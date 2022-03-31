Finance
Captive Insurance Company – Reduce Taxes and Build Wealth
For business owners paying taxes in the United States, captive insurance companies reduce taxes, build wealth and improve insurance protection. A captive insurance company (CIC) is similar in many ways to any other insurance company. It is referred to as “captive” because it generally provides insurance to one or more related operating businesses. With captive insurance, premiums paid by a business are retained in the same “economic family”, instead of being paid to an outsider.
Two key tax benefits enable a structure containing a CIC to build wealth efficiently: (1) insurance premiums paid by a business to the CIC are tax deductible; and (2) under IRC § 831(b), the CIC receives up to $1.2 million of premium payments annually income-tax-free. In other words, a business owner can shift taxable income out of an operating business into the low-tax captive insurer. An 831(b) CIC pays taxes only on income from its investments. The “dividends received deduction” under IRC § 243 provides additional tax efficiency for dividends received from its corporate stock investments.
Starting about 60 years ago, the first captive insurance companies were formed by large corporations to provide insurance that was either too expensive or unavailable in the conventional insurance market.
Over the years, a combination of US tax laws, court cases and IRS rulings has clearly defined the steps and procedures required for the establishment and operation of a CIC by one or more business owners or professionals.
To qualify as an insurance company for tax purposes, a captive insurance company must satisfy “risk shifting” and “risk distribution” requirements. This is easily done through routine CIC planning. The insurance provided by a CIC must really be insurance, that is, a genuine risk of loss must be shifted from the premium-paying operating business to the CIC that insures the risk.
In addition to tax benefits, principal advantages of a CIC include increased control and increased flexibility, which improve insurance protection and lower cost. With conventional insurance, an outside carrier typically dictates all aspects of a policy. Often, certain risks cannot be insured conventionally, or can only be insured at a prohibitive price. Conventional insurance rates are often volatile and unpredictable, and conventional insurers are prone to deny valid claims by exaggerating petty technicalities. Also, although business insurance premiums are generally deductible, once they are paid to a conventional outside insurer, they are gone forever.
A captive insurance company efficiently insures risk in various ways, such as through customized insurance policies, favorable “wholesale” rates from reinsurers, and pooled risk. Captive companies are well suited for insuring risk that would otherwise be uninsurable. Most businesses have conventional “retail” insurance policies for obvious risks, but remain exposed and subject to damages and loss from numerous other risks (i.e., they “self insure” those risks). A captive company can write customized policies for a business’s peculiar insurance needs and negotiate directly with reinsurers. A CIC is particularly well-suited to issue business casualty policies, that is, policies that cover business losses claimed by a business and not involving third-party claimants. For example, a business might insure itself against losses incurred through business interruptions arising from weather, labor problems or computer failure.
As noted above, an 831(b) CIC is exempt from taxes on up to $1.2 million of premium income annually. As a practical matter, a CIC makes economic sense when its annual receipt of premiums is about $300,000 or more. Also, a business’s total payments of insurance premiums should not exceed 10 percent of its annual revenues. A group of businesses or professionals having similar or homogeneous risks can form a multiple-parent captive (or group captive) insurance company and/or join a risk retention group (RRG) to pool resources and risks.
A captive insurance company is a separate entity with its own identity, management, finances and capitalization requirements. It is organized as an insurance company, having procedures and personnel to administer insurance policies and claims. An initial feasibility study of a business, its finances and its risks determines if a CIC is appropriate for a particular economic family. An actuarial study identifies appropriate insurance policies, corresponding premium amounts and capitalization requirements. After selection of a suitable jurisdiction, application for an insurance license may proceed. Fortunately, competent service providers have developed “turnkey” solutions for conducting the initial evaluation, licensing, and ongoing management of captive insurance companies. The annual cost for such turnkey services is typically about $50,000 to $150,000, which is high but readily offset by reduced taxes and enhanced investment growth.
A captive insurance company may be organized under the laws of one of several offshore jurisdictions or in a domestic jurisdiction (i.e., in one of 39 US states). Some captives, such as a risk retention group (RRG), must be licensed domestically. Generally, offshore jurisdictions are more accommodating than domestic insurance regulators. As a practical matter, most offshore CICs owned by a US taxpayer elect to be treated under IRC § 953(d) as a domestic company for federal taxation. An offshore CIC, however, avoids state income taxes. The costs of licensing and managing an offshore CIC are comparable to or less than doing so domestically. More importantly, an offshore company offers better asset protection opportunities than a domestic company. For example, an offshore irrevocable trust owning an offshore captive insurance company provides asset protection against creditors of the business, grantor and other beneficiaries while allowing the grantor to enjoy benefits of the trust.
For US business owners paying substantial insurance premiums every year, a captive insurance company efficiently reduces taxes and builds wealth and can be easily integrated into asset protection and estate planning structures. Up to $1.2 million of taxable income can be shifted as deductible insurance premiums from an operating business to a low-tax CIC.
Why Not Be Your Own Pet Insurance Company?
It is midnight and you are at the pet emergency hospital with your dog. It turns out he did break his back leg and it requires orthopedic surgery. The surgery will cost $2,500 with hundreds of dollars in after care and physical therapy. Sound familiar or scary? That is why the pet insurance business is one of the fastest growing pet related industries.
How Pet Insurance Works
Pet insurance companies are not charity groups that seek to help you out in times of financial need. They are profitable businesses. The reason they are profitable is that they know the risk of a payout to pet owners is less than the money that they receive in total monthly premiums. They also know that the odds of your pet needing extensive care when they are young is so low that you will have paid more than enough in monthly premiums by the time they need to payout in the pet’s later years. Why not take advantage of the same facts? Be your own insurance company and retain any unspent money.
Pet Savings Accounts
Quality pet insurance policies range from $35-75 per month depending on coverage and deductibles. Why not put that same amount in a savings account for your pet(s)? In one year the account would be worth $420-900. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association pet ownership statistics, the average household spends only $378 annually for dogs and $191 annually for cats in veterinary care. Your account would easily cover these expenses.
Over the life of your dog, the account would grow to ensure care in the pet’s later years. If you considered yearly exams and vaccines as “a deductible” and paid them out of pocket instead of the account, especially during the early, healthy years of your pet, the account would even be larger in the later years.
Another way to protect your pet savings account in the early years is to consider the addition of a “catastrophic” pet insurance policy. These are less expensive than major policies and protect against a serious injury or disease. Eventually the policy can be dropped as the saving account grows.
Analysis of pet insurance policies in Consumer Reports agrees that self-insured pet plans are superior. The odds are in your favor that your pet savings account will have money left after your pet is deceased. You retain the money that would have been spent as monthly premiums and profits for the insurance companies. Feeding a quality diet and maximizing your pet’s health will also minimize veterinary bills and increase the value of your pet savings account.
Tips To Choosing The Right Auto Insurance Company
Are you in the market for better auto insurance rates? Or, perhaps you are simply looking for a new auto insurance company? Whatever your reason for shopping around, now is the perfect time to request auto insurance quotes from several companies who are more than eager to earn your patronage. In fact, many companies will compete for your business by way of auto insurance rates.
Your first step to choosing the right auto insurance company is to consider the type of coverage that you need. For instance, if you have a less than perfect driving record or past credit problems, you may want to compare auto insurance costs from companies who specialize in giving customers a second chance to earn discount auto insurance. If you own more than one vehicle, you may find that some auto insurance companies will offer cheap auto insurance rates in exchange for becoming your exclusive provider. In other words, transferring all of your policies to one company may result in discount auto insurance at its best.
The next step in choosing an auto insurance company is to look for one that rewards customers based on a good driving record. One of the keys to a respectable auto insurance company is flexibility when it comes to coverage selection and incentives to promote better and more responsible driving. In addition to comparing auto insurance rates and plans, take the time to review the auto insurance company’s policy on discount auto insurance rates for those with a safe driving record.
It’s important to realize that auto insurance rates vary from one area to the next. For instance, Pennsylvania auto insurance may be less expensive than New York auto insurance or vice versa. Regardless of where you live, however, most will agree that auto insurance is expensive and it’s essential that you compare auto insurance rates to ensure that you are getting what you pay for. A good auto insurance company, for instance, will offer various deductibles, competitive auto insurance rates and some type of coverage that allows for the temporary payment of medical bills in the event that you ever become involved in an auto accident. If you are injured as a result of another motorist’s negligence, many auto insurance companies will pay for your medical bills and later seek reimbursement from the faulty individual(s). This is a great relief to many, especially those who may not otherwise have health insurance.
As a final thought to choosing an auto insurance company that offers the best auto insurance rate, free auto insurance quotes and/or a flexible program that can be customized to fit your individual needs, simply take the time to shop around and compare auto insurance from more than one company prior to making a final decision.
The information in this article is designed to be used for reference purposes only. It should not be used as, in place of or in conjunction with professional financial or insurance advice relating to auto insurance quotes, discount auto insurance or auto insurance rates. For additional information or to receive an auto insurance quote, contact a local auto insurance company.
Insurance: Avoiding Companies Quick To Collect Premiums But Slow In Claims Payment
In fairness the refusal/inability of companies to honour financial obligations is not a problem unique to insurance companies. All organisations rightly focus more on generating revenue but some become reluctant when called upon to fulfil promises to their clients involving financial outlay.
I conducted an experiment recently involving my mobile phone provider. As my contract was nearing the end after a two-year period, I contacted them and as usual followed the steps as directed by the automated answering machine. Astonishingly, after waiting for 20 minutes to speak with a staff, I was disconnected. This happened twice so when I rang the third time, I went for the option that linked me to staff in the sales unit and was instantly connected to a staff. Of course when it became clear to the staff that I was not after a new contract I was transferred to the cancellation team and continued to wait.
Without exception all countries where insurance companies operate will have some unscrupulous operators who are no better than the ordinary con man on the street using dishonest methods to trick people into parting with money. Though I praised insurance companies in earlier posts, feedback I have received coupled with a few personal experiences have led me to accept that there are insurance companies operating today that the authorities need to monitor closely.
Even the so-called hub of insurance- London has its share of insurance companies that use specially trained staff backed by fancy TV advertisements and publications to persuade unsuspecting members of the public into parting with money in exchange for badly worded insurance contracts.
How To Spot Crooked Insurance Companies
Premium
We are all hungry for bargains and most are quick to run to comparison sites for quotes. These sites unfortunately rank quotes from insurance companies based on prices with the cheapest ranked topmost. As with most goods and services, the cheapest is not always the best. This is especially true for insurance because it involves pooling of funds with each insured expected to contribute to the pool, premium commensurate with the risk it presents.
So when the price (premium) appears too good to be true, please avoid. When an insurance company undercuts the competition by quoting ridiculously low premium, it follows that in the event of a claim, that company may not have sufficient fund to meet its obligation after making provision for overheads.
Reviews
A great advantage of the internet is that people are able to post reviews of goods and services detailing their experiences. Reviews are also available online for companies with the customers rating services of companies. Most of us already read reviews for most goods and services before purchase and should therefore extend this practice.
I usually troll the web for as much customer review of a company as possible as some of these companies with the aid of their IT staff attempt to counter the negative reviews by posting fake reviews.
Referrals
Akin to points highlighted about reviews above. The old-fashioned way of deciding whether to patronise a company offering a service is usually to ask for the opinion of friends and family. Often we extend the enquiry to professionals we have had dealings with and trust/value their advice.
Company Annual Report
For those comfortable with numbers, the traditional method of reviewing a company’s standing is the annual report which is a comprehensive report of the company’s activities for the preceding year.
With a few clicks these reports could be accessed on the web offering access to useful information like the balance sheet of the company, its profit and loss and cash flow statement as well as helpful notes to aid understanding of the financial statements.
Opting for legal cover extras
This is particularly useful when you need to pursue an uninsured loss. Insurers are more likely to honour a claim which falls within the purview of their policy if lodged through a solicitor because prolonging such claims cost them a lot more in legal fees if they eventually lose the case.
However if you find that you are no match for the might of insurance companies but must invest in insurance regardless, you may want to seek the services of an insurance broker.
