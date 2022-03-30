Severe weather risk for southern Missouri & Illinois this afternoon

Reshawna Eunique Mosley told police that before crashing her car in July while driving intoxicated and speeding on an Interstate 35E entrance ramp in St. Paul, her passenger warned her to slow down, according to prosecutors.

Mosley’s vehicle left the ramp to I-35E south, became airborne and crashed into a hillside, landing onto its roof, according to criminal charges. Mosley’s passenger — 19-year-old Shaterries Monique Barlow of Minneapolis — died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.

Ramsey County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Mosley, 20, of Minneapolis, with five counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

At about 12:30 a.m. July 22, Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to the crash at I-35E near Shepard Road and saw Mosley’s 2013 Kia Forte on its roof in the ditch to the east of the interstate entrance ramp.

Mosley had injuries and her lone passenger died multiple traumatic injuries. Mosley was transported her to Regions Hospital.

In an interview, Mosley admitted that she “had a few drinks” of tequila prior to driving, charges read. She said she tried to enter southbound I-35E but went off the ramp and into the ditch. She guessed that she had been going 45 to 50 miles per hour and that her passenger told her to “slow down” prior to the crash, according to the complaint.

She also said, “I’m gonna be honest with you all, being intoxicated doesn’t make your vision any better,” the complaint read. She also admitted that she was supposed to be wearing glasses but was not.

When asked if she could feel the effects of the alcohol that she consumed, she said, “Yeah,” charges read.

In the car, troopers recovered a half-empty bottle of an alcoholic beverage and a small amount of marijuana.

Troopers obtained a warrant for a sample of Mosley’s blood. The sample, which was drawn at 2:35 a.m., showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of .085 percent, charges say. She also had THC, a component of marijuana, in her blood.

Accident reconstruction showed that Mosley’s car was traveling at 99 mph about five seconds before airbags deployed, and 30 mph upon deployment, according to the charges.

“Taking variables into account, the reconstructionist determined that the Kia was traveling at a minimum of 56 miles per hour prior to the crash,” the complaint read. “The speed limit on that ramp is 30 miles per hour.”