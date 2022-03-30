News
Women’s Final Four brings Louisville coach Jeff Walz back to Minnesota
The Women’s Final Four field invading Target Center this week is loaded, bluebloods all, old ones in Stanford and Connecticut, newer additions in South Carolina and Louisville.
Among them, the entrants have made 43 combined Final Four appearances and won 15 national championships — 11 by UConn. The only team here in the Twin Cities this week without an NCAA championship is Louisville, but the Cardinals do have runner-up finishes in 2009 and 2013.
“Our thing is we have to win that last game, that’s what it all comes down to,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. “I think for people to really think we’re there, we have to win the national championship.”
Walz has been part of two big-time programs, his own — he’s been to four Final Fours, with four entirely different teams — since joining Louisville in 2007 and at Maryland, where he was an assistant to Brenda Frese when the Terrapins advanced to the 2006 NCAA title game before losing to Duke in overtime.
And there was Minnesota.
“It’s exciting to be coming back,” Walz said Tuesday. His Cardinals (29-4) will play top-ranked South Carolina (33-2) in Friday’s second national semifinal at Target Center.
Walz was an assistant to Frese in her one season as Minnesota’s head coach, and it was a good one. With point guard Lindsay Whalen and center Janelle McCarville, the Gophers went 22-8 and advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in eight years to launch the golden area of Gophers women’s basketball. They made the next five NCAA tournaments, advancing to the Sweet Sixteen (2003, 2005) and the Final Four (2004).
“Yeah, that one season that we had up there at Minnesota was one of the most remarkable years that I’ve been a part of in women’s basketball,” Walz said. “We started in the Pavilion, my bad, that’s when the pipe busted, then we went to the Barn and all of a sudden we’re selling the place out.”
Walz has coached the ACC player of the year in five of six seasons: Myisha Hines-Allen (2016), Asia Durr (2018, 2019) and Dana Evans (2020, 2021). In 2007, Angel McCoughtry was Big East player of the year; now she’s training with USA Basketball under Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.
Reeve hired Walz as her court coach for spring training at Mayo Courts across the street from Target Center.
“This is the one (moment) that I’m excited that I’m not able to be a court coach with the national team this week,” he said. “It was something I was really looking forward to doing because I love when I get the opportunity to work with those great players and USA Basketball.”
TEAM USA TIES
McCoughtry isn’t the only national team player who will have a chance to visit with her old team.
In all, there are six Team USA players whose alma maters are in the Final Four: McCoughtry; Allisha Gray and A’Ja Wilson from South Carolina; and Azurá Stevens, Breanna Stewart and Courtney M. Williams from UConn.
Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley coached Team USA to a gold medal at the Tokyo Games in 2020. UConn’s Geno Auriemma led the team to gold medals at the 2010 World Championships and 2012 Olympics. Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer was in charge of Team USA in 1996, winning gold in Atlanta.
UKRAINE CHALLENGE
In preparation for the Atlanta Games, VanDerveer’s team played a series of games in Ukraine.
“We were playing in a tournament, and we got to know the Ukrainian players because we played them like 10 times,” VanDerveer said Tuesday. “I affectionately called them our cousins, we played them so much.”
That experience inspired VanDerveer to donate $10 to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine for every 3-point basket made during the tournament. The total was up to 749 after 64 games. So far, www.Taras3ptchallenge.com has raised more than $153,000 — with big donations from Team USA’s Stewart and former NBA star Charles Barkley — to help the country that was invaded by Russian troops on Feb. 24.
When in Kyiv, VanDerveer said, Team USA routinely passed a monument portraying a man raising his fist. One day she asked one of her assistants, now-Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner, “What is this?”
Fortner, she said, replied “Party on.”
“So, as soon as this stuff started happening, I called her … and said, ‘They’re not partying now,’,” VanDerVeer said. “We need to do something.”
Missouri AG wants parents to report ‘woke’ lesson plans
ST. LOUIS–On the same day that the Senate Education Committee heard testimony on several bills that would ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory and other areas of study that are considered “divisive” and would also require school districts to place curriculum, teaching materials and other information online for the public, Missouri’s Attorney General launched a portal for parents to report “objectionable curriculum.”
The “Students First Initiative” follows on the heels of another portal Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, created to have parents report on schools that required masking and other COVID-related mandates. Within just a few days, that portal amassed more than 13,000 pages of documents, according to a response to a FOX2 request for public records.
“Parents have every right to know exactly what is being taught to their kids when they go to school every day. For too long, our schools have stonewalled parents and resisted transparency when it comes to curriculum, policies, and practices,” Schmitt said in a news release. My office will work directly with parents to bring to light curriculum and practices that prioritize injecting politics into the classroom. Together with parents across the state, we can put an end to these woke policies and lesson plans and ensure that our children are receiving the best possible education.”
Magic’s Jamahl Mosley, Cavaliers’ J.B. Bickerstaff reflect on friendship
How close are Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff?
Close enough for Mosley to spend Sunday night at Bickerstaff’s house (yes, they watched the Oscars together) before their teams played each other the next night in a 107-101 Cleveland win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
As Mosley put it, he and Bickerstaff came into the league together “in some ways” and have a friendship that spans almost 20 years.
“He and I are more than friends — more family, more brothers,” Bickerstaff said of Mosley. “I pull for him. I want to see him be as successful as he possibly can. He’s got a great opportunity with a great group and great organization that’s given him some runway to continue to develop the team. I’m happy for him. [Nobody’s] more deserving.”
Bickerstaff started his coaching career with the Charlotte Bobcats — now Hornets — in 2004 as an assistant while Mosley started off as a player development coach with the Denver Nuggets in 2005.
Their introductions to the NBA as coaches came during the mid-2000′s when working legendary development coach Tim Grgurich’s annual summer basketball camp.
“Gurg’s camp, that’s where it all started,” Mosley said. “Just working every single day, communicating, teaching young guys how to get better and work. That was our introduction to the NBA.”
Mosley, who as an assistant with the Cavaliers from 2010-14, got to know Bickerstaff’s father, longtime NBA coach Bernie Bickerstaff, better when the two were assistant coaches for the Cavaliers during the 2013-14 season before Bernie moved into a front-office role.
“The Bickerstaff family has just been fantastic to myself and so many young coaches,” Mosley said. “Just the example of what it takes to make it in this league, to get into this league. Bernie is never going to steer you wrong. He’s always going to shoot you straight. He’s going to be tough on you, he’s going to be honest with you.”
While the Magic (20-56), who play at the Washington Wizards on Wednesday, are in the first full season of a rebuild, the Cavaliers (42-33) have been one of the season’s surprises.
Cleveland, which went 22-50 last season, entered Tuesday one game back of the Toronto Raptors for the sixth seed in the East and had the league’s fourth-best defense after Monday.
“What they’ve done on the defensive end of the floor and their ability to trust each other, that’s a direct reflection of [Bickerstaff’s] high level of communication and care for these guys,” Mosley said. “With his father, the same thing. You understand that there’s going to be a truth to everything that’s happening. He’s going to shoot you straight, but he’s also going to care about and love on you the same way. He cares about these guys and he’s a tireless worker.”
Minnesota teachers, parents criticize ‘awkward’ tribal references in proposed math standards
The first draft of new K-12 math standards for Minnesota schools has received overwhelmingly negative feedback from parents and educators over its frequent references to the state’s American Indian tribes.
A committee appointed by the Minnesota Department of Education proposed 20 new “anchor standards,” which summarize what students are expected to learn and be able to do in math.
Five of those 20 standards ask students to apply math concepts to examples “found in historical and contemporary Dakota and Anishinaabe communities and in other communities.”
Since the document was released last month, parents and educators have called the tribal references “awkward,” “forced” and “ridiculous,” according to 265 survey responses the education department provided to the Pioneer Press with identifying information redacted.
“Our MN students are failing math readiness for college. Please prioritize basic math concepts uncluttered by attempts to mix math with social studies and politics,” wrote one respondent who is identified as a school administrator.
“Stop the disingenuous virtue signaling,” wrote a parent. “It is very insulting to us Anishinaabe people.”
SURVEYS
A Pioneer Press analysis found 162 respondents to the state survey were clearly critical of the tribal references, while 15 were mostly supportive. The rest either were neutral or unclear about their views on the issue or did not address it in their comments.
Teachers, who accounted for roughly half the survey respondents, were somewhat more supportive of the tribal references than were parents, school board members and school administrators.
But even among educators who liked or had mixed feelings about the language, many wondered what training or curricular resources would be provided to help them teach those standards.
“I like the incorporation of the Native American tribes, but will we get some resources?” a secondary math teacher wrote.
“I absolutely adore teaching geometry and proof and I am looking for more examples from native communities that are not just about beauty of pattern,” wrote another math teacher.
In future drafts, the standards committee will be adding benchmarks that explain specifically what students are expected to learn under each anchor standard.
And, as schools begin to integrate the standards into their classes, the state education department will publish an implementation guide for teachers.
2007 STATE LAW
The state statute that governs K-12 standards has required since 2007 that they “include the contributions of Minnesota American Indian tribes and communities.”
As the education department understands it, that statutory language applies to every subject area for which standards are required: language arts, math, science, social studies, physical education, health and the arts.
Standards are supposed to be reviewed every 10 years, but the 2015-16 math rewrite was postponed. So, this is the first time since the law was adopted that the math standards are being revised.
Bobbie Burnham, the assistant education commissioner who oversees standards revisions, said the committee will “definitely integrate” the critical feedback it received as it writes its next draft.
“It’s all part of the process the committee is going through,” she said.
TIMELINE
The second math standards draft is due to be released in May, and the final draft in August. After further opportunities for public comment, an administrative law judge must approve the standards before they must be implemented a few years later.
Meanwhile, the education department is adding American Indian expertise to its staff to help implement standards as they relate to tribal communities.
“Educators and school leaders have expressed that a hurdle to successfully implementing the academic standards includes access to and availability of curricular resources specific to the cultural heritage and contemporary contributions of American Indians, with an emphasis on Minnesota’s tribal nations,” Gov. Tim Walz’s administration said in a document describing $1.3 million in “Indigenous Education for All” spending this biennium.
That money will pay for curriculum development, two new education department employees to work on standards implementation, and an improved consultation process with the Tribal Nations Education Committee.
SCIENCE
The state’s science standards have been updated twice since the statute changed in 2007, and each time they’ve given relatively little emphasis to tribal contributions.
The 2009 rewrite featured several dozens of learning standards, only one of which mentioned the state’s American Indian tribes: “Men and women throughout the history of all cultures, including Minnesota American Indian tribes and communities, have been involved in engineering design and scientific inquiry.”
Within those standards were six specific learning benchmarks.
The 2019 science update, which is scheduled for implementation in 2024-25, featured the tribes in nine benchmarks.
But again, they all fell under a single anchor standard, one of 13 in the document: “Students will be able to gather information about and communicate the methods that are used by various cultures, especially those of Minnesota American Indian Tribes and communities, to develop explanations of phenomena and design solutions to problems.”
‘TOUGH CONVERSATIONS’
Brook LaFloe, one of three tribal members on the math standards committee, said the group considered giving tribal communities their own standard but instead embedded those references where they made the most sense.
The 38-member committee, she said, talked a lot about equity, diversity and inclusion, and they understood as a group why those things are important.
“But I do think that we did struggle in some ways with how we do that, how do we write that inclusion in,” said LaFloe, a member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. “We’re still having tough conversations.”
LaFloe said the committee anticipated criticism after seeing a flood of comments pour in for the social studies standards in 2020 and 2021.
The Center for the American Experiment, a conservative Minnesota think tank, toured the state to criticize the social studies standards, which elevated ethnic studies. The think tank’s senior policy fellow Katherine Kersten said the standards had a “relentless fixation” on American Indian tribes.
The think tank paid little attention to the math standards beyond urging its social media followers to provide public comment to the state less than an hour before the comments were due.
LOW GRADES
The state’s current math standards, which were written in 2007, were rated “weak” in 2018 by the Ohio-based Thomas B. Fordham Institute.
David Griffith, Fordham’s associate director of research, reviewed the state’s latest math standards draft at the request of the Pioneer Press and said they “call for significant revisions.
“They are overwrought in their attempt to connect mathematics to ‘real-world examples’ in two American Indian tribes. Unfortunately, they read like a political box-checking activity – likely because they are. Let’s hope common sense prevails,” he said.
LaFloe said critics of their draft should talk to state lawmakers, because the statute defines what the committee must do. But she personally likes the statutory language.
“I do find our inclusion extremely important and valuable, especially as the original stewards of this land that allowed us to have this educational system,” she said.
LaFloe said tribal inclusion in the standards also holds promise for closing the state’s wide gaps in achievement between groups of students.
American Indian students, who make up 3 percent of public school enrollment in the state, typically perform worse than any other racial or ethnic group in on-time graduation and math and reading tests.
“The gaps won’t change if we don’t start with our lowest-performing learners,” LaFloe said.
