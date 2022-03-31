Finance
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company
Choosing your auto insurance company is a bigger decision than you may think. From company to company, you will find significant differences in philosophy, customer service, policies, rates, and target market. With such wide ranging differences there is a distinct advantage for you if you can choose the insurer that best fits your specific needs. You will find that you can save more money, receive better customer service and have a policy that gives you the coverage you need without any fluff.
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: An Insurer You Can Trust
Trust is of the utmost importance when it comes to choosing your auto insurance company. You want to know that company will be there when you need them most. The last thing you need when dealing with the stress of an auto accident is an insurer that cannot be reached, will not answer questions and may give you the run-around when it comes time for them to pay a claim. So, do a bit research-it doesn’t take much time or effort-concerning prospective car insurance companies to learn about their company history, philosophy, financial ratings and customer service ratings.
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: Be There Target Market
Most auto insurance companies target specific market segments with their policies and their customer service methods. For instance, GEICO targets military and government personnel while The General targets high risk drivers. There are companies that are better suited for older drivers, some for younger drivers, some for families, some for farmers, some for luxury cars and some for people who want to also insure their home, boat, RV or other valuables.
You first want to know the target market within which you reside and then seek out companies that cater to you. The reason this is important is that those insurers have policies, rates and customer service methods in place to serve your sector specifically. You can generally find lower rates and get better overall service if you find the company that has the knowledge and commitment to serve your specific needs.
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: What Can They Offer You
While it is a requirement to purchase car insurance, that doesn’t mean you don’t have the bargaining position when it comes to choosing your auto insurance company. The options are virtually endless for most shoppers, so you should take advantage of your position. When evaluating companies, look at the “added-value” options they can offer you. For instance, access to 24-hour customer service and local claims representatives can be extremely helpful in an emergency. Also, are there incentives such as good driver bonuses that result in lower premiums, cash back or a vanishing deductible. These little things can help you make your final choice if the decision is a tough one.
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: An Insurer With the Best Rates
Rates are important and they get the most attention by far with consumers. However, it is still best to consider the above factors before getting your rate quotes. The above factors help you to narrow down the long list of companies to those you feel comfortable giving your hard-earned money to. From this list, you can then choose the most affordable option for you. Again, this can be done rather easily by gathering online rate quotes. In 15 minutes, you can have a handful of quotes from the top car insurance companies in your area. As you can see, choosing your auto insurance company has never been easier.
Captive Insurance Company – Reduce Taxes and Build Wealth
For business owners paying taxes in the United States, captive insurance companies reduce taxes, build wealth and improve insurance protection. A captive insurance company (CIC) is similar in many ways to any other insurance company. It is referred to as “captive” because it generally provides insurance to one or more related operating businesses. With captive insurance, premiums paid by a business are retained in the same “economic family”, instead of being paid to an outsider.
Two key tax benefits enable a structure containing a CIC to build wealth efficiently: (1) insurance premiums paid by a business to the CIC are tax deductible; and (2) under IRC § 831(b), the CIC receives up to $1.2 million of premium payments annually income-tax-free. In other words, a business owner can shift taxable income out of an operating business into the low-tax captive insurer. An 831(b) CIC pays taxes only on income from its investments. The “dividends received deduction” under IRC § 243 provides additional tax efficiency for dividends received from its corporate stock investments.
Starting about 60 years ago, the first captive insurance companies were formed by large corporations to provide insurance that was either too expensive or unavailable in the conventional insurance market.
Over the years, a combination of US tax laws, court cases and IRS rulings has clearly defined the steps and procedures required for the establishment and operation of a CIC by one or more business owners or professionals.
To qualify as an insurance company for tax purposes, a captive insurance company must satisfy “risk shifting” and “risk distribution” requirements. This is easily done through routine CIC planning. The insurance provided by a CIC must really be insurance, that is, a genuine risk of loss must be shifted from the premium-paying operating business to the CIC that insures the risk.
In addition to tax benefits, principal advantages of a CIC include increased control and increased flexibility, which improve insurance protection and lower cost. With conventional insurance, an outside carrier typically dictates all aspects of a policy. Often, certain risks cannot be insured conventionally, or can only be insured at a prohibitive price. Conventional insurance rates are often volatile and unpredictable, and conventional insurers are prone to deny valid claims by exaggerating petty technicalities. Also, although business insurance premiums are generally deductible, once they are paid to a conventional outside insurer, they are gone forever.
A captive insurance company efficiently insures risk in various ways, such as through customized insurance policies, favorable “wholesale” rates from reinsurers, and pooled risk. Captive companies are well suited for insuring risk that would otherwise be uninsurable. Most businesses have conventional “retail” insurance policies for obvious risks, but remain exposed and subject to damages and loss from numerous other risks (i.e., they “self insure” those risks). A captive company can write customized policies for a business’s peculiar insurance needs and negotiate directly with reinsurers. A CIC is particularly well-suited to issue business casualty policies, that is, policies that cover business losses claimed by a business and not involving third-party claimants. For example, a business might insure itself against losses incurred through business interruptions arising from weather, labor problems or computer failure.
As noted above, an 831(b) CIC is exempt from taxes on up to $1.2 million of premium income annually. As a practical matter, a CIC makes economic sense when its annual receipt of premiums is about $300,000 or more. Also, a business’s total payments of insurance premiums should not exceed 10 percent of its annual revenues. A group of businesses or professionals having similar or homogeneous risks can form a multiple-parent captive (or group captive) insurance company and/or join a risk retention group (RRG) to pool resources and risks.
A captive insurance company is a separate entity with its own identity, management, finances and capitalization requirements. It is organized as an insurance company, having procedures and personnel to administer insurance policies and claims. An initial feasibility study of a business, its finances and its risks determines if a CIC is appropriate for a particular economic family. An actuarial study identifies appropriate insurance policies, corresponding premium amounts and capitalization requirements. After selection of a suitable jurisdiction, application for an insurance license may proceed. Fortunately, competent service providers have developed “turnkey” solutions for conducting the initial evaluation, licensing, and ongoing management of captive insurance companies. The annual cost for such turnkey services is typically about $50,000 to $150,000, which is high but readily offset by reduced taxes and enhanced investment growth.
A captive insurance company may be organized under the laws of one of several offshore jurisdictions or in a domestic jurisdiction (i.e., in one of 39 US states). Some captives, such as a risk retention group (RRG), must be licensed domestically. Generally, offshore jurisdictions are more accommodating than domestic insurance regulators. As a practical matter, most offshore CICs owned by a US taxpayer elect to be treated under IRC § 953(d) as a domestic company for federal taxation. An offshore CIC, however, avoids state income taxes. The costs of licensing and managing an offshore CIC are comparable to or less than doing so domestically. More importantly, an offshore company offers better asset protection opportunities than a domestic company. For example, an offshore irrevocable trust owning an offshore captive insurance company provides asset protection against creditors of the business, grantor and other beneficiaries while allowing the grantor to enjoy benefits of the trust.
For US business owners paying substantial insurance premiums every year, a captive insurance company efficiently reduces taxes and builds wealth and can be easily integrated into asset protection and estate planning structures. Up to $1.2 million of taxable income can be shifted as deductible insurance premiums from an operating business to a low-tax CIC.
Warning & Disclaimer: This is not legal or tax advice.
Internal Revenue Service Circular 230 Disclosure: As provided for in Treasury regulations, advice (if any) relating to federal taxes that is contained in this communication is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (1) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (2) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.
Copyright 2011 – Thomas Swenson
Why Not Be Your Own Pet Insurance Company?
It is midnight and you are at the pet emergency hospital with your dog. It turns out he did break his back leg and it requires orthopedic surgery. The surgery will cost $2,500 with hundreds of dollars in after care and physical therapy. Sound familiar or scary? That is why the pet insurance business is one of the fastest growing pet related industries.
How Pet Insurance Works
Pet insurance companies are not charity groups that seek to help you out in times of financial need. They are profitable businesses. The reason they are profitable is that they know the risk of a payout to pet owners is less than the money that they receive in total monthly premiums. They also know that the odds of your pet needing extensive care when they are young is so low that you will have paid more than enough in monthly premiums by the time they need to payout in the pet’s later years. Why not take advantage of the same facts? Be your own insurance company and retain any unspent money.
Pet Savings Accounts
Quality pet insurance policies range from $35-75 per month depending on coverage and deductibles. Why not put that same amount in a savings account for your pet(s)? In one year the account would be worth $420-900. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association pet ownership statistics, the average household spends only $378 annually for dogs and $191 annually for cats in veterinary care. Your account would easily cover these expenses.
Over the life of your dog, the account would grow to ensure care in the pet’s later years. If you considered yearly exams and vaccines as “a deductible” and paid them out of pocket instead of the account, especially during the early, healthy years of your pet, the account would even be larger in the later years.
Another way to protect your pet savings account in the early years is to consider the addition of a “catastrophic” pet insurance policy. These are less expensive than major policies and protect against a serious injury or disease. Eventually the policy can be dropped as the saving account grows.
Analysis of pet insurance policies in Consumer Reports agrees that self-insured pet plans are superior. The odds are in your favor that your pet savings account will have money left after your pet is deceased. You retain the money that would have been spent as monthly premiums and profits for the insurance companies. Feeding a quality diet and maximizing your pet’s health will also minimize veterinary bills and increase the value of your pet savings account.
Tips To Choosing The Right Auto Insurance Company
Are you in the market for better auto insurance rates? Or, perhaps you are simply looking for a new auto insurance company? Whatever your reason for shopping around, now is the perfect time to request auto insurance quotes from several companies who are more than eager to earn your patronage. In fact, many companies will compete for your business by way of auto insurance rates.
Your first step to choosing the right auto insurance company is to consider the type of coverage that you need. For instance, if you have a less than perfect driving record or past credit problems, you may want to compare auto insurance costs from companies who specialize in giving customers a second chance to earn discount auto insurance. If you own more than one vehicle, you may find that some auto insurance companies will offer cheap auto insurance rates in exchange for becoming your exclusive provider. In other words, transferring all of your policies to one company may result in discount auto insurance at its best.
The next step in choosing an auto insurance company is to look for one that rewards customers based on a good driving record. One of the keys to a respectable auto insurance company is flexibility when it comes to coverage selection and incentives to promote better and more responsible driving. In addition to comparing auto insurance rates and plans, take the time to review the auto insurance company’s policy on discount auto insurance rates for those with a safe driving record.
It’s important to realize that auto insurance rates vary from one area to the next. For instance, Pennsylvania auto insurance may be less expensive than New York auto insurance or vice versa. Regardless of where you live, however, most will agree that auto insurance is expensive and it’s essential that you compare auto insurance rates to ensure that you are getting what you pay for. A good auto insurance company, for instance, will offer various deductibles, competitive auto insurance rates and some type of coverage that allows for the temporary payment of medical bills in the event that you ever become involved in an auto accident. If you are injured as a result of another motorist’s negligence, many auto insurance companies will pay for your medical bills and later seek reimbursement from the faulty individual(s). This is a great relief to many, especially those who may not otherwise have health insurance.
As a final thought to choosing an auto insurance company that offers the best auto insurance rate, free auto insurance quotes and/or a flexible program that can be customized to fit your individual needs, simply take the time to shop around and compare auto insurance from more than one company prior to making a final decision.
The information in this article is designed to be used for reference purposes only. It should not be used as, in place of or in conjunction with professional financial or insurance advice relating to auto insurance quotes, discount auto insurance or auto insurance rates. For additional information or to receive an auto insurance quote, contact a local auto insurance company.
