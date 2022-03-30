News
Severe weather risk for southern Missouri & Illinois this afternoon
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There have been some high winds and heavy rain today in the St. Louis area. Some of the wind gusts are 40 to 50 miles per hour. There are no active warnings in the St. Louis region but there could be some potent storms that are rolling through the area today. There is also a report of pea-sized hail near New Melle, Missouri.
The threat of strong storms is pressing to the east and the threat in the St. Louis area is quickly winding down. The highest concerns are now east and southeast of St. Louis where some risk exists this afternoon. Strong winds continue to be the main concern.
Southern Missouri and Illinois may see some stronger storms later today. There are also severe weather warnings across Arkansas. We will continue to track the storm system into the afternoon.
The National Weather Service at St. Louis says that the highest risk for severe weather remains in southeastern/east-central Missouri and southwestern Illinois. They say that the gusty winds may cause some damage. There is also the potential for some weaker tornadoes.
National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in St. Joseph Tuesday night. No one was injured during the storm.
Charges: Minneapolis woman was drunk and speeding when she crashed on I-35 entrance ramp, killing passenger
Reshawna Eunique Mosley told police that before crashing her car in July while driving intoxicated and speeding on an Interstate 35E entrance ramp in St. Paul, her passenger warned her to slow down, according to prosecutors.
Mosley’s vehicle left the ramp to I-35E south, became airborne and crashed into a hillside, landing onto its roof, according to criminal charges. Mosley’s passenger — 19-year-old Shaterries Monique Barlow of Minneapolis — died at the scene of multiple traumatic injuries.
Ramsey County prosecutors on Tuesday charged Mosley, 20, of Minneapolis, with five counts of felony criminal vehicular homicide. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.
At about 12:30 a.m. July 22, Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to the crash at I-35E near Shepard Road and saw Mosley’s 2013 Kia Forte on its roof in the ditch to the east of the interstate entrance ramp.
Mosley had injuries and her lone passenger died multiple traumatic injuries. Mosley was transported her to Regions Hospital.
In an interview, Mosley admitted that she “had a few drinks” of tequila prior to driving, charges read. She said she tried to enter southbound I-35E but went off the ramp and into the ditch. She guessed that she had been going 45 to 50 miles per hour and that her passenger told her to “slow down” prior to the crash, according to the complaint.
She also said, “I’m gonna be honest with you all, being intoxicated doesn’t make your vision any better,” the complaint read. She also admitted that she was supposed to be wearing glasses but was not.
When asked if she could feel the effects of the alcohol that she consumed, she said, “Yeah,” charges read.
In the car, troopers recovered a half-empty bottle of an alcoholic beverage and a small amount of marijuana.
Troopers obtained a warrant for a sample of Mosley’s blood. The sample, which was drawn at 2:35 a.m., showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of .085 percent, charges say. She also had THC, a component of marijuana, in her blood.
Accident reconstruction showed that Mosley’s car was traveling at 99 mph about five seconds before airbags deployed, and 30 mph upon deployment, according to the charges.
“Taking variables into account, the reconstructionist determined that the Kia was traveling at a minimum of 56 miles per hour prior to the crash,” the complaint read. “The speed limit on that ramp is 30 miles per hour.”
Meta Is Paying a Conservative Lobbying Firm to Push an Anti-TikTok Agenda
Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, has recruited a conservative consulting firm to sway public opinion against TikTok by planting negative stories in news outlets and urging politicians to crack down on TikTok, the Washington Post reported.
Emails obtained by the Post show Targeted Victory is helping Meta stimulate fear and anger around TikTok, which has emerged as one of its most prominent competitors. An email from February described the firm’s goal to: “get the message out that while Meta is the current punching bag, TikTok is the real threat especially as a foreign owned app that is #1 in sharing data that young teens are using.”
Facebook and other social media platforms have become a bi-partisan target since whistleblower Frances Haugen released internal documents that highlighted the political and social harms of Facebook and Instagram. Meta has emerged at the center of politicians’ efforts to regulate big tech.
TikTok was the most-downloaded app globally in 2021 and reached 1 billion monthly active users in September. The video-sharing platform is winning the attention of young users, luring them from Meta’s Facebook and Instagram. The Post article also cited findings from Facebook researchers that teenagers were spending “2-3x more time” on TikTok than Instagram, which were included in documents released by Haugen.
Targeted Victory’s efforts include pushing news stories that link dangerous viral trends to TikTok which actually started on Facebook while simultaneously circulating puff-pieces about Meta, the Post reported. Targeted Victory co-founder Zac Moffatt was the digital director of Republican candidate Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. It’s website promises “a right-of-center perspective.”
Targeted Victory did not respond to the Post’s inquiries about its recent work with Meta, but Moffat took to Twitter to dispute its reporting.
We are a right-of-center firm, but the teams we manage bipartisan teams, including the ones mentioned in the article—also both authors are Democrats. Here is our full statement—omitted by The Post: 2/
— Zac Moffatt (@ZacMoffatt) March 30, 2022
Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told the Post that all social media platforms should be held accountable in the media. TikTok expressed concerns with media coverage incorrectly linking viral trends to its platform.
St. Louis police name child killed in accidental shooting
ST. LOUIS–Police on Wednesday identified the child who authorities say was killed Tuesday night by his 10-year-old brother and also said an adult has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Summit Place Tuesday night just before 7:45 and found 12-year-old Lafrance Johnson inside a home with a gunshot wound. Police believe Johnson’s 10-year-old brother accidentally shot him while holding onto a gun that fired. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
A woman who said the gun belonged to her was taken into custody at the scene. Police have applied for a warrant on a count of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.
The police department’s child abuse unit is handling the investigation.
