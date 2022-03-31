Finance
Can Drug Users Get Life Insurance?
Drug use in Canada is prevalent to non-existent depending on what you define as a “drug.” Eleven per cent of the Canadian population “has a problem with drugs or alcohol” according to a CBC survey, but this does not include people who use drugs recreationally without “a problem.” That number, especially when you include alcohol and cannabis, is much, much higher, and if you include only people with classically-defined addictions to the illicit drugs, such as crack cocaine and heroin, the number is much, much lower.
In general, the way insurance companies approach drug issues is based on two major questions: is the potential client using prescription drugs provided through the proper channels, or are they using drugs outside those channels, and therefore statistically vulnerable to certain liabilities.
For the former, these questions are often discovered in the background checks and medical questionnaires provided by insurance companies prior to developing or offering a policy. Naturally, some drugs have effects on a person’s life expectancy and prospective quality of life, and others come with certain health risks, even when provided by a healthcare practitioner. In these, instances, an insurance company will take into account the medical issues being treated by the drugs and the effects of the drugs themselves in developing a policy, but a policy can usually be provided by most major health insurance providers.
For those who use illicit drugs, the options are generally more difficult. Usually, insurance companies are hesitant to provide policies, many are even wary of providing low-cost options for people who smoke cigarettes.
Luckily, there are some options still available for drug users, especially those who use illicit drugs. Remember, many policies will not cover complications that occur because of illicit drug use, and not disclosing such information when asked can constitute insurance fraud, which can be a severe crime that includes heavy fines and possible jail time.
In general, illicit drug users have only one option when it comes to life insurance opportunities: simplified life insurance policies that do not require medical questionnaires. This is changing as more and more insurance providers offer products specifically designed for the “hard-to-insure” market. Simplified insurance plans often require only simple medical questions that do not include questions about drug use.
No medical life insurance policies vary widely from carrier to carrier, so it is beneficial to research these plans before contacting them to compare potential rates and coverage. You can also ask your insurance broker to make an informal preliminary inquiry before you submit a formal application. Informal preliminary inquiries are non-binding and can give you an idea of whether your application would be approved as standard, declined or rated. Bear in mind that insurance providers may offer plans with coverage on day one or with a two year waiting period depending on your situation.
If you have used or are using illicit drugs and require life insurance, it is important to discuss your options with an insurance broker who has your best interests in mind. With the right team behind you, the right policy can be found.
Why You Should Report a Minor Accident to Your Insurance Company
It happens frequently: after a car accident with no injuries and negligible damage, the involved drivers agree upon a settlement without involving their respective insurance companies and minus the official police report. Unfortunately, too many times this arrangement just does not end well.
According to the experts, the only way that you can be assured that you will get compensated for the damages is to file an insurance claim.
Take the following incident for a prime example of the above.
I was minding my own business as I drove down the quiet, rural street where my home is located. Suddenly, I felt the force of a crash as another vehicle collided into me from behind. I exited my car to view the damage. To my surprise, the other driver – the one who had caused the accident – was my good friend and neighbor.
“Sorry,” said John with a sheepish smile.
“Don’t worry about the damage, I’ll take care of it personally. Let’s not involve the police or the insurance companies. This way, there’s no risk of an insurance premium increase, as often occurs after making a claim.”
At the time, it didn’t occur to me that there would be any problem with this arrangement. After all, John and I were friends, neighbors that met on a regular basis.
“Sure,” I responded. “If that’s the way it works best for you, I’ll go along with it.”
Well, the story did not end on a happy note. I got the back fender fixed and sent my receipt to John, with no thought that there would be anything to worry about.
I was wrong.
It’s been 60 days since the accident, and I have yet to receive recompense from John who has no shortage of excuses and promises that the payment is coming…
The above scenario repeats itself time and time again after minor collisions.
Drivers, beware!
Even if the other driver is your friend, neighbor or a trusted acquaintance, there is never 100 percent assurance that you will see payment for the damages he or she caused.
In an instance where the liable driver does not honor his or her monetary commitment, time has elapsed and it may be too late to offer adequate substantiation in regard to damages and who is at fault
Besides, the liable driver may betray your trust and report the accident to his or her insurance carrier. He or she may go even further with the betrayal by twisting facts and actually lying about injury claims that never were present at the time of the accident. If this occurs, your insurance company may have to ship out a large payment. It may also initiate a lawsuit against you, as well as forcing you to pay the remainder of what the courts deem your obligation after your insurance company has reached the limits of your policy’s coverage. Lastly, you will be in for an unpleasant premium increase.
Claims Settlement Record of Private Insurance Companies
As we know, there are 20 odd private life insurance companies in India, and there is LIC which is a public sector company. LIC is the 800 pound gorilla, managing to hold on to about 75% market share even 10 years after private companies have been allowed into the life insurance space. The private life companies position themselves on being more customer friendly, wider array of products etc while LIC holds on to its positioning of trust, experience and government backing. One of the key parameters on which to judge a life insurance company is their claims payment record. At the same time, we must note that given that life has become more of a savings and investment product, the returns that they provide are perhaps more important than claims payout ratios. Nevertheless, claims record is definitely not a variable to be ignored. A table illustrating the claims rejection percentages of the top life insurance companies in 2009-10 is presented below:
Life Companies: Claims rejection ratio (%)
LIC: 1.21%
Aviva: 9.75%
Bajaj Allianz: 5.2%
Birla SunLife: 10.62%
HDFC Life: 4.67%
ICICI Prudential: 3.27%
ING Vysya: 4.26%
Kotak Mahindra:4.29%
Max New York Life:12.31%
MetLife: 5.94%
Reliance Life:7.05%
SBI Life:14.75%
Tata AIG: 12.3%
An important observation from the above table is that the claims rejection ratio of LIC is the lowest, thus implying that their record is the best as far as claims payment is concerned. At the same time, the very high percentage of claims rejection of SBI Life and Max New York Life surely comes in as a surprise.
It must however be noted once again that in Unit Linked products that life organisations promote aggressively (or at least was promoting till Sep 2010), the returns earned on the fund is perhaps a more important variable than the claims payment (or rejection) ratio. However, for non life companies, which offer pure protection/insurance products with no savings or investment component, claims payment is the crucial variable along with the speed of processing of claims.
Let us now look at the incurred claims ratios of the non-life companies:
Non-Life Insurance Company: Incurred claims ratio
New India Assurance: 89%
Oriental Insurance: 99.69%
United India Insurance: 78.62%
National Insurance: 99.16%
Royal Sundaram: 68.95%
Reliance General Insurance:77.3%
Iffco Tokio Insurance:83.44%
Tata AIG: 60.54%
ICICI Lombard: 85.35%
Bajaj Allianz:71.9%
HDFC Ergo: 80.73%
Bharti Axa:104%%
One data point that stands out from above is that Tata AIG General Insurance seems to be sourcing the best quality business from the underwriting point of view, whereas the claims payment ratio of Bharti Axa seems to be quite high. Alo,the claims payment ratio of the public insurers, at an overall level, is higher than that of the private non life insurers.
Compare Insurance Companies Before Buying Health Insurance
Health insurance is increasingly becoming popular nowadays. Good health care can sometimes be a life saver as there are times when one is hit by poor health. Therefore, it is necessary to choose a private insurance plan carefully. You need to ascertain the different benefits that are covered in your health insurance plan. Ideally a plan should cover full private consultation, diagnostic tests, private room in a hospital, specialist fees, etc. Such a plan should be comprehensive and at the same time affordable. This is the reason that you need to compare the plans of different insurance companies before you buy health insurance.
Nowadays, most major insurance companies provide tailor made health plans to suit your specific requirements. For example, one provider look at the lifestyle that you lead and if you lead a healthy life with regular exercising and are a non-smoker this company will give you good discounts. Apart from the health insurance plans and the things they cover, you should also compare the terms and conditions of the various insurance companies. Also, in case you need to put in a claim, what is the speed with which your claim is authorized?
You should ensure that you opt for an insurance company that is customer centric and treats you fairly. Basically the way health cover works is that providers enable you to get prompt private treatment in good clean hospitals, and all you have to do is get authorization from your insurance provider before you seek treatment and the rest is taken care of between the private hospital and the insurance provider company. This will ensure that you do not have to face unnecessary hassle on top of dealing with your ailment.
With the right insurance plans, you can rest assured that you will get the best medical treatment on time, and it will not be a huge financial burden to you either. You will be able to get treatment at private facilities, which provide personalized and exclusive patient care. If you have a good health insurance plan, you will have access to a large network of hospitals and consultants. You will also have peace of mind with the assurance that any acute medical emergency doesn’t matter how serious will be taken care of in the best manner possible.
Most of these details can be found from the websites of the insurance companies. Apart from this you can also contact specialist health insurance advisors broker agents and discuss the various policies with them. These advisors will provide you with impartial advice and compare different companies and prices based on your specific requirements.
