
“I do not believe in a truce,” said Konstantynova, who fled to Romania with her 8-year-old son a month ago. She says they will only return when “bombs stop exploding in my city” and “when Russian troops completely leave our territory.”
Elena Litvinova, a 33-year-old accountant from Mykolaiv, is also skeptical of Russia’s promises and will only head home with her two young children when “our president says that the war is over.”
“During the negotiations, the city administration and children’s educational institutions where my children studied were destroyed,” she said at a refugee center in Romania’s central city of Brasov, where she says they will stay until the war is over. “It’s still very scary, every day we get messages from home that there is shooting and bombing.”
Olha Kovalyova, who arrived in Poland with her two children, said she didn’t trust Moscow because it had failed to fulfill earlier promises made in the framework of 2014 and 2015 agreements aimed at ending fighting between Russia-backed separatists and Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region.
“The Minsk agreement is not working, so how can we call it peace talks if they are shooting and bombing our cites during and after the talks?” Kovalyova said. “There is no trust in Russia, but also I hope for peace and calm, but unfortunately this is the situation.”
The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said Wednesday that more than 4 million people have left Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24 and sparked Europe’s largest refugee crisis since World War II. That number exceeds the worst-case predictions made at the start of the war.
Half of the refugees from Ukraine are children, according to UNHCR and the U.N. children’s agency UNICEF.
“I think it’s a tragic milestone,” Alex Mundt, the UNHCR senior emergency coordinator in Poland, said. “It means that in less than a month or in just about a month, 4 million people have been uprooted from their homes, from their families, their communities, in what is the fastest exodus of refugees moving in recent history.”
More than 2.3 million refugees from Ukraine entered Poland, but some have since traveled on to other countries. A small number have returned to Ukraine, either to help in the defense against the Russians or to care for relatives.
More than 608,000 refugees have entered Romania, over 387,000 have gone to Moldova, and about 364,000 have entered Hungary in the last five weeks, UNHCR said, based on counts provided by the governments of those countries.
“The situation inside Ukraine is spiraling,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement Wednesday. “As the number of children fleeing their homes continues to climb, we must remember that every single one of them needs protection, education, safety and support.”
U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi entered Ukraine on Wednesday and said he would be in the western city of Lviv and discuss ways to increase support “to people affected and displaced by this senseless war.”
Lviv has become a destination for Ukrainians seeking a safe place to stay or are heading to bordering European countries. UNHCR teams and their partners have been working to deliver protection, emergency shelter, cash assistance, core relief items and other critical services for refugees.
UNHCR projected from the onset that about 4 million people might flee Ukraine and said it was regularly reassessing its forecasts.
Aid workers say the number of people fleeing eased in recent days as many residents awaited indications of the direction the invasion might take. The U.N. estimates the war also has displaced 6.5 million people within the country.
The International Organization for Migration, which tracks not just refugees but all people on the move from their homes, reported earlier this month that more than 12 million people are estimated to be stranded in areas of Ukraine under attack or cannot leave because of security risks, the destruction of bridges and roads and a lack of information about safe destinations and lodging.
All told, more than 22 million people are either blocked from moving or have been forced to flee, IOM figures show.
Jamey Keaten reported from Geneva. Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Stephen McGrath in Brasov, Romania, and Srdjan Nedeljkovic in Medyka, contributed to this report.
News
Severe weather risk for southern Missouri & Illinois this afternoon
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There have been some high winds and heavy rain today in the St. Louis area. Some of the wind gusts are 40 to 50 miles per hour. There are no active warnings in the St. Louis region but there could be some potent storms that are rolling through the area today. There is also a report of pea-sized hail near New Melle, Missouri.
The threat of strong storms is pressing to the east and the threat in the St. Louis area is quickly winding down. The highest concerns are now east and southeast of St. Louis where some risk exists this afternoon. Strong winds continue to be the main concern.
Southern Missouri and Illinois may see some stronger storms later today. There are also severe weather warnings across Arkansas. We will continue to track the storm system into the afternoon.
The National Weather Service at St. Louis says that the highest risk for severe weather remains in southeastern/east-central Missouri and southwestern Illinois. They say that the gusty winds may cause some damage. There is also the potential for some weaker tornadoes.
National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in St. Joseph Tuesday night. No one was injured during the storm.
News
Charges: Minneapolis woman was drunk and speeding when she crashed on I-35 entrance ramp, killing passenger
Reshawna Eunique Mosley told police that before crashing her car in July while driving intoxicated and speeding on an Interstate 35E entrance ramp in St. Paul, her passenger warned her to slow down, according to prosecutors.
Mosley’s vehicle left the ramp to I-35E south, became airborne and crashed into a hillside, landing onto its roof, according to criminal charges. Mosley’s passenger — 19-year-old Shaterries Monique Barlow of Minneapolis — died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.
Ramsey County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Mosley, 20, of Minneapolis, with five counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
At about 12:30 a.m. July 22, Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to the crash at I-35E near Shepard Road and saw Mosley’s 2013 Kia Forte on its roof in the ditch to the east of the interstate entrance ramp.
Mosley had injuries and her lone passenger died multiple traumatic injuries. Mosley was transported her to Regions Hospital.
In an interview, Mosley admitted that she “had a few drinks” of tequila prior to driving, charges read. She said she tried to enter southbound I-35E but went off the ramp and into the ditch. She guessed that she had been going 45 to 50 miles per hour and that her passenger told her to “slow down” prior to the crash, according to the complaint.
She also said, “I’m gonna be honest with you all, being intoxicated doesn’t make your vision any better,” the complaint read. She also admitted that she was supposed to be wearing glasses but was not.
When asked if she could feel the effects of the alcohol that she consumed, she said, “Yeah,” charges read.
In the car, troopers recovered a half-empty bottle of an alcoholic beverage and a small amount of marijuana.
Troopers obtained a warrant for a sample of Mosley’s blood. The sample, which was drawn at 2:35 a.m., showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of .085 percent, charges say. She also had THC, a component of marijuana, in her blood.
Accident reconstruction showed that Mosley’s car was traveling at 99 mph about five seconds before airbags deployed, and 30 mph upon deployment, according to the charges.
“Taking variables into account, the reconstructionist determined that the Kia was traveling at a minimum of 56 miles per hour prior to the crash,” the complaint read. “The speed limit on that ramp is 30 miles per hour.”
News
Meta Is Paying a Conservative Lobbying Firm to Push an Anti-TikTok Agenda
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has recruited a conservative consulting firm to sway public opinion against TikTok by planting negative stories in news outlets and urging politicians to crack down on TikTok, the Washington Post reported.
Emails obtained by the Post show Targeted Victory is helping Meta stimulate fear and anger around TikTok, which has emerged as one of its most prominent competitors. An email from February described the firm’s goal to: “get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using.”
Facebook and other social media platforms have become a bi-partisan target since whistleblower Frances Haugen released internal documents that highlighted the political and social harms of Facebook and Instagram. Meta has emerged at the center of politicians’ efforts to regulate big tech.
TikTok was the most-downloaded app globally in 2021 and reached 1 billion monthly active users in September. The video-sharing platform is winning the attention of young users, luring them from Meta’s Facebook and Instagram. The Post article also cited findings from Facebook researchers that teenagers were spending “2-3x more time” on TikTok than Instagram, which were included in documents released by Haugen.
Targeted Victory’s efforts include pushing news stories that link dangerous viral trends to TikTok which actually started on Facebook while simultaneously circulating puff-pieces about Meta, the Post reported. Targeted Victory co-founder Zac Moffatt was the digital director of Republican candidate Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. It’s website promises “a right-of-center perspective.”
Targeted Victory did not respond to the Post’s inquiries about its recent work with Meta, but Moffat took to Twitter to dispute its reporting.
We are a right-of-center firm, but the teams we manage bipartisan teams, including the ones mentioned in the article—also both authors are Democrats. Here is our full statement—omitted by The Post: 2/
— Zac Moffatt (@ZacMoffatt) March 30, 2022
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told the Post that all social media platforms should be held accountable in the media. TikTok expressed concerns with media coverage incorrectly linking viral trends to its platform.
