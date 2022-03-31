Finance
Compare Insurance Companies Before Buying Health Insurance
Health insurance is increasingly becoming popular nowadays. Good health care can sometimes be a life saver as there are times when one is hit by poor health. Therefore, it is necessary to choose a private insurance plan carefully. You need to ascertain the different benefits that are covered in your health insurance plan. Ideally a plan should cover full private consultation, diagnostic tests, private room in a hospital, specialist fees, etc. Such a plan should be comprehensive and at the same time affordable. This is the reason that you need to compare the plans of different insurance companies before you buy health insurance.
Nowadays, most major insurance companies provide tailor made health plans to suit your specific requirements. For example, one provider look at the lifestyle that you lead and if you lead a healthy life with regular exercising and are a non-smoker this company will give you good discounts. Apart from the health insurance plans and the things they cover, you should also compare the terms and conditions of the various insurance companies. Also, in case you need to put in a claim, what is the speed with which your claim is authorized?
You should ensure that you opt for an insurance company that is customer centric and treats you fairly. Basically the way health cover works is that providers enable you to get prompt private treatment in good clean hospitals, and all you have to do is get authorization from your insurance provider before you seek treatment and the rest is taken care of between the private hospital and the insurance provider company. This will ensure that you do not have to face unnecessary hassle on top of dealing with your ailment.
With the right insurance plans, you can rest assured that you will get the best medical treatment on time, and it will not be a huge financial burden to you either. You will be able to get treatment at private facilities, which provide personalized and exclusive patient care. If you have a good health insurance plan, you will have access to a large network of hospitals and consultants. You will also have peace of mind with the assurance that any acute medical emergency doesn’t matter how serious will be taken care of in the best manner possible.
Most of these details can be found from the websites of the insurance companies. Apart from this you can also contact specialist health insurance advisors broker agents and discuss the various policies with them. These advisors will provide you with impartial advice and compare different companies and prices based on your specific requirements.
How to Choose the Best Dog Insurance Company
You never know what’s going to befall your dog. If you have to take him to an expensive vet, then you’ll be glad you had the foresight to get insurance. Here are a few things you need to look at when trying to find the best dog insurance company.
Experience
First and foremost, you will want to see how long the company has been during business. As with most things, the more experienced the company is, the better. This isn’t always the case though, as bigger companies aren’t always the best choice.
License
Before you look at anything, you need to make sure that the company is licensed to do business in your state. You may want to think about the future too. If you ever plan to move and take your dog with you, the company will need to be licensed in that state as well.
Cost
Of course you’ll definitely want to take a look at the costs of getting insurance for your dog. Needless to say, cheaper plans aren’t always the way to go. Conversely, you may not necessarily need the most expensive plan on the market either. Consider your dog’s situation and your budget. Just like with other types of insurance, be prepared for premium hikes in the future too. They will especially increase as your dog gets older.
When looking at the fine details of your dog insurance policy, make sure that you pay attention to the payout limit. This is the maximum amount that the company will pay for any one claim. If you have a payout limit of $1,000 and a vet bill of $4,500, you’ll have to make up the difference.
Discounts
The best dog insurance company will offer discounts of some sort. One of the most common is for owners of multiple pets. If you cover all of them with one company, you could stand to save quite a bit of money.
Claims
When looking to get insurance for your dog, make sure that you take the claims process into account. You’ll want it to go as smoothly as possible. Some companies require you to pay the vet the entire bill, then wait for them to pay you the money back.
Others make you get the vet fill out forms as part of the claims process. Insurance companies sometimes restrict the vet that you can take your dog to. If you take him to one that’s out-of-network, you’ll have to pay a higher cost.
Wellness
You don’t only need to go to the vet when there’s something wrong. Your dog needs to see the vet at least once a year for a wellness exam anyway. Since this is highly recommended, then look for a dog insurance policy that will cover preventative care. It may not cover all areas such as dental cleanings, vaccinations, and heartworm medication.
Having insurance for your dog would certainly come in handy if something major unexpectedly popped up. If you do decide to get it, then keep these tips in mind so that you can find the best dog insurance company.
Quick Facts About the Four Main Categories of Home Insurance
Today, house insurance is a type of investment that turned into a necessity. With so many things that could potentially happen to your house, a home-insurance plan is necessary. As of now, home insurance companies divide home-insurance coverage into four categories: the house structure, liability, assets and off-premises living expenses.
Coverage for the Structure of Your House
The most important category is the coverage for your home’s structure. Generally, the coverage for this ranges broadly. Depending on your preference, you can choose how well your house will be covered. In fact, you can opt to take extended replacement value coverage that replaces 100% of the value of your house. However, if you decide not to have extended value coverage, you should then consider inflation guard coverage.
Liability Coverage
It is encouraged that you get more coverage for liability. Liability coverage protects you more and prepares you when for future worst case scenario. It will cover damages done on your property due to accidents and catastrophes. In addition to this, liability coverage protects you from court if something bad happen without your premises. This includes protection from lawsuit if your dog bites someone without your property.
Assets Coverage
Your house contents can also be covered using the extended replacement value coverage. It is wise that you do inventory of your personal assets and make a rough estimate of their overall cost when replaced. Typically, the cost of replacement of your personal assets would be much larger than their original worth. Hence when choosing among home insurance companies, look also into their asset coverage.
Off-Premises Living Coverage
If you are displaced due to natural disaster, the off-premises living coverage is very advantageous. It will provide you your basic living expenses while you still struggling to stand on your own. This coverage is also very essential for area with high risk of natural disasters.
Over 40 Ways to Decrease Your Auto Insurance Costs
There are multiple articles titled “7 ways to save on car insurance” or “5 Tips to lower your auto insurance costs” etc, but would it not be great to have all those saving tricks and discounts at one place? Below you will find such a list for Auto insurance. This list is a comprehensive overview of all opportunities to save on car insurance in Canada, and was compiled based on the results of numerous discussions with insurance brokers and through analyses of different insurance offerings.
1. Shop around: Search, Compare, and switch insurance companies. There are many insurance providers and their price offerings for the same policies can be very different, therefore use multiple online tools and talk to several brokers since each will cover a limited number of insurance companies.
2. Bundle: Do you need Home and Auto Insurance? Most companies will offer you a discount if you bundle them together.
3. Professional Membership: Are you a member of a professional organization (e.g. Certified Management Accountants of Canada or The Air Canada Pilots Association)? Then some insurance companies offer you a discount.
4. Students: Being a student alone can result in a student discount.
5. Alumni: Graduates from certain Canadian universities ( e.g University of Toronto, McGill University) might be eligible for a discount at certain Insurance providers.
6. Employee / Union members: Some companies offer discounts to union members.
7. Seniors: Many companies offer special pricing to seniors.
8. Direct insurers: Have you always dealt with insurance brokers / agents? Getting a policy from a direct insurer (i.e. insurers working via call-center or online) often can be cheaper (but not always) since they do not pay an agent/broker commission for each policy sold.
9. Annual vs. monthly payments: In comparison to monthly payments, annual payments save insurers administrative costs (e.g. sending bills) and therefore they reward you lower premiums.
10. Loyalty: Staying with one insurer longer can sometimes result in a long-term policy holder discount.
11. Annual review: Review your policies and coverage every year, since new discounts could apply to your new life situation if it has changed.
12. Welcome discount: Some insurers offer a so called welcome discount.
13. Benchmark your costs: Knowing how much other consumers similar to you pay for their insurance can help you identify the most cost-friendly insurance providers.
14. Car Insurance Deductibles: Increase your car insurance deductibles if you believe that you are capable of incurring higher payments for damages in case of an accident. This is especially suited for more experienced car drivers.
15. Being a second driver: Driving a car only occasionally? Become a second drive instead of being a principal driver
16. Minimal coverage: Driving an old car without large value? Get a minimal coverage required by law (mainly liability) w/o collision damage (you are still protected if you damage somebody’s car but damages on your car will not be covered)
17. Minimal Coverage: Driving an old, inexpensive car? Then only get a minimal coverage plan which is required by the law (mainly liability) without collision damage coverage (does not cover damage costs for your vehicle)
18. Leverage your Credit Card: Check if your credit card insurance includes rental car protection. Paying with a card that has insurance for rental car protection can you save you around $20 per day in Collision Damage Waiver fees.
19. Leverage rental car coverage: If you frequently rent cars and have an auto insurance policy, you should check if your own auto insurance policy actually covers the rental car. If it is the case, you can save on all Collision Damage Waiver costs for rental vehicles.
20. Rental car rider: If your existing auto insurance policy does not cover your rental car, you can often add it as a rider (policy extension) for $20-30 dollars a year. Compared to $20/day you would pay when renting a car, it’s not a bad deal!
21. Location, location, location: Car insurance costs are different from one province to another (e.g. moving from Ontario to Quebec will surely reduce your insurance costs by half). If you move within a province, you should check for any changes in car insurance costs, and ideally you should move to where costs are lower (e.g. Burlington, Ontario has one of the highest car insurance rates in Ontario)
22. CAA member: CAA Members: Are you a member of the CAA? Some insurance providers will reward you with lower insurance premiums, including, of course, the CAA.
23. Dashboard camera: Get a dashboard camera for your vehicle. Even though installing a dashboard camera does not result in direct savings (insurance companies do not offer any insurance discount related to dashboard cameras) but it can prove you not-at-fault when it is the case in an accident. It results in you avoiding unfair premium raises.
24. Driving Course: Successfully completing a driving course is sometimes recognized by some insurance providers and could help you reduce your premiums.
25. Improving your driving record: Do you have a bad driving record? Every three years previously incurred tickets are removed from your insurance history and your insurance premiums can go down.
26. At-Fault Accidents: Have you been in a couple of accidents in the past where you were at fault? With a little patience (six years with no accidents), your risk profile will improve allowing you to once again enjoy reasonable insurance premium rates.
27. Age: Senior drivers enjoy lower auto insurance premiums. Thus in several years your premiums can go down.
28. Car Make and Model: Wisely choose your car, as some car models are more susceptible to theft or even have a history of more risky drivers (e.g. Toyota Camry, Acura MDX, Toyota RAV4, and Honda Civic are usually quite expensive to insure)
29. Good Student: Yes, having good grades can have many positive impacts, and even on your auto insurance rates! E.g. one insurance company rewards students who are younger than 25 and have good grades (grade average of B or higher) with a discount up to 25%.
30. Multiple-cars-bundle: Bundle several cars on one policy and your rate can go down
31. Anti-theft system: Installing a certified anti-theft system in your car results in a lower risk of theft and thus can lead to insurance discounts.
32. Winter Tires: Having winter tires is important for driving safety during the winter, but can also help reduce your insurance premiums.
33. Repair costs: Choose a car that would cost less to repair in case of damage. The repair costs for certain cars (e.g. Mini Cooper or BMW) are higher than other (e.g. Ford Focus) and insurance providers are aware of that.
34. Claim History: Keeping a clean claims history can sometimes be more financially feasible than submitting claims for small damage repairs which could result in increased premiums. Contacting an insurance provider/broker could help you find out what makes sense.
35. Being married: In most provinces your marital status affects your insurance premiums (except in Nova Scotia)
36. Short distance to work: Finding a house close to your place of work reduces the distance that you need drive daily to work and thus results in lower insurance premiums.
38. Drop glass coverage: For cars with inexpensive windshields, it can be more economical to drop the glass coverage since in combination with the deductibles to be paid in case of an accident you’d pay more. It is up to you to calculate.
39. Retiree Discounts: Some insurance companies will offer different retirement discounts for drivers.
40. Disabilities: Some companies offer discounts for people with disabilities.
41. Hybrid vehicles: Many companies award driving a hybrid vehicle with lower insurance premiums.
42. Private Garage: Parking your car in a safe location (e.g. private or secure garage) normally results in lower insurance premiums with auto insurance providers.
