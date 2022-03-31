News
3 rescued from cars trapped in St. Clair County floodwaters
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — There were multiple water rescues in St. Clair County after rain showers caused some flooding Wednesday night, according to authorities.
One incident happened near Scott Air Force Base. Water rushed over Keck Road near Route 158 around 7:30 p.m., trapping several cars.
While most of the cars managed to drive out, the Belleville Fire Department’s Swift Water Team rescued one man. The victim was treated and released at the scene.
About 16 miles away, two women and a dog were rescued from a trapped vehicle in the 6300 block of Robinson School Road in New Athens. The Smithton and Freeburg fire departments assisted in that rescue.
Franklin, Weinstein: There is much we still don’t know about giving 5- to 11-year-olds a COVID-19 vaccine
Should children ages 5 to 11 receive the COVID-19 vaccine? This is a difficult question without an easy answer, something you wouldn’t know from the strident opinions of politicians and health experts.
On one side are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics and Pfizer, which makes the only approved vaccine for children. They have all recommended vaccination for children ages 5 and older.
On the other side is the state of Florida. Florida’s Department of Health, at odds with most public health officials, does not recommend the shots for children. That agency said focus should be on youngsters with existing health conditions as “the best candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine” and that some healthy children “may not benefit from receiving the currently available COVID-19 vaccine.” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo said the decision should be made on an individual basis, rather than mandated. Ladapo did not specify what qualifies a child as “healthy” nor did he note the specific age group to which agency guidelines pertain.
In Washington by contrast, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who recently contracted COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, articulated the Biden administration’s position: “We know the science. We know the data and what works and what the most effective steps are in protecting people of a range of ages from hospitalization and even death.”
This is a nuanced issue, and context matters. Children are certainly at risk from COVID-19 — at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, children accounted for fewer than 3% of cases; today, they account for about 25%. More than 6 million U.S. children have contracted COVID-19, including 2 million ages 5 to 11. Any COVID-19 infection, no matter how trivial, creates the possibility of disruption of home and school activity.
But there are several important distinctions because children and adults show fundamentally different immune responses to COVID-19 in their airways and blood. Even with a surge caused by the omicron variant (currently declining in the U.S.), severe illness among infected children is rare: the death rate for Americans under age 18 is roughly 1 in 10,000 infections, primarily in those with comorbidities including obesity, diabetes, cancer and other chronic conditions.
For healthy children, the balance is different. The CDC has documented tens of thousands of hospitalizations in children with COVID-19. Although about one-third did not have existing health conditions, hospitalizations were less frequent in children 5 to 11 than in those under 5 or in teenagers. Each age group shows different outcomes. (If the new Moderna vaccine is approved, the vaccination question will extend to children 6 months to 5 years old.)
The data from the United Kingdom for children 5 to 11 is infrequently cited in the U.S. but is telling: Vaccination would be estimated to prevent 113 admissions to intensive care units per million vaccinated high-risk children in a future severe COVID-19 wave, but only three ICU admissions per million in low-risk children. In a less severe COVID-19 wave, the number of prevented ICU admissions for healthy children might be as low as 0.5 per million.
Extrapolating from the math, 5- to 11-year-olds are not the same as those younger or older. In addition, the distinction between healthy children and those with chronic conditions is significant.
High-risk children ages 5 to 11 should unquestionably be vaccinated for the same reason adults should be vaccinated — to minimize the serious outcomes of COVID-19 infection. In healthy 5- to 11-year-olds, the incidence of complications is extremely low, so the issue is whether the vaccine prevents children from acquiring and transmitting the virus. The most recent Pfizer data for children 5 to 11 in New York shows that the effectiveness of vaccination in preventing infection decreased during the omicron surge, to a mere 12% from a previous 68%. That finding raises new questions about whether to vaccinate healthy kids in this age group.
None of this means that 5- to 11-year-olds should not be vaccinated; merely, that scientists aren’t sure about the level of protection provided by the vaccine. Maybe the dose of Pfizer vaccine tested for children was too low. There is also uncertainty as to whether the vaccine dose for 5- to 11-year-olds should be based on age, weight or an evaluation of the maturity of the child’s immunity. Initial data indicates the vaccine is safe in children — the complication rate is extremely low. But because the complication rate of COVID-19 in healthy 5- to 11-year-olds is also low, it is difficult to compare both and draw a definitive conclusion, especially with different school mask mandates across the country confounding the question. A minority of children 5 to 11 in Europe have currently been vaccinated.
The typical risk-benefit of vaccination for COVID-19 is different for the diseases we were immunized for as children. There has been little genetic evolution and few variants for diseases like chickenpox. The vaccines for those diseases have proved safe and effective for decades. We have not reached that point with the COVID-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-olds. We need more data collection, more scientific debate and less inflamed political rhetoric.
For now, the decision remains with the parents. One of us has recommended that his grandchildren be vaccinated. The other is waiting for more information.
Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician. Dr. Robert A. Weinstein is an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center. They wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.
Lyft program takes people with disabilities to work, but drivers lacking in smaller suburbs
Any Lyft driver lucky enough to take Reagan Anderson to or from his dishwasher job at Famous Dave’s can expect a great conversation.
Did you know, for example, that Bulgaria has overtaken France as the world leader in lavender oil production?
“The capital is Sofia,” said Anderson, 20, of Forest Lake. “They grow more hectares of lavender — they measure their fields in hectares — than anywhere else in the world. They are leading producers. They’re kind of pushing France to the side.”
Anderson landed his restaurant job in August after responding to a Facebook ad. He works two or three shifts a week.
Anderson, who has a traumatic brain injury and doesn’t drive, loves the job, but he worries about getting to and from the restaurant in Forest Lake, which is about five miles from home.
The nonprofit Rise, which supports people with disabilities and other barriers to employment, pays for rides through Lyft, the app-based ride-sharing service, then gets reimbursed through their clients’ Medicaid waivers. But finding Lyft drivers willing to make the trip to Forest Lake, in northern Washington County, can be difficult.
Anderson’s job coach, Rise program manager Andrew Owzarek, requests a Lyft driver up to a month in advance and schedules them to arrive as much as an hour early. Still, drivers sometimes cancel at the last minute, leaving Owzarek scrambling to find a replacement.
As he waited for a ride last week, Anderson said he doesn’t understand why there aren’t more Lyft drivers in the northern suburbs.
“It’s not like we’re that far from the Twin Cities,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll get to White Bear Lake and then turn around. I guarantee you there’s, like, tons of Lyfts. I don’t see how I can’t get a ride.”
‘MASSIVE BILLS’
Reliable transportation is one of the most formidable barriers clients face, said Dan Meyers, Rise’s director of vocational evaluation and transitional services. He said the situation is especially dire in Forest Lake, home to about 20,000 people.
“Lyft is less reliable in communities like Forest Lake due to their smaller populations, and ride requests are sometimes answered from communities farther away, like Roseville or St. Paul,” Meyers said. “That can result in massive bills for trips that are sometimes only one or two miles. We’ve had bills upward of $100.”
Rise officials said they chose Lyft in September 2019 because of the company’s strong customer service, robust background checks for drivers and interest in working with nonprofit organizations. They hope to recruit more Lyft drivers in the Forest Lake area to help people like Anderson get to work.
Drivers can set their own schedules and work directly with Rise “to ensure drivers are matched to Rise people,” Meyers said.
They can choose to drive a specific Rise client for just one route or drive several people to and from work throughout the week. They also have the option of driving for the general public.
28 SURGERIES
Anderson, a student in the Forest Lake Area School District’s S.T.E.P. program, a school-to-work transition program for high school students who have physical or intellectual disabilities, loves meeting his Lyft drivers. He’s had drivers from Somalia, Ethiopia and Thailand, he said.
“I’m very interested in other cultures,” he said. “I have a teacher who studied in Bulgaria — that’s what got me interested in other countries. My brother-in-law is from Brazil.”
Anderson was born with bleeding in the brain and then developed hydrocephalus, the buildup of fluid in the brain.
“He damn near died at birth,” his father, Mike Anderson, said. “It turned out he had meningitis, but that wasn’t diagnosed until he was 3 weeks old. He was in the hospital for his first seven months.”
Reagan Anderson has undergone 28 brain surgeries, the latest in 2017, and has spent almost three years in the hospital, his father said.
He loves drawing, competing in track in the Special Olympics, dancing to indie-folk music in his bedroom and hanging out with his girlfriend. He does not like cleaning his room.
“It’s a mess,” he said during a tour last week. “All my clothes end up in a big pile.”
But he takes special care of his Famous Dave’s uniform, which hangs neatly in his closet.
‘HE NEVER COMPLAINS’
Anderson’s work requires scrubbing greasy racks with steel wool, loading and unloading the commercial dishwasher, and stacking clean dishes on shelves. Before he takes any dishes out of the dishwasher, he must wash his hands with soap and water for 30 seconds — just enough time for him to sing “Happy Birthday” quietly in his head, he said.
“I do the sheet trays first and then the silverware,” he said. “After I do all those things, then everything else is smooth going from there. They say it doesn’t have to be 100 percent, but I hold myself to really high standards.”
When co-workers like Theresa Vodinelich ask him how he’s doing, Anderson smiles and says “super-awesome.”
He said he likes all of his co-workers at the restaurant and doesn’t have a favorite. “If you picked just one, there could be a conflict,” he said.
“He’s very, very reliable,” said Jeff Gray, the restaurant’s general manager. “Being a dishwasher isn’t the most glamorous job in the world, but he takes it in stride. He just does his job. Sometimes he will come into a big pile — like today, we’ve been very busy, and we don’t have a dishwasher on in the morning — and he just gets right to it. He never complains.”
Anderson saves his wages in a special college fund. He plans to apply for the nursing assistant/home health aide certificate program at St. Paul College, which graduated some of his favorite nurses.
Next year, he hopes to intern at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare in St. Paul through Project SEARCH, a school-to-work transition program for high schoolers with disabilities.
“I love to work with people in need,” he said. “I’ve had experience in hospitals, and I like helping people who aren’t feeling well.”
LYFT INFO MEETING
A virtual community meeting for residents in northern Washington County interested in becoming Lyft drivers for Rise will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact Dan Meyers at [email protected]
Champlin man accused of stabbing wife to death Monday night
A Champlin man is accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death Monday night.
James Nyonteh, 45, was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison.
Nyonteh was arrested Tuesday morning in Fargo, N.D.; no attorney was listed for him in court documents.
Champlin police were dispatched shortly before 9:40 p.m. Monday to a house on Thousand Pines Entry, where officers found a woman lying in the front yard, unresponsive and bleeding from several apparent stab wounds, according to the criminal complaint against Nyonteh. A girl was standing next to the woman screaming, “He killed her!” the complaint said.
The woman, who was later identified as 35-year-old Peachu Yates, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined she died of multiple sharp-force injuries to her head and chest.
Nyonteh and Yates had been married in August 2021, but the criminal complaint said Yates and her children had moved out and were staying with relatives at the house on Thousand Pines Entry, and that Nyonteh was under investigation in a criminal sexual conduct case.
A witness told investigators she had been on the phone with Yates earlier that night, and that Yates told her Nyonteh was at the Thousand Pines Entry house with a knife, according to the complaint. The witness also said she could hear Nyonteh in the background telling Yates that he just wanted to talk. The call was then disconnected.
The witness called another resident of the Thousand Pines Entry house and asked them to check on Yates, the complaint said. They found Yates already bleeding and unresponsive in the yard.
Officers determined Nyonteh fled the house in Yates’ SUV, which was later found in Brooklyn Park with a hatchet and a bloody knife inside, according to the complaint.
Nyonteh was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. the next day in Fargo, where he remained in custody Wednesday night, according to Cass County jail records.
