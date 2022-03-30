News
Ramsey County announces road, maintenance projects for 2022
Ramsey County has announced its planned road construction and maintenance projects for 2022.
Earlier this year, the Ramsey County Board approved $52 million in funds for road, bridge and sidewalk projects for the coming year.
A full project list can be found at:
A majority of these projects will start in the summer, according to county officials, and updates on detours and timelines will be provided online and with an interactive map as the season progresses. Those interested can subscribe for project updates via email and text message.
Major projects include:
- Cleveland Avenue reconstruction between Como and Larpenteur avenues. This $7 million effort in St. Paul and Falcon Heights will include replacing deteriorating pavement, modifying the road layout and updating storm water infrastructure, water main and sewer lines. Plans call for the new road layout to include one driving lane in each direction, one bike lane in each direction and a multi-use path on the east side to improve safety.
- Lexington Avenue reconstruction between County Road E and Interstate 694. This $12.5 million project will include replacing deteriorating pavement, traffic signals, and water and sewer lines on this heavily used roadway in Arden Hills and Shoreview. It also will involve adding a center median for better safety and improving pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
- A Lexington Parkway extension to Shepard Road. The parkway will be extended from West Seventh Street to Shepard Road in St. Paul. This project will build on work in 2020 and 2021 to realign and reconstruct the parkway near West Seventh Street for better safety and traffic flow. The design will use Elway Street as part of the extension and include a mini-roundabout at the Montreal Avenue intersection.
- South Shore Boulevard reconstruction and trail expansion. This 1.5-mile multi-use trail will be added from White Bear Avenue to County Road F. County officials say it’s a major milestone in connecting existing pedestrian and bicycle facilities in the city of White Bear Lake and White Bear Township as part of the Lake Links Trail. The new design will include a two-way road with trail from White Bear Avenue to McKnight Road and a one-way road with a trail from McKnight Road to County Road F.
- County Road B2 and Lexington Avenue intersection reconstruction. Dedicated left and right turn lanes will be added on County Road B2 to bring improved control traffic and better safety at this Roseville intersection. Other aspects of the project include a new turn signal and improved buffer space for the existing trail at the southwest side of the intersection. Lexington Avenue also will be resurfaced from Minnesota Highway 36 to County Road C2.
Meanwhile, 5.5 miles of county roads also will be resurfaced as part of the county’s 2022 maintenance program.
This will include sections of Jackson Street, Randolph Avenue and St. Paul Avenue. These types of projects generally include pedestrian crossing, traffic signal and pedestrian curb ramp work.
News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh signs contract extension through 2025 season
Ravens coach John Harbaugh has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, team owner Steve Bisciotti announced Tuesday.
A new deal was long expected for Harbaugh, whose four-year contract, signed in January 2019, was set to expire after this season. He’s expected to remain among the NFL’s highest-paid coaches.
“No interest in having him go lame duck on me here. It’s not fair to him,” Bisciotti said. “I think John’s grown and grown and grown. It’s kind of interesting. I don’t feel like I’m just signing up the same guy. I think that’s really a compliment to him. I really feel like there’s a rebirth in John as the years go on. Things that mattered to him don’t matter as much anymore. I’m just thrilled as an owner to have a guy that’s going to be going into his 15th year. So, I’m pretty pleased with it.”
Harbaugh, 59, has the ninth-best regular-season winning percentage among active NFL head coaches (.609) and has led the Ravens to a playoff appearance in nine of his 14 seasons in Baltimore. He’s 137-88 overall in the regular season and 11-8 in the postseason, highlighted by a win in Super Bowl XLVII.
Harbaugh’s consistency and stability stand out in a league of constant change. He’s the NFL’s third-longest-tenured coach, behind only the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin. He’s just the third head coach in Ravens history, after Ted Marchibroda (three seasons) and Brian Billick (nine). The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, have had nine coaches over Harbaugh’s tenure in Baltimore alone.
Players and analysts have hailed his evolution as a coach and leader. In 2019, Harbaugh was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year after the Ravens, powered by second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, a record-breaking running game and an embrace of analytics, won a franchise-record 14 games. Last season, the Ravens entered December atop the AFC despite a series of season-ending injuries. With Jackson sidelined by an ankle injury, however, the team lost its final six games. It was the longest such skid under Harbaugh, who at 8-9 finished with just his second-ever losing season.
This story will be updated.
()
News
Omar Kelly: It’s time for Chris Grier to become a commanding leader for the Dolphins
Everyone’s day of judgment in the NFL eventually comes.
Few know when it will happen or what the circumstances will be that leads to them being put in front of the judge, jury, and executioner assessing their performance, but there will come a moment where they must all stand on their best.
“This is the best you could do?”
For Chris Grier that performance review period is now, and this offseason’s latest makeover of the seemingly forever floundering Miami Dolphins better be good or else it should be his swan song as this team’s top executive.
There’s the new quirky, but swagalicious head coach in Mike McDaniel.
There was a vote of confidence for a young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa he hand-picked.
Grier made sure 2021′s 15th-best defense in the NFL retained every contributor this offseason, including its defensive coordinator Josh Boyer.
Terron Armstead, a franchise left tackle, who can help anchor a young offensive line, was added.
And Miami paid handsomely in draft picks and money to acquire receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the NFL’s top offensive playmakers.
After years of purging the roster, trading away proven players for draft picks, and investing in a youth movement, the Dolphins say they are in position to pivot as a team, so they basically pushed a large amount of the team’s draft picks into the middle of the table to acquire Hill.
“We’ve been building here for a while acquiring picks and cleaning up salary cap,” Grier said at the NFL meetings. “This is an opportunity to get a good player, a dynamic player, one of the best players in the league. When those opportunities come you can’t pass on it.
“Getting the roster to the point where we can start competing.”
Grier used that term “start competing” more than once during his talk with the media this week, and it had me puzzled.
Competing for what?
Are we talking about an AFC East crown? The Bills have stiff-armed the Dolphins the past two seasons with dominant performances. Maybe offensive coordinator Brian Daboll taking the New York Giants’ head coaching job waters down their offense. But maybe it doesn’t, and quarterback Josh Allen takes another step forward as one of the NFL’s young elites.
Are we talking about competing for a playoff spot, ending this franchise’s five-season playoff drought? Or producing the franchise’s first playoff win since the 2000 season?
Picking McDaniel to replace Brian Flores, with the awareness that his strengths and specialty is everything this team has been lacking the past three years, was a wise play. Especially since McDaniel comes with an accomplished offensive coaching staff.
The addition of Hill, who has averaged 11 touchdowns a season in his six-year career, will help improve the offense if he can stay healthy, and is the same player he was with the Chiefs.
Luring Armstead from New Orleans will give Miami a chance to be respectable in the trenches, which was seemingly an area Flores couldn’t fix.
So the addition of a proven playmaker, an improved offensive line, a commitment to the run under an offensive-minded head coach, and continuity on defense is Grier’s recipe for survival.
And he needs to walk in conviction that this will work because there’s nobody else to blame anymore.
This team succeeds and fails on his decisions, and Grier needs to remind himself of that anytime the people-pleasing side of his personality encourages him to take a backseat to someone else.
It’s all on you now, Chris.
He’d be arrogant to think a general manager gets to pick a third head coach (already hired Flores and McDaniel), and a third quarterback (traded for Josh Rosen and drafted Tagovailoa), especially if their franchise hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2016.
So this team he’s assembling for the 2022 season is his moment of truth.
In fairness, Grier has never shied away from taking accountability, and more importantly, ownership for the franchise’s failures during his seven-year reign as general manager and four-year tenure as the team’s top football executive.
No matter who advocated for who, Grier will own every draft pick made since 2016. Every hit, and every miss.
He’ll stress that every free-agency decision, from the ones that got away to the ones that were overpaid, is his doing.
But it’s time his actions and decisions accompany this accountability.
When the day of judgment comes — and it will indeed come because there’s nobody left to blame but Grier anymore — this roster will be what he must stand on.
()
News
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
By MARY CLARE JALONICK, COLLEEN LONG and JILL COLVIN
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has identified a roughly 8-hour gap in official White House records of then-President Donald Trump’s phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building, according to two people familiar with the probe.
The gap extends from a little after 11 a.m. to about 7 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, and involves White House phone calls, according to one of the people. Both spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing investigation.
The committee is investigating the gap in the official White House log, which includes the switchboard and a daily record of the president’s activities. But it does not mean the panel is in the dark about what Trump was doing during that time.
The House panel has made broad requests for separate cell phone records and has talked to more than 800 witnesses, including many of the aides who spent the day with Trump. The committee also has thousands of texts from the cell phone of Mark Meadows, who was then Trump’s chief of staff.
The committee’s effort to piece together Trump’s day as his supporters broke into the Capitol underscores the challenge that his habitual avoidance of records laws poses — not only to historians of his tumultuous four years but to the official panel, which intends to capture the full story of the former president’s attempt to overturn the election results in hearings and reports later this year.
The panel has trained a particular focus on what the president was doing in the White House as hundreds of his supporters beat police, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory. The missing records raise questions of whether Trump purposefully circumvented official channels to avoid records.
Trump was known to use other people’s cell phones to make calls, as well as his own. He often bypassed the White House switchboard, placing calls directly, according to a former aide who requested anonymity to discuss the private calls. In fact, it is not unusual for presidential calls to be channeled through other people.
It is unclear whether the committee has obtained cell phone records related to Trump after issuing a broad records preservation order in August to almost three dozen telecommunications and social media companies. The individuals included in that request included Trump, members of his family and several of his Republican allies in Congress.
The committee also is continuing to receive records from the National Archives and other sources, which could produce additional information and help produce a full picture of the president’s communications.
During the eight hours on Jan. 6, Trump addressed a huge crowd of supporters at the nearby Ellipse, repeated falsehoods about his election defeat and told them to walk to the Capitol, make their voices heard and “fight like hell.” He then returned to the White House and watched as the mob broke into the Capitol. More than 700 people have been arrested in the violence.
Several of Trump’s calls that day are already publicly known. He spoke to Vice President Mike Pence between 11 a.m. and 11:30, according to a person familiar with that conversation, as he had been lobbying Pence publicly and privately to object while presiding over the certification. He also spoke with several GOP members of the House and Senate as his allies in Congress were preparing to challenge the official vote count.
He had a tense conversation with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who asked him to call off the mob, according to Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state, who shared McCarthy’s account shortly after the insurrection. Trump responded that the rioters must be “more upset about the election than you are,” according to Herrera Beutler.
Trump also talked to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, among other lawmakers. Tuberville has said he spoke to the president while the Senate was being evacuated. Utah Sen. Mike Lee has said that Trump accidentally called him when he was trying to reach Tuberville.
The White House log does show calls Trump made before that time period, as he was preparing to speak at the rally. That log shows calls with his former aide Steve Bannon, conservative commentator William Bennett and Sean Hannity of Fox News, according to one of the people familiar with the records.
The gap in the phone records was previously reported by the AP. The exact length of time of the gap was first reported by The Washington Post.
Trump had no immediate comment Tuesday, but he has previously disparaged the investigation and sued to stop records production.
___
Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.
Ramsey County announces road, maintenance projects for 2022
Ravens coach John Harbaugh signs contract extension through 2025 season
Omar Kelly: It’s time for Chris Grier to become a commanding leader for the Dolphins
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
Tesla’s Stock Split is More Flash Than Substance
Jace Frederick: This week’s stacked Women’s Final Four is the Mount Rushmore of basketball’s best
How can the Chicago Bulls get more from Patrick Williams, who is still adjusting back to game action?
Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital
Brian Daboll: Giants ‘looking to add’ tackle; Daniel Jones ‘should be ready’ for spring
After the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters cancel upcoming concerts including U.S. Bank Stadium show
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼