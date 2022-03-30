News
UConn’s Paige Bueckers finds a way to be 100 percent when she has to be
Paige Bueckers is back, and if the Connecticut guard isn’t at 100 percent, well, her coach Geno Auriemma had something to say about that on Tuesday.
“Some people at 90 percent look better than some people at 100 percent,” the longtime Huskies coach said. “So, it’s all relative, right?”
Sidelined for 19 games by a fractured left knee during a 73-54 victory over Notre Dame on Dec. 5, Bueckers has slowly returned to form over the past nine games. She scored a game-high 27 points in the Huskies’ 91-87, double-overtime victory over top-seeded N.C. State in the Bridgeport, Conn., regional final on Monday night.
It was Bueckers’ best game since returning for a 93-38 victory over St. John’s on Feb. 25.
“I wasn’t sure whether she was ever going to be able to play at this level this year,” Auriemma said.
The victory lifted the second-seeded Huskies (29-5) into the Final Four for the 14th straight time. They meet Stanford (32-3) for a 6 p.m. tip in the first of two national semifinals Friday at Target Center.
South Carolina (33-2) and Louisville (29-4) will tip off at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.
Bueckers scored 15 points in the second half of the regional final, missing only one shot from the field, to keep UConn a half-step ahead of third-ranked N.C. State. She made a big 3-pointer late, blocked a key shot down the stretch, hit on 4 of 4 free throws in the final seconds, and added six rebounds.
And yet Bueckers, her coach said, isn’t quite herself — even if it looked like she was on Monday.
“To the outside viewer, it may look like, ‘Well, that’s the same Paige that I remember,’ ” Auriemma said in a teleconference Tuesday. “Well, to us here every single day, maybe she is some days, maybe she’s not. But last night when she had to be, she was.”
Bueckers, the sophomore point guard who was the nation’s top recruit as a senior at Hopkins High School, will play in her second consecutive Final Four, this time at home in Minnesota.
“Two days ago, I said, ‘Win or go home,’ ” Bueckers told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after Monday’s game. “Well, we won and I’m going home anyway.”
Bueckers is still tied for the team scoring lead with Cristyn Williams (14.7 ppg) but was averaging 21.1 when she was injured taking the ball up court in the closing seconds against the Irish. She had surgery to repair the fracture on Dec. 13 and will have a relatively short turnaround on the biggest game of the season, three days’ rest including travel.
While her minutes have gone up substantially in the NCAA tournament — she played 45 minutes on Monday after managing only nine in a 70-40 victory over Villanova on March 7 — Auriemma isn’t assuming Bueckers will be hearty and hale on Friday.
Even if she thinks she will be. Auriemma pointed out Tuesday that Bueckers missed most of last offseason after having surgery to repair an ankle injury left over from her high school days.
“She just happens to do things that are difficult to explain,” Auriemma said. “Now, I go by what she tells me and how she feels and what I see. So, if I see that it looks good, I go with it. If I see that she’s struggling, I take her out. That’s the way we’re going to operate this weekend.”
Bueckers played at Hopkins as an eighth-grader and helped the team advance to three Class 4A championship games, winning it all in an undefeated season as a junior. The Royals advanced to the title game her senior year before it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last season, Bueckers led the Huskies in points (20.0), assists (4.9) and steals (2.3), and became the first freshman to earn the Wooden Award, Naismith Trophy, AP Player of the Year and USBWA Player of the Year.
So, yes, she’s always been a little different.
“You know, Paige is a normal kid. She’s no different than any other kid her age; she just happens to have tremendous talent,” Auriemma said. “But it takes time when you’ve been away for a while. Paige thinks she’s 100 percent. Paige thought she was 100 percent the day of the surgery. She thought, why can’t I practice when I get home? So, she’s not doing what a normal kid does.
“So I was wrong, she’s not a normal kid.”
St. Louis attorney enters County Executive primary, challenges Page
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo.—Ahead of a 5 pm deadline before filing for the August primary was due to close, a prominent St. Louis area attorney and radio personality entered the Democratic primary to challenge St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Jane Dueker, a former Assistant Attorney General under Jay Nixon and later General Counsel under former Governor Bob Holden, entered the race Tuesday afternoon. Dueker has worked at several St. Louis area law firms and is a regular radio contributor on KMOX.
She has been a regular critic of the Page administration on issues ranging from the business shutdown to problems at the St. Louis County Justice Center, along with Page’s medical employment as an anesthesiologist.
“I will be a 100 percent county executive if elected,” Dueker, who represents the police officer’s associations for both St. Louis City and St. Louis County police. She said her future at KMOX is yet to be determined, but that management there knew of her plans to file for the race.
The primary election will be held August 2.
Ramsey County announces road, maintenance projects for 2022
Ramsey County has announced its planned road construction and maintenance projects for 2022.
Earlier this year, the Ramsey County Board approved $52 million in funds for road, bridge and sidewalk projects for the coming year.
A full project list can be found at:
A majority of these projects will start in the summer, according to county officials, and updates on detours and timelines will be provided online and with an interactive map as the season progresses. Those interested can subscribe for project updates via email and text message.
Major projects include:
- Cleveland Avenue reconstruction between Como and Larpenteur avenues. This $7 million effort in St. Paul and Falcon Heights will include replacing deteriorating pavement, modifying the road layout and updating storm water infrastructure, water main and sewer lines. Plans call for the new road layout to include one driving lane in each direction, one bike lane in each direction and a multi-use path on the east side to improve safety.
- Lexington Avenue reconstruction between County Road E and Interstate 694. This $12.5 million project will include replacing deteriorating pavement, traffic signals, and water and sewer lines on this heavily used roadway in Arden Hills and Shoreview. It also will involve adding a center median for better safety and improving pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
- A Lexington Parkway extension to Shepard Road. The parkway will be extended from West Seventh Street to Shepard Road in St. Paul. This project will build on work in 2020 and 2021 to realign and reconstruct the parkway near West Seventh Street for better safety and traffic flow. The design will use Elway Street as part of the extension and include a mini-roundabout at the Montreal Avenue intersection.
- South Shore Boulevard reconstruction and trail expansion. This 1.5-mile multi-use trail will be added from White Bear Avenue to County Road F. County officials say it’s a major milestone in connecting existing pedestrian and bicycle facilities in the city of White Bear Lake and White Bear Township as part of the Lake Links Trail. The new design will include a two-way road with trail from White Bear Avenue to McKnight Road and a one-way road with a trail from McKnight Road to County Road F.
- County Road B2 and Lexington Avenue intersection reconstruction. Dedicated left and right turn lanes will be added on County Road B2 to bring improved control traffic and better safety at this Roseville intersection. Other aspects of the project include a new turn signal and improved buffer space for the existing trail at the southwest side of the intersection. Lexington Avenue also will be resurfaced from Minnesota Highway 36 to County Road C2.
Meanwhile, 5.5 miles of county roads also will be resurfaced as part of the county’s 2022 maintenance program.
This will include sections of Jackson Street, Randolph Avenue and St. Paul Avenue. These types of projects generally include pedestrian crossing, traffic signal and pedestrian curb ramp work.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh signs contract extension through 2025 season
Ravens coach John Harbaugh has signed a three-year contract extension through the 2025 season, team owner Steve Bisciotti announced Tuesday.
A new deal was long expected for Harbaugh, whose four-year contract, signed in January 2019, was set to expire after this season. He’s expected to remain among the NFL’s highest-paid coaches.
“No interest in having him go lame duck on me here. It’s not fair to him,” Bisciotti said. “I think John’s grown and grown and grown. It’s kind of interesting. I don’t feel like I’m just signing up the same guy. I think that’s really a compliment to him. I really feel like there’s a rebirth in John as the years go on. Things that mattered to him don’t matter as much anymore. I’m just thrilled as an owner to have a guy that’s going to be going into his 15th year. So, I’m pretty pleased with it.”
Harbaugh, 59, has the ninth-best regular-season winning percentage among active NFL head coaches (.609) and has led the Ravens to a playoff appearance in nine of his 14 seasons in Baltimore. He’s 137-88 overall in the regular season and 11-8 in the postseason, highlighted by a win in Super Bowl XLVII.
Harbaugh’s consistency and stability stand out in a league of constant change. He’s the NFL’s third-longest-tenured coach, behind only the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin. He’s just the third head coach in Ravens history, after Ted Marchibroda (three seasons) and Brian Billick (nine). The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, have had nine coaches over Harbaugh’s tenure in Baltimore alone.
Players and analysts have hailed his evolution as a coach and leader. In 2019, Harbaugh was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year after the Ravens, powered by second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, a record-breaking running game and an embrace of analytics, won a franchise-record 14 games. Last season, the Ravens entered December atop the AFC despite a series of season-ending injuries. With Jackson sidelined by an ankle injury, however, the team lost its final six games. It was the longest such skid under Harbaugh, who at 8-9 finished with just his second-ever losing season.
This story will be updated.
