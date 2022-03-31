Finance
Benefits of DevOps for Insurance Industry
The first known insurance contract dates from Genoa in 1347. With a rich history of more than 650 years, insurance is one of the biggest service industries worldwide. Also, Insurance by the virtue of it assumes the humane touch and relationship. As a result, Insurance Industry has built the reputation as “The Legacy field: Traditional, cautious and thorough!”
Now in the era of Digital Transformation, Insurance industries are focusing on mobile apps and online services to reach out to their customers. These initiatives are complex and the prospect of implementing large-scale changes is daunting. There are a few unique barriers for Insurance leaders to embrace the digital transformation in taking their organization to next levels, such as leading organizational change in traditional culture, agility to embrace new technology as well as ensuring the quality and reliability.
DevOps in insurance and related sectors surely helps in overcoming some of these challenges, that can be categories into the following:
Business Challenges:
Comparison shopping and insurance aggregators driving competitive business environment.
Utilizing data analytics to provide better customer experiences and having more efficient operations.
Increasing profitability.
Technology Challenges:
Building personalized and data-driven digital channel applications.
Delivering better digital channel experiences across all the channels.
Ever-increasing regulation hampers insurance company’s ability to deliver and innovate.
DevOps is an emerging model that provides an effective solution for accelerating digital transformation in core areas of operation. DevOps helps in optimizing the value delivered to their customers and shareholders and promotes an agile and flexible delivery approach that facilitates a cross-functional environment, along with creating a culture of continuous improvement. On the foundation of Collaboration, communication, Integration and Automation DevOps ensures reliability, agility, flexibility, and quality!!
In the insurance industry, time to market is directly related to success. A DevOps model helps insurance companies in developing and deploying technology rapidly by enabling successful IT transformation across complex architectures. Thus, establishing a standardized infrastructure environment helps in supporting timely changes. Capabilities such as analytics and software automation are introduced, thereby producing better customer experiences and more efficient operations.
According to the 2017 State of DevOps Report, implementation of DevOps can help the IT department in:
deploying 46x more frequently
with 440x shorter lead times
helps in achieving 96x fewer failures and
facilitates recovery 168x faster
In any DevOps implementation, organizations should follow two sets of guiding principles.
Technical principles:
Implement strong source control.
Enable zero-touch build and deploy.
Test early and often.
Automate everything (in pipelines).
Take advantage of the elastic supply of cloud resources.
Use a fine-grained service architecture (API-first).
Organization and culture principles:
Build cohesive teams with shared objectives.
Use lean principles and encourage continuous delivery of value.
Embrace failure, recover automatically and degrade gracefully.
Experiment without regret.
Enable continuous improvement.
Why DevOps:
Shorter Development Cycle – DevOps promotes a culture of increased collaboration and communication between the development and operations teams. This translates into shorter timeframes to move from engineering code into executable production code.
Increased Release Velocity – The shorter development cycle, in turn, creates increased frequency for release of code into production (also known as application onboarding). What conventionally used to take 3-6 months from requirements to release is now reduced to a daily, if not hourly, release build cycle. This fosters continuous development and deployment, subsequently increasing the value of IT to the insurance business. Increased release velocity also provides companies that successfully manage DevOps a competitive advantage due to their quickness to market features that insurance business needs the most.
Farewell defects: In an application production environment, defects are an app’s worst enemy. However, with the intervention of DevOps, defects become next to negligible, making it an instant solution for most problems. Through collaboration, modular programming, and iterative development, defects are often minimized, making it a foolproof technique to handle defects. With digital transformation paving the path for minimizing defects, there are endless opportunities being pursued to reduce defects and enable efficiency within each and every organizational vertical.
Improve collaboration between teams -by improving the transparency required for effective decision making. Today, more than ever before, development teams need to break down their inter-departmental silos and collaborate and communicate in a dynamic, round the clock environment. DevOps paves the way to improve business agility by providing the much need atmosphere of mutual collaboration, communication, and integration across globally collocated teams in an IT setup. The earlier set boundaries based on roles are getting blurred in such an encouraging DevOps atmosphere. All team members, together, are responsible for the quality and timeliness of deliverables
Continuous Release and Deployment, Continuous Testing, and Continuous Monitoring – Today’s software development practices require teams to continuously deliver quality software, reduced go-to-market timelines, and adaptation of shorter release cycles. DevOps, using its practices of Continuous Release and Deployment, Continuous Testing, and Continuous Monitoring, provides just that.
Reduced Time-to-Recovery – Even if the likelihood of failures is minimized, failures, as a rule, are inevitable. When failures do occur, the time to recover to operational efficiency is relatively reduced in a DevOps environment compared to a traditional IT environment. This is primarily due to the efficiencies gained by development team members understanding how operations teams work and vice-versa. Combined with a robust versioning process, rollbacks are made easier.
By ensuring agility and continuous improvement, organizations are setting themselves up for long-term success. Embracing new technologies and innovative business models increases the flow of development and deployment while maintaining quality and reliability for its customers. That means a better experience for the end user, for long-term success.
Contact us if you would like to know more about our services and how we can help align your business goals and technology with DevOps.
Social Media Tips For B2B Insurance Agencies
A strong social media presence can be challenging to accomplish for B2B (business to business) insurance agencies. Many B2B companies struggle to showcase their professionalism, and build an audience through social media marketing. Consider the following tips to help make sure your agency is maximizing your social media marketing efforts.
Create Your Online Persona
Your social media presence should have a well-defined personality. Informative, helpful, engaging, timely and relevant are all characteristics top B2B social media accounts consider when creating their online persona. Decide what your online voice will sound like. Will you be formal or informal, speaking to individuals or businesses, sounding like a reporter or an op-ed contributor? Will you be sharing company employee events, creating contests, reporting on industry changes or regulations, or all of the above? Your agency goal is to build rapport and a sense of community with both clients and prospects. But first you need to determine your social media persona.
Create a Written Strategy Including Prospect Scorecard & Buyer Persona
When creating your marketing strategy, ask yourself these questions:
- Who is your target online audience – and how diverse is this group? Start by creating a Prospect Scorecard.
- Which social platforms will best target that audience? You may have to search the different platforms to see which social media platforms are most applicable to your clients and prospects.
- What type of content will that target audience find most useful? Would it be infographics, long-form articles, tech support information, breaking news commentary, regulatory updates, or some combination of all of these?
- What are your short term and long term social media goals? Perhaps your short term goal is simply consistent content sharing. And your long term goal includes an ad budget for growth and prospect engagement.
- How are your competitors using social media? You can learn a lot about what to do and what not to do by studying your competitors.
Comment on News & Regulations Relevant To Your Target Industries
Offering commentary on breaking news and changing industry regulations is a great way to demonstrate your knowledge in your industry and to provide your clients with insights on how to understand these updates. This can lead to higher engagement levels and increased exposure to your social media pages. You can use Google Alerts and social media alerts to monitor industry keywords and stay on top of dynamically changing events.
Organic Vs. Paid Posts
Once your insurance agency is consistently posting quality content, you can consider posts boosts and ads. You may want guidance with this, as the budget can get spent quickly, and multivariate split testing with compelling images and custom graphics can dramatically improve your reach and ROI.
Achieve A Respectable Follower Base
Looking professional and demonstrating a respectable number of followers and engagement level is half the battle when starting on your insurance social media marketing initiative. The top platforms your agency should leverage are: LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Google+, likely in that order, though your target markets could impact this. LinkedIn and YouTube can be very valuable to B2B businesses. LinkedIn is a good place to start, it’s very much a business centric platform. Then leverage YouTube using videos, recorded webinars or even simple voice over PowerPoint updates. Try to build up your follower base as quickly as possible, to a respectable number. For example, this might be 500 followers on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Though 5,000 or more would be great, initially your agency is striving to attain a baseline of professionalism and credibility.
Auto Insurance With Full Coverage at Cheap Rates:
Some insurance companies may title themselves as providers of very cheap car insurance no deposit or cheap auto insurance for full coverage. But, what they do here is, that they provide insurance policy covering only the bare minimum necessities that can simply help one to be termed as a legal driver, i.e. their schemes only provide the basic physical injury and property damage liability coverage at cheap rates.
Hence, instead of going for a cheap car insurance, one must look for policies that provide quality coverage plans along with affordable rates that can help in the long run.
Is it possible to lower Insurance Premiums?
The answer to this question is a big ‘yes’. Getting quality coverage doesn’t really mean that one has to pay premiums that are out of one’s capacity to earn. There are several ways one can lower their insurance premiums and enjoy cheap auto insurance full coverage. Here are a few simple ways to pay low premiums for quality coverage:
• Choose a wise billing plan: One should look for insurance companies that provide convenient billing schemes, like monthly, quarterly, annually or semi-annually so that the shopper can choose a plan fitting his/her needs and eventually pay at the time when he/she is comfortable.
• Be careful in selecting a coverage plan: One can pay low premiums by deducting one or the other type of coverage from their policy depending upon their needs. For instance, if one drives an old car with great mileage, then one can prefer to remove comprehensive or collision coverage from their policy and reduce the premiums to be paid.
• The type of car: The type of car one opts to drive has a direct impact on one’s car insurance rates. Expensive cars are costly to insure and hence their premiums will be more. It should also be noted that the car’s age can also affect the premiums. Older the car one drives, fewer the premiums one has to pay.
• Clean driving history: If the driving record is clean, i.e. without any tickets or accidents, then the driver can avail discounts on the premiums and enjoy cheap auto insurance with full coverage.
• Avoid joint policies: If the driver opts for a joint policy package, then the car insurance rate will automatically increase, especially if the other person is a teenager. Teen drivers are prone to more accidents and hence, they are liable to pay the highest premiums. Thus, it is advisable to avoid this type of policy to lower premiums.
• Deductible price: One can enjoy significantly lower premiums if one opts for higher deductibles. While this will increase the chances of paying out of one’s own pockets in risky situations, but the premium to be paid on whole will reduce for sure.
By taking care of all the above key factors, one can easily save on their premiums and enjoy the benefits of cheap auto insurance for full coverage.
With all this said, many drivers who own classic cars might still have their doubts uncovered. Owning a classic car is not similar to that of other motorists. So here’s a detailed description of the type of benefits, owners of classic cars can avail and at the same time enjoy cheap car insurance full coverage, like the rest of the automobile owners.
Cheap Insurance Rates for Classic Cars:
When the company talks about coverage for classic cars, here is a list of cars the insurance company is probably talking about:
• Morris Marina
• MGB
• Alfa-Romeo cars
• Ford Cortina
• Vauxhall VX220
• Hillman Imp
• Austin Seven
• Manta
• Triumph
• Jaguar
• MX5
• Opel
One should be clear of the fact that not all insurance companies can provide affordable coverage for all of the above classic cars. There are a very few insurance companies that provide coverage for all classic cars, including the cars that are just about 5 years old.
If one decides to opt for quality over quantity to insure such classic cars, the following are the benefits one can enjoy:
• Coverage for true value: While looking for cheap car insurance near me, one should opt for an insurance company that will provide agreed value cover for the car’s true value rather than just paying off the market value.
• Discounts on Limited Mileage drives: Insurance companies that provide quality coverage will not only offer discounts on limited mileage drives but also insure classic cars that are driven more often.
• Laid-up policy: Always prefer insurance companies that will provide full coverage and accept claims for both accident and theft risks for classic cars.
• Discounts on club memberships: While insuring classic cars one can avail discounts up to as high as 15% on memberships to different classic car owners clubs or other specific memberships like jaguar enthusiasts club.
• Car kit insurance: It is better to opt for insurance companies that provide car kit insurances.
• Coverage for modifications: Classic car insurance should also cover charges for modifications made to the car.
• Other special coverage: Quality coverage plans might also include special covers like wedding hire cover or track/rally cover. These are not very common but can be included upon request of the car owners.
If one is choosing to buy cheap auto insurance online, then all of the above factors or benefits must be kept in mind to avail the best possible policy. One can, however; leave one or more of the above benefits solely depending on one’s interests and needs. But it is highly recommended and advantageous as well, to have all of the above benefits while choosing for classic car insurance.
On a general note, one should understand the fact that it is definitely possible to enjoy the benefits of cheap auto insurance for full coverage, provided that the quality should not be compromised so that one will be safe from unexpected charges in the long run.
Electronic Medical Billing – Should You Use A Clearing House Or Bill Directly To Insurance Companies
Medical Electronic Billing – Thru a Clearinghouse or Going Direct
Most people think that the only choice is whether to bill on paper, or submit your claims electronically. Actually, if you decide to file your claims electronically, that just opens the door to many other decisions that must be made.
First of all, is your software capable of electronic filing? If you are not sure you will need to check with your software vendor to find out. Most likely if your software is capable of handling the NPI number then it is capable of electronic filing.
Once you determine that your software is capable you will need to decide if you are going to use a clearinghouse. A clearinghouse takes all of your electronic claims and reroutes them to the correct insurance carriers. All electronic claims would be batched together into one file and then uploaded to the clearinghouse. Then you would receive reports from the clearinghouse on the status of all the claims you uploaded.
This method has its advantages since you don’t have to separate the claims, you just batch them all together and submit them in one file. The clearinghouse usually charges a per claim fee around $0.39 per claim. If you do a high volume of claims, this can get quite costly.
Most clearinghouses will also drop any claims that cannot be submitted electronically to paper and mail them for you. Some offices like this method because they can just batch ALL claims and send them to the clearinghouse and be done with it. There is no printing, stuffing in envelopes and mailing. Usually the drop to paper charge is a little higher than the per claim fee for electronics.
Another method of medical electronic billing is to file them directly to the insurance carrier yourself. You will need special software for this in addition to your practice management system, but basically you will be acting as your own clearinghouse. The software needed can be costly, but you are eliminating the per claim fee. If you submit a high volume of claims the cost may be worth it. As a billing service billing for over 50 providers across the US, this option works well for us.
We are set up direct with our biggest carriers, Medicare, Excellus, Medicaid and a couple others. Then the remainder of claims go through a company that acts as a clearinghouse. Submitting direct to the insurance carriers can cut up to 3 days off the processing time.
So once you determine that you want to submit your claims electronically, you need to determine which method will be best for your office. Make sure you research all your options. Good Luck!
