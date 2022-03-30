News
Well-known tavern manager dies in St. Clair County apartment fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A St. Clair County woman who died in an apartment fire Monday was a well-known tavern manager.
Stacy Gale, 51, was inside her apartment above Dave’s West End Tavern in St. Libory, Illinois when a fire broke out around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Gale had worked at Dave’s West End Tavern for ten years. The tavern’s owner and two passing motorists tried to go upstairs to rescue her, but the heavy smoke and flames forced them back.
“I live across the street, and when I got there at about 10:35 p.m., there were flames coming out of the upstairs apartment,” said St. Libory Fire Chief Casey Trentman.
Employees had been planning for the tavern’s 35th anniversary in May. The owner said he doesn’t know if they will reopen because there’s too much smoke and water damage.
St. Libory is a small town of about 600 people in eastern St. Clair County, where everyone seemingly knows everyone. The community is mourning Gale and remembering her life.
“She was awesome. She was very caring. She helped a lot of people get bartending jobs,” said bartender Amy Decker.
“Especially in a small town where everybody here is pretty close. All the first responders knew the victim and her family. It’s tough at times,” Trentman added.
Workers at the tavern said they believe the fire started in the upstairs apartment. Fire officials could not confirm if that’s where it began. Since there was a fatality, the Illinois State Fire Marshal will investigate.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti: Contract negotiations with QB Lamar Jackson are ‘unique as hell’
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, in his first meeting with reporters in four years, acknowledged Tuesday that the team’s negotiations with star quarterback Lamar Jackson could result in a series of escalating one-year contract offers.
Speaking with a group of local reporters at the NFL owners meetings, Bisciotti cast doubt on a long-term extension being signed this year. The Ravens would pay Jackson, who’s entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, “when he’s ready,” Bisciotti said.
General manager Eric DeCosta “can’t keep calling him and say, ‘Hey, Lamar, you really need to get in here and get this thing done,’ ” Bisciotti said. “That’s not a GM’s job.
“[Minnesota Vikings quarterback] Kurt Cousins did it that way. What if Lamar says that? ‘I’ll play on the fifth year, I’ll play on the franchise [tag], I’ll play on another franchise and then you can sign me. And that gives me three years to win the Super Bowl, so you can make me a $60 million quarterback, because that’s where it will be four years from now.’ That might be the case, but I don’t talk to Lamar. It’s not my role. I don’t know the answer.”
Before the 2020 season, Cousins signed a two-year, $66 million contract extension with the Vikings. Earlier this month, he signed a fully guaranteed one-year, $35 million contract extension through the 2023 season.
Jackson, the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player and a two-time Pro Bowl selection, will make $23 million this year. If the Ravens designate him with the exclusive franchise tag next year, effectively keeping Jackson from free agency, he would be in line for an offer sheet worth over $40 million. A second consecutive franchise tag would guarantee Jackson a salary 120% of his first franchise tag salary, and a third would cost even more.
A fast-rising quarterback market could make a long-term deal increasingly attractive for Jackson. Asked about the Cleveland Browns’ fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal for Deshaun Watson, Bisciotti said the Ravens would have to “stake out [their] way” as they pursued a deal with Jackson.
“Acknowledging that it could have an impact is different than me worrying about it, because my competitors have always done things differently than us, you know what I mean?” Bisciotti said.
He added: “So I’m trying to answer that when I had a reaction to it. And it’s like, ‘Damn, I wish they hadn’t guaranteed the whole contract.’ I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others. But it doesn’t necessarily mean that we have to play that game, you know? We shall see.”
A day after coach John Harbaugh told reporters that a contract extension is “not really in the forefront of [Jackson’s] mind whenever I talk to him,” Bisciotti reiterated that Jackson’s focus is elsewhere.
“It’s unique as hell because everybody expects you to say, ‘I’ve got to get mine now,’ ” Bisciotti said, referring to players’ desires for financial security. “The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl that I think, deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti: Contract negotiations with QB Lamar Jackson are ‘unique as hell’ to say, ‘Now I deserve to be on top.’ People can speculate any way they want. I don’t think he is turned on by money that much, and he knows it’s coming one way or the other.”
Jackson is coming off his most disappointing season as a starter. In addition to struggling with turnovers and sacks after a torrid opening month, Jackson missed four games because of a late-season ankle injury and another because of illness. Bisciotti said the notion that Jackson, as a dual-threat quarterback, is more prone to injuries is “a bunch of … talk” without any empirical proof.
While a short- or long-term extension for Jackson would change the Ravens’ salary cap math — over his first four years, Jackson’s cap hit rose only as high as $3 million — Bisciotti isn’t worried. He pointed to the number of Super Bowl-winning teams led by veteran, high-salary quarterbacks and said the Cincinnati Bengals’ path to another Super Bowl appearance with third-year star Joe Burrow is “not guaranteed.”
“It’s a zero-sum game,” Bisciotti said. “You have a great quarterback in this little window that everybody brags about. It’s like, it’s over before you know it. By the time they’re there, it’s time to pay them. …
“I don’t really look at Lamar becoming more expensive because of the route that he’s chosen to go, though the numbers don’t bear out my theory. I just don’t view that as a negative. I think without a QB that you believe in, life sucks as an NFL owner and a fan base.”
Bisciotti knows how hard it is to acquire a franchise quarterback — and the cost of retaining one. The Panthers have cycled through a carousel of mediocre quarterbacks since Cam Newton’s best days in Carolina, while the Chicago Bears traded two first-round picks last year to move up in the draft and select Justin Fields No. 11 overall.
In Baltimore, Bisciotti’s only a decade removed from handing Joe Flacco, fresh off a Super Bowl title, a six-year contract worth $120.6 million, then the richest deal for a player in NFL history. In 2022, the value of quarterbacks is still skyrocketing.
“I don’t think that you guys can look back at Joe becoming the highest-paid quarterback and go, ‘Oh, that’s when their roster fell apart,’ ” Bisciotti said. “That’s the implication — that when Lamar gets the money, you can’t afford all of these people. And yet, I don’t think we have this memory of Joe becoming the highest-paid guy, and then our roster fell apart. I don’t really remember that. We’ll pay [Jackson] when he’s ready.”
()
Stillwater native Noah Cates making NHL debut with Mike Yeo as his coach
Stillwater native Noah Cates remembers thinking his buddy Kyler Yeo had “the coolest dad” back when they were teenagers. If the last name wasn’t a big enough giveaway, yes, he was talking about former Wild coach Mike Yeo.
When the Wild were off during the summers, Yeo would frequent youth hockey games, often met with fanfare from some of his son’s teammates.
“It was always cool when he came to the games,” Cates said with a smile. “It was fun memories back in the summer playing with Kyler and all those guys.”
That relationship came full circle on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center, with Cates set to make his NHL debut for the Philadelphia Flyers, and Yeo behind the bench as the Flyers’ interim coach.
Cates, 23, signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after his Minnesota Duluth team bowed out of the NCAA Tournament.
“It happened pretty quick,” Cates said. “Obviously disappointing that my four years at Duluth are over. It was an awesome four years with all the memories and people up there that are so special to me.”
While signing his entry-level contract didn’t necessarily ease the pain of bowing out of the NCAA Tournament, Cates said it did force him to turn the page pretty quickly. He didn’t have time to sulk. Not with his NHL debut on the horizon.
The fact that the milestone moment comes at the Xcel Energy Center is all too fitting.
The building served as a backdrop for a memorable state tournament appearance when Cates was in high school, as well as an unforgettable NCAA championship when he was in college. On top of that, Cates remembers attending a ton of Wild games as a youth, noting that Zach Parise was his favorite player.
“Just always in this building with family and friends watching games,” said Cates, who starred for the Stillwater High School boys hockey team. “There were a ton of fun nights out in that crowd. Now being on the ice pretty special.”
To make the night even more special for Cates, many of his college teammates made the drive to St. Paul for the game. It was a chance for him to say goodbye once more after leaving so abruptly following the loss over the weekend.
“That’s obviously really special that they are finding their way down,” Cates said. “Obviously really excited about that.”
As for the game itself, while Cates knew he was going to be charged up for his NHL debut, he was focused on not trying to do too much.
“Just play my game,” Cates said. “I think a huge thing with having a long career is gaining the trust of teammates and coaches and being a reliable guy from here on out.”
Meanwhile, the man behind the Flyers bench couldn’t believe he was coaching his son’s former teammate.
“It’s weird,” Yeo said. “It’s making me feel really old.”
Made aware of the fact that Cates referred to him as “the coolest dad” once upon a time, Yeo quipped, “Hopefully I’m the coolest coach now.”
Ordway’s Broadway season brings back ‘SIX’ and includes local production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Six rockin’, feisty women open the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts’ 2022-23 Broadway season, as the musical “SIX” returns to St. Paul.
The Broadway @ the Ordway season will feature four shows (including one which will be locally produced) in the new season, which was announced March 29 along with four concerts (including Broadway legend Patti LuPone) in the Ordway Presents Series.
The six wives of Henry the VIII tell their stories in pop princess rock concert style in “SIX,” which played the Ordway in the winter of 2019, just before heading to Broadway. This is one of two nationally touring productions of the show, stopping at the Ordway Oct. 25-Nov. 6.
“It’s a big ol’ Broadway smash hit, selling robustly even through COVID,” said Ordway producing director Rod Kaats. The Ordway is proud of its connection with the “big, noisy show,” he added.
After Anne Boleyn and Co. claim their space in history (or is it herstory?), the Ordway production of “Beauty and the Beast” is on stage for the holidays, Nov. 30-Dec. 31. Local actors already announced for the show are Rajané Katurah as Belle, Jorie Kosel as Babette, Thomasina Petrus as Madame de la Grande Bouche and Max Wojtanowicz as Cogsworth.
Kaats calls it a “gorgeous, gorgeous” production.
The Ordway brings a touring production of “A Soldier’s Play” to the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul on Feb. 8-12. A Pulitzer Prize-winner, the play is set on a Louisiana Army base in the 1940s and written in the 1980s. Kaats calls this look at racial animosity and reckoning “powerful and provocative, with ideas and concepts from the ‘40s viewed from the ‘80s.” Broadway’s Norm Lewis (who has played Porgy in “Porgy and Bess,” Inspector Javert in “Les Miserables.” the phantom in “Phantom of the Opera” and King Triton in “The Little Mermaid” on Broadway) will star.
The Lincoln Center’s touring production of “My Fair Lady” wraps up the season March 21-25, 2023. The classic story of flower seller Eliza Doolittle, who is taken from the streets and trained to pass as a lady by a linguistics professor, is “a fascinating production with a kind of contemporary twist,” Kaats said.
Ordway Presents Series
This new concert series will feature four concerts, including LuPone and recording artist and instrumentalist Damien Sneed.
Local musicians in the concert lineup are Minnesota jazz icon Nachito Herrera and the Havana Jazz All Stars performing “CUBA LIVE” on Sept. 24 and Grammy-winning vocalists Sounds of Blackness, performing “Music for Martin” (music, narration, visuals and excerpts from speeches by Martin Luther King Jr.) on Jan. 13.
LuPone’s April 14, 2023 concert is titled “Don’t Monkey with Broadway.”
Sneed’s Nov. 18 concert is ”Our Song, Our Story” with operatic arias, art songs and spirituals, featuring opera singers Raehann Bryce-Davis and Brandie Inez Sutton accompanied by a string quartet and Sneed on piano.
Season ticket subscriptions are on sale now. Individual show tickets will go on sale this summer. Subscriptions start at $168 and are available at ordway.org or by calling 651-224-4222.
