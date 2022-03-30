News
Stillwater native Noah Cates making NHL debut with Mike Yeo as his coach
Stillwater native Noah Cates remembers thinking his buddy Kyler Yeo had “the coolest dad” back when they were teenagers. If the last name wasn’t a big enough giveaway, yes, he was talking about former Wild coach Mike Yeo.
When the Wild were off during the summers, Yeo would frequent youth hockey games, often met with fanfare from some of his son’s teammates.
“It was always cool when he came to the games,” Cates said with a smile. “It was fun memories back in the summer playing with Kyler and all those guys.”
That relationship came full circle on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center, with Cates set to make his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers, and Yeo behind the bench as the Flyers’ interim coach.
Cates, 23, signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after his Minnesota Duluth team bowed out of the NCAA Tournament.
“It happened pretty quick,” Cates said. “Obviously disappointing that my four years at Duluth are over. It was an awesome four years with all the memories and people up there that are so special to me.”
While signing his entry-level contract didn’t necessarily ease the pain of bowing out of the NCAA Tournament, Cates said it did force him to turn the page pretty quickly. He didn’t have time to sulk. Not with his NHL debut on the horizon.
The fact that the milestone moment comes at the Xcel Energy Center is all too fitting.
The building served as a backdrop for a memorable state tournament appearance when Cates was in high school, as well as an unforgettable NCAA championship when he was in college. On top of that, Cates remembers attending a ton of Wild games as a youth, noting that Zach Parise was his favorite player.
“Just always in this building with family and friends watching games,” said Cates, who starred for the Stillwater High School boys hockey team. “There were a ton of fun nights out in that crowd. Now being on the ice pretty special.”
To make the night even more special for Cates, many of his college teammates made the drive to St. Paul for the game. It was a chance for him to say goodbye once more after leaving so abruptly following the loss over the weekend.
“That’s obviously really special that they are finding their way down,” Cates said. “Obviously really excited about that.”
As for the game itself, while Cates knew he was going to be charged up for his NHL debut, he was focused on not trying to do too much.
“Just play my game,” Cates said. “I think a huge thing with having a long career is gaining the trust of teammates and coaches and being a reliable guy from here on out.”
Meanwhile, the man behind the Flyers bench couldn’t believe he was coaching his son’s former teammate.
“It’s weird,” Yeo said. “It’s making me feel really old.”
Made aware of the fact that Cates referred to him as “the coolest dad” once upon a time, Yeo quipped, “Hopefully I’m the coolest coach now.”
Ordway’s Broadway season brings back ‘SIX’ and includes local production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Six rockin’, feisty women open the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts’ 2022-23 Broadway season, as the musical “SIX” returns to St. Paul.
The Broadway @ the Ordway season will feature four shows (including one which will be locally produced) in the new season, which was announced March 29 along with four concerts (including Broadway legend Patti LuPone) in the Ordway Presents Series.
The six wives of Henry the VIII tell their stories in pop princess rock concert style in “SIX,” which played the Ordway in the winter of 2019, just before heading to Broadway. This is one of two nationally touring productions of the show, stopping at the Ordway Oct. 25-Nov. 6.
“It’s a big ol’ Broadway smash hit, selling robustly even through COVID,” said Ordway producing director Rod Kaats. The Ordway is proud of its connection with the “big, noisy show,” he added.
After Anne Boleyn and Co. claim their space in history (or is it herstory?), the Ordway production of “Beauty and the Beast” is on stage for the holidays, Nov. 30-Dec. 31. Local actors already announced for the show are Rajané Katurah as Belle, Jorie Kosel as Babette, Thomasina Petrus as Madame de la Grande Bouche and Max Wojtanowicz as Cogsworth.
Kaats calls it a “gorgeous, gorgeous” production.
The Ordway brings a touring production of “A Soldier’s Play” to the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul on Feb. 8-12. A Pulitzer Prize-winner, the play is set on a Louisiana Army base in the 1940s and written in the 1980s. Kaats calls this look at racial animosity and reckoning “powerful and provocative, with ideas and concepts from the ‘40s viewed from the ‘80s.” Broadway’s Norm Lewis (who has played Porgy in “Porgy and Bess,” Inspector Javert in “Les Miserables.” the phantom in “Phantom of the Opera” and King Triton in “The Little Mermaid” on Broadway) will star.
The Lincoln Center’s touring production of “My Fair Lady” wraps up the season March 21-25, 2023. The classic story of flower seller Eliza Doolittle, who is taken from the streets and trained to pass as a lady by a linguistics professor, is “a fascinating production with a kind of contemporary twist,” Kaats said.
Ordway Presents Series
This new concert series will feature four concerts, including LuPone and recording artist and instrumentalist Damien Sneed.
Local musicians in the concert lineup are Minnesota jazz icon Nachito Herrera and the Havana Jazz All Stars performing “CUBA LIVE” on Sept. 24 and Grammy-winning vocalists Sounds of Blackness, performing “Music for Martin” (music, narration, visuals and excerpts from speeches by Martin Luther King Jr.) on Jan. 13.
LuPone’s April 14, 2023 concert is titled “Don’t Monkey with Broadway.”
Sneed’s Nov. 18 concert is ”Our Song, Our Story” with operatic arias, art songs and spirituals, featuring opera singers Raehann Bryce-Davis and Brandie Inez Sutton accompanied by a string quartet and Sneed on piano.
Season ticket subscriptions are on sale now. Individual show tickets will go on sale this summer. Subscriptions start at $168 and are available at ordway.org or by calling 651-224-4222.
Jim Carrey: Will Smith should have been arrested over Oscars slap
(The Hill) – Comedic actor Jim Carrey isn’t laughing at the viral moment when Will Smith struck Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards, saying on Monday that Smith should have been arrested for doing so.
In a “CBS Mornings” interview with Gayle King, the “Ace Ventura” star said Smith should be facing more serious consequences for taking to the stage and slapping Rock after the comedian cracked a joke about Smith’s wife.
After King made a comment that anyone else who pulled that stunt would have been escorted out of the venue or even arrested, Carrey responded, “He should have been.”
Rock has declined to file charges against Smith, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
“He doesn’t want the hassle,” Carrey said of Rock’s decision. He noted he would have opted for a different approach.
“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for 200 million dollars because that video is going to be there forever. It’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey told King. “That insult is gonna last a very long time.”
Smith’s slap heard around the world has divided entertainment and political figures, with some cheering the move and others slamming it as an unnecessary act of violence.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday condemned Smith’s behavior, announcing a “formal review” of the incident.
Smith has since issued a public apology.
Women’s Final Four brings Louisville coach Jeff Walz back to Minnesota
The Women’s Final Four field invading Target Center this week is loaded, bluebloods all, old ones in Stanford and Connecticut, newer additions in South Carolina and Louisville.
Among them, the entrants have made 43 combined Final Four appearances and won 15 national championships — 11 by UConn. The only team here in the Twin Cities this week without an NCAA championship is Louisville, but the Cardinals do have runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2013.
“Our thing is we have to win that last game, that’s what it all comes down to,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “I think for people to really think we’re there, we have to win the national championship.”
Walz has been part of two big-time programs, his own — he’s been to four Final Fours, with four entirely different teams — since joining Louisville in 2007 and at Maryland, where he was an assistant to Brenda Frese when the Terrapins advanced to the 2006 NCAA title game before losing to Duke in overtime.
And there was Minnesota.
“It’s exciting to be coming back,” Walz said Tuesday. His Cardinals (29-4) will play top-ranked South Carolina (33-2) in Friday’s second national semifinal at Target Center.
Walz was an assistant to Frese in her one season as Minnesota’s head coach, and it was a good one. With point guard Lindsay Whalen and center Janelle McCarville, the Gophers went 22-8 and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in eight years to launch the golden area of Gophers women’s basketball. They made the next five NCAA tournaments, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen (2003, 2005) and the Final Four (2004).
“Yeah, that one season that we had up there at Minnesota was one of the most remarkable years that I’ve been a part of in women’s basketball,” Walz said. “We started in the Pavilion, my bad, that’s when the pipe busted, then we went to the Barn and all of a sudden we’re selling the place out.”
Walz has coached the ACC player of the year in five of six seasons: Myisha Hines-Allen (2016), Asia Durr (2018, 2019) and Dana Evans (2020, 2021). In 2007, Angel McCoughtry was Big East player of the year; now she’s training with USA Basketball under Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.
Reeve hired Walz as her court coach for spring training at Mayo Courts across the street from Target Center.
“This is the one (moment) that I’m excited that I’m not able to be a court coach with the national team this week,” he said. “It was something I was really looking forward to doing because I love when I get the opportunity to work with those great players and USA Basketball.”
TEAM USA TIES
McCoughtry isn’t the only national team player who will have a chance to visit with her old team.
In all, there are six Team USA players whose alma maters are in the Final Four: McCoughtry; Allisha Gray and A’Ja Wilson from South Carolina; and Azurá Stevens, Breanna Stewart and Courtney M. Williams from UConn.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley coached Team USA to a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2020. UConn’s Geno Auriemma led the team to gold medals at the 2010 World Championships and 2012 Olympics. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was in charge of Team USA in 1996, winning gold in Atlanta.
UKRAINE CHALLENGE
In preparation for the Atlanta Games, VanDerveer’s team played a series of games in Ukraine.
“We were playing in a tournament, and we got to know the Ukrainian players because we played them like 10 times,” VanDerveer said Tuesday. “I affectionately called them our cousins, we played them so much.”
That experience inspired VanDerveer to donate $10 to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine for every 3-point basket made during the tournament. The total was up to 749 after 64 games. So far, www.Taras3ptchallenge.com has raised more than $153,000 — with big donations from Team USA’s Stewart and former NBA star Charles Barkley — to help the country that was invaded by Russian troops on Feb. 24.
When in Kyiv, VanDerveer said, Team USA routinely passed a monument portraying a man raising his fist. One day she asked one of her assistants, now-Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner, “What is this?”
Fortner, she said, replied “Party on.”
“So, as soon as this stuff started happening, I called her … and said, ‘They’re not partying now,’,” VanDerVeer said. “We need to do something.”
