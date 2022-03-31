News
Champlin man accused of stabbing wife to death Monday night
A Champlin man is accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death Monday night.
James Nyonteh, 45, was charged Wednesday with one count of second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court. If convicted he faces up to 40 years in prison.
Nyonteh was arrested Tuesday morning in Fargo, N.D.; no attorney was listed for him in court documents.
Champlin police were dispatched shortly before 9:40 p.m. Monday to a house on Thousand Pines Entry, where officers found a woman lying in the front yard, unresponsive and bleeding from several apparent stab wounds, according to the criminal complaint against Nyonteh. A girl was standing next to the woman screaming, “He killed her!” the complaint said.
The woman, who was later identified as 35-year-old Peachu Yates, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined she died of multiple sharp-force injuries to her head and chest.
Nyonteh and Yates had been married in August 2021, but the criminal complaint said Yates and her children had moved out and were staying with relatives at the house on Thousand Pines Entry, and that Nyonteh was under investigation in a criminal sexual conduct case.
A witness told investigators she had been on the phone with Yates earlier that night, and that Yates told her Nyonteh was at the Thousand Pines Entry house with a knife, according to the complaint. The witness also said she could hear Nyonteh in the background telling Yates that he just wanted to talk. The call was then disconnected.
The witness called another resident of the Thousand Pines Entry house and asked them to check on Yates, the complaint said. They found Yates already bleeding and unresponsive in the yard.
Officers determined Nyonteh fled the house in Yates’ SUV, which was later found in Brooklyn Park with a hatchet and a bloody knife inside, according to the complaint.
Nyonteh was arrested shortly before 5 a.m. the next day in Fargo, where he remained in custody Wednesday night, according to Cass County jail records.
Timberwolves’ hopes to avoid play-in fade after blowout loss in Toronto
The Timberwolves entered their recent stretch of games against playoff-caliber opponents eager to flex their newfound muscles on some of the NBA’s best teams and prove their dominance.
The opposite has happened.
Minnesota was waxed 125-102 by the Raptors on Wednesday in Toronto — its fourth loss in its past five games. The Timberwolves are now three losses behind both Denver and Utah, and the Jazz hold a tiebreaker over Minnesota.
The Wolves can inch closer to the Nuggets with a win Friday in Denver, but with just five games to play, even then Minnesota’s hopes would be slim. Time is running out on the Timberwolves’ hopes of bypassing the play-in tournament.
Frankly, of late, they look like a play-in team. Minnesota has now been destroyed in consecutive road games.
D’Angelo Russell went 3 for 15 from the field and 1 for 7 from deep Wednesday, continuing his shooting struggles. Karl-Anthony Towns continues to dominate first quarters — he scored eight in the first frame Wednesday — and disappear from there, as he finished with only 16.
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting him the ball,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “They did a good job of being physical, but that’s nothing we haven’t seen before. He’s got to get the ball, he’s got to get more touches, we’ve got to get through him a lot more. That’s on me.”
Towns’ hot start allowed Minnesota to build a 17-point advantage early in the second quarter — in spite of 11 first quarter turnovers — but that quickly started to dissipate as the Wolves continued to show a lack of care for the ball, while Toronto started to hit shots. The Wolves committed 23 turnovers that turned into 25 Raptors points.
“They’re very physical, they’re very handsy. If you play in a crowd, they’re going to take it from you. They’re a great defensive team,” Finch said. “We had a lot of turnovers that were just dumb. Just silly turnovers. Throwing the ball out of bounds off of outlet passes and stuff like that.”
Minnesota’s defense continues to leak, as these high-quality opponents maneuver the ball around to find open shots. Toronto averages fewer than 12 made 3-pointers a game yet went 18 for 36 from deep against Minnesota.
Finch conceded that “things are a little tough right now” for the Wolves. The coach said the team needs to “plow through” the struggles. He cited the times Minnesota has done so in the past. But many of these struggles seem to be related to an uptick in competition.
A road game in Denver on Friday doesn’t exactly scream “get-right game.” But Finch made it clear even if Minnesota falls out of contention for the No. 6 seed, there will be no backing off.
“Just going to win as many games as we can,” he said, “and let the chips fall where they may.”
Heat make stand in Boston, clinch postseason berth with 106-98 victory; playoff tickets on sale April 6
The victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night brough relief because it snapped a four-game losing streak.
But Wednesday night’s Miami Heat 108-96 victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden delivered something far greater — hope of potential big things to come in the postseason.
In a game loaded with playoff intensity down to the final seconds, the Heat made a fourth-quarter stand to solidify their place atop the Eastern Conference and clinch a playoff berth.
The postseason berth was a given, based on what now is a 49-28 record for Erik Spoelstra’s team. But the victory moved the Heat a step closer to clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the East, atop the conference with five games remaining in the regular season.
The Heat found a way even with big nights from Boston’s leading men, with Jaylen Brown scoring 28 and Jayson Tatum 23.
Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points, with Kyle Lowry adding 23 points and 10 assists, and Bam Adebayo 17 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
The Heat’s three-game trip doesn’t get much easier, with a Saturday game against the Chicago Bulls and a Sunday game against the Toronto Raptors.
Five Degrees of Heat from Wednesday’s game:
1. Closing time: A wild third quarter that featured a 10-0 Heat run followed by a 16-0 Celtics run ended with Boston up 83-79.
The Heat later moved to a four-point lead midway through the fourth quarter on a Butler jumper, with a Butler transition dunk with 1:43 left giving the Heat a 102-96 lead.
A Tatum layup then brought the Celtics within 102-98, with a Heat 24-second violation following with 1:15 to play.
Then, with 33.6 seconds to play and the Heat up four, Tatum was called for a charge against Max Strus, with Boston challenging the call. The call stood, with the Celtics losing their final timeout.
With the Heat at 13 of 20 from the line to that stage, Adebayo then stepped to the line with 27.1 seconds to play and made only the first of two free throws, the Heat holding on from there.
2. Playoff tickets: The Heat announced that individual game tickets for their first-round playoff series against a yet-to-be-determined opponent will go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m., with the team going with a White Hot theme for the first time since the 2018 playoffs.
The Heat will open the playoffs at FTX Arena on either April 16 or April 17.
Once tickets go on sale, there will be an eight-ticket limit per household, per game.
Initial sales will be for the Heat’s first three home playoffs games in the best-of-seven series.
All Heat home playoff games will be mobile-only entry.
3. Fill ‘er up: Adebayo was at his most versatile as he flirted with a triple-double, checking out in the third period with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Adebayo then had to return with 7:43 to play, after Dewayne Dedmon fouled out in his 15 minutes.
His defense, more than his numbers, ultimately proved decisive, at the heart of several Heat late defensive stands.
4. Lowry for three: Lowry continued his late-season uptick with his 3-point productivity, with this the sixth time in the last seven games he has converted at least three, after not doing so in his previous five appearances.
He closed 6 of 12 from beyond the arc.
Lowry’s seventh 3-point attempt moved him past Joe Johnson for 14th on the NBA all-time list.
5. Same again: Spoelstra stayed with the revamped rotation unveiled in Monday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings, with Strus starting in place of Duncan Robinson.
That had Robinson again playing in reserve, with Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris shuffled out of the mix, their comebacks again put on hold.
()
