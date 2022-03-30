News
State senator to challenge Cori Bush in 1st District primary
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Cori Bush is now facing a challenge from a state senator from St. Louis in her bid for reelection in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District.
State Sen. Steve Roberts announced Monday that he will oppose Bush in the August primary. The district includes all of St. Louis and much of north St. Louis County.
Bush is in her first term in office after her surprising defeat of veteran U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in 2020. She has been an advocate of shifting money from police and using it for things such as mental health and social services.
Roberts comes from a political family — his father and uncle were St. Louis aldermen.
Andre Drummond clarifies offseason comments: ‘Would I love to be here? Absolutely’
Andre Drummond has cleared the air about his future in Brooklyn after a comment he made last week was misinterpreted on social media.
“Would I love to be here? Absolutely. Can I control that right now? No,” Drummond said after Nets shootaround at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Tuesday. “I can only control what’s happening right now. So we know that. So don’t misuse my words. That’s not fair to me and that’s not right, because I shouldn’t have to defend myself publicly, again, after I said the right thing. That’s not right.”
The veteran center’s misinterpreted comment, made last Wednesday in Memphis, was in response to a question asked about Nic Claxton, who thought he was on the trading block once Drummond was traded to the Nets.
“And if we’re all being honest, I’m only here til the rest of the season,” Drummond said then, which went viral.
But that was only a fraction of his full comments from last Wednesday:
“I think that we need [Claxton]. We need him. I think he’s very, very beneficial for this team,” Drummond said. “He’s young still. A guy that can come in and help, can start, come off the bench. He can do a little bit of everything. With a guy like that that’s so versatile, why would you trade somebody like that?
“And again, he’s a young big, too. And if we’re all being honest, I’m only here til the rest of the season, so who knows what’s gonna happen in the offseason? So they need a guy like that.”
Drummond’s misinterpreted quote — which was picked up by several media outlets, including CBS Sports — was made with the logic he is contracted on a one-year deal and will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. As far as Drummond or anyone else is aware, once the season ends, so too will his time in Brooklyn unless he is offered an extension.
CBS Sports — whose writer was not in Memphis when Drummond made his comments — published a story with the headline ‘Andre Drummond on his future with the Nets: ‘If we’re all being honest, I’m only here for the rest of the season.’ That headline was then tweeted by the popular basketball Twitter account, Legion Hoops, which has over 500,000 followers. The account also credited CBS Sports.
Drummond saw that tweet and responded to Legion Hoops, in a thread that has since been deleted: “Weirdo vibes… I use to respect your page, but you are no longer credible. Trying to capitalize on false info.”
Drummond doubled down on that stance Tuesday after shootaround.
“If you’re gonna put the right quote out, make sure you put the right thing out,” he said. “Use the whole quote. Don’t use the first half. That’s not right because that’s unfair to me and the staff here, because I never used those words in that context, and you all know that. I said I respect Nic as a player, and I think it’s dumb for them to trade him because he still has two years left on his contract and we’re all aware of me being on a one-year. That’s evident. We know that.
“I said based off my situation, I’m here for the rest of the season, we all know that. I said, ‘Do I know what’s gonna happen in the summertime? Absolutely not. I only can control what’s happening right now.’ That’s what I used. So for you guys to take that first part of my quote is not right, it’s not right. It’s not cool.”
Stefan Bondy: Knicks need to stop pretending the Julius Randle problem doesn’t exist
It’s hard to remember a player with such extreme love and hatred of his job like Julius Randle.
He loves it enough to play through injuries, to play through frustration, to lead the league in minutes last season after turning his 6-8 enormous body into a conditioned machine. As Randle said Sunday, following just his second missed game due to injury over three seasons with the Knicks, “I hate taking time off.”
It’s a refreshing stance in today’s NBA world, where too many stars treat the regular season like a Lazy Sunday. And yet, it’s hard to understand why Randle wants so badly to be on the basketball court, especially this season at Madison Square Garden, where he often looks miserable.
The latest example was Monday night’s victory over the Bulls, which was soured by Randle’s reactions before and after the final buzzer, most notably his beeline to the locker room while his teammates celebrated. It’s impossible to know what’s occurring in Randle’s mind during these moments, but the optics suggest some self-centered beef or insecurity. Tom Thibodeau avoids the topic when quizzed by the media, often steering the conversation to Randle’s rebounding or some team-wide issue.
It could be, of course, the boos from the home crowd or the adulation and chants for Randle’s replacement, Obi Toppin. Randle’s thumbs-down gesture in January demonstrated he’s acutely aware of the MSG crowd.
There’s more evidence suggesting he’s affected by the environment. The difference isn’t earth-shattering, but Randle is shooting worse at home than on the road (39.7% to 42.4%), shooting worse from beyond the arc (28.9% to 32.4%), shooting worse from the foul line (74.5% to 77%), scoring less (19.1 points to 20.1 points) and committing more turnovers (3.5 to 3.3). The Knicks also own a better record on the road.
It could also be the frustration of a diminishing role, with RJ Barrett’s ascension taking away some of Randle’s shine and opportunities. Randle views himself as a star worthy of the ball, exhibiting the confidence that is great for a star with the requisite skills but counterproductive if it’s overinflated.
Skeptics around the league don’t believe Randle can succeed as a second, third or fourth option, which would have to be his status on a title contender. Even today, without another All-Star on the roster, Randle’s grip on the featured role is slipping away because of Barrett, who is commanding the ball and notice of his teammates while building toward a max extension in the offseason.
“Right now, he’s the high guy,” center Mitchell Robinson said of the 21-year-old Barrett. “You got to feed him. We’re winning, he’s eating, everybody is eating.”
This season fell on its face when Barrett missed four games with an ankle sprain just before the All-Star break, when the Knicks suffered epic late-game collapses against the Blazers, Thunder and Nets. Thibodeau’s job felt in jeopardy, but then Barrett returned after the break, the young players (specifically Immanuel Quickley and Toppin) surged, and the Knicks are enjoying their best stretch of the season.
“We just kind of found our rhythm. Found it late but found it nonetheless,” Barrett said.
Reminded that another factor was him returning from injury, Barrett said, “Yeah, that happened as well.”
It’s perpetuating one of the divisive narratives that Thibodeau lamented last week, but it’s also silly to ignore the months of mood swings and unpredictability from Randle. It’s not sustainable. Something has to give.
I’ve been against trading Randle with his value at such a low point, and his contract status — he’s just starting a four-year max extension next season — makes him more of a negative asset today than his future potential. In other words, the Knicks’ best option is to work this out internally. Use the exit interviews for harsh realities, not the friendly uncle discussion or the backslapping ‘rah, rah, rah’ attitude associated with team executive World Wide Wes.
The roster construction is flawed and the Knicks removed two of Randle’s good friends — Reggie Bullock and Elfrid Payton — from last season’s squad. But these are poor excuses for Randle’s season and his ugly moments. Even if he can never again shoot 3-pointers as efficiently as his magical 2020-21 season, there’s a place for Randle with an attitude adjustment and greater self-awareness.
He’s been enabled along the way this season whether it’s James Dolan eating a fine or Thibodeau pretending like the destructive behavior doesn’t exist. If you let things go too far unchecked, you get Stephon Marbury. Somebody with the Knicks needs to give Randle a reality check.
Professor who led fundraiser honoring Philando Castile agrees to return $120,000 in donations for St. Paul students
The college professor who raised money in 2017 to pay off St. Paul Public Schools students’ lunch debt has agreed to turn over $120,000 in donations she allegedly kept for herself.
The Attorney General’s Office filed an enforcement action against Pam Fergus in June, claiming she kept most of the $200,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile, the St. Paul school nutrition worker who was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in 2016.
According to a settlement agreement released by the attorney general, Fergus did not admit to any wrongdoing.
However, she agreed to make a total of $120,000 in payments to the attorney general by March 2024, which will be distributed to St. Paul Public Schools for its intended purpose.
“This settlement helps to ensure that the money donors gave in Philando’s name will go back to where it was intended – to help Saint Paul kids who struggle to pay for school lunches,” Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a news release.
“Philando Castile cared deeply about the children he served, and the children loved him back. Failing to use every dollar raised to help those children was an insult to Philando’s legacy and all who loved him,” Ellison said.
The settlement also permanently bars Fergus from engaging in charitable activities that give her access to donated funds or other property.
The attorney general’s office did not immediately respond to questions Tuesday about potential criminal prosecution.
Fergus’ attorney, MacKenzie Guptil, could not be reached for comment.
CLASS PROJECT
Fergus, who used to teach at Metropolitan State University, began raising money at youcaring.com as part of a project for one of her courses, introduction to diversity and ethics psychology.
When donations for “Philando Feeds the Children” quickly blew past her initial $5,000 goal, Fergus set out to pay off all lunch debt in the district – not just at J.J. Hill Montessori, where Castile had worked.
The attorney general alleged that Fergus broke state charity laws by failing to register as a soliciting charity, failing to keep financial records and falsely claiming that all donated money would be passed on to the schools.
Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, initially supported Fergus’ efforts, but she alerted the attorney general after Fergus refused to document where the money went.
STUDENT LUNCH DEBT
St. Paul Public Schools operates its own lunch-debt fundraiser through givemn.org.
At most schools in the St. Paul district – those with a high share of low-income students – meals typically are free to all students, with the federal government reimbursing the district for its costs.
In other schools, families pay for meals if they make too much money to qualify for subsidies or if, for whatever reason, they haven’t applied.
During the coronavirus pandemic, the government has provided free meals for all students, no matter their family income, but Congress has indicated that will stop once this school year ends.
