News

Academy: Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code

Published

49 seconds ago

on

By JAKE COYLE

NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said that Will Smith was asked to leave to Sunday’s Oscars after hitting Chris Rock but refused.

Many have questioned why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row at the Academy Awards after the incident. On Wednesday, the academy suggested that it attempted to remove the actor from the audience.

“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

The academy’s board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18. The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.

The film academy earlier condemned Smith’s onstage assault of Rock. But it used stronger language Wednesday.

“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the academy said. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”

On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”

News

Investigators searching for 2 drivers seen in River Falls after fatal hit-and-run crash

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

Joshua Thesing (Courtesy photo)
After hitting the bars in downtown River Falls, Wis., earlier this month, Joshua Thesing and some of his rugby teammates decided to walk back to their hotel.

The men, in town for a rugby tournament, were en route to the Econo Lodge on St. Croix Street around 2 a.m. March 6 when Thesing, an avid runner, decided to start running back to the hotel.

He never made it.

Thesing, 27, of Ramsey, Minn., missed his turn off of Main Street and ran another 1 ½ miles north of town, said St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson.

“That was the night of the blizzard that we had,” Knudson said. “He must have gotten a little too far out. We’ll never know the true answer, but that is what we’re speculating.”

Joshua Thesing (Courtesy photo)

Thesing was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed Wisconsin Highway 35, just south of Radio Road, in Troy Township sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. He was found in the southbound lane of the highway, which has a 65 mph speed limit.

EMTs transported Thesing to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died March 9.

Thesing suffered a broken right arm and injuries to his shoulder and head in the crash, leading investigators to believe he was struck by a side mirror and thrown onto the pavement, Knudson said. The impact caused hemorrhaging in Thesing’s brain, he said.

After reviewing security footage in and around downtown River Falls, investigators are looking for the drivers of a white GMC pickup and a white Ford Transit van, Knudson said. Both vehicles were seen passing through downtown shortly after the crash, he said.

The pickup had an illuminated GMC grill logo and black rims, and is believed to be a newer model, 2020-2022, and either a 2500 or 3500. The dual-cab GMC dropped two women off at a bar in downtown River Falls and dropped at least two other individuals off at Family Fresh Market in River Falls around 2:12 a.m.

The second vehicle is a white Ford Transit van, either a 150, 250 or 350 model, with “a large back window, which distinguishes it from other models of this year and type,” Knudson said. It is not a Ford Transit Connect, which is a smaller version of the van, he said. It is believed to be a 2015-2022 model. A photo of the van traveling south on Main Street in River Falls was taken at 2:18 a.m.

A white Ford Transit van, either a 150, 250 or 350 model, seen in downtown River Falls, Wis., on the morning of March 6, 2022.
A white Ford Transit van, either a 150, 250 or 350 model, seen in downtown River Falls, Wis., on the morning of March 6, 2022. (Courtesy of the St. Croix County sheriff’s office)

Photos of both vehicles were released to the public on Wednesday. “We’re just trying to push this out there to see if it sparks any memories or see if people recognize those vehicles,” Knudson said.

Knudson said it’s possible that the driver of the vehicle that struck Thesing may not have known they hit him. The blizzard that night resulted in reduced visibility and challenging road conditions, and those could have been factors in the crash, he said.

“Until we speak with the drivers of these two vehicles, we’re not going to know that answer,” he said. “This is to help the family with this process. It’s not to help with closure because there is never closure when you lose a child. This is to help them understand what happened that night. Our main focus is to get this solved and get those answers the family needs.”

Thesing, an electrical engineer, was a member of the Twin Cities-based Metropolis Rugby Club, according to his obituary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator John Shilts at [email protected], or by phone at 715-381-4319.

News

CB Patrick Peterson says he will re-sign with Vikings on one-year deal

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

Patrick Peterson had wanted to return to the Vikings, and that’s what will happen.

The veteran cornerback revealed on his “All Things Considered” podcast on Wednesday night that he will re-sign with the Vikings on a one-year deal. The plan had been all along for Peterson, who co-hosts the podcast with his cousin and former NFL cornerback Bryant McFadden, to break the news on “All Things Considered.”

“It feels great,” Peterson said about his return. “There’s a good group of guys in the locker room. … I just felt it was right.”

Peterson, who turns 32 on July 11, said he wants to play three more seasons, including 2022.

Peterson, who made eight Pro Bowls in his first 10 seasons before spending last season with the Vikings, had said regularly on previous podcasts that he wanted to return to Minnesota. He played for the Vikings last season on a one-year, $8 million deal.

Peterson doesn’t have has past Pro Bowl form, but he is still looked upon as a potential solid NFL starter. Two weeks ago on NFL Network, Peterson had said that if he didn’t return to Minnesota, other possible options were Kansas City and Dallas.

News

Giants GM Joe Schoen: ‘I’m still trying to get familiarized with our defensive staff’

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 31, 2022

By

Joe Schoen interestingly revealed he is not yet completely familiar with defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s system and player needs.

“I’m still trying to get familiarized with our defensive staff and how they’re gonna utilize players,” the Giants general manager said when asked if he planned to pick up the fifth-year option for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence before the May 2 deadline. “We had some really productive conversations. I haven’t worked with Wink before. I haven’t been in a 3-4 since probably my time down in Miami. So just trying to figure out what traits they’re looking for in each player.”

The Giants initially made public they expected Patrick Graham to stay on as DC, only to see him bolt for the Las Vegas Raiders. So as Schoen evaluates prospects for the NFL Draft, he is simultaneously learning about the coordinator he is drafting them for.

As for Lawrence, Schoen said: “Dexter’s a really good player, and we’ll obviously have extensive conversations about what we’re gonna do there.” 

Schoen similarly said there has been no decisions on Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option at quarterback.

The Logan Ryan release remains an interesting storyline. Schoen was curt when asked why he cut the veteran safety.

“Yeah, best decision for the New York Giants,” the GM said. “We thought it was best talking to new staff. That was the best. I wish Logan nothing but the best.”

Asked if he wasn’t a scheme fit, Schoen repeated: “It was the best decision for the New York Giants.”

Mara put the decision on Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, saying they “decided they wanted to move on, so I wasn’t gonna block it. I liked him, thought he was as good player, did some great things in the community.”

Daboll also called Ryan a “good player” but said he wasn’t a “fit.” The coach said “when you’re taking over a new program, there’s decisions that need to be made, and you make those decisions you do what you think is the right thing for your team.”

The Daily News previously reported there were members of the Giants’ front office who wanted Ryan out. He had been the Giants’ primary leader and conduit to the on-field defense, locker room and public, and they wanted to make a change there.

Ryan, meanwhile, stuck it to the Giants by signing for the minimum with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at one year, $1.12 million.

The Giants owed him $5.5 million in guaranteed salary for 2022, minus whatever he signed for with his other team. Ryan’s Bucs contract leaves the Giants with the highest amount possible: $4.38 million. And now they’re paying him that to play for a Super Bowl contending NFC team.

