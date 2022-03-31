Entertainment
Chis Rock tears up during first comedy show since The Slap; Fan says ‘I want my money back’
Chris Rock wept during his first standup comedy show since Will Smith slapped him forcefully
Entertainment
Will Smith was asked to leave Oscars for slapping Chris Rock, but he refused
Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) were surprised to learn that actor Will Smith was asked to leave
Entertainment
Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes slams Academy for allowing Will Smith to stay after slapping Chris Rock
Oscars co-host Wanda Sykes criticized the Academy for allowing Will Smith to stay in the theater after slapping Chris Rock
Entertainment
Will Smith’s criminal history includes brutal attack that left producer nearly blind
Will Smith’s criminal history resurfaced online, days after he assaulted comedian Chris Rock onstage
