News
Wild flex their muscles in dominant 4-1 win over Flyers
Wild coach Dean Evason knows the Philadelphia Flyers have absolutely nothing to lose at this point.
They are among the worst teams in the league, and with the fate of this season already decided, they seem focused on getting young players reps at the NHL level.
Because of that, Evason theorized that the Wild were going to face a very loose group on Tuesday night at the Xcel Energy Center, with the Flyers running and gunning trying to put up goals.
“We can’t afford to do that,” Evason said. “We don’t want to get in any type of bad habits and the past has shown that that’s not how our hockey club has success. We don’t run and gun.”
While the Wild certainly have players that can score — Kirill Kaprizov is now up to 82 points within a point of tying Marian Gaborik’s single season franchise record for points — Evason noted that most of the scoring chances come from playing responsible up and down the ice.
That proved to be the case on this particular night as the Wild took care of business in their own end, parlayed that into offense the other way, and coasted to a 4-1 win. They were dominant in all aspects for most of the game, scoring with relative ease, and more impressive, defending hard in front of Marc-Andre Fleury.
Speaking of Fleury, he recorded his second win with the Wild, making a couple of acrobatic saves in the final 20 minutes to bring the announced crowd of 17,874 to their feet.
The game was never in doubt as Matt Dumba put the Wild in front 1-0 in the first period, finishing off a pretty feed from Matt Boldy. A couple of minutes later, Kaprizov ripped a shot into the back of the net to make it 2-0, pulling closer to Gaborik in the process.
Though that was already enough goal support for Fleury between the pipes, Jordan Greenway got in on the scoring action early in the third period, pounding home a rebound to stretch lead to 3-0.
It looked like Kaprizov scored again later in the frame, only to have the officials wave off the goal due to goaltender interference. For good measure, Kevin Fiala made it 4-0 late in second period, swinging so hard on a shot that he actually fell down.
With the game well in hand in the third period, the Wild shifted into cruise control, and Fleury’s acrobatic saves proved to be the lone highlight. He likely would’ve had a shutout had it not been for a wonky bounce in front that allowed Morgan Frost cut the deficit to 4-1.
News
Chicago Bulls rebound from a bad loss, beating the Washington Wizards — with Patrick Williams pitching in
When Patrick Williams dislocated his wrist in October, the last two people he wanted to call were his parents.
He knew they’d do too much — insist on buying tickets for the next flight out Chicago, flood him relentlessly with care and concern. That’s the burden of being the youngest kid of the family, especially for a 20-year-old halfway across the country, away from his family, suddenly facing the first serious injury of his career.
But Williams didn’t want anybody to worry. Especially himself. That’s why, at the same time, he didn’t want to be alone — worry was harder to chase away when he didn’t have people around him, when he couldn’t crack jokes with teammates or pry advice out of veterans and coaches.
Before last fall, Williams can’t remember ever going longer than three days without a basketball in his hands. Even then, it was just to nurse a jammed finger or sore wrist. Never by choice. For weeks, Williams said he was vibrating with the excitement of getting back on the court.
Now that he’s back, the Bulls need all that pent-up energy to translate onto the court. But in recent games, the second-year forward has been swallowed up by the stakes in the final weeks of the regular season.
“You throw him in the midst of the chaos and it seems like we struggle having to understand the small detail things you normally would learn throughout the season,” veteran DeMar DeRozan said. “It’s a tough task for him right now. He’s going to have to catch up fast. You just got to stay on him.”
Ahead of Tuesday’s 107-94 road win over the Washington Wizards, coach Billy Donovan had made his challenge clear: Williams only can earn his minutes with aggression on the court.
“We need an all-out Patrick,” Donovan said.
Williams answered, scoring six points and grabbing seven rebounds in a performance that harkened back to his potential before the injury. DeMar DeRozan scored 32 points and Nikola Vučević added 27 as the Bulls won for just the fifth time in the last 16 games. They hold a half-game lead over the Toronto Raptors for the fifth spot in the East.
Although a portion of his possessions were still tinged with tentativeness, Williams returned a bullying bounce to several drives to the basket.
That turnaround was critical for Williams after the game the night before. Against the New York Knicks on Monday night, the Bulls couldn’t get Williams to do one thing — shoot the ball.
To close the game Monday, Donovan selected Williams over fellow power forward Javonte Green —who has outplayed his size as an unexpected starter this season, affecting the defense while averaging 7.3 points per game — to close the game. But in 13 minutes, Williams didn’t shoot once.
He balked at opportunities around the rim and in the midrange. On the defensive end, Williams managed a steal, a block and a rebound. But on offense, he faded into the woodwork. In a must-win game for the Bulls, the former first-round draft pick didn’t record a single shot or assist.
“That’s on me,” Williams said after the 109-104 loss. “I’ve got to be ready when my name is called. Coach can’t control my shots.”
During recovery, Williams had one focus — strengthening his mind. His body was out of his control, but Williams still believed he could use recovery to become a smarter, sharper basketball player.
DeRozan gifted him a copy of ”The Undefeated Mind” by Alex Lickerman, which the veteran discovered while rehabbing a torn adductor with the Toronto Raptors. Williams worked through the book with the team’s sports psychologists. He also taught himself to play chess and watched documentaries about Kevin Garnett and Kobe Bryant.
Most important, Williams spent hours each week studying film on Sportscode. If he watched and analyzed enough film, Williams believed he could grow enough to slow down the game from the overwhelming speed of his rookie season — and he believes this time paid off in his first five games.
“It’s a lot slower than it was last year,” Williams sad. “It’s more about trying to translate what I saw on film to actually live in the game. The rhythm, the flow — it takes awhile.”
Donovan agreed that Williams knows what to do — the problem is getting him to take risks on the court. Although the coach acknowledged the need for Williams to “get his legs back under him” after months off the court, Donovan believes he is also struggling with the decision-making required in close-game situations.
Williams didn’t play in the first quarter against the Knicks, then opened the second quarter with a rebound, block and steal in the first three minutes on the court. But that promising start quickly evaporated after Williams fumbled a pass and struggled in his defensive matchups against Alec Burks and RJ Barrett. Each mistake seemed to pile up on the young forward’s shoulders, leading to increased hesitancy to make the next move.
“The biggest thing for Patrick is when he’s making mistakes, he’s got to move past some of that stuff,” Donovan said. “I’m not saying he was down himself, but he’s got to move past it.”
The timing of Williams’ learning curve doesn’t favor the Bulls. Williams said these feel like the first games of his season after he started on an ankle injury that wasn’t fully recovered. He certainly could benefit from more time for an easier entry back into the league. But the Bulls don’t have that luxury with barely a week left to clinch their playoff seeding.
With the possibility of play-in games looming, the Bulls need Williams to return to the core of his identity — a physically assertive two-way player who can elevate the team on both ends of the court.
“Obviously I’m not as aggressive,” Williams said. “I can be better defensively, I can be better rebounding the ball, I can be better on the floor while I’m out there. I have to be better.”
()
News
12-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis: authorities
ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday night in north St. Louis, according to the city’s fire department.
The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Summit Place, near West Florissant Avenue. A large police presence is at the scene.
Police have not released any further details about the child’s death. FOX 2 will continue to update this story as we learn more.
News
Missouri among 21 states challenging CDC transit mask rule
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twenty-one states with Republican attorneys general sued Tuesday to halt the federal government’s requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawsuit, announced by Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody and filed in federal court in Tampa, Florida, contends that the mask mandate exceeds the authority of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The mandate in its current form may be in effect only a few weeks more. The CDC recently extended it until April 18 while also indicating it is weighing scaling back the rules for a more targeted approach.
Still, Florida and the other states are pressing on with the lawsuit, which comes amid a partisan divide over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues of government control versus individual rights.
“It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life,” said DeSantis, a Republican who has persistently challenged federal mask mandates including those involving cruise lines, schools, private businesses and other entities.
The CDC rule, effective Feb. 1, 2021, requires “the wearing of masks by people on public transportation conveyances or on the premises of transportation hubs,” according to the agency website. The rule has been relaxed somewhat, to end requirements for certain buses, but was recently extended until at least April 18 for domestic and international travel in general.
Moody, a Republican and former Tampa judge, said in a news release that the travel mask mandates “are frustrating travelers and causing chaos on public transportation.”
That appeared to be a reference to a spate of well-publicized confrontations between flight attendants and passengers over the mask requirement on commercial aircraft. It’s not clear if these incidents are isolated or widespread, and if masks are the only issue. Some are clearly alcohol-related or a mental health problem.
Also, perhaps underscoring the partisan divide on masks, both DeSantis and Moody mentioned Democratic President Joe Biden several times in their statements against the travel mandate.
The Atlanta-based CDC did not immediately respond to a phone call and email requesting comment on the lawsuit.
The lawsuit seeks to immediately halt the CDC travel mask rule and asks for costs and attorneys’ fees. There have been similar lawsuits filed in individual states before this latest one.
Besides Florida, the states filing the new travel mask lawsuit as of Tuesday were:
— Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.
