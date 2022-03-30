News
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
By MARCIA DUNN
A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war.
Mark Vande Hei landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan alongside the Russian Space Agency’s Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who also spent the past year in space.
Despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine, Vande Hei’s return followed customary procedures. A small NASA team of doctors and other staff was on hand for the touchdown and planned to return immediately to Houston with the 55-year-old astronaut.
Even before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Vande Hei said he was avoiding the subject with his two Russian crewmates. Despite getting along “fantastically … I’m not sure we really want to go there,” he said.
It was the first taste of gravity for Vande Hei and Dubrov since their Soyuz launch on April 9 last year. Shkaplerov joined them at the orbiting lab in October, escorting a Russian film crew up for a brief stay. To accommodate that visit, Vande Hei and Dubrov doubled the length of their stay.
Before departing the space station, Shkaplerov embraced his fellow astronauts as “my space brothers and space sister.”
“People have problem on Earth. On orbit … we are one crew,” Shkaplerov said in a live NASA TV broadcast Tuesday. The space station is a symbol of “friendship and cooperation and … future of exploration of space.”
The war tensions bubbled over in other areas of space with the suspension of European satellite launches on Russian rockets and the Europe-Russia Mars rover stuck on Earth for another two years.
Vande Hei surpassed NASA’s previous record for the longest single spaceflight by 15 days. Dubrov moved into Russia’s top five, well short of the 437-day, 17-hour marathon by a cosmonaut-physician aboard the 1990s Mir space station that remains the world record.
“Broken records mean we’re making progress,” said NASA’s previous space endurance champ, retired astronaut Scott Kelly, whose 340-day mission ended in 2016.
Like Kelly, Vande Hei underwent medical testing during his long stay to further NASA’s quest to get astronauts back to the moon and on to Mars. He said daily meditation helped him cope during the mission, twice as long as his first station stint four years earlier.
“I’ve had an indoor job 24-7 for almost a year so I am looking forward to being outside no matter what kind of weather,” Vande Hei said in a recent series of NASA videos. As for food, he’s looking forward to making a cup of coffee for himself and wife Julie, and digging into guacamole and chips.
Remaining on board: Three Russians who arrived two weeks ago and three Americans and one German, who have been aboard since November. Their replacements are due in three weeks via SpaceX. Next week, SpaceX will fly three rich businessmen and their ex-astronaut escort to the station for a weeklong visit arranged by the private Axiom Space.
Elon Musk’s SpaceX began transporting NASA astronauts to the station in 2020, nine years after the shuttle program ended. During that gap, Russia offered the lone taxi service, with NASA shelling out tens of millions of dollars per Soyuz seat. Vande Hei’s ride was part of a barter exchange with Houston-based Axiom.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Chicago Bears have WRs Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle, but QB Justin Fields still needs more playmakers
When Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles met with the media last month at the NFL scouting combine, he stressed that one way to elevate quarterback Justin Fields’ play in his second season is to provide him with playmakers.
Fast forward to the annual NFL meetings this week at The Breakers Palm Beach — two weeks into free agency — and Poles still has work to do in that regard.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney will be back for his third season with the Bears. But their next four wide receivers by catch from 2021 went on to free agency, including Allen Robinson to the Los Angeles Rams and Jakeem Grant to the Cleveland Browns.
Poles gave a one-year, $6 million deal to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle, a 6-foot-1, 201-pound option with upside but not big career numbers. And Equanimeous St. Brown came on board as a depth piece.
Poles said Monday that he will continue to monitor free-agent possibilities but said he “would love” to address the need on Day 2 of the April 28-30 draft — when the Bears have picks at Nos. 39 and 48 in the second round and 71 in the third round. And with a deep wide receivers class, he thinks there’s a chance to get a good player there.
“It’s funny because there’s a lot of panic of like, ‘You need receivers,’ ” Poles said. “I think Davante (Adams) was taken in the second, right? So there’s talent there. It’s not always going to be like that. I get it. And we’re going to be patient. If it’s not there, we’re not going to do it and force it either. This class is pretty deep, so I feel comfortable.”
Poles also is intrigued about what the Bears can get from Pringle, whom he got to know over Pringle’s four seasons in Kansas City.
After 12- and 13-catch seasons with the Chiefs in 2019 and 2020, Pringle had a career-high 42 catches for 568 yards and five touchdowns last season while playing on a team that had Tyreek Hills, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman as Patrick Mahomes’ first options.
In the former undrafted free agent, Poles sees a player eager to show he can do more.
“I know what he was behind in Kansas City, and I know every time his number was called he was productive and he was dependable and he’s tough,” Poles said. “Adding that element of a big target on the other side of Mooney and giving that to (offensive coordinator Luke Getsy) and his staff, I feel really comfortable about that. When I say chip on the shoulder, he’s dying to prove that he can show that he can play in this league, and those are the types of players that we want, so I’m looking forward to his production.”
At the AFC coaches breakfast Monday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the Bears are getting an “unbelievable person” and continued his plug to “get him that potato chip contract” after Pringle partnered with Pringles last season.
“He’ll play his heart out,” Reid said. “And he has gotten better every year as a player. And he’s sitting there at (28) years old and still will continue to grow because he works so hard.”
Poles previously said he was impressed with Mooney’s hunger to get better, and he naturally was pleased to see Instagram posts of Mooney working with Fields in Atlanta this month.
Poles said he believes one of the factors important to Fields’ development is “continuity with his receivers,” which he said might have been thrown off by the way the former Bears staff structured training camp and the beginning of last year with Andy Dalton working as the starter.
Poles already had conversations with Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet about needing to put in the work with Fields.
“The guys that I’ve worked with in the past, they worked through the summer,” Poles said. “They had that relationship where there’s balls being thrown before someone like Kelce came out of his break. How did you know that’s where he was going to go? It’s just from all the reps that you take with each other. So they’re already taking that step.”
Poles also believes new coaches and a better scheme will help Fields take the next step in his development.
But he clearly understands that people are eager to see what other pieces of support the Bears can give Fields. That, he said, is going to require some patience as he addresses changes throughout the Bears roster.
“Especially coming from where I just came from, I want to give him everything I possibly can, but you still have to construct an entire team,” he said. “You can’t go blank in one area and then just load up in one area. … So we’re always going to be aggressive to get him the tools he needs to be successful. It’s just the timing, and the talent level and the cap situation, all of those are going to dictate when we can go and when we can’t go. But what we’ve done so far is at least establish a little bit of growth in the roster, plus the scheme, with the coaching, I see him getting better even from what we did right now.”
()
News
3 in custody following police pursuit near Blanchette Bridge
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Three people are in custody and St. Charles Police are looking for a fourth individual following a brief pursuit Wednesday morning that ended in St. Louis County.
According to Lt. Tom Wilkerson, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, police received a call about individuals tampering with vehicles in the area of Benton Avenue and Sixth Street.
Police observed four individuals in a vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop but they attempted to speed away.
Wilkerson said police deployed spike strips at Interstate 70 and S. Fifth Street. The vehicle ran over the strips and continued westbound across the Blanchette Bridge when it crashed into a ravine.
The four people in the car and took off running. Three of them were taken into custody.
Wilkerson said the suspects’ vehicle had been reported stolen in St. Charles City. Police also located two firearms in the car, one of which had also been reported stolen.
News
Where to find chicken Kiev in St. Paul
It seems like chicken Kiev was everywhere in the 1980s and ‘90s.
But somehow, the dish — a chicken breast stuffed with herbed garlic butter — is now out of fashion.
If you’re wondering if chicken Kiev is an “authentic” Ukrainian dish, it is! In Russia and Ukraine, it’s generally known as côtelette de volaille, and it was probably adapted from French techniques of the 19th century.
If you want to make your own, the technique is a little futzy, but the recipe is included here.
If you’re like me and aren’t interested in deep-frying at home, there are still a few places in St. Paul that serve the dish, and I tried them out for you. Research is fun!
Moscow on the Hill
This simple, homey version is properly made — meaning that seasoned melted butter spurts out when you cut into it, making its own little sauce. It is served with creamy mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables, and it was perfect comfort on a recent dreary day. If you really want to explore Ukrainian cuisine, Moscow on the Hill is your best bet in town — owner Marina Liberman’s grandparents on both sides are from Ukraine, and there are several traditional dishes on the menu. Try the vegetarian vareniki dumplings, stuffed with mashed potatoes, caramelized onions and asiago cheese, or the deruny — crisp potato pancakes topped with a caramelized onion relish and a dollop of sour cream.
$24.95; 371 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1236; moscowonthehill.com
Bennett’s Chop & Railhouse
Bennett’s is an entire throwback vibe — the restaurant has been in operation (formerly as Mitch’s Supper Club) since the 1930s, so chicken Kiev fits right into the menu. Bennett’s version is Americanized a bit — it’s served smothered in hollandaise and over a bed of wild rice pilaf. Still, the chicken breast itself is properly tender and sealed, and offers up a delicious little garlic butter puddle when you cut into it. Get yourself a properly cold, classic martini to wash it down with.
$22; 1305 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-228-1408; bennettschopandrailhouse.com
US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule
Chicago Bears have WRs Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle, but QB Justin Fields still needs more playmakers
3 in custody following police pursuit near Blanchette Bridge
Where to find chicken Kiev in St. Paul
Finding comfort: Ukrainian recipes come from the heart
32 restaurants donate proceeds to family of fallen St. Louis County detective
What to know about Trudy Busch Valentine, St. Louis beer heiress running for Senate
Graywolf Press publisher wins Kay Sexton honor from Minnesota Book Awards
Kitchen fire sends one person to hospital
ASK IRA: Do Heat have greater concerns than Duncan Robinson or Max Strus?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼