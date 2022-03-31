News
Celebrities: Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors
By TERRY SPENCER
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.
Mikey, as he is called by his human observers, has long been the laid-back alpha male of a troop of monkeys ruling this tract of land, tucked off a busy runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. But this day he lost when challenged by a feisty youngster called Spike. Mikey fled screaming and was now sullenly staring at humans watching him from 15 feet (4 meters) away.
“Did you have a bad day?” asks Deborah “Missy” Williams, a Lynn University science professor who has been studying the troop and others nearby since 2014. She is also founder of the Dania Beach Vervet Project, which seeks to preserve this unique colony. “We will leave you alone so you can ponder.”
The United States has no native monkeys, but the smallish vervets have roamed Dania Beach since the late 1940s after a dozen brought from West Africa fled a now long-closed breeding facility and roadside zoo. Today, 40 descendants are broken into four troops living within 1,500 acres (600 hectares) around the airport. Florida also has a few colonies of escaped macaques and squirrel monkeys.
Florida wildlife officials often kill invasive species to protect native animals. But they tolerate the vervets, if they stay put. The monkeys are local celebrities, their travails detailed by TV and newspapers, and popular visitors with nearby workers, who feed them despite signs saying that’s illegal.
“My friends are like, ‘You have monkeys at your job?’” laughed airport parking lot attendant Harlen Caldera as she gave them raisins and nuts. Some ate from her hand, while others snatched what food she scattered.
Travelers are often surprised to see the monkeys. They squeal in delight and grab their cellphones, hoping for photos. Vervets are gray and black with a greenish tinge, helping them blend into the trees. Males typically grow to 2 feet (0.6 meters) and 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms); females reach 18 inches (0.5 meters) and 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms). They live about 20 years.
Caldera and her coworkers are protective of the monkeys, which have no fear of humans, making sure no one tries to catch or harm them. “You never know what people will do,” she said.
The entrance to the 16 acres (6.5 hectares) ruled by Mikey, the matriarch, Snow White, and their troop is at the parking lot’s rear, sealed by a locked fence. The mangrove trees are thick and the trail muddy — except where it’s covered in shallow water.
Williams began studying monkeys while doing doctoral work at Florida Atlantic University, and stayed on. As she and her guests waded deeper into the monkeys’ grounds one recent afternoon, the 16-member troop approached. The colony lives on spiders, ants, lizards, seeds and flowers — when not scrounging people food.
“They quickly learn to adapt to a human diet — they love sugary things and salty things,” Williams said, noting they tolerate human food remarkably well.
In Africa, vervets are eaten by leopards, eagles and snakes. But in Florida the dangers are outside the mangroves — mostly cars and trappers, who sell them as pets.
Because of their small population, Williams is concerned inbreeding will harm the monkeys’ health. In Africa, vervet males leave their birth troop when they reach sexual maturity at 5 years and join another. They move again every few years. With only four local troops, there isn’t enough rotation among the males, making the genetic pool small.
As monkeys are an invasive species, Florida puts tight restrictions on how Williams’ group can help them. Trapped monkeys can’t be released — they must be euthanized or placed into captivity.
As Williams doesn’t believe monkeys should be pets, she doesn’t seek veterinary care for seriously injured and ill monkeys, hoping nature will heal them. But her group is building an enclosure for vervets captured for treatment or because they wandered too far.
Ultimately, Williams wants Florida to allow the release of captured vervets. Unlike Burmese pythons, iguanas and other invasive species, she argues, the colony doesn’t harm the environment.
“The monkeys’ lives matter regardless if they are nonnative or native,” she said. “All options should be exhausted to avoid euthanasia.” Her models show that without change, the colony will die off within 50 years.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded that while the colony can remain, no exception allowing the monkeys’ release after capture can be made because their effects on the ecosystem are “not well understood.”
“There is also an inherent risk of injury when handling wildlife. Monkeys can act defensively and may bite or scratch. Mammals, including vervet monkeys, may harbor diseases transmissible to humans including rabies,” the statement said.
As darkness neared, the troop moved from the mangroves into the airport parking lot. It’s dinner time and there are seeds to pluck and workers’ treats to get. Some played while others groomed each other. Spike and Mikey again tussled before Williams’ admonition separated them. The aging king and his would-be heir then sat feet apart, eyeing each other warily.
Soon sated, the monkeys climbed back into their trees to spend another night in their unexpected realm, paying no heed to the loud metallic birds flying above.
Pankaj Mishra: US and Europe should stop congratulating themselves
Cold War language about Western unity and the “long fight” against autocracy has become more rousing as Russia flounders in Ukraine. It is time to start worrying that the response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression, led by U.S. President Joe Biden, might cause more widespread damage than even the Russian despot had planned.
One only has to recall the Western reaction to the terrorist attacks of 9/11. After that atrocity, politicians and journalists freely indulged in the kind of spine-stiffening rhetoric Biden used in Warsaw last week. Those few dissenters who warned against self-congratulatory hawkishness — including the late writer Susan Sontag, who pleaded, “Let’s not be stupid together” — were viciously attacked.
As it happened, the decision to declare an open-ended war on terror — quickly taken and fulsomely endorsed in that atmosphere of fervent unanimity — led to violence on multiple continents and helped unravel entire societies.
The fanatics of al-Qaida never posed a serious threat to Western political, military and economic power. Their suicidal attack was, arguably, symptomatic of the overall decline of militant Islam worldwide. Putin’s brutal assault on Ukraine seems another sign of thwarted energies that have turned self-destructive.
Yet rhetorical overkill and thoughtless policy from Western powers might well accelerate their own loss of legitimacy while helping turn a regional crisis into a global conflagration.
Certainly, memories of the counter-productive response to 9/11 weigh heavily on the minds of those — a large part of the world’s population — who do not share the Western goals of isolating and punishing Russia through sanctions. Since 9/11, most people around the world have regarded the Western ideology and practice of humanitarian intervention, democracy-promotion and regime change with increasing distrust. Such skeptics are unlikely to be stirred by Biden’s denunciations of autocracy, broadcast from illiberal Poland of all places.
Russophobia, latent or manifest in a range of actions in the West today, is about as likely to bring about positive change as Islamophobia. There is little evidence that global isolation and humiliation can motivate a people to overthrow their oppressive leaders.
And Putin is more equipped than any Islamist demagogue to take advantage of his citizens’ anger at the West. He is adept at packaging his imperialism as a riposte to the real and perceived humiliations of Russia following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Even if Putin is overthrown at some point, a more unhinged form of chauvinism may well emerge from a defeated, immiserated and still nuclear-armed Russia.
Those Western hawks comparing Putin to Adolf Hitler and lamenting appeasement at Munich in 1938 should go back a bit further in history and remember how the Treaty of Versailles after World War I made another global calamity inevitable.
They ought also to reflect on how the West’s talk of antagonistic and irreconcilable blocs undermines its own ideology of globalization. It was Western politicians, businessmen and journalists, after all, who claimed that the end of the Cold War had made possible a new world order in which market forces rightly prevailed over state sovereignty and soft power over hard, creating a “win-win” scenario for all nations and peoples.
This “flat world” was, of course, always an optical illusion. The West’s advanced nation-states deeply influenced transnational networks of trade and capital. The ownership, assets and intellectual property of multinational banks, companies and insurance firms remained largely in their home countries. And the global economy remained subject to regulation by Western-dominated organizations such as the G-7, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Most non-Western countries resented this “rules-based liberal order” even as they went along with it. When globalization seemed to empower a rival to the West, such as China, they were quick to note how quickly leaders such as former U.S. President Donald Trump moved to undermine it.
The swift abandonment of Russia by Western businesses has reinforced the idea that this new world order is controlled by and primarily designed for the benefit of a minority of Europeans and Americans. The weaponizing of globalization by its principal movers and shakers undercuts their claim to be creating a moral, political and economic universalism that transcends nation-state rivalries.
Western cold warriors would do better to direct their energies to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. It is swift peace-making that can stave off, among other things, a bleak future of hunger and chaos, especially for the poor countries of Asia, Africa and the Middle East that depend on Russia and Ukraine for energy, fertilizer and food.
Biden can’t seem to stop talking about the importance of Western unity. But unity in itself is not a virtue. As Sontag noted, it is always possible to be stupid together.
Twins cut 10 from camp, including Jose Miranda, Trevor Larnach
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins whittled down the number of players in camp by 10 on Wednesday, leaving them with 38 players remaining. Major League Baseball is expected to announce 28-man expanded rosters for the month of April.
Most notably, the Twins optioned infielder Jose Miranda and outfielder Trevor Larnach to Triple-A after their 9-4 exhibition victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Hammond Stadium. And while the two will begin the season in St. Paul, manager Rocco Baldelli said he believes both will be “doing some big things” for the Twins soon.
Neither move comes as a surprise as playing time was going to be hard to come by for both. Miranda is the club’s No. 3 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and Larnach was one of the team’s top prospects before exceeding rookie limits last season.
“As frustrating as it could be for those two guys, I think they’re going to get the most out of playing baseball seven days a week at this point,” Baldelli said. “And then when the time comes, we’ll know where they’re at and what they’re doing. We’ll be paying very close attention to their seasons.”
Miranda was named the Twins’ Minor League Player of the Year last season after hitting .344 with a .973 OPS and 30 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A teams. But his path to big-league playing time currently is blocked by Gio Urshela and Luis Arraez.
“He needs to be on the field, he needs to be showing what he can do. But the only way to do that is by having him out there every day,” Baldelli said. “… But if he continues to play the way he’s been playing, we might not be talking about that forever.”
Larnach, who debuted last season, hit .233 with a .672 OPS last season in 79 games with the Twins. He was optioned back to Triple-A during the season and did not return.
“(He) had a fantastic spring, showing us what we’ve seen from him for a long time. This is who the guy is,” Baldelli said. “He’s a middle-of-the-order bat for us, coming off a year where he’s not healthy, tried to play through some things. Kept battling. Wasn’t able to do the things he normally would. Had a good offseason. Had a great camp, and he’s another guy (who) has to play.”
ARCHER THROWS
Chris Archer was already happy with his first bullpen session with the Twins before he even touched the Hammond Stadium left-field bullpen mound.
“Looking in the mirror before I came out, I love the way that I look in the Twins uniform,” he said. “Everything felt great.”
Archer threw on Wednesday in preparation for his first start in a Twins uniform, which is expected to come on Friday. He estimated he threw between 15-20 pitches on Wednesday to catcher Ryan Jeffers.
“Because I traveled, took a physical, the team had an off day … I haven’t been on the mound in four or five days, so I just needed to touch the slope,” Archer said.
The Twins signed Archer to a one-year deal with a mutual option on Tuesday, and they plan on having him slide into their rotation. Archer has been throwing this offseason, including most recently in Arizona, so the hope is that he will be ready to go once the season begins.
WINDER’S ROLE
Before the Twins signed Archer, it looked as if Josh Winder had a potential path to starting the season in the rotation.
But now, if Winder is to make the Opening Day roster, it would be through the bullpen, something he said the Twins have not discussed with him, but something Baldelli suggested they would be comfortable with. While that remains a possibility, another would be to option him to Triple-A and let him get stretched out there
“We don’t know where he’s going to be,” Baldelli said. “… If it’s in the big leagues, it’s going to be as some kind of bullpen option but we can get creative in April. … We will have a lot of pitchers on our staff and we will have starters that are not completely built up. There’s ways to use a guy like Josh Winder in the big leagues, even if he’s not starting.”
Winder, the organization’s No. 7 prospect per MLB Pipeline, threw three innings on Wednesday, giving up one run and striking out four. He reached Triple-A last season, but his season got cut short in July due to a shoulder injury.
“I’m just going to keep throwing, keep getting ready as a starter, but if they need me in the bullpen, I’d be more than willing to help out,” Winder said. “It’s all hands on deck, especially this first month because a lot of guys aren’t built up, like myself.”
BRIEFLY
David Bañuelos, Caleb Hamilton, Ian Hamilton, Terry Curtis, Jermaine Palacios, Derek Fisher, Chi Chi Gonzalez, Trevor Megill and Juan Minaya were all reassigned to minor-league camp. That group will take the day off on Wednesday and then fly to St. Paul on Friday.
With Opening Day on April 7, a prediction at what the Twins’ roster might look
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Opening Day is nearly upon us, and the Twins have plenty of decisions to make in the upcoming days.
They kick off the 2022 season a week from Thursday, hosting the Seattle Mariners on April 7 at Target Field, and between now and then, they will need to trim the number of players left in camp — currently 38 — to 28.
While it hasn’t been officially announced, expanded rosters are expected for the month of March after a truncated spring left players — an issue for pitchers in particular — less time to prepare. The Twins cut 10 players on Wednesday, and more are expected soon.
With one week left to go, here’s a guess at the group that will be heading to Minneapolis.
Starting pitchers (5): Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy, Bailey Ober, Chris Archer, Joe Ryan
The Twins patched up their rotation this offseason by adding Sonny Gray in a trade with Cincinnati and Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer in free agency to a group that already included youngsters Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan.
Questions remain about this collection of arms. Given his injury history, will Archer regain prior form? How about Bundy, who is looking to rebound from a tough 2021? And what will Ober and Ryan’s sophomore seasons look like? But the actual names in the group aren’t in question.
Bullpen (11): Taylor Rogers, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith, Caleb Thielbar, Jorge Alcala, Jhoan Duran, Griffin Jax, Jharel Cotton, Cody Stashak, Danny Coulombe, Josh Winder
This group is the most difficult to predict, as it is unknown exactly how many pitchers the Twins will carry, how many long-relievers they’re looking to take or if they’re planning on taking a non-roster invite, necessitating a 40-man roster move.
But for the sake of this exercise, let’s say the Twins take 11 relievers. Starters are behind where they would normally be this time of year, meaning teams will be relying heavily on their bullpens, especially at the beginning of this season. While there’s a number of locks — Rogers, Duffey, etc. — the end of the list is still uncertain.
Catchers (2): Gary Sánchez, Ryan Jeffers
It’s not guaranteed that the Twins carry only two catchers, especially because Sánchez will likely see semi-regular time as designated hitter. Carrying a third catcher could give the Twins some additional flexibility. If they decide on that, José Godoy would be that third catcher. If not, that roster spot could go to an extra reliever.
First base (1): Miguel Sanó
After a difficult start to the 2021 season, Sanó saw his playing time erode during the middle of the year. But the determined Twins first baseman went into the offseason with a goal of getting into better shape, and he accomplished it, shedding 25 pounds during the winter.
Expect Alex Kirilloff, a good defender at first base, to also see time at the position.
Second base (1): Jorge Polanco
Polanco shifted from shortstop to second base ahead of last season when the Twins signed Andrelton Simmons, and the move paid dividends.
The position suited him much better defensively, and Polanco shined at the plate, earning Twins Most Valuable Player honors during a season in which he hit .269 with a .826 OPS and hit a career-high 33 home runs.
Third base (2): Gio Urshela, Luis Arraez
While the Twins haven’t said exactly what the playing time split will look like, Luis Arraez and newly-acquired Gio Urshela are expected to get the lion’s share of the playing time at third. Arraez also will see some playing time at second base, and Urshela has the ability to move around the infield, too.
Shortstop (1): Carlos Correa
Carlos Correa played 148 of the Astros’ 162 games last season. Barring injury, he will slot into the lineup nearly every day, providing Gold Glove defense to pair with one of the best bats in the big leagues.
Last year, Correa finished fifth in AL MVP voting and was fourth in the majors in Wins Above Replacement (per Baseball Reference). Polanco could serve as a backup shortstop, if needed, and Nick Gordon, in a pinch, could spell him there too.
Utility (1): Nick Gordon
The Twins shifted Gordon around the field last year as a rookie. An infielder by trade, Gordon actually appeared in center field more than any other position last year due to Byron Buxton’s injuries. Gordon also saw time at second, short, left field, third base and one appearance in right.
The Twins aren’t preparing Gordon to play center field, though he could find himself in left from time to time as well as moving around the infield.
Outfield (4): Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff, Brent Rooker
If this is the group the Twins go with, Kirilloff would be in left field, Buxton in center and Kepler in right, with Kepler filling in in center if Buxton needed a day off. The Twins also could opt to take Kyle Garlick over Brent Rooker, as they did last spring, though Garlick is not on the 40-man roster.
