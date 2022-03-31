News
Elton John performs in St. Louis for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour
ST. LOUIS — Crowds packed the Enterprise Center to see Sir Elton John perform in St. Louis for the last time on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.
Fans didn’t let the weather rain on their parade.
“Rain or shine, snowstorm or ice, we would’ve been here,” said concertgoer Kristina Tubman.
Umbrella in tow, crowds of loyal fans decked out in sequins and rhinestones packed the Enterprise Center hours before the show. The St. Louis concert date was originally scheduled for July 2020.
The legendary artist eventually made his way back rescheduling the concert for Wednesday — and his fans are grateful.
“I bought the tickets in 2019. He was supposed to perform in 2020. So, we’re very anxious. We’ve waited a long time. It’s been canceled and postponed. So, we’re really anxious we really get to see him now,” said concertgoer Donna Beamus.
The last time he sang for a St. Louis crowd was a sold-out concert back in 2018.
He performed for seven decades, but his work advocating for the LGBTQ community and aids research is just some of the reasons why fans love him.
“I’ve read his book,” said one concertgoer. “I’ve seen his movie, and he’s just so interesting. There’s just so much to love.”
Concertgoers in 300 cities worldwide will have their chance to say goodbye. The tour will make its way through the Midwest over the next few weeks. His next stop after St. Louis is Indianapolis and then Milwaukee.
“It’s sad, but I understand that everyone has to let go — and he has to live the rest of his life,” she said.
And before he even sings Sir Elton John seems to agree in the most fitting way, with a big rainbow thank you.
Missouri traffic deaths at highest level in 15 years: report
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) has a “wake-up call” for Missouri drivers, especially those in St. Louis County. MSHP reports a 15-year high in traffic fatalities in 2021.
Four of the worst crash zones are stretches of interstate in St. Louis County. Changes are coming right away. For the first time since 2006, MSHP reported more than 1,000 traffic fatalities for a calendar year in 2021. So far in 2022, we are outpacing that number by 7.5%.
“(In) 2021 we had 1,016 fatalities, the first time it’s been over 1,000 since 2006,” said MSHP Cpl. Logan Bolton.
Sada Lindsey, a St. Louis County driver, weighed in on the new numbers.
“You see where people are just distracted. They’re not paying attention to other people on the road,” she said. “I guess we’re seeing more people getting back out now. For two years we were working from home, out on the roads less. I kept hearing a bunch of people joke, ‘Oh, people forgot how to drive.’”
Bolton also warned people to be more aware of their surroundings while driving.
“It’s important for (people) to get where they’re going but they’re sharing the road with several other people who are also trying to get to things: get home, get to work,” he said. “You’ve got to be aware of all of the other people around you as well.”
Starting Friday, troopers and local police will begin enhanced traffic law enforcement and education efforts in four St. Louis County hot zones:
- I-270 from Elizabeth to Lilac in North County
- I-170 in North County from Hazelwood to Vinita Park
- I-55 in South County from Weber Road to I-270
- I-270 in West County from Ladue Road (Rte. AB) through Maryland Heights
“This is where we’ve seen the highest number of fatality and serious injury crashes as well as traffic violations (19 fatal crashes and 83 serious injury crashes from 2018-2020),” Cpl. Bolton said. “If we’re obeying the traffic laws and not doing those things, we’ll start to see the serious crashes decrease.”
History shows these kinds of efforts work, he said. They will continue for at least one year and be assessed and adjusted as merited.
Large police presence in North St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS — Police are responding to an incident in north St. Louis County Wednesday night.
There is a large police presence in the Northwoods area. The circumstances are unclear at this time.
FOX 2 is working to get more details. This is a developing story and will be updated.
St. Louis police solve 32-year-old mystery after DNA breakthrough
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department solved a decades-old mystery with the help of a new and unique DNA project. It happened in a partnership with police and a genetic genealogy program.
The breakthrough could be just the start of solving crime mysteries. In this case, police got two critical answers. They solved a missing person’s case from 1990, and they tied it to skeletal remains found in 1992 in the Central West End.
St. Louis Police homicide detective Heather Sabin made the discovery that answered a 32-year-old mystery.
“From the day he went missing (March 25, 1990) to the day I got notified that this was T.J. (March 25 of this year), 32 years to the day,” she said.
We now know a composite sketch from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is T.J. Emily.
He was 18 when he disappeared after walking out of a home where he was staying on Rauschenbach Avenue in St. Louis.
“He was going to go visit an uncle,” said Detective Sabin.
He was found two years later in a building that no longer exists in the Central West End, but police didn’t know it was him. The skeleton could not be identified, and police found no matches in the DNA database called CODIS.
Detective Sabin tried something new – reaching out to a non-profit group that uses genetic genealogy, the DNA Doe Project.
“Any police department that has any DNA that can be used, or bones or teeth or blood cards, any of that stuff as long as it’s not extremely degraded, we can do this on it,” said Tracie Boyle, an investigative genetic genealogy team lead.
She worked with police on making this breakthrough identification
“They were amazed,” Boyle said. “We came back, I want to say it was a week or so after we got the kit. We were able to identify him.”
Here’s how it works. The organization compared DNA collected by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police department against genetic testing results that average citizens took with home test kits.
DNA Doe Project only has access to those results people voluntarily upload to the genealogy research websites GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA.
“It’s amazing that little segment passed down from your ancestors can just help identify who you are,” she said.
Detective Sabin added, “It’s never too late, and you know T.J. Emily still has family out there and they still love him, and they care for him, and they want to be able to put him to rest and that’s what we’re doing.”
A homicide investigation continues as St. Louis Police are already looking to solve other cases with the new technology.
