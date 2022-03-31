Elton John performs in St. Louis for ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — Crowds packed the Enterprise Center to see Sir Elton John perform in St. Louis for the last time on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour.

Fans didn’t let the weather rain on their parade.

“Rain or shine, snowstorm or ice, we would’ve been here,” said concertgoer Kristina Tubman.

Umbrella in tow, crowds of loyal fans decked out in sequins and rhinestones packed the Enterprise Center hours before the show. The St. Louis concert date was originally scheduled for July 2020.

Fully-inclusive amusement park expected to open in Wentzville



The legendary artist eventually made his way back rescheduling the concert for Wednesday — and his fans are grateful.

“I bought the tickets in 2019. He was supposed to perform in 2020. So, we’re very anxious. We’ve waited a long time. It’s been canceled and postponed. So, we’re really anxious we really get to see him now,” said concertgoer Donna Beamus.

The last time he sang for a St. Louis crowd was a sold-out concert back in 2018.

He performed for seven decades, but his work advocating for the LGBTQ community and aids research is just some of the reasons why fans love him.

Former Cardinals pitcher opening poke bowl franchises in St. Louis



“I’ve read his book,” said one concertgoer. “I’ve seen his movie, and he’s just so interesting. There’s just so much to love.”

Concertgoers in 300 cities worldwide will have their chance to say goodbye. The tour will make its way through the Midwest over the next few weeks. His next stop after St. Louis is Indianapolis and then Milwaukee.

“It’s sad, but I understand that everyone has to let go — and he has to live the rest of his life,” she said.

And before he even sings Sir Elton John seems to agree in the most fitting way, with a big rainbow thank you.