Choosing your auto insurance company is a bigger decision than you may think. From company to company, you will find significant differences in philosophy, customer service, policies, rates, and target market. With such wide ranging differences there is a distinct advantage for you if you can choose the insurer that best fits your specific needs. You will find that you can save more money, receive better customer service and have a policy that gives you the coverage you need without any fluff.

Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: An Insurer You Can Trust

Trust is of the utmost importance when it comes to choosing your auto insurance company. You want to know that company will be there when you need them most. The last thing you need when dealing with the stress of an auto accident is an insurer that cannot be reached, will not answer questions and may give you the run-around when it comes time for them to pay a claim. So, do a bit research-it doesn’t take much time or effort-concerning prospective car insurance companies to learn about their company history, philosophy, financial ratings and customer service ratings.

Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: Be There Target Market

Most auto insurance companies target specific market segments with their policies and their customer service methods. For instance, GEICO targets military and government personnel while The General targets high risk drivers. There are companies that are better suited for older drivers, some for younger drivers, some for families, some for farmers, some for luxury cars and some for people who want to also insure their home, boat, RV or other valuables.

You first want to know the target market within which you reside and then seek out companies that cater to you. The reason this is important is that those insurers have policies, rates and customer service methods in place to serve your sector specifically. You can generally find lower rates and get better overall service if you find the company that has the knowledge and commitment to serve your specific needs.

Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: What Can They Offer You

While it is a requirement to purchase car insurance, that doesn’t mean you don’t have the bargaining position when it comes to choosing your auto insurance company. The options are virtually endless for most shoppers, so you should take advantage of your position. When evaluating companies, look at the “added-value” options they can offer you. For instance, access to 24-hour customer service and local claims representatives can be extremely helpful in an emergency. Also, are there incentives such as good driver bonuses that result in lower premiums, cash back or a vanishing deductible. These little things can help you make your final choice if the decision is a tough one.

Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: An Insurer With the Best Rates

Rates are important and they get the most attention by far with consumers. However, it is still best to consider the above factors before getting your rate quotes. The above factors help you to narrow down the long list of companies to those you feel comfortable giving your hard-earned money to. From this list, you can then choose the most affordable option for you. Again, this can be done rather easily by gathering online rate quotes. In 15 minutes, you can have a handful of quotes from the top car insurance companies in your area. As you can see, choosing your auto insurance company has never been easier.