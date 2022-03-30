Stillwater native Noah Cates making NHL debut with Mike Yeo as his coach

Stillwater native Noah Cates remembers thinking his buddy Kyler Yeo had “the coolest dad” back when they were teenagers. If the last name wasn’t a big enough giveaway, yes, he was talking about former Wild coach Mike Yeo.

When the Wild were off during the summers, Yeo would frequent youth hockey games, often met with fanfare from some of his son’s teammates.

“It was always cool when he came to the games,” Cates said with a smile. “It was fun memories back in the summer playing with Kyler and all those guys.”

That relationship came full circle on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center, with Cates set to make his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers, and Yeo behind the bench as the Flyers’ interim coach.

Cates, 23, signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after his Minnesota Duluth team bowed out of the NCAA Tournament.

“It happened pretty quick,” Cates said. “Obviously disappointing that my four years at Duluth are over. It was an awesome four years with all the memories and people up there that are so special to me.”

While signing his entry-level contract didn’t necessarily ease the pain of bowing out of the NCAA Tournament, Cates said it did force him to turn the page pretty quickly. He didn’t have time to sulk. Not with his NHL debut on the horizon.

The fact that the milestone moment comes at the Xcel Energy Center is all too fitting.

The building served as a backdrop for a memorable state tournament appearance when Cates was in high school, as well as an unforgettable NCAA championship when he was in college. On top of that, Cates remembers attending a ton of Wild games as a youth, noting that Zach Parise was his favorite player.

“Just always in this building with family and friends watching games,” said Cates, who starred for the Stillwater High School boys hockey team. “There were a ton of fun nights out in that crowd. Now being on the ice pretty special.”

To make the night even more special for Cates, many of his college teammates made the drive to St. Paul for the game. It was a chance for him to say goodbye once more after leaving so abruptly following the loss over the weekend.

“That’s obviously really special that they are finding their way down,” Cates said. “Obviously really excited about that.”

As for the game itself, while Cates knew he was going to be charged up for his NHL debut, he was focused on not trying to do too much.

“Just play my game,” Cates said. “I think a huge thing with having a long career is gaining the trust of teammates and coaches and being a reliable guy from here on out.”

Meanwhile, the man behind the Flyers bench couldn’t believe he was coaching his son’s former teammate.

“It’s weird,” Yeo said. “It’s making me feel really old.”

Made aware of the fact that Cates referred to him as “the coolest dad” once upon a time, Yeo quipped, “Hopefully I’m the coolest coach now.”