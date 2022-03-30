News
Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged
By BRIAN MELLEY
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith’s slap seen ’round the world at the Oscars was clearly a crime, legal experts say, but the chances of prosecution are slim and even if convicted he’d likely face little more than a slap of his own — on the wrist.
Smith left millions of witnesses stunned Sunday when he marched onto the stage of the Dolby Theatre and smacked Chris Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who was sitting with the actor in the front row.
The Los Angeles Police Department has said it was aware of the incident but was not investigating because Rock declined to file a police report.
While police could technically open an investigation based on the Academy Awards broadcast, they wouldn’t do so without Rock’s participation, said defense lawyer Alan Jackson, a former Los Angeles County prosecutor who oversaw high-profile cases.
“Would they ever in a practical world do that when Chris Rock is saying, ’I won’t cooperate with a criminal investigation?’ Not in a million years,” Jackson said. “LAPD is probably breathing a relative sigh of relief that they don’t have to get involved with two high-profile actors duking it out on a world stage.”
The Los Angeles city attorney’s office, which prosecutes misdemeanor crimes, declined to comment, but said it couldn’t bring charges without a police referral.
“If he’s going to be charged, I can’t speak to what the charge would be,” spokesman Rob Wilcox said.
News of celebrities in trouble has been a fixture in LA since Hollywood’s early days, and questions frequently arise about whether the rich and powerful receive a different brand of justice.
“The celebrity thing is coming into play, unfortunately,” said former LA District Attorney Steve Cooley. “If some Joe Blow committed this act in front a police officer, would he would be able to walk away from it? Probably not.”
If Smith is not charged, it could imperil the justice system’s credibility, said Jody Armour, a law professor at the University of Southern California.
“How can what appears to be an obvious criminal act committed in the open publicly not result in any criminal consequences?” Armour asked. “Do different standards apply to celebrities and noncelebrities? Apparently, we seem to all recognize that is the case. But what does that recognition say to us about the legitimacy and credibility of our criminal justice system?”
While the famous can use their status to influence decision-makers, their fame can work against them if the prosecutor decides to make an example of a crime by someone well-known.
“I would surprised if the city attorney does not seriously consider it because it was so public,” said Alison Triessl, a criminal defense lawyer who has handled many misdemeanor battery cases. “Are they sending the wrong message if they don’t prosecute him?”
Triessl said there’s no question a crime was committed, and there’s no need for the victim to file a report. Charges are routinely brought in domestic violence cases without cooperation from the victim because the crime is against the state for violating its penal code.
“It sends a message that you can commit a crime and you won’t be punished,” she said. “This was a very wrong message.”
If Smith were charged, he would face a misdemeanor battery count, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail. Even if prosecuted and convicted, there are alternatives to going to court that could lead to a penalty as light as having to attend anger management classes.
Cooley said if he were advising Smith, he’d have him voluntarily enroll in anger classes and then try to convince prosecutors not to bring charges in the interest of justice because he had recognized his problem and was dealing with it.
Cooley said he’d want more information on the case as a prosecutor before making any decisions. He said said LAPD was premature in announcing they weren’t getting involved.
Stephen Downing, a retired LAPD deputy chief, said a case could be brought. But he said it was reasonable not to waste resources when Rock apparently wasn’t injured or ruffled enough to file a complaint.
“Rock carried on as if nothing happened to him,” Downing said. “He didn’t even put a hand to his cheek. There didn’t appear to be an injury. If he had knocked him to the floor and rendered him unconscious, I think action would have been taken.”
___
Associated Press journalist Stefanie Dazio contributed to this report.
News
Other voices: Biden slipped up, but he was right. The world isn’t safe with Putin in power
President Joe Biden’s speech in Warsaw on Saturday movingly framed Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a battle “between liberty and repression, between a rules-based order and one governed by brute force.” Then Biden ad-libbed, putting an unexpected, provocative capstone on what was otherwise a meticulously crafted message of resolve in the face of tyranny.
“For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,” the president said of Putin.
It was an unscripted gaffe, the kind Biden has been known to make when he veers from the text aides give him. The White House quickly tried to put the fire out. No, Biden wasn’t calling for regime change and Putin’s ouster as Russia’s president, Biden administration officials insisted. “The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” a White House official told reporters.
The administration’s attempts to downplay the president’s remark weren’t convincing at all. Certainly, Biden wasn’t calling for the West to begin devising ways to remove Putin from power. But he was encapsulating what many Americans and others in the West have been thinking while Putin’s tanks and missiles continue to slaughter innocent Ukrainians — the world isn’t safe as long as Putin rules Russia.
It won’t be enough, however, for Westerners to reach that conclusion. And in any case, it’s not a matter for the West to decide.
It’s the Russian population that, at some point, must come to grips with that reality. Biden made it clear in his speech that he understands that. “Now, Vladimir Putin’s aggression have cut you, the Russian people, off from the rest of the world, and it’s taking Russia back to the 19th century,” the president said. “This is not who you are. This is not the future … you deserve for your families and your children. I’m telling you the truth. This war is not worthy of you, the Russian people.”
Russians cannot be happy with the fallout that Putin’s brutality in Ukraine has created for them. The ruble has bounced back somewhat, but it still buys a lot less than it did before. The country’s economy, far from a juggernaut even before the invasion, has doubled over from the impact of withering sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Europe. The Russian stock market reopened last week after a monthlong shutdown, but trading is heavily restricted. The White House called it a “Potemkin market opening.”
Thousands of Russians who took to the streets to protest the war have been jailed. At least 200,000 Russians have had enough of their dictator and have left the country, a brain drain that only adds to Russia’s long-standing struggle with population losses. Russian citizens able to access media coverage of the war that isn’t Kremlin-controlled have witnessed Putin’s barbaric destruction of whole Ukrainian cities, his bombing of maternity hospitals and schools and his forced deportation of thousands of Ukrainians from the besieged city of Mariupol to makeshift camps in Russia.
As long as Putin continues this campaign of mass killing, it’s only going to get worse for Russians. The Biden administration hopes that Europe now sees the folly of its overdependence on Putin for energy and will begin to wean itself off of Russian natural gas and oil — which serves as the lifeblood of the country’s economy. Diplomatically and economically, Russia faces a future of isolation. In 1991, Russians celebrated escaping from the bleak times of stifling Soviet rule. Under Putin, Russians face a return to bleak times.
There was a time when Russians adored Putin. They credited him with pulling the country out of the doldrums of the 1990s, when Boris Yeltsin tanked the economy and oversaw the ruinous fire sale of state assets to politically connected businessmen who would become today’s oligarchs. Putin righted the ship, and Russians treasured that.
But now it’s Putin who’s imperiling the Russian economy, through a war that’s transforming Russia into a global outcast. It’s true that Putin’s arsenal includes the world’s biggest storehouse of nuclear weapons, along with a faithful army of hackers capable of wreaking cyber-havoc on the West. But if he loses the backing of everyday Russians, he may face a battle that he’s destined to lose.
If Biden could take back his speech slip-up, he probably would. But that doesn’t mean the meaning of the remark is any less valid. The world, including Russia, is better off without Putin in power. And unless Putin suddenly reverses course, it’s a safe bet that a growing number of Russians will feel the same way.
— The Chicago Tribune
News
Another no-pay store featuring “fresh and healthy food” opens in Oakdale
Another store dedicated to giving away donated food has opened in Oakdale.
Today’s Harvest will be stocked with fruits, vegetables, meat, deli items and bakery goods — and any other food donated from grocery stores. It is the second Today’s Harvest to open in Oakdale; the first location opened in 2018.
Both stores are sponsored by the Christian Cupboard Emergency Food Shelf.
“With rapidly rising food costs and living expenses, there is a growing number of people in the Twin Cities and beyond who are struggling to afford fresh and healthy food,” said Jessica Francis, executive director. “This model provides a much-needed connection for free, fresh food that otherwise would go to waste.”
Today’s Harvest has no rules limiting the frequency of visits or what can be taken. No proof of income or residency is required.
The new store, located at 8264 Fourth St., will provide a supply of items “that will last for a day or two,” Francis said. “People are welcome to come back as often as they need to keep their refrigerators stocked with fresh and healthy food.”
The food items being offered will vary each day depend on what is received each morning from local grocery stores, but the market will always offer fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, bread and bakery items, she said.
The original Today’s Harvest, located 5703 Hadley Ave., serves up to 260 households daily, with shoppers coming from more than 135 different zip codes, Francis said.
The stores are run primarily by volunteers and are open six days a week: noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, go to www.todaysharvestmn.org.
News
Column: Picture perfect? Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus has confidence in his vision, but faces a treacherous climb.
A little before 11 a.m. Monday, a horde of NFL head coaches paraded to an ornate fountain near the front circle at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla. It’s tradition at the NFL owners meetings for as many coaches as possible to assemble for a group portrait, a snapshot that can serve as a time capsule.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus made that walk for the first time this week. And as he settled into his spot on the third step of the fountain, to the left of Brian Daboll and behind Kyle Shanahan, Eberflus glanced around.
It was another new experience in his professional life.
“Pretty cool,” Eberflus said the following morning. “You look around and you see all the coaches who have been in the league a long time. Andy Reid and (John) Harbaugh. Pete Carroll. You see those guys there and it’s pretty cool.”
As streams of water shot from the fountain behind him, Eberflus raised his shoulders and smiled for the cameras.
“I was amazed by how fast it was,” he said. “Just ‘Hey, line up.’ Click. Click. Click. Click. ‘OK, we’ll see you later.’”
Fitting perhaps. In the NFL, that’s often a common dynamic.
Eberflus was reminded Tuesday that guys such as Reid and Harbaugh, Carroll and Mike Tomlin are outliers, regulars in a group photo that seems to change as rapidly as a highway marquee.
Because of COVID-19, the last time the NFL held its owners meetings in person was in March 2019. The group photo that spring was taken in a courtyard at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, with Camelback Mountain rising in the background. Twenty-six of the league’s 32 coaches gathered. Three years later, 16 of those coaches had been fired. Add two other coaches who couldn’t make it to that 2019 photo and are no longer in the jobs they held then.
Framed another way, of the 28 coaches who said cheese at The Breakers on Monday morning — Bill Belichick, Mike McCarthy, Bruce Arians and Dan Campbell were absent — 16 were either posing for that fraternity portrait for the first time or, in the cases of Lovie Smith, Ron Rivera and Doug Pederson, doing so for a new team.
This is all a long way of emphasizing that Eberflus should savor his moments as Bears coach. Because there’s no telling how long this might last. His official introduction at Halas Hall came eight weeks ago. Which means his clock is already ticking loudly. Suddenly, it’s as if Eberflus is Jack Bauer in “24″ with a mission to save the Bears from another prolonged stretch of mediocrity that could detonate another front office and coaching staff.
Can he chase down a championship before his time runs out?
Sure, all this might sound somewhat dramatic. But that’s the NFL, in which the hourglass for many coaches come with a throat the size of a Super Big Gulp for the sands to pour through.
From January 2012 — when the Bears replaced Smith with Marc Trestman — until the 2018 offseason, 49 head coaches were hired across the league. Thirty-four of those leaders didn’t make it to a fifth season. Painfully for Chicagoans, that includes the Bears’ last three coaches. Trestman was gone after two seasons. John Fox only made it through three. Matt Nagy was shown the door three months ago after a four-year run and three years after he smiled in that Arizona Biltmore photo as the league’s Coach of the Year.
Through that lens, Eberflus faces long odds to coach deep into the 2020s. But as he heads toward his first season in Chicago, he is proceeding with a sturdy self-confidence plus an awareness of the colossal challenges.
“I just think you draw on your experiences,” he said. “I feel good about the (coaching) staff we’ve put together. I feel good about those guys as men and as teachers. Now it’s about the development of the players and how are we going to come together in building the relationships? … It’s a partnership between the coaches and the players. So how are we going to bring that together? That’s what’s special about coaching. And that’s why you coach.”
Next week, as a window opens for the Bears to begin their offseason workout program at Halas Hall, Eberflus will have his first opportunity to gather his team. He was asked if he has given thought to how he wants that first address to go.
“Yeah,” he said. “I’m ready to go. Been ready for three weeks.”
In a nutshell, Eberflus wants his team to first understand how he operates and what he values most. Naturally, he will stress the need for hustle and intensity. He’ll ask for full effort at all times. But he’ll also begin schooling players on how meetings will operate and how practices should go. He hopes to set expectations and standards and use the spring and early summer to get his entire program up and running.
“When you have nine weeks with a group and you want to lay the foundation, you have to take it one piece at a time,” Eberflus said. “And just lay that down. Because when you physically lay a foundation, you have to prepare the ground. The ground has to be right. And we’re going to take our time to do it.”
That’s been a theme for Eberflus and new Bears general manager Ryan Poles. They have talked since late January about taking their time, about avoiding the temptation to take foolish or reckless shortcuts. Both men again stressed the need for patience this week. From themselves. From each other. From a hungry Bears fan base that wants to experience high-level success yesterday.
But with a grounded and realistic sense of the state of the franchise, Poles and Eberflus also know exactly where things stand and how everything needs to be done. As tedious as some of the baby steps might be.
“We’re trying to do this the right way,” Poles said, “and that takes patience.”
If it means trading an established veteran standout such as Khalil Mack who could contribute right now in exchange for draft capital that can help build a future roster, so be it.
“Going forward for the club,” Eberflus said, “it was the best move for us. We all signed off on it.”
That takes a certain patience. And it takes a mutual understanding between Poles and Eberflus. Out of the gates, their shared vision is there. Eberflus is willing to give his new boss time to replenish and upgrade the roster. As long as the patience is reciprocated.
“When I was younger, maybe I looked through a straw,” Eberflus said. “But you have to look that (big-picture) way. You always have to have a microscope and a telescope. You have to be able to look and see down the road. But you also have to come back to your business (too).”
In the early stages of his tenure with the Bears, Eberflus has vowed to lean on his faith.
“I stand on solid ground,” he said. “The wind is going to blow and there are going to be storms and there will be things that hit our facility that are unforeseen. You can’t predict that. So you’ve got to stand on solid ground.”
Beyond that, Eberflus believes his lengthy coaching career — from his start as a graduate assistant at Toledo in the early 1990s to his last role as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator — has prepared him to succeed.
“I’ve been doing this 30 years,” he said. “Now I’m the head football coach of the Chicago Bears. I’ve seen a lot of ways to do it and a lot of ways not to do it and I feel very confident in the way we’re going to do it.”
That confidence will count for something, especially early on. So, too, Poles insists, will Eberflus’ emotional intelligence, the ability to be ultrademanding but in a caring fashion. That, the new GM believes, will go a long way toward bringing out the best in Bears players.
If all goes according to plan, Eberflus will be able to use that confidence and those deeper connections to help build the winning program he envisions.
That’s far easier said than done. Four or five springs from now, NFL coaches will gather at a posh resort somewhere in Florida or Arizona and take a group photo to commemorate a new moment. That portrait will look much, much different than the one snapped by the fountain Monday morning.
With his steady nature and the proper amount of urgency, Eberflus hopes to keep himself in the mix for such photographic moments.
()
Will Smith would face little more than a slap if charged
Other voices: Biden slipped up, but he was right. The world isn’t safe with Putin in power
Another no-pay store featuring “fresh and healthy food” opens in Oakdale
Column: Picture perfect? Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus has confidence in his vision, but faces a treacherous climb.
Gun found in student’s backpack at St. Peters middle school
Gun found in student’s backpack at St. Peter’s middle school
‘One step at a time’: Chicago Bears remain in a waiting game for a potential new stadium in Arlington Heights
Well-known tavern manager dies in St. Clair County apartment fire
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti: Contract negotiations with QB Lamar Jackson are ‘unique as hell’
Stillwater native Noah Cates making NHL debut with Mike Yeo as his coach
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼