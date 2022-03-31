News
‘Apollo 10 ½’: Richard Linklater Rides Nostalgia Like Lightning
For almost all filmmakers, nostalgia is a kind of death— the amber that traps their emotions and ideas in the ossifying patina of sentimentality. But Richard Linklater has always been a Texas-sized step apart from the typical.
|
APOLLO 10 ½: A SPACE AGE CHILDHOOD ★★★ (3/4 stars)
In a career spanning more than 30 years and including over 20 feature films, the Austin-based impresario has managed to ride nostalgia like lightning. In his best films, including the Before trilogy and the Oscar-nominated Boyhood, he has been able to turn nostalgia into an animating force, sometimes literally. For Linklater, nostalgia has never been simply a means of resurrecting the past, but a way of re-evaluating and savoring the present. Whereas for virtually any other director nostalgia is a surefire way to suck the life out of the room, Linklater uses it to inject vitality.
Certainly that’s true of the best moments in Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood, his latest film and the third Linklater feature to use an animation process similar to rotoscoping. The film takes us to Linklater’s childhood in the rapidly expanding Houston suburb of El Lago during the summer when astronauts from down the street were capturing the attention and imagination of the world with the Apollo 11 moon landing. (Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and other astronauts lived in El Lago; Mission Control was ten minutes away.)
Apollo 10 ½ is most alive in instances that feel almost too insignificant to be recalled: Stan (first-timer Milo Coy) and his brother determining which cars at the drive-in have “neckers” in the front seat based on whether the brake lights are flashing on or off; the tablespoons of sugar they dump on already sweetened Frosted Flakes; an elementary school game of kickball hotly contested on a shadeless suburban blacktop.
What’s decidedly less effective is the film’s hook.
Rather than a straight reminiscence, Linklater— who frames his story with adult Stan’s spirited narration, provided by frequent collaborator Jack Black (2003’s School of Rock and 2011’s Bernie)— imagines himself not simply remembering the launch, but actually beating Messrs. Armstrong and Aldrin to the moon in the top secret mission of the film’s title.
The scenes featuring his NASA recruiters (Shazam’s Zachary Levi and Glen Howell, who played John Glenn in Hidden Figures), as well as Stan’s training in the famed Vomit Comet, have none of the crackling specificity of his civilian life, where you can all but smell the putrid grass by the sewage treatment plant where the kids play football.
The purposefully flat animation also feels less fitting off planet than it does at home on Earth, where the faded colors bring to mind a Polaroid left on a sunny windowsill. You never feel Stan’s weightlessness in orbit in the same way you do the sting of one of three baseballs flung at him by his teammates, his Little League coach’s masochistic punishment for committing an error in a game.
The ’60s time frame of Apollo 10 ½ could be considered the first in Linklater’s Texas trilogy, alongside the ’70s setting of Dazed and Confused and the ’80s milieu of Everybody Wants Some!! For those who have followed his career, there’s little surprise that Linklater’s flights of memory are so much more effective than those of fantasy. He is just one of those people who mines cinematic wonder in the things most of us don’t even notice, while shrugging his shoulder to moments that leave many awestruck.
Stan’s trip to the moon may fade into the ether, but his ride down the highway with his brothers and sisters, all of them unsecured on the flatbed of a pickup truck is so brimming with immediacy that it won’t even matter. You’ll still be feeling the wind in your hair well into the summer.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
News
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
By AAMER MADHANI and NOMAAN MERCHANT
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by his advisers about his nation’s forces’ poor performance in Ukraine.
A U.S. official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss recently declassified intelligence, said Wednesday the intel finding indicates that Putin is aware of the situation on information coming to him and there is now persistent tension between him and senior Russian military officials. Biden, in an exchange with reporters, said he could not comment.
The administration is hopeful that divulging the finding could help prod Putin to reconsider his options in Ukraine. The war has ground to a bloody stalemate in much of the country, with heavy casualties and Russian troop morale sinking as Ukrainian forces and volunteers put up an unexpectedly stout defense.
But the publicity could also risk further isolating Putin, who U.S. officials have said seems at least in part driven by a desire to win back Russian prestige lost by the fall of the Soviet Union.
Meanwhile, Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a 55 minute call that an additional $500 million in direct aid for Ukraine was on its way. It’s the latest burst in American assistance as the Russian invasion grinds on.
Asked about the latest intelligence, Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not confirm the findings, but suggested that a dynamic within the Kremlin exists where advisers are unwilling to speak to Putin with candor.
“One of the Achilles’ heels of autocracies is that you don’t have people in those systems that speak truth to power or have the ability to speak truth to power, and I think that’s what we’re seeing in Russia,” Blinken told reporters during a stop in Algeria on Wednesday.
The unidentified official did not detail underlying evidence for how U.S. intelligence made its determination.
The intelligence community has concluded that Putin was unaware that his military had been using and losing conscripts in Ukraine. They also have determined he is not fully aware of the extent to which the Russian economy is being damaged by economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. and allies.
The findings demonstrate a “clear breakdown in the flow of accurate information” to Putin, and show that Putin’s senior advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth,” the official said.
Biden notified Zelenskyy about the latest tranche of assistance during a call in which the leaders also reviewed security aid already delivered to Ukraine and the effects that weaponry has had on the war, according to the White House.
Zelesnkyy has pressed the Biden administration and other Western allies to provide Ukraine with military jets, something that the U.S. and other NATO countries have thus far been unwilling to accommodate out of concern it could lead to Russia broadening the war beyond Ukraine’s borders.
Prior to Wednesday’s announcement of $500 million in aid, the Biden administration had sent Ukraine about $2 billion in humanitarian and security assistance since the start of the war last month.
That’s all part of the $13.6 billion that Congress approved earlier this month for Ukraine as part of a broader spending bill.
Ukraine’s presidential website says Zelenskyy told Biden: “We need peace, and it will be achieved only when we have a strong position on the battlefield. Our morale is firm, there is enough determination, but we need your immediate support.”
The new intelligence came after the White House on Tuesday expressed skepticism about Russia’s public announcement that it would dial back operations near Kyiv in an effort to increase trust in ongoing talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials in Turkey.
Russian forces pounded areas around Ukraine’s capital and another city overnight, regional leaders said Wednesday.
The Pentagon said Wednesday that over the past 24 hours it had seen some Russian troops in the areas around Kyiv moving north toward or into Belarus.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in interviews with CNN and Fox Business that the U.S. does not view this as a withdrawal but as an attempt by Russia to resupply, refit and then reposition the troops.
Putin has long been seen outside Russia as insular and surrounded by officials who don’t always tell him the truth. U.S. officials have said publicly they believe that limited flow of information –- possibly exacerbated by Putin’s heightened isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic -– may have given the Russian president unrealistic views of how quickly he could overrun Ukraine.
The Biden administration before the war launched an unprecedented effort to publicize what it believed were Putin’s invasion plans, drawing on intelligence findings. While Russia still invaded, the White House was widely credited with drawing attention to Ukraine and pushing initially reluctant allies to back tough sanctions that have hammered the Russian economy.
But underscoring the limits of intelligence, the U.S. also underestimated Ukraine’s will to fight before the invasion, said Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, in recent testimony before Congress.
—
AP writers Matthew Lee in Algiers, Algeria, and Lolita C. Baldor contributed reporting.
News
Deidre Pujols reveals surgery for brain tumor
ST. LOUIS–Deidre Pujols, the wife of St. Louis Cardinal slugger Albert Pujols, announced on Instagram that she was undergoing brain surgery Wednesday for a tumor first discovered last fall.
The surgery comes on the same day that Albert Pujols made his spring training debut with the team after signing as a free agent on Monday.
“I have delayed this procedure for as long as I could out of fear and inconvenience to my busy life. However, I can wait no longer and with the support of people I love and who care about me I am encouraged to take care of this before it takes my life,” she said in the social media post Tuesday.
“I am positive about the outcome of tomorrows procedure and I’m sure I’ll be good but none of us are Guaranteed our next breath so it’s important to me to leave you remembering your blessings and that we all just get one life to demonstrate love to one another.”
News
Wild sign veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski to 2-year, $4 million extension
Alex Goligoski is going to reach 1,000 career games in the NHL in a Wild sweater. It just won’t be this season.
A couple of healthy scratches this past week ensured that Goligoski won’t reach the milestone in the coming weeks. If he plays in every game the rest of the way — which is far from a guarantee with the amount of depth on the Wild blue line — the veteran defenseman from Grand Rapids, Minn., will enter the playoffs with 999 career games under his belt. He currently is at 982 games played during a 15-year career with four teams.
And there will be more to come after the 36-year-old Goligoski signed a 2-year, $4 million extension with the Wild on Wednesday, a deal that will keep him around through the 2023-24 season. That means at some point early next season, he will hit the magic number with his home-state team.
Not that it has been Goligoski’s main focus.
Though he did the math and knew it could happen toward the end of this season, he always planned to play next season, so he knew he would reach 1,000 games at some point. It’s a bonus that it will come with the Wild.
“How many people get to do that in their home-state sweater?” Goligoski said. “That will be a fun day.”
The contract negotiations accelerated over the past week, according to Goligoski, who mentioned this was on his radar dating back to last offseason when he initially signed with the Wild.
“Obviously it was a 1-year deal and see how it goes,” Goligoski said of his current contract. “I’ve enjoyed every second since I’ve been here, so it was an easy decision.”
And it has a been a productive season for Goligoski despite the recent healthy scratches; he has played in 58 of 65 games for the Wild (41-20-4) this season. His 28 points (2 goals, 26 assists) trail only Jared Spurgeon for the team lead in points by a defenseman, and his plus-34 rating leads the team by a wide margin.
“He’s a big part of our hockey club and a big part of our identity and a big part of our room,” coach Dean Evason said. “He’s a real solid person, and obviously a great player in this league for a long time, and will continue now with us for the next couple of years.”
Aside from his production on the ice, the way Goligoski has handled being a healthy scratch speaks to his professionalism. As much as he wants to play in every game, he knows the coaching staff is doing what they feel is best for the team.
“We’re all here trying to do the same thing,” Goligoski said. “You keep going day by day. I’m sure I’ll get back in there. That’s kind of how I take it.”
Plus, Goligoski knows firsthand the depth it takes to win the Stanley Cup. He experienced that with Pittsburgh Penguins more than a decade ago when they won it all.
“Everyone gets used at some point,” Goligoski said. “We’re in a great spot. We’re healthy. We have depth. We’re playing really well. It’s just a matter of keeping it going.”
As for the extension, Goligoski is thrilled he and his family won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
“It’s been a great season,” he said. “I’m thrilled to lock that in and be with this team moving forward.”
‘Apollo 10 ½’: Richard Linklater Rides Nostalgia Like Lightning
Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine, US intel determines
Deidre Pujols reveals surgery for brain tumor
Wild sign veteran defenseman Alex Goligoski to 2-year, $4 million extension
Bruce Willis Diagnosed with Degenerative Brain Disorder, Will Step Away From Acting
Major Case Squad activated after Overland homicide
With at least one GOP vote, Jackson likely to be confirmed
Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back
Robinhood Extends Stock Trading Hours. The Biggest Beneficiary? Its Own Shares
Bruce Willis, diagnosed with aphasia, steps away from acting
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Maksim Chmerkovskiy arrested in Ukraine
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼