Compare Insurance Companies Before Taking Out Corporate Health Insurance
A corporate health care insurance policy shows that you as an organisation care about your employee’s welfare. Corporate health insurance can also help your workforce to be treated promptly and therefore return to work sooner, which means less time off work. It encourages them to seek professional healthcare treatment when they need it, without having to worry about long waiting times before they can actually be seen by a consultant. Related policies are beneficial for policy holders.
This is one of the most important types of insurance an individual can have. It can be expensive, so some people who are seeking jobs tend to check if a potential employer offers that as one of the benefits before accepting the job. As an employer, you need to make sure you are providing the right corporate health insurance to your staff. It makes sense to get insurance quotes from at least three different health insurance providers. You can then compare them and decide which provider can give the best coverage to your employees for the right price.
The ideal plan should cover full diagnostic tests, specialist fees, private consultations, and a private room in a hospital of your choice among others. A good health insurance plan must be able to offer excellent coverage and prompt claims handling. Comparing this insurance lets you see which one can offer the best value for your money.
Most insurance companies can offer coverage tailored to specific needs and requirements in your company. Be sure to read all the small print (terms and conditions) before signing up, and really shop around as prices do vary from company to company.
Where possible compare corporate insurance with the help of an independent specialist medical insurance broker that has years of experience in assisting companies to find affordable health insurance. A medical insurance broker company can offer the information that you need to compare different providers while making sure that you get competitive premiums. The company can offer free advice about insurance throughout the year. It does not stop assisting you even after you sign up with its recommended corporate health insurance provider.
As already mentioned, thoroughly compare insurance companies before buying health insurance to make sure that you end up with a reputable and competitive provider that settles claims quickly. A specialist medical insurance broker can provide all the details you need and at the same time make a good recommendation for you.
Prevent Down Coding By Insurance Companies On Medical Claims
Ever wonder why sometimes when you get reimbursed for a claim, the insurance company has “changed the code to a more appropriate code for payment”? You submitted the claim as a 99214 but they paid you for a 99213 or even worse, a 99212. This practice is called downcoding.
Do you have to accept it? Well in some cases you do. A lot will depend on the contract that you have with the insurance carrier. Some contracts will only allow providers to bill certain cpt codes. In that case, they can change a billed code to one of the allowed codes. Or the contract may specify that you can only bill a certain number, or percentage of claims at the higher codes.
But sometimes an insurance carrier will just downcode your claim and it is not due to contract specifications. In that case you can appeal it. We recently had a claim that the insurance carrier downcoded a 99214 to a 99213 and told us that they only allow a provider to bill a 99214 every 6 weeks for a patient. That is ludicrous. How can that guideline apply to any patient?
Sometimes we just have to remind the insurance carriers that the doctors are the ones who determine the patient’s needs. In this case we sent in office notes and a letter advising them that we were appealing the processing of the claim. The doctor had met the requirements to justify the billing of a 99214 and their “guidelines” were inappropriate. We received payment for the difference about 10 days later.
So if you are having problems with your claims being downcoded, and they are not due to contract specifications, you should appeal. Do not just accept what the insurance carrier does. That is what they are counting on. Just think of how much money they save on the providers that do not do anything about it.
Copyright 2008 – Michele Redmond
Tactics Used by Disability Insurance Companies Against Claimants to Deny Claims
To protect their businesses and their shareholders, disability insurance companies have made it hard for the average person to file a claim and obtain the benefits that they signed up to receive. When a person successful files for benefits on a disability insurance policy, it is long-term and very expensive to the companies.
Because of the laws governing disability insurance policies were written, there are no penalties in place when companies deny or delay claims. If you have to fight for your disability benefits and it takes a year, during which time you lose your home and life savings, there is no punishment or penalty to the disability insurance company. If you win in a court case, you will receive what they were supposed to pay you in the first place. The only thing that the insurance company loses is the time of their in-house law firm, while people who are sick or injured can lose much more. That is why it is important to know as much as possible about disability insurance, the process of filing a claim and the process of fighting for a claim to protect yourself.
Insurance companies employ many medical professionals to investigate claims. They have staffs of nurses and doctors who do nothing but read medical records and review diagnostic tests all day long to build cases against claimants. There are many instances that we have seen where the medical reviewer only sees a small part of the person’s medical file – important documents that clearly verify a serious illness are left out. Is this deliberate or just poor record management? It is hard to know – but the bottom line is that disability insurance claimants have to fight to make sure that their complete medical records have been examined.
Insurance companies often use in-house medical staffers to contact treating physicians, review claims and write letters that are not accurate to help build cases against claimants. A typical scenario: the medical staffer calls the doctor’s office, speaks about the claimant, and then the insurance company staffer sends a letter to the doctor’s office confirming the conversation. The problem is, the letter is not entirely accurate and does not reflect the conversation that took place. Some facts are twisted, others are left out entirely. The critical part is this: the letter will contain a statement that says “unless we hear back from you by (a certain date), you accept the statements in the letter as fact.”
Doctors, office managers and their own staffers are busy, and responding to this letter is not their top priority. When no one responds, or when the response comes after the date, the insurance company uses that as an agreement with the contents of the letter, even if the letter is totally inaccurate and contradicts every piece of information in the patient’s medical record.
Today it is inexpensive for insurance companies to use video surveillance to monitor claimant activities. If you have filed a claim and a van or truck shows up on your block that does not seem to have any identifying marks or workers taking out equipment or making a delivery, it is entirely possible that surveillance is taking place. If you have a disability like fibromyalgia, where some days you cannot get out of bed and other days you feel almost normal, the videotape surveillance will only show you on a good day. This can create a difficult situation. If however your medical records reflect the unpredictable nature of your illness, you have a better chance at fighting the challenge to your disability insurance claim.
What the Insurance Companies Say About Whiplash
The name assigned for the neck strain received from the impact of a car crash sounds painful enough: whiplash. But the achy discomfort, disruption of regular life activities and any other complications that follow really can be excruciatingly difficult to deal with.
If you live in a state that mandates no fault auto insurance, you can file a claim for losses directly to your own carrier. In the event, you do not have that coverage option and your injury was as a result of another drivers’ fault, you will want to file an injury claim and related loss insurance claim if it pertains to you with his or her company.
Other losses related to the injury may include:
• Mileage costs to and from doctor visits
• Loss of income because of the disruption of work
Although initial symptoms immediately following the collision may be minimal, increasing pain and other progressive signs of the condition can take time to develop. While full-fledged symptoms can appear immediately after a vehicle crash, it can also take hours or even days after the accident.
If you feel any of the following symptoms – at any range or extent – be sure to seek medical attention from your physician right away.
Whiplash symptoms include:
• Painful muscle cramps
• Inability to turn head partially or fully
• Increasing achiness in the neck area
• Headaches that begin from the lowest part of the skull and move towards the forehead
Seeing your doctor immediately after feeling the first signs of a whiplash condition – no matter how minimal they may initially appear- is of utmost importance. This is in relation to full recovery prospects, as well as your chances in receiving appropriate auto insurance compensation. As soon as you get a doctor’s diagnosis verifying whiplash, waste no time in writing to the insurance company about your wish to file a claim. Of course, it is imperative to keep records of all expenses in regard to the losses and damages.
While whiplash is a painful reality that a victim must endure for some time, it should heal on its own with the help of doctor’s directive and your own pain management.
These suggestions will aid in treatment:
– Immediately after feeling a symptom, place an icy wrap on your neck. Do this for a quarter of an hour every 3-4 hours for the first two to three days. Swelling and tenderness should subside as a result.
– Ask your physician to prescribe painkilling medicine.
– Ask your doctor if he or she feels it is necessary to make use of a supportive neck brace.
– Following the period after ice treatment, apply moist heat on your neck. You can do this by taking hot showers, warm baths or by placing a warmly moistened towel on the aching spot.
For more information about how to file a vehicle accident induced whiplash insurance claim, contact an experienced independent agency that is connected with the leading companies.
