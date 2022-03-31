News
EXPLAINER: Walz signs ALS bill by senator with the disease
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz signed a $25 million bill to fund research into ALS that was authored by a veteran state senator from the Iron Range who has the neurological disease.
Sen. David Tomassoni, 69, of Chisholm, took up the cause after disclosing last year that he had ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. His case has progressed rapidly, forcing him to participate in most Senate business remotely this session.
Tomassoni said through a computerized speech synthesizer that the Democratic governor and legislative leaders from both parties told him after his diagnosis that they would support whatever he wanted for funding.
“Maybe I should have asked for more,” Tomassoni quipped at an emotional signing ceremony. He later added, “This bill means hope.”
Here’s a look at the bill, the disease and Tomassoni’s case.
THE DISEASE:
ALS stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, though it’s better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, after the New York Yankees baseball player who died of it in 1941. It’s a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
There is no cure, there are few treatment options, and most patients die within three to five years of being diagnosed. It ultimately robs people of their ability to walk, talk, and eventually breathe. At any given time, roughly 450 Minnesotans are living with the disease.
Another prominent victim was celebrated British physicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018 after living with ALS for a highly unusual 55 years.
THE SENATOR:
Tomassoni was a Democrat for most of his political career. He was elected to the House in 1992 and the Senate in 2000. The Chisholm native also spent 16 years playing professional hockey in Italy and was on Italy’s national team for the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics.
But he became an independent along with fellow Iron Range Sen. Tom Bakk, of Cook, in 2020, splitting with the liberal Democratic caucus to focus on the economic interests of northern Minnesota, where voters have been drifting away from the Democratic Party. The Senate GOP majority temporarily made him Senate president in 2020, then president pro tempore for 2021.
Tomassoni was diagnosed last June and went public last July, saying he had felt the early effects of ALS through the 2021 legislative session. He could still drive, dress and feed himself as recently as September. But he now has little movement and uses a wheelchair to get around and an optically driven voice synthesizer to speak. He’s not running for reelection.
In a particularly poignant moment at the ceremony, his sons had to wipe the tears from his eyes as tributes flowed from other lawmakers.
THE LEGISLATION:
The legislation gives $20 million to the Office of Higher Education to award competitive grants for research into the disease’s prevention, treatment, causes and cure. Eligible applicants are research facilities, universities and health systems located in Minnesota. Likely recipients include researchers at the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic.
It also includes $5 million to help families care for ALS patients, including respite help for caregivers. The money will be available through June 30, 2026.
The Senate passed the bill unanimously and it passed by a vote of 121-9 in the House, where its backers included GOP Deputy Minority Leader Anne Neu Brindley, of North Branch, who lost her husband, Jon, to ALS in 2016. Like several lawmakers at the ceremony, she wore red, a color that signifies ALS awareness.
The $25 million isn’t a lot compared with the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus. But the bill stands out as one of the early bipartisan successes of the 2022 session, in which the Democratic-controlled House and GOP-led Senate have found little common ground on what to do with the surplus. Walz is expected to soon sign the other major bipartisan success, divesting state government from its investments in Russia to protest its war in Ukraine.
Academy: Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slap, broke conduct code
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said Sunday that Will Smith was asked to leave Sunday’s Oscars after hitting Chris Rock but refused.
Many have questioned why Smith was allowed to remain seated front row at the Academy Awards after the incident. On Wednesday, the academy suggested that it attempted to remove the actor from the audience.
“Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated,” the academy said. “While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”
The academy’s board of governors met Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith for violations against the group’s standards of conduct. The academy said Smith has the opportunity to defend himself in a written response before the board meets again on April 18. The academy said disciplinary action for Smith could include suspension, expulsion or other sanctions.
The film academy earlier condemned Smith’s onstage assault of Rock. But it used stronger language Wednesday.
“Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television,” the academy said. “Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event.”
On Monday, Smith issued an apology to Rock, the academy and to viewers, saying “I was out of line and I was wrong.”
Celebrities: Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors
By TERRY SPENCER
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.
Mikey, as he is called by his human observers, has long been the laid-back alpha male of a troop of monkeys ruling this tract of land, tucked off a busy runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. But this day he lost when challenged by a feisty youngster called Spike. Mikey fled screaming and was now sullenly staring at humans watching him from 15 feet (4 meters) away.
“Did you have a bad day?” asks Deborah “Missy” Williams, a Lynn University science professor who has been studying the troop and others nearby since 2014. She is also founder of the Dania Beach Vervet Project, which seeks to preserve this unique colony. “We will leave you alone so you can ponder.”
The United States has no native monkeys, but the smallish vervets have roamed Dania Beach since the late 1940s after a dozen brought from West Africa fled a now long-closed breeding facility and roadside zoo. Today, 40 descendants are broken into four troops living within 1,500 acres (600 hectares) around the airport. Florida also has a few colonies of escaped macaques and squirrel monkeys.
Florida wildlife officials often kill invasive species to protect native animals. But they tolerate the vervets, if they stay put. The monkeys are local celebrities, their travails detailed by TV and newspapers, and popular visitors with nearby workers, who feed them despite signs saying that’s illegal.
“My friends are like, ‘You have monkeys at your job?’” laughed airport parking lot attendant Harlen Caldera as she gave them raisins and nuts. Some ate from her hand, while others snatched what food she scattered.
Travelers are often surprised to see the monkeys. They squeal in delight and grab their cellphones, hoping for photos. Vervets are gray and black with a greenish tinge, helping them blend into the trees. Males typically grow to 2 feet (0.6 meters) and 15 pounds (6.8 kilograms); females reach 18 inches (0.5 meters) and 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms). They live about 20 years.
Caldera and her coworkers are protective of the monkeys, which have no fear of humans, making sure no one tries to catch or harm them. “You never know what people will do,” she said.
The entrance to the 16 acres (6.5 hectares) ruled by Mikey, the matriarch, Snow White, and their troop is at the parking lot’s rear, sealed by a locked fence. The mangrove trees are thick and the trail muddy — except where it’s covered in shallow water.
Williams began studying monkeys while doing doctoral work at Florida Atlantic University, and stayed on. As she and her guests waded deeper into the monkeys’ grounds one recent afternoon, the 16-member troop approached. The colony lives on spiders, ants, lizards, seeds and flowers — when not scrounging people food.
“They quickly learn to adapt to a human diet — they love sugary things and salty things,” Williams said, noting they tolerate human food remarkably well.
In Africa, vervets are eaten by leopards, eagles and snakes. But in Florida the dangers are outside the mangroves — mostly cars and trappers, who sell them as pets.
Because of their small population, Williams is concerned inbreeding will harm the monkeys’ health. In Africa, vervet males leave their birth troop when they reach sexual maturity at 5 years and join another. They move again every few years. With only four local troops, there isn’t enough rotation among the males, making the genetic pool small.
As monkeys are an invasive species, Florida puts tight restrictions on how Williams’ group can help them. Trapped monkeys can’t be released — they must be euthanized or placed into captivity.
As Williams doesn’t believe monkeys should be pets, she doesn’t seek veterinary care for seriously injured and ill monkeys, hoping nature will heal them. But her group is building an enclosure for vervets captured for treatment or because they wandered too far.
Ultimately, Williams wants Florida to allow the release of captured vervets. Unlike Burmese pythons, iguanas and other invasive species, she argues, the colony doesn’t harm the environment.
“The monkeys’ lives matter regardless if they are nonnative or native,” she said. “All options should be exhausted to avoid euthanasia.” Her models show that without change, the colony will die off within 50 years.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded that while the colony can remain, no exception allowing the monkeys’ release after capture can be made because their effects on the ecosystem are “not well understood.”
“There is also an inherent risk of injury when handling wildlife. Monkeys can act defensively and may bite or scratch. Mammals, including vervet monkeys, may harbor diseases transmissible to humans including rabies,” the statement said.
As darkness neared, the troop moved from the mangroves into the airport parking lot. It’s dinner time and there are seeds to pluck and workers’ treats to get. Some played while others groomed each other. Spike and Mikey again tussled before Williams’ admonition separated them. The aging king and his would-be heir then sat feet apart, eyeing each other warily.
Soon sated, the monkeys climbed back into their trees to spend another night in their unexpected realm, paying no heed to the loud metallic birds flying above.
Pankaj Mishra: US and Europe should stop congratulating themselves
Cold War language about Western unity and the “long fight” against autocracy has become more rousing as Russia flounders in Ukraine. It is time to start worrying that the response to Vladimir Putin’s aggression, led by U.S. President Joe Biden, might cause more widespread damage than even the Russian despot had planned.
One only has to recall the Western reaction to the terrorist attacks of 9/11. After that atrocity, politicians and journalists freely indulged in the kind of spine-stiffening rhetoric Biden used in Warsaw last week. Those few dissenters who warned against self-congratulatory hawkishness — including the late writer Susan Sontag, who pleaded, “Let’s not be stupid together” — were viciously attacked.
As it happened, the decision to declare an open-ended war on terror — quickly taken and fulsomely endorsed in that atmosphere of fervent unanimity — led to violence on multiple continents and helped unravel entire societies.
The fanatics of al-Qaida never posed a serious threat to Western political, military and economic power. Their suicidal attack was, arguably, symptomatic of the overall decline of militant Islam worldwide. Putin’s brutal assault on Ukraine seems another sign of thwarted energies that have turned self-destructive.
Yet rhetorical overkill and thoughtless policy from Western powers might well accelerate their own loss of legitimacy while helping turn a regional crisis into a global conflagration.
Certainly, memories of the counter-productive response to 9/11 weigh heavily on the minds of those — a large part of the world’s population — who do not share the Western goals of isolating and punishing Russia through sanctions. Since 9/11, most people around the world have regarded the Western ideology and practice of humanitarian intervention, democracy-promotion and regime change with increasing distrust. Such skeptics are unlikely to be stirred by Biden’s denunciations of autocracy, broadcast from illiberal Poland of all places.
Russophobia, latent or manifest in a range of actions in the West today, is about as likely to bring about positive change as Islamophobia. There is little evidence that global isolation and humiliation can motivate a people to overthrow their oppressive leaders.
And Putin is more equipped than any Islamist demagogue to take advantage of his citizens’ anger at the West. He is adept at packaging his imperialism as a riposte to the real and perceived humiliations of Russia following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Even if Putin is overthrown at some point, a more unhinged form of chauvinism may well emerge from a defeated, immiserated and still nuclear-armed Russia.
Those Western hawks comparing Putin to Adolf Hitler and lamenting appeasement at Munich in 1938 should go back a bit further in history and remember how the Treaty of Versailles after World War I made another global calamity inevitable.
They ought also to reflect on how the West’s talk of antagonistic and irreconcilable blocs undermines its own ideology of globalization. It was Western politicians, businessmen and journalists, after all, who claimed that the end of the Cold War had made possible a new world order in which market forces rightly prevailed over state sovereignty and soft power over hard, creating a “win-win” scenario for all nations and peoples.
This “flat world” was, of course, always an optical illusion. The West’s advanced nation-states deeply influenced transnational networks of trade and capital. The ownership, assets and intellectual property of multinational banks, companies and insurance firms remained largely in their home countries. And the global economy remained subject to regulation by Western-dominated organizations such as the G-7, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
Most non-Western countries resented this “rules-based liberal order” even as they went along with it. When globalization seemed to empower a rival to the West, such as China, they were quick to note how quickly leaders such as former U.S. President Donald Trump moved to undermine it.
The swift abandonment of Russia by Western businesses has reinforced the idea that this new world order is controlled by and primarily designed for the benefit of a minority of Europeans and Americans. The weaponizing of globalization by its principal movers and shakers undercuts their claim to be creating a moral, political and economic universalism that transcends nation-state rivalries.
Western cold warriors would do better to direct their energies to negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. It is swift peace-making that can stave off, among other things, a bleak future of hunger and chaos, especially for the poor countries of Asia, Africa and the Middle East that depend on Russia and Ukraine for energy, fertilizer and food.
Biden can’t seem to stop talking about the importance of Western unity. But unity in itself is not a virtue. As Sontag noted, it is always possible to be stupid together.
