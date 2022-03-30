News
Women’s Final Four: Team info, schedule, how to watch
NCAA FINAL FOUR
The 2022 NCAA Women’s Final Four will be held April 1-3 at Target Center. All games will be broadcast by ESPN.
FRIDAY
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 Connecticut, 6 p.m.
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 1 Louisville, 8:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Championship game, 7 p.m.
STANFORD
- Seed: No. 1, Spokane region
- Record: 32-3
- Current win streak: 24
- AP poll: No. 2
- Versus Top 25: 7-3
- Path: Beat 16 Montana State, 78-37; 8 Kansas, 91-65; 4 Maryland, 72-66; 2 Texas, 55-50
- Versus field: 0-1
- 2022 All-Americans: Haley Jones, 6-foot-1, F, first team; Cameron Brink, 6-4, C, third team
- National titles: Three (2021, 1992, 1990)
- Final Fours: 13
LOUISVILLE
- Seed: No. 1, Wichita region
- Record: 29-4
- Current win streak: Four
- AP poll: No. 5
- Versus Top 25: 10-3
- Path: Beat 16 Albany, 83-51; 9 Gonzaga, 68-59; 4 Tennessee, 76-64; 3 Michigan, 62-50
- Versus field: 1-0
- 2022 All-Americans: Emily Engstler, 6-1, F, honorable mention
- National titles: None, runner-up finishes in 2009, 2013
- Final Fours: Four
SOUTH CAROLINA
- Seed: No. 1, Greensboro region
- Record: 33-2
- Current win streak: Four
- AP poll: No. 1
- Versus Top 25: 12-0
- Path: Beat 16 Howard, 79-21; 8 Miami (Fla.), 49-33;, 5 North Carolina, 69-61; 10 Creighton, 80-50
- Versus field: 2-0
- 2022 All-Americans: Aliyah Boston, 6-5, F, first team; Zia Cooke, 5-9, G, honorable mention; Destanni Henderson, 5-7, G, honorable mention
- National titles: One (2017)
- Final Fours: Four
CONNECTICUT
- Seed: No. 2, Bridgeport region
- Record: 29-5
- Current win streak: 14
- AP poll: No. 6
- Versus Top 25: 8-2
- Path: Beat 15 Mercer, 83-38; 7 Central Fla., 52-47; 3 Indiana, 75-58; 1 N.C. State, 91-87
- Versus field: 0-1
- 2022 All-Americans: Paige Bueckers, 5-11, G, honorable mention; Christyn Williams, 5-11, G, honorable mention
- National titles: 11 (1995, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)
- Final Fours: 22
News
Report: How many homes are sitting empty in Missouri
(NEXSTAR) – More than 16 million homes are sitting vacant across the U.S., according to a report using census data.
The study by LendingTree ranked the nation’s 50 states by their shares of unoccupied homes. The highest vacancy rates were found in Vermont, Maine and Alaska. Each state has between 20% and 22% of its housing stock vacant.
The three states combined are home to more than 315,000 unoccupied units.
Other states rank lower on the list but have many more vacant units because they are larger. Florida, for example, is No. 6 on the list. About 17% of states in Florida are vacant, according to the report. That’s nearly 1.7 million housing units.
Just because a home is vacant doesn’t mean it’s rotting away. The report points out there are several reasons a home could be vacant; it may be on the market or it could be a vacation home. There’s also the chance it’s uninhabitable.
The states with the lowest vacancy rates were Oregon, Washington and Connecticut, New Jersey and California. Many parts of those states have extremely competitive housing markets and are seen as very desirable places to live.
Missouri has a vacancy rate of 13% with around 370,000 empty homes. Over 10,000 of those homes are located in the city of St. Louis You can see an interactive map of all of the homes here. Illinois has one of the lowest rates at 9.1% with 492,000 empty homes.
A low vacancy rate often means there’s strong demand in the housing market, and typically home prices are higher, writes LendingTree. But the opposite isn’t always true. Some of the states with high vacancy rates have affordable housing markets, while others have lots of expensive homes that are simply sitting vacant most of the time because they are vacation homes or weekend homes.
The states with the highest vacancy rates are:
- Vermont (22.9%)
- Maine (22.7%)
- Alaska (20.5%)
- West Virginia (18.1%)
- Alabama (17.7%)
- Florida (17.1%)
- New Hampshire (16.7%)
- Mississippi (16.3%)
- Louisiana (16.2%)
- Wyoming (15.9%)
The states with the lowest vacancy rates are:
- Oregon (7.8%)
- Washington (7.9%)
- Connecticut (8.1%)
- New Jersey (8.5%)
- California (8.7%)
- Massachusetts (8.7%)
- Maryland (9.1%)
- Illinois (9.1%)
- Utah (9.5%)
- Colorado (9.5%)
See the full ranking list of vacancy rates by state from LendingTree. The company used the Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey to write its vacancy report.
News
New Twins starting pitcher Chris Archer reports to camp healthy, ready to get to work
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Chris Archer appeared in just six games last season, slowed by forearm tightness and left hip discomfort — the same hip he had surgically repaired previously.
The year before, he missed the season entirely after undergoing a surgery to address the symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. His 2019 season was disrupted by a thumb injury and then shoulder inflammation.
But Archer, the Twins’ newest starting pitcher, reported to camp feeling healthy after spending the offseason throwing, and after he was given the clean bill of health, the Twins are hopeful he can bounce back from what has been a difficult couple of years. The 33-year-old, a two-time all-star, has a career 3.87 earned-run average in nine seasons in the majors, his best seasons coming early in his career with Tampa Bay.
“We feel like based on our review of his medicals now, where he’s at throwing, he’s about as healthy as he’s been in the last two to three years,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “That gives us some confidence. We’ve seen guys the last few years bounce back after having a couple of years of injuries and go on to post a pretty good season, so we’re hopeful that he fits in that group.”
The Twins have stayed in touch with Archer’s agent over the past few weeks. They analyzed his TrackMan data and watched recent video of him throwing, helping them understand exactly where he was in his ramp up.
Archer is built up to between 50-60 pitches currently, and spent the past couple of weeks in Arizona, where he threw to a group of other free agents that included Michael Conforto, who has yet to sign, and Kevin Pillar and Ryon Healy, both of whom have signed minor-league deals, among others.
“I know him as a guy and as a competitor on the field, and I think he is actually a very strong addition to our starting rotation,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who was a coach in Tampa Bay when Archer pitched for the Rays. “… He’s an astute guy. He knows a lot about his body. I think he’s going to be in a good spot by the time he makes his first outing.”
All of that made the Twins feel confident in signing him to a one-year, bonus-laden deal with a mutual option for 2023.
Along with Baldelli, Archer also had a previous relationship with some others in the clubhouse from their time with the Rays, including non-roster invitees Tim Beckham, Jake Faria and Daniel Robertson, as well as starting pitcher Joe Ryan. Once he narrowed down his options, he spoke with former Twins starter Jake Odorizzi, who he said “gushed” about the Twins, to help learn more about the organization.
Archer was drawn to the Twins, also, after watching how ownership and the front office has “been dedicated to putting high-quality teams on the field.”
“When it started to get serious, it just felt right,” Archer said.
Now in camp, it’s time for him to get to work.
The Twins haven’t announced an exact date for his first start, but they believe Archer is on par with the rest of their starters and on track to be ready when the season begins.
Baldelli said he believed, if everything went smoothly, that Archer would be out there within the Twins’ first five games. While the pitcher wasn’t ready to commit to that timeline exactly, that’s his hope as well.
“Do I want to be ready for April 7? Absolutely. But am I going to jeopardize my health to be ready? No,” Archer said. “Because it’s more about the long term, the marathon of the season, rather than sprinting to April 8th, 9th, 10th. But if I’m ready, I’ll take the ball, 100 percent.”
News
MoDOT, state police identify 4 most dangerous sections of interstates in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – Missouri surpassed 1,000 traffic fatalities in 2021 – a first in over 15 years. With 2022 shaping up to see another increase in deadly crashes, the Missouri Department of Transportation and Missouri State Highway Patrol have identified four sections of interstate in St. Louis County said to be the most dangerous in the state.
The plan is to warn motorists of the dangers of aggressive and distracted driving.
“Speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving are the main contributing factors to these fatal and serious injury crashes,” said Nicole Hood, MoDOT’s state highway safety and traffic engineer. “Every driver has a role to play to reverse this trend, and this partnership is an opportunity to bring that message straight to some of the most dangerous corridors.”
Between 2018 and 2020, St. Louis County law enforcement reported 19 fatal crashes and 83 serious injury crashes at the following locations:
- I-270: mile marker 28-33 (Elizabeth Avenue to Lilac Avenue)
- I-170: mile marker 4.5-9.5 (Hazelwood city limits to Vinita Park city limits)
- I-55: mile marker 197-201B (I-270 ramp to Weber Road)
- I-270: mile marker 13-19 (Route AB ramp to west city limits of Maryland Heights)
Starting in April, state troopers and local authorities will be out in force in those areas to communicate the message of safe driving.
Women’s Final Four: Team info, schedule, how to watch
Report: How many homes are sitting empty in Missouri
New Twins starting pitcher Chris Archer reports to camp healthy, ready to get to work
MoDOT, state police identify 4 most dangerous sections of interstates in St. Louis County
UConn’s Paige Bueckers finds a way to be 100 percent when she has to be
St. Louis attorney enters County Executive primary, challenges Page
Ramsey County announces road, maintenance projects for 2022
Ravens coach John Harbaugh signs contract extension through 2025 season
Omar Kelly: It’s time for Chris Grier to become a commanding leader for the Dolphins
8-hour gap in Trump’s Jan. 6 White House phone records
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼