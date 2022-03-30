News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson says he ‘loves’ team, lashes out at ‘false narrative’ about future
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Wednesday pushed back on the notion that he’s unhappy in Baltimore, tweeting that he “loves” the team and lashing out at a “false narrative” around his future.
Jackson’s comments came a day after Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti reiterated that the team was committed to signing its star quarterback to a long-term deal, even with Jackson slow to engage general manager Eric DeCosta in contract talks.
It’s unclear what provoked Jackson’s comments on social media. On Tuesday, he tweeted that there are people with “families to feed” who are “worried about another grown man.” On Wednesday, some NFL analysts responded to Bisciotti’s comments at the NFL owners meetings by speculating that Jackson hadn’t signed a new deal because he wasn’t interested in remaining with the franchise.
“I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving,” Jackson tweeted. “Stop tryna read my mind.”
Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player, will earn $23 million this season, the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. A new contract would make Jackson one of the league’s highest-paid players. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new deal is worth $50 million annually, while Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s five-year contract is worth $230 million fully guaranteed.
Despite interest from the Ravens, Bisciotti said he was skeptical Jackson would sign an extension this year, “unless he has a change of heart.” Under the franchise tag, the Ravens could keep Jackson in Baltimore through a series of increasingly valuable one-year deals. Bisciotti said Tuesday that the Ravens would “make it work somehow.”
“It’s unique,” Bisciotti said of Jackson’s approach to contracts, which includes representing himself. “It’s unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, ‘I’ve got to get mine now.’ The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that to say, ‘Now, I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want.”
()
News
Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard, according to federal court documents filed Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge John Tunheim scheduled Steve Shand’s trial to begin July 18. He is charged with bringing two people into the country illegally and illegally transporting them once in the U.S. The trial will be held in Fergus Falls, which is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southeast of Fargo, North Dakota.
Authorities said the four bodies were discovered near Emerson, Manitoba, which borders Minnesota and North Dakota. In addition, five Indian nationals were found on foot on the Minnesota side of the border and two others were discovered nearby riding in Shand’s van.
Shand, of Deltona, Florida, has not been charged in the deaths of the migrants. They died of exposure. Authorities also haven’t said whether they think the dead migrants or those found on-foot in Minnesota had been passengers in Shand’s van.
According to court documents, one of the five who was walking told authorities that his group had walked across the U.S. border, expecting to be picked up by someone on the other side. He said they had been walking for nearly 12 hours and had been with a family of four Indian nationals earlier but had gotten separated from them during the night.
Neither Shand’s attorney, Doug Micko, nor federal prosecutor Laura Provinzino immediately responded to phone messages seeking comment.
A federal magistrate judge released Shand without bond but ordered him to obey several conditions.
The seven migrants found in the van and on-foot are accused of having entered the U.S. illegally and have been released pending deportation hearings.
Federal authorities suspect that the case is linked to a larger smuggling operation along the Canadian border.
News
Family: actor Bruce Willis retiring citing brain damage
Bruce Willis will be stepping away from acting. According to his daughter, Willis has been diagnosed with aphasia and will be forced to retire.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Aphasia is a condition that robs you of the ability to communicate. It can affect your ability to speak, write and understand language, both verbal and written.” It can happen suddenly following a head injury or stroke, or could be the result of a brain tumor.
Willis, 67, is known for his roles in the iconic “Die Hard” series, among many movies.
In an Instagram post, his daughter Rumor Willis wrote on behalf of the actor’s family, saying:
“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.
Demi Moore posted a pic of his birthday on Twitter saying, “Happy Birthday, Bruce! Thankful for our blended family.”
Moore and Willis share Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. He is also the father of two daughters with wife Emma, 46. They are Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7.
Several celebrities are sharing their support for Willis on social media.
“So much love, light, prayers, and strength to Bruce Willis, his wife, children, Demi Moore, and their entire family during this time.” tweets Meghan McCain. “Have faith, there is hope and incredible geniuses at Mayo Clinic and NIH who work in neurology & study brains. Breakthroughs truly happen every day.”
“I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all,” tweets Seth Green.
News
50th anniversary of Title IX celebrates women’s athletics — how far they’ve come, how far they have to go
When Wendy Blackshaw attended Hopkins High School in the mid-to-late 1970s, Title IX had been on the books for a few years but had yet to make a big impact. Blackshaw said the school “didn’t have a ton of teams” for girls, and if a girl was “really athletic,’’ she was a cheerleader.
And, yes, Blackshaw was a cheerleader.
Flash forward five decades and so much has changed in athletics for women. What has grown out of Title IX is a major reason why. The federal law, enacted on June 23, 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal funding.
Blackshaw is now president and chief executive officer for Minnesota Sports and Events, the organization that plays a key role in bringing marquee sporting events to the Twin Cities. The latest big event is the Women’s Final Four, which gets underway Friday night at the Target Center with South Carolina facing Louisville and defending national champion Stanford taking on 11-time champion Connecticut. The NCAA championship game is set for Sunday night.
When the Final Four was awarded to the Twin Cities in September 2018, it didn’t take Blackshaw long to spring into action.
“It was one of those moments,” she said. “I was like, ‘My God, it’s the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Could we be any luckier than we are hosting that year?’ Like, 51 wouldn’t have had the same ring to it. … It was really like a middle-of-the-night idea where like, ‘Wow, we can celebrate this for the entire year.’ ”
Minnesota Sports and Events has been conducting 50th-anniversary events over the past year. And now, with the the marquee women’s college event being in the Twin Cities, things really have been ramped up.
Getting underway last Sunday and running through this Sunday is the Mall of America Title IX Celebration in Bloomington. The daily event schedule has included clinics put on by Minnesota Lynx players Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa; an appearance by former Woodbury High School and Bradley University basketball star Michelle Young, now best known for her appearances on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” and performances with dancers and Minnesota team mascots.
There are games for visitors to play. On the wall in the Huntington Bank Rotunda is a lavish painting by Leeya Rose Jackson of 11 notable women from Minnesota who have benefitted from Title IX, including former basketball star and current University of Minnesota coach Lindsay Whalen and Olympic cross country gold medalist Jessie Diggins.
Most unique is the Court of Dreams in the mall’s North Atrium. Through the efforts of 3M, which used print and decorative films, there is an entire basketball court covered with submitted writings from Minnesota residents about what their dreams are. Many came from youngsters, who wrote sports-related things such as wanting to see “more women hold leadership positions in pro sports” and non-sports things such as “I want to be a marine biologist.” A wall next to the court is filled with Post-It notes, each of which features a visitor’s dreams.
“It was a special moment to have girls be able to sign this court and put what they want to do when they grow up and what their life’s aspirations are,” said Young, 28, now a fifth-grade teacher at Echo Park Elementary School in Burnsville. “And having signatures from my students on the court was incredibly special. You can feel inspired by just standing on the court.”
Young credited Title IX for her being able to play basketball in high school and earn a scholarship to Bradley. And so did Powers, a Detroit native who played at Michigan State.
“I feel very emotional because if it wasn’t for Title IX and the ladies that came before me, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” Powers said.
Still, there is plenty of room to grow. On conference calls Tuesday, coaches from three of the Final Four teams talked about that.
“It’s pretty cool,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, 51, a former University of Virginia and WNBA star, said of the 50th anniversary celebration. “Title IX provided opportunities for girls and women to have … the same opportunities as our male counterparts. We’re here 50 years later, but we still are not treated in the same manner. (It’s) 50 years and its impact has been pretty good. I think we’ve got room to grow, so hopefully 50 years later, we will be celebrating a more equitable impact on our sports.”
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, 68, who played basketball in high school and entered college before Title IX was enacted, echoed those thoughts.
“It’s great to recognize Title IX,” VanDerveer said. “Even after 50 years, I think we have to kind of keep the pedal to the metal. There’s still work to be done. It’s great that we’re recognizing it. … I think it will be nice when there’s not a need for it, that things are so equitable and fair that Title IX is a dinosaur.”
VanDerveer said what took place at last year’s NCAA tournament was “really painful.” Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Price posted a widely viewed video on social media showing players in the NCAA men’s tournament having a spacious weightlifting room with all sorts of equipment while those in the women’s tournament had nothing more than a small tower of hand weights. There were also social-media postings about how much more lavish the NCAA gift bags given to men in the tournament were as opposed to the ones provided to women.
NCAA President Mark Emmert later acknowledged that the NCAA “dropped the ball in supporting our women’s athletes.” And an NCAA External Equity Review was conducted by the outside law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink to study the issues and identify potential solutions.
For now, though, the Kaplan report, hasn’t satisfied Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma, who is looking to extend his record with a 12th national championship this weekend. He said he disagreed with the report’s suggestion to hold men’s and women’s Final Fours in the same city on the same weekend. And, he said, when it came to weight-room and “swag bag” situations, there is “talk about the dumbest things.”
Auriemma said a more important topic would be that Connecticut and Louisville play Friday after wrapping up Final Four berths Monday. Meanwhile, men’s teams don’t start the Final Four until Saturday after the last two regional finals were played last Sunday.
“Why don’t you address things that actually help kids get ready to play their best basketball at the most important time of the year?” he said of the short turnaround for the women’s semifinal games.
For now, though, Blackshaw said there is plenty of celebrate with the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
“It’s been so popular, and we’ve had so much enthusiasm,” she said.
And Blackshaw couldn’t resist in noting that nearly a half century after she attended Hopkins High School when there weren’t many opportunities for female athletes, one of the marquee players at the Final Four is a fellow Hopkins grade. That would be Connecticut sophomore sensation Paige Bueckers, last year’s national player of the year.
