Best Homeowners Insurance Companies: What Perks and Benefits Do They Offer?
There are so many good things about owning a home: you can fix it up and sell it for profit, rent it out to someone else to earn income, or simply live in it yourself and never have to worry about rent. The downside is that there is insurance to consider. There is a variety of coverage options depending on where you live and what kind of house you own. What is it that the best homeowners insurance companies offer?
When shopping around for house insurance quotes, you need to know exactly what needs to be insured and what is included in the policy.
Some of the things you might need insurance for include:
• Protection for the dwelling itself, as well as any other buildings on the property like a storage shed or detached garage.
• Protection for the contents INSIDE the dwellings, like electronics, jewelry, furniture, appliances, etc…
• Protection from any possible hazard that can cause harm to your property and contents, such as fire, flooding, hurricane, mudslides, and so forth.
• Liability insurance in the event that someone gets injured on your property.
If you live in an area that is prone to hazardous weather, it might be a good idea to get insurance to cover additional living expenses should you have to move out and stay some place else while damages are getting repaired.
The best homeowners insurance companies will allow you to view a summary of your coverage and even provide you with a sample of a policy when you sign up, before making your final decision. You should be given the opportunity to edit your coverage and policy settings such as the start date and deductible.
Canceling Your Policy at the Best Homeowners Insurance Companies
You should also be able to cancel your policy at any time. Some companies will even issue you a refund for the remaining period you have paid for.
While some homeowners are inadequately insured, other homeowners make the mistake of paying for more coverage than they actually need. Make sure you get just the right amount of coverage you need by going through a policy section by section to determine whether each type of coverage adequately protects your investment. There is such a thing as “OVER-protecting”.
What about other people who live on you property? If it’s a roommate or tenant, you will need a different type of policy. If it’s blood relatives, however, then the best homeowners insurance policy will automatically cover all of the residents in the household who are related to you by blood, marriage, or adoption.
You can learn more about house insurance by looking into services by Lemonade. It’s definitely among the best homeowners insurance companies. Lemonade has a unique “Giveback” policy to its clients, which is one of the many perks of choosing this company for your homeowners insurance.
Insurance Companies Listings and Ratings Guide For Insurance Agents & Brokers
Here is the newest, revised version of the best insurance companies listings. These are compiled in a top 100 ratings guide format. The listings are in alphabetical order helping insurance agents & brokers locate an insurer. Find out how your opinion compares. How can you possibly rate an insurance company? I will mention briefly the various ways, show you the method I is used for this article, and why.
BY NUMBER OF AGENTS
This ratings guide listing method evaluates the insurer by the sheer number of insurance agents & brokers currently licensed and under contract. with carrier. I feel this evaluation to be worthless for a multitude of reasons. First of all there are a number of career health and life insurance agencies that have thousands of representatives. However, of these,up to 80% of the total agents are relatively new in attempting to establish credibility in the industry. Four years down the line only 6% of many an insurance company agency force will maintain enough production to stay career representatives.
Moreover, my findings uncover inaccuracy of this method due to licensing renewal process state insurance departments impose on the insurer. Most state departments of insurance send the renewal report forms on a yearly basis. There is a fee to be paid by each ins agent renewed. What makes it difficult is the variation of different paperwork procedures by individual states for removing non-active ins reps. The paperwork consists of costly, time consuming forms and procedures for the insurance company to make any changes. Renewing all the sales representatives is often cheaper, and thus the route the insurer frequently takes. This also gives the insurance company bragging rights to how many sales people write for them.
Personally I was shown in state insurance department records as licensed for 11 years after I wrote my last case.
INSURANCE CO FINANCIAL RANKING LISTINGS
There are four or five top independent firms that employ this insurer rating of a company based on a multitude of financial factors. A lot has to do with projecting the financial stability of the insurer. This is accomplished by closely dissecting past and present financial history. It covers how the insurer investments perform, and the rate of return. An insurance evaluation also takes in consideration the amount of cash on hand, and how much exists in reserves to pay present and future claims.
There is a consensus among life insurance association members into believing that the highest rated insurers are the best of the bunch. Yet association members make up less than 12% of the total producer base. The other insurance agents and brokers, (the majority), do not agree that these are always the best ones to use for their client’s needs. Logic tells you that a newer quality insurer does not have past history to start out top ranked. In my situation, clients bought what I presented them. Nearly half the time it was NOT the highest rated company by the rating firms. I however sold the client what their emotional needs demanded. Many past insurance companies with rankings in the best 100 later financially failed, and still frequently do in today’s world.
BY RANKING OF PREMIUMS COLLECTED
This is a very common type of insurance company listing & ranking to produce. Insurance companies are rated by total number of premiums they collected that year. It seems rather unfair to mix annuity premiums in with all dollars collected. Producers know it is easier to sell a $20,000 annuity than a $20,000 premium term insurance policy. The other fault I find with using total premiums collected is with who actually contributed a chunk of the premiums collected. With some companies an enormous amount of these premiums were not collected by the average sales person. A lot of institutional buyers directly bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of annuity premiums.
BY RATINGS IMPORTANT TO HEALTH & LIFE SELLERS
This is my way. As fair and balanced from an sales representative perspective as feasible. Premiums are collected from the 1,500,000 agents, trying to make a living by selling insurance policies in this industry. Often these sales are done one by one. Plus, of this 450,00 independent brokers, semi-independent agents and some career reps write, depending on which company, 50% to 100% of that insurance co business.
This rankings method is imposed because I find the insurance companies listing is intended to be a beneficial directory. One that independent brokers, semi-independent representatives, along with some career reps can turn to. This is a guide directory to other insurers that you may consider writing production for.
The insurance companies listing and ratings guide to the top 100 is purposely placed in alphabetical order instead of by premium or financial data. You may not agree completely with the listing, because we have left in some companies with a strong percentage of business sold in annuities, and investment products.
In the eyes of a typical health and life broker, this guide is of health and life insurance companies is about as accurate as possible.
1. Aetna 2. AIG Life Insurance Company** 3. Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America 4. American Family Life Assurance Co of Columbus 5. American Fidelity Assurance Company 6. American General Life and Accident INS Co** 7. American General Life Insurance Co** 8. American Income 9. American Memorial 10. American National Life 11. Americo Financial Life And Annuity 12. Anthem Blue Cross 13 Aurora National Assurance 14 Aviva Life and Annuity Company 15. AXA Equitable 16.Bankers Life and Casualty Company 17. Banner 18. Beneficial Life 19. C.M. Life Ins 20. Colonial Life & Accident 21. Columbus Life 22. Conseco Life 23. Farmers New World 24. First-Penn Pacific 25.Forethought 26. General American 27. Genworth 28. Gerber 29. Great American 30. Great-West Life & Annuity 31. Guardian 32. Hartford Life and Accident Ins Company 33. Hartford 34. Homesteaders 35. Indianapolis Life 36. ING 37. Jackson National 38. John Hancock 39. John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 40.. Kansas City Life 41.. Lafayette 42.. Liberty Life Assurance Co of Boston 43.. Liberty National 44.. Life Ins Company of North America 45. Life Ins Company of the Southwest 46. Life Investors Ins Co of America 47. Lincoln Benefit 48. Lincoln Heritage 49. Lincoln National 50. Massachusetts Mutual 51. Metropolitan 52. Midland National 53. Minnesota Life 54. Monumental Life 55. MONY – America 56. MONY – New York 57. National Guardian 58. National Life 59. New England Life 60. New York Life Ins and Annuity Corporation 61. New York Life 62. North American Co for Life & Health Ins. 63. Northwestern Mutual 64. Ohio National Life 65. OM Financial 66. Pacific Life 67. Penn Mutual 68. Phoenix Life Ins 69. Primerica 70. Principal 71. Protective 72. Provident Life and Accident 73. Pruco 74. Prudential – America 75. Reassure America 76. Reliance Standard 77. ReliaStar 78. Riversource 79. Security Life of Denver y 80. Standard 81. Stonebridge 82. Sun Life and Health 83. Sunset 84. Surety 85. Symetra 86. Transamerica 87. Transamerica Occidental 88. Trustmark 89. U.S. Financial 90. Union Central 91. Union Security 92. United Healthcare 93. United Ins Company of America 94. United Investors 95. United of Omaha 96. United States Life 97. Unum 98. West Coast 99. Western and Southern Life 100. Western Reserve Life Assurance Co of Ohio Note: Sagicor Life, Foresters, and Illinois Mutual should appear on the bottom 3 listings, replacing the companies listed above as #6, 2, and 7.
**AIG Life Insurance Company, American General Life, American General Life and Casualty Comments
This group of companies USED to be one the highest premium generating, and highest ranked insurance companies in the United States. Still, after two massive Federal Bailouts, the future is uncertain. Therefore, AIG Life is no longer deserving of being on this top 100 list guide.
GUIDE TO QUESTIONABLE LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LISTINGS
The following insurance companies listings often could be included in different types of some top 100 Life ins company rankings IF you were evaluating premiums written. Sometimes the premiums consist of considerable amounts of annuity premiums. Also counted in would be insurers where a large portion of sales do not come from representatives and sales people. Instead it is written by security stock brokerage firms, and independent broker-dealers of variable investment contracts not governed by insurance departments. In other cases, products may be directly strictly toward teachers, the military, or credit unions. In a couple cases, there are companies with pending litigation. A representation of this mix of insurers is listed below:
1. Cuna Mutual 2. Genworth Life and Annuity 3. Harford Life and Annuity y 4. John Hancock Variable Life 5. Mayflower National 6. Metlife – Connecticut 7. Metlife Investors USA 8. MML Bay State 9. Nationwide 10. Nationwide Life & Annuity 11. NYLife of AZ 12. PHL Variable 13. Sun Life Assurance Co of Canada 14. Teachers Ins and Annuity Assoc of America 15. USAA 16. Shenandoah — financial difficulties
There is a grand total of over 600 Licensed Life/Health Companies “active” in every state of the United States. However, some are not currently writing new business. In addition, there are many active in only one or a few states, so you will find them missing from the top insurance company listings. Most states have a true actual listing count of 220 to 330 life and health home offices currently accepting new cases from licensed agents & brokers.
Advisor’s predition. If I choose from the provider listings above, Foresters would be my top pick as the next rising star. Its innovative niche products are starting to create a high demand. Also watch Genworth, its stock value has zoomed and the company is very adaptive to market opportunities.
Hurricane Sandy: Will Insurance Companies Cover the Cost?
Insurance Will Not Cover Some Losses Caused by Hurricane Sandy
Hurricane Sandy swept through the East Coast on October 29, 2012. New York and New Jersey were hit the hardest and suffered the most property damage. All states from Maine to Virginia experienced some degree of destruction. Unfortunately, many homeowners and business owners are learning that their insurance policies do not provide coverage for all of their financial losses.
Flood Damages May Not Be Covered by Insurance
Hurricane Sandy caused extensive flooding in areas that did not previously experience flood damages. Standard insurance policies for homeowners do not cover property damage caused solely by flooding. Homeowners who did not purchase separate flood insurance policies can suffer uninsured flood damage losses that will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair.
Mortgage banks require homeowners with houses near the shore to purchase flood insurance. Most commercial insurance companies do not offer flood insurance. Flood insurance in the United States is generally purchased from the National Flood Insurance Program offered by the federal government. Homeowners who did purchase separate flood insurance policies are often disappointed to learn that their expensive policies do not cover all of their property damage losses caused by flooding. The National Flood Insurance Program only insures up to $250,000 in property damage and up to $100,000 in damage to the contents of the home. Additionally, damage to personal property located in the basement of a house is not covered by flood insurance. Homeowners who have fully furnished basements will not receive insurance funds to replace the cost of the furniture and personal possessions in their basement.
Insurance Will Cover Losses to Cars Damaged by Hurricane Sandy
Useless cars filled with mud and debris were a common sight along the East Coast after Hurricane Sandy. Fortunately, comprehensive car insurance policies provide coverage for flood damage to cars.
Business Interruption Insurance Will Not Cover All Business Interruption Losses
Businesses across the East Coast were forced to close due to Hurricane Sandy. However, many insurance companies are refusing to pay business interruption claims caused by the storm. Insurance companies will typically only pay for business interruption losses if the business suffered direct physical damage. However, businesses that did not suffer property damage still suffered business interruption losses. Breakdowns in public transportation systems and flooded roads made it difficult or impossible for businesses to open for days after Hurricane Sandy.
Insurance Coverage is Helping the Recovery Effort, but Many Uninsured Losses Remain
Payouts from insurance companies are helping rebuild the parts of the East Coast devastated by Hurricane Sandy. However, homeowners and business owners are discovering that not all financial losses caused by the storm will be covered by their insurance companies.
Commercial Insurance Companies Info: What Kind of Coverage Does Your Business Need?
Business owners must have some type of insurance. Most states require any company with employees to buy workers compensation and unemployment insurance. Requirements can also vary by industry. For instance, a real estate agent with a car will likely need to pay for commercial car insurance. If you are running a business, you must make sure it is properly protected against common risks and unforeseen events. Before you do so, it’s a good idea to compare quotes from commercial insurance companies.
The location of your business and the industry in which you are involved play a role in the types of quotes you’ll get. Some industries are obviously considered more “dangerous” than others. For instance, a company that primarily involves everyone staying in an office will not need as much coverage as a company involved in construction.
Commercial general liability (CGL) might not cover 100% of all of the possible risks an organization may encounter during its lifespan, but it does typically provide coverage for the more common types of risks. Some business owners choose to buy additional insurance, such as protection against defamation suits and employment practice liabilities (wrongful termination or discrimination).
What about theft? Commercial insurance companies usually just offer theft protection for third party losses for which a business may bear some type of responsibility. If you want coverage for your own business property, you might be required to pay extra to have it included in your policy.
Payment Options Used by Common Commercial Insurance Companies
What kind of payment options do you have? How you will be charged and how you’ll be expected to pay is going to vary depending on the insurance company. Before deciding on a quote, check and see if you will be able to pay with your preferred method, whether it’s with a MasterCard, Visa, etc., and if you can the full amount annually or just once a month. If you don’t want to pay in full, keep in mind that some commercial insurance companies might charge additional fees overtime. Not all of them do, however, so take the time to carefully read over the payment requirements and fine print.
Another thing to do is to find out how the claim process works. Should you ever need to report a claim, the process should be available to you 24/7. The only thing you should be required to do is contact the insurance company to make the report, and representatives should instantly start on your defense. If necessary, your insurance provider will appoint an attorney on your behalf.
Of all the commercial insurance companies, is there any that is truly reliable and offers all of these services at an affordable price? Hiscox Business Insurance reviews are almost always guaranteed to be positive. It’s definitely worth considering. Request a quote from the website or call 1-866-283-7545 to speak with a licensed small business insurance agent.
