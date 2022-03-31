Finance
Cliches Associated With Insurance
Isn’t it funny how many cliches can be associated with insurance? I think when a couple of sayings and anecdotes were invented; the inventors had the term insurance in mind!
Have a look at a couple of the following sayings and tell me if you agree…
Nothing is certain, but death and taxes. This can be changed to – nothing is certain, but death and insurance. No matter who we are, what we do, how much money we have or which car we drive… we need insurance!
All is fair in love and war. Once again, this can be changed to “all is fair in love and insurance.” Don’t you agree that we are at the mercy of insurance companies? What they say is law and we have to just sign on the dotted line and accept the fact that we are paying tons of money each month on something that we do not really want. Do not accept the first quote that you are offered. Shop around until you find a policy that you are completely satisfied with. Do not allow any broker, agent or insurance company to force you into taking a policy that you are not happy with.
He has been taken for a ride – he has been taken for an insurance ride! It’s unfortunate to hear how many insurance companies take their clients and customers for a ride. This is usually by means of not wanting to pay out a claim, increasing premiums drastically, or other matters that we have no control over. Always read the fine print before signing any insurance document. By having a good understanding of what your insurance policy entails, a lot of this can be prevented.
A chain is only as strong as its weakest link – An insurance company is only as strong as its weakest link. When wanting to obtain insurance, make sure that you talk to an agent or a broker who knows what they are doing! The worst thing in the world is dealing with an insurance reseller who has only one thing on the mind and that is to meet their monthly sales targets. Insurance is a very important investment; therefore it is crucial that a qualified professional takes care of your needs and requirements.
A good beginning makes a good ending. Change this to “a good insurance company makes a good ending” and you will be one of the many individuals who are satisfied with the service received from their insurance companies. If a company offers outstanding service and handles queries and claims effortlessly, even a burglary or an accident can have a good ending.
After a storm comes a calm. If you can change this saying to “after an insurance claim, comes a calm” – congratulations! That means that you have recently put in a claim and that it was handled successfully, enabling you to relax after everything has been taken care of.
I hope you have enjoyed this tongue in the cheek look at insurance sayings – it might be a bit of useless information, but hopefully it managed to put a smile on your dial!
Car Insurance – What Rating Factors Are Most Important
Any individual who has had to purchase car insurance may well have discovered huge discrepancies in the various quotations they are asked by different insurance companies. This has historically always been the case to an extent, but even more so given the rise of cost comparison sites online. It is perfectly possible to go to one of the major sites, enter your details and obtain up to 50 or so different quotations. It is not uncommon for these quotations to be anywhere between 200 and 2000 percent different from top to bottom of the scale.
People unfamiliar with the insurance industry wonder how can there be such vast discrepancies.. Whilst this can be relevant, what is more important is to realise that these discrepancies do exist and to take advantage of them in order to secure the best deal around. It is important to stress that the best deal is not necessarily the cheapest, but it is also unlikely to be the most expensive.
It is often assumed that all insurance companies assess risk in pretty much the same way. This is true to an extent, depending upon how much data they have, and what their experience of risk underwriting is. Different insurance companies will have different levels of expertise in certain geographical areas, regarding certain makes of car and certain individual age groups and demographics. This experience will influence their understanding of risk, and may differ widely from other insurance companies will have more on this experience in these areas.
Rating a risk is not simply a mathematical formula, although in theory this is what it is based on. Whilst an insurance company will assess a risk based on their own criteria, and then load it by a small margin to make it profitable, this is only half the story.
There has always been a theory and a practice as to how insurance companies rate risks. The theory is that they will evaluate a risk, essentially into a percentage figure, which is what they charge as a premium. In reality, it is also very much about what they can charge, or get away with, in order to win the business and make money out of it.
This has intensified hugely the transition to lots of car insurance being done online, where it is considerably easier for the insurance companies to link it to other types of insurance, and to various utility billing accounts, credit cards or loan financing. This means that insurance companies can make strategic alliances with other companies in order to obtain business which is to their mutual benefit.
Insurance companies will often undercut each other in a way that a lot of businesses will in order to attract customers, and hope that customer retention over time will allow them both to increase their premiums and keep the business without customers moving elsewhere. Whilst that is a fairly basic principle of how insurance companies work, it is much harder to do it online, it was much simpler by paper. It is very easy a customer to switch insurance companies nowadays, and this has certainly eroded a lot of the loyalty felt to companies previously.
The other important factor is that insurance companies make a lot of their profits from investing premiums, as opposed from pure underwriting profits. With most types of insurance, premiums are paid up front and claims paid much later on. With car insurance, the really big claims tend to be liability claims, which are notoriously difficult to settle, and normally take several years to agree upon.
This isn’t necessarily insurers dragging their feet, although this can happen. With liability claims, it often takes a very long time to really assess damage caused to an individual, and how that damage has impacted on their lives, and in what ways.
What this also means is that for that for a period of time the insurer by and large will not have to settle a claim. They might make an interim payment, but that would normally be at their discretion. This means that companies can hang onto the premiums for quite a long period of time, before any claims have to be paid. This allows them to earn significant investment income, which they can then use to offset their level of rating in order to attract the business that they need to.
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company
Choosing your auto insurance company is a bigger decision than you may think. From company to company, you will find significant differences in philosophy, customer service, policies, rates, and target market. With such wide ranging differences there is a distinct advantage for you if you can choose the insurer that best fits your specific needs. You will find that you can save more money, receive better customer service and have a policy that gives you the coverage you need without any fluff.
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: An Insurer You Can Trust
Trust is of the utmost importance when it comes to choosing your auto insurance company. You want to know that company will be there when you need them most. The last thing you need when dealing with the stress of an auto accident is an insurer that cannot be reached, will not answer questions and may give you the run-around when it comes time for them to pay a claim. So, do a bit research-it doesn’t take much time or effort-concerning prospective car insurance companies to learn about their company history, philosophy, financial ratings and customer service ratings.
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: Be There Target Market
Most auto insurance companies target specific market segments with their policies and their customer service methods. For instance, GEICO targets military and government personnel while The General targets high risk drivers. There are companies that are better suited for older drivers, some for younger drivers, some for families, some for farmers, some for luxury cars and some for people who want to also insure their home, boat, RV or other valuables.
You first want to know the target market within which you reside and then seek out companies that cater to you. The reason this is important is that those insurers have policies, rates and customer service methods in place to serve your sector specifically. You can generally find lower rates and get better overall service if you find the company that has the knowledge and commitment to serve your specific needs.
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: What Can They Offer You
While it is a requirement to purchase car insurance, that doesn’t mean you don’t have the bargaining position when it comes to choosing your auto insurance company. The options are virtually endless for most shoppers, so you should take advantage of your position. When evaluating companies, look at the “added-value” options they can offer you. For instance, access to 24-hour customer service and local claims representatives can be extremely helpful in an emergency. Also, are there incentives such as good driver bonuses that result in lower premiums, cash back or a vanishing deductible. These little things can help you make your final choice if the decision is a tough one.
Choosing Your Auto Insurance Company: An Insurer With the Best Rates
Rates are important and they get the most attention by far with consumers. However, it is still best to consider the above factors before getting your rate quotes. The above factors help you to narrow down the long list of companies to those you feel comfortable giving your hard-earned money to. From this list, you can then choose the most affordable option for you. Again, this can be done rather easily by gathering online rate quotes. In 15 minutes, you can have a handful of quotes from the top car insurance companies in your area. As you can see, choosing your auto insurance company has never been easier.
Captive Insurance Company – Reduce Taxes and Build Wealth
For business owners paying taxes in the United States, captive insurance companies reduce taxes, build wealth and improve insurance protection. A captive insurance company (CIC) is similar in many ways to any other insurance company. It is referred to as “captive” because it generally provides insurance to one or more related operating businesses. With captive insurance, premiums paid by a business are retained in the same “economic family”, instead of being paid to an outsider.
Two key tax benefits enable a structure containing a CIC to build wealth efficiently: (1) insurance premiums paid by a business to the CIC are tax deductible; and (2) under IRC § 831(b), the CIC receives up to $1.2 million of premium payments annually income-tax-free. In other words, a business owner can shift taxable income out of an operating business into the low-tax captive insurer. An 831(b) CIC pays taxes only on income from its investments. The “dividends received deduction” under IRC § 243 provides additional tax efficiency for dividends received from its corporate stock investments.
Starting about 60 years ago, the first captive insurance companies were formed by large corporations to provide insurance that was either too expensive or unavailable in the conventional insurance market.
Over the years, a combination of US tax laws, court cases and IRS rulings has clearly defined the steps and procedures required for the establishment and operation of a CIC by one or more business owners or professionals.
To qualify as an insurance company for tax purposes, a captive insurance company must satisfy “risk shifting” and “risk distribution” requirements. This is easily done through routine CIC planning. The insurance provided by a CIC must really be insurance, that is, a genuine risk of loss must be shifted from the premium-paying operating business to the CIC that insures the risk.
In addition to tax benefits, principal advantages of a CIC include increased control and increased flexibility, which improve insurance protection and lower cost. With conventional insurance, an outside carrier typically dictates all aspects of a policy. Often, certain risks cannot be insured conventionally, or can only be insured at a prohibitive price. Conventional insurance rates are often volatile and unpredictable, and conventional insurers are prone to deny valid claims by exaggerating petty technicalities. Also, although business insurance premiums are generally deductible, once they are paid to a conventional outside insurer, they are gone forever.
A captive insurance company efficiently insures risk in various ways, such as through customized insurance policies, favorable “wholesale” rates from reinsurers, and pooled risk. Captive companies are well suited for insuring risk that would otherwise be uninsurable. Most businesses have conventional “retail” insurance policies for obvious risks, but remain exposed and subject to damages and loss from numerous other risks (i.e., they “self insure” those risks). A captive company can write customized policies for a business’s peculiar insurance needs and negotiate directly with reinsurers. A CIC is particularly well-suited to issue business casualty policies, that is, policies that cover business losses claimed by a business and not involving third-party claimants. For example, a business might insure itself against losses incurred through business interruptions arising from weather, labor problems or computer failure.
As noted above, an 831(b) CIC is exempt from taxes on up to $1.2 million of premium income annually. As a practical matter, a CIC makes economic sense when its annual receipt of premiums is about $300,000 or more. Also, a business’s total payments of insurance premiums should not exceed 10 percent of its annual revenues. A group of businesses or professionals having similar or homogeneous risks can form a multiple-parent captive (or group captive) insurance company and/or join a risk retention group (RRG) to pool resources and risks.
A captive insurance company is a separate entity with its own identity, management, finances and capitalization requirements. It is organized as an insurance company, having procedures and personnel to administer insurance policies and claims. An initial feasibility study of a business, its finances and its risks determines if a CIC is appropriate for a particular economic family. An actuarial study identifies appropriate insurance policies, corresponding premium amounts and capitalization requirements. After selection of a suitable jurisdiction, application for an insurance license may proceed. Fortunately, competent service providers have developed “turnkey” solutions for conducting the initial evaluation, licensing, and ongoing management of captive insurance companies. The annual cost for such turnkey services is typically about $50,000 to $150,000, which is high but readily offset by reduced taxes and enhanced investment growth.
A captive insurance company may be organized under the laws of one of several offshore jurisdictions or in a domestic jurisdiction (i.e., in one of 39 US states). Some captives, such as a risk retention group (RRG), must be licensed domestically. Generally, offshore jurisdictions are more accommodating than domestic insurance regulators. As a practical matter, most offshore CICs owned by a US taxpayer elect to be treated under IRC § 953(d) as a domestic company for federal taxation. An offshore CIC, however, avoids state income taxes. The costs of licensing and managing an offshore CIC are comparable to or less than doing so domestically. More importantly, an offshore company offers better asset protection opportunities than a domestic company. For example, an offshore irrevocable trust owning an offshore captive insurance company provides asset protection against creditors of the business, grantor and other beneficiaries while allowing the grantor to enjoy benefits of the trust.
For US business owners paying substantial insurance premiums every year, a captive insurance company efficiently reduces taxes and builds wealth and can be easily integrated into asset protection and estate planning structures. Up to $1.2 million of taxable income can be shifted as deductible insurance premiums from an operating business to a low-tax CIC.
Warning & Disclaimer: This is not legal or tax advice.
Internal Revenue Service Circular 230 Disclosure: As provided for in Treasury regulations, advice (if any) relating to federal taxes that is contained in this communication is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (1) avoiding penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (2) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or matter addressed herein.
