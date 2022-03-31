Finance
Claims Settlement Record of Private Insurance Companies
As we know, there are 20 odd private life insurance companies in India, and there is LIC which is a public sector company. LIC is the 800 pound gorilla, managing to hold on to about 75% market share even 10 years after private companies have been allowed into the life insurance space. The private life companies position themselves on being more customer friendly, wider array of products etc while LIC holds on to its positioning of trust, experience and government backing. One of the key parameters on which to judge a life insurance company is their claims payment record. At the same time, we must note that given that life has become more of a savings and investment product, the returns that they provide are perhaps more important than claims payout ratios. Nevertheless, claims record is definitely not a variable to be ignored. A table illustrating the claims rejection percentages of the top life insurance companies in 2009-10 is presented below:
Life Companies: Claims rejection ratio (%)
LIC: 1.21%
Aviva: 9.75%
Bajaj Allianz: 5.2%
Birla SunLife: 10.62%
HDFC Life: 4.67%
ICICI Prudential: 3.27%
ING Vysya: 4.26%
Kotak Mahindra:4.29%
Max New York Life:12.31%
MetLife: 5.94%
Reliance Life:7.05%
SBI Life:14.75%
Tata AIG: 12.3%
An important observation from the above table is that the claims rejection ratio of LIC is the lowest, thus implying that their record is the best as far as claims payment is concerned. At the same time, the very high percentage of claims rejection of SBI Life and Max New York Life surely comes in as a surprise.
It must however be noted once again that in Unit Linked products that life organisations promote aggressively (or at least was promoting till Sep 2010), the returns earned on the fund is perhaps a more important variable than the claims payment (or rejection) ratio. However, for non life companies, which offer pure protection/insurance products with no savings or investment component, claims payment is the crucial variable along with the speed of processing of claims.
Let us now look at the incurred claims ratios of the non-life companies:
Non-Life Insurance Company: Incurred claims ratio
New India Assurance: 89%
Oriental Insurance: 99.69%
United India Insurance: 78.62%
National Insurance: 99.16%
Royal Sundaram: 68.95%
Reliance General Insurance:77.3%
Iffco Tokio Insurance:83.44%
Tata AIG: 60.54%
ICICI Lombard: 85.35%
Bajaj Allianz:71.9%
HDFC Ergo: 80.73%
Bharti Axa:104%%
One data point that stands out from above is that Tata AIG General Insurance seems to be sourcing the best quality business from the underwriting point of view, whereas the claims payment ratio of Bharti Axa seems to be quite high. Alo,the claims payment ratio of the public insurers, at an overall level, is higher than that of the private non life insurers.
Finance
Compare Insurance Companies Before Buying Health Insurance
Health insurance is increasingly becoming popular nowadays. Good health care can sometimes be a life saver as there are times when one is hit by poor health. Therefore, it is necessary to choose a private insurance plan carefully. You need to ascertain the different benefits that are covered in your health insurance plan. Ideally a plan should cover full private consultation, diagnostic tests, private room in a hospital, specialist fees, etc. Such a plan should be comprehensive and at the same time affordable. This is the reason that you need to compare the plans of different insurance companies before you buy health insurance.
Nowadays, most major insurance companies provide tailor made health plans to suit your specific requirements. For example, one provider look at the lifestyle that you lead and if you lead a healthy life with regular exercising and are a non-smoker this company will give you good discounts. Apart from the health insurance plans and the things they cover, you should also compare the terms and conditions of the various insurance companies. Also, in case you need to put in a claim, what is the speed with which your claim is authorized?
You should ensure that you opt for an insurance company that is customer centric and treats you fairly. Basically the way health cover works is that providers enable you to get prompt private treatment in good clean hospitals, and all you have to do is get authorization from your insurance provider before you seek treatment and the rest is taken care of between the private hospital and the insurance provider company. This will ensure that you do not have to face unnecessary hassle on top of dealing with your ailment.
With the right insurance plans, you can rest assured that you will get the best medical treatment on time, and it will not be a huge financial burden to you either. You will be able to get treatment at private facilities, which provide personalized and exclusive patient care. If you have a good health insurance plan, you will have access to a large network of hospitals and consultants. You will also have peace of mind with the assurance that any acute medical emergency doesn’t matter how serious will be taken care of in the best manner possible.
Most of these details can be found from the websites of the insurance companies. Apart from this you can also contact specialist health insurance advisors broker agents and discuss the various policies with them. These advisors will provide you with impartial advice and compare different companies and prices based on your specific requirements.
Finance
How to Choose the Best Dog Insurance Company
You never know what’s going to befall your dog. If you have to take him to an expensive vet, then you’ll be glad you had the foresight to get insurance. Here are a few things you need to look at when trying to find the best dog insurance company.
Experience
First and foremost, you will want to see how long the company has been during business. As with most things, the more experienced the company is, the better. This isn’t always the case though, as bigger companies aren’t always the best choice.
License
Before you look at anything, you need to make sure that the company is licensed to do business in your state. You may want to think about the future too. If you ever plan to move and take your dog with you, the company will need to be licensed in that state as well.
Cost
Of course you’ll definitely want to take a look at the costs of getting insurance for your dog. Needless to say, cheaper plans aren’t always the way to go. Conversely, you may not necessarily need the most expensive plan on the market either. Consider your dog’s situation and your budget. Just like with other types of insurance, be prepared for premium hikes in the future too. They will especially increase as your dog gets older.
When looking at the fine details of your dog insurance policy, make sure that you pay attention to the payout limit. This is the maximum amount that the company will pay for any one claim. If you have a payout limit of $1,000 and a vet bill of $4,500, you’ll have to make up the difference.
Discounts
The best dog insurance company will offer discounts of some sort. One of the most common is for owners of multiple pets. If you cover all of them with one company, you could stand to save quite a bit of money.
Claims
When looking to get insurance for your dog, make sure that you take the claims process into account. You’ll want it to go as smoothly as possible. Some companies require you to pay the vet the entire bill, then wait for them to pay you the money back.
Others make you get the vet fill out forms as part of the claims process. Insurance companies sometimes restrict the vet that you can take your dog to. If you take him to one that’s out-of-network, you’ll have to pay a higher cost.
Wellness
You don’t only need to go to the vet when there’s something wrong. Your dog needs to see the vet at least once a year for a wellness exam anyway. Since this is highly recommended, then look for a dog insurance policy that will cover preventative care. It may not cover all areas such as dental cleanings, vaccinations, and heartworm medication.
Having insurance for your dog would certainly come in handy if something major unexpectedly popped up. If you do decide to get it, then keep these tips in mind so that you can find the best dog insurance company.
Finance
Quick Facts About the Four Main Categories of Home Insurance
Today, house insurance is a type of investment that turned into a necessity. With so many things that could potentially happen to your house, a home-insurance plan is necessary. As of now, home insurance companies divide home-insurance coverage into four categories: the house structure, liability, assets and off-premises living expenses.
Coverage for the Structure of Your House
The most important category is the coverage for your home’s structure. Generally, the coverage for this ranges broadly. Depending on your preference, you can choose how well your house will be covered. In fact, you can opt to take extended replacement value coverage that replaces 100% of the value of your house. However, if you decide not to have extended value coverage, you should then consider inflation guard coverage.
Liability Coverage
It is encouraged that you get more coverage for liability. Liability coverage protects you more and prepares you when for future worst case scenario. It will cover damages done on your property due to accidents and catastrophes. In addition to this, liability coverage protects you from court if something bad happen without your premises. This includes protection from lawsuit if your dog bites someone without your property.
Assets Coverage
Your house contents can also be covered using the extended replacement value coverage. It is wise that you do inventory of your personal assets and make a rough estimate of their overall cost when replaced. Typically, the cost of replacement of your personal assets would be much larger than their original worth. Hence when choosing among home insurance companies, look also into their asset coverage.
Off-Premises Living Coverage
If you are displaced due to natural disaster, the off-premises living coverage is very advantageous. It will provide you your basic living expenses while you still struggling to stand on your own. This coverage is also very essential for area with high risk of natural disasters.
Claims Settlement Record of Private Insurance Companies
Teen killed in collision on Hwy 50 in Franklin County
For Heat, Jimmy Butler, the path to success is as simple as ‘Yes, we needed Kyle Lowry’
Compare Insurance Companies Before Buying Health Insurance
‘Picard’ S2E5 Recap: Connections to Star Trek Lore and Some Spy-Fi Dress Up
How to Choose the Best Dog Insurance Company
St. Louis woman killed in overnight crash on I-55
Quick Facts About the Four Main Categories of Home Insurance
Over 40 Ways to Decrease Your Auto Insurance Costs
The Stylish Sneakers You’ll Live in This Spring
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods
Joe Jonas upset neighbor with his singing
Top PHP Frameworks to Use in 2022
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
Business3 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
-
News4 weeks ago
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Eric Dane will be back for Euphoria’s third season
-
News3 weeks ago
Bikini Cuts & Styles: What’s Right for You?
-
Home Improvement3 weeks ago
Beautiful Wooden Gift Ideas 2022
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The US States which are moving to legalize sports betting￼
-
Tech3 weeks ago
5 Principles of Agile Software Development Methods