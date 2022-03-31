Academy: Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code

After hitting the bars in downtown River Falls, Wis., earlier this month, Joshua Thesing and some of his rugby teammates decided to walk back to their hotel.

The men, in town for a rugby tournament, were en route to the Econo Lodge on St. Croix Street around 2 a.m. March 6 when Thesing, an avid runner, decided to start running back to the hotel.

He never made it.

Thesing, 27, of Ramsey, Minn., missed his turn off of Main Street and ran another 1 ½ miles north of town, said St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson.

“That was the night of the blizzard that we had,” Knudson said. “He must have gotten a little too far out. We’ll never know the true answer, but that is what we’re speculating.”

Thesing was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he crossed Wisconsin Highway 35, just south of Radio Road, in Troy Township sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:15 a.m. He was found in the southbound lane of the highway, which has a 65 mph speed limit.

EMTs transported Thesing to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died March 9.

Thesing suffered a broken right arm and injuries to his shoulder and head in the crash, leading investigators to believe he was struck by a side mirror and thrown onto the pavement, Knudson said. The impact caused hemorrhaging in Thesing’s brain, he said.

After reviewing security footage in and around downtown River Falls, investigators are looking for the drivers of a white GMC pickup and a white Ford Transit van, Knudson said. Both vehicles were seen passing through downtown shortly after the crash, he said.

The pickup had an illuminated GMC grill logo and black rims, and is believed to be a newer model, 2020-2022, and either a 2500 or 3500. The dual-cab GMC dropped two women off at a bar in downtown River Falls and dropped at least two other individuals off at Family Fresh Market in River Falls around 2:12 a.m.

The second vehicle is a white Ford Transit van, either a 150, 250 or 350 model, with “a large back window, which distinguishes it from other models of this year and type,” Knudson said. It is not a Ford Transit Connect, which is a smaller version of the van, he said. It is believed to be a 2015-2022 model. A photo of the van traveling south on Main Street in River Falls was taken at 2:18 a.m.

Photos of both vehicles were released to the public on Wednesday. “We’re just trying to push this out there to see if it sparks any memories or see if people recognize those vehicles,” Knudson said.

Knudson said it’s possible that the driver of the vehicle that struck Thesing may not have known they hit him. The blizzard that night resulted in reduced visibility and challenging road conditions, and those could have been factors in the crash, he said.

“Until we speak with the drivers of these two vehicles, we’re not going to know that answer,” he said. “This is to help the family with this process. It’s not to help with closure because there is never closure when you lose a child. This is to help them understand what happened that night. Our main focus is to get this solved and get those answers the family needs.”

Thesing, an electrical engineer, was a member of the Twin Cities-based Metropolis Rugby Club, according to his obituary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator John Shilts at [email protected], or by phone at 715-381-4319.